This site in the Election

All MPs lose their jobs when Parliament dissolves. This is not an official MP website so it makes no great difference to this site. I will continue with the blogs and will declare the costs of the site as an election expense.
I have amended my biography. All past references to my role as MP will stay in the archived materials but are of course references to my last service and not to my current position.I am the Prospective Conservative candidate for Wokingham and will write some blogs about the election. I will continue to provide general commentary about other issues where appropriate.
I will not be publishing contributor exhortations to vote for other parties or overtly partisan anti Conservative material during the election period. There will be plenty of that elsewhere. Contributors should not name candidates or particular seats in pieces either to promote or denigrate. National campaigns, policies and arguments are of wider interest.
All articles will be written and published by John Redwood of 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
The Conservative election agent is David Edmonds of 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
3 Comments
Sir John,
Your willingness to post on this site the varying views of contributors is much appreciated and, for the duration of the election campaign, I thank many of us will understand that it is inappropriate for you to promote a party other than Conservative.
Your breadth of understanding of how the general public are feeling is, I believe, influenced to a degree by the messages you receive here. Do you wish to continue to receive our frank opinions as the campaign progresses, even if you decide that it is inappropriate to publish them or are you asking us all to bottle it for the time being?
I take this opportunity to wish you well in your personal campaign. It is vital you are re-elected as the (almost) lone voice in your party who still believes a clean WTO Brexit is the right course. Please persuade Boris that his WA2 must not be the focus of the manifesto.
Reply Happy to see views as before
Thanks for allowing us somewhere to make our views known. Not that it seems to do any good. I really think that the Conservatives Party needs a dose of reality if it thinks that the WA is an acceptable solution to Brexit. I know you don’t.
Good morning.
OK, and good luck.