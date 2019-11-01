I am pleased that the Government is dropping proposals to raise probate fees, following representations from myself and many others.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Promoted by David Edmonds on behalf of John Redwood both of 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
