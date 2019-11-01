The retreat from globalisation

Tariffs and other barriers are going up between the USA and China, the USA and the EU, around Iran, between Japan and South Korea and between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. There is a new economic nationalism abroad.
It is also pronounced in some businesses and industries. The vehicle industry in particular is retreating to home factories under the weight of falling demand for diesel and petrol cars.
The Japanese car makers are moving more production from the EU to Japan, partly owing to a rare move to zero tariffs in their new Agreement with the EU. Ford is pulling out of European factories. If the Fiat/Chrysler/Peugeot merger goes ahead they may wish to concentrate EU production in the two home bases of Italy and France.
Globalisation is not always the right answer. Complex supply chains come about often because companies find cheaper components and raw materials from afar which they reckon they can weld into their production to cut costs. Sometimes this turns out to be a false economy. Long distance travel for components both increases travel costs and in some cases adds an additional risk of delay to supply. Too many competing suppliers may not breed good long term relationships between assembler and component maker.
There is a rival school of thought to globalisation which says working closely with a limited number of suppliers that are nearer to the main factory may produce better results. Today suppliers often have to operate full transparency with large corporate buyers, who will expect to know their costs, margin and investment rate. For certain finished products to qualify as coming from a given country for Free Trade Agreement purposes there is often a minimum total value requirement which affects how many components can be foreign sourced.
President Trump’s America first policy is designed to onshore jobs that have gone abroad. It is finding that in the current climate of industrial recession worldwide, with a particular problem in the vehicle industry, it is difficult to increase manufacturing jobs by these means. As the UK comes out of the EU we need to rebuild UK capacity to make more components for industry at home and produce more of our own food.
One of the reasons we need to get on with our exit from the EU is the opportunity it will give us to have our own trade policy, to lower our average tariff and to do a better job at promoting home produced food and goods . It has been damaging to be caught in the US/EU crossfire in the recent tariff disputes.
Globalisation has been a disaster. Together with unending wars it has created mass migration, increased violence, falling living standards and massive wealth inequality. The EU is a globalist organisation and has been ruinous for Britain. Remainers are the tools of the EU and must be eradicated from political life.
‘President Trump’s America first policy is designed to onshore jobs that have gone abroad.‘
Indeed. Hence its popularity in areas that have lost jobs because of globalisation. However, global corporations resent the change in their ability to shift production to cut manufacturing costs. Such corporations have powerful lobbies. It’s a battle between the interests of the nation state and huge transnational companies that owe no allegiance to any one country.
Countries maybe seeing their foreign car plants close and manufacturing returning home but, somehow, I doubt JLR will be doing the same with their Austrian and Slovenian plants.
As someone here mentioned a while back; “we have reached ‘peak car’.” And unless government forces us to do otherwise, like banning the internal combustion engine and forcing us to go electric, I cannot see people giving up a perfectly serviceable vehicle for a new one. And in a consumer and credit driven economy this spells disaster.
Sooner or later those spinning plates are going to stop spinning.
It was interesting that Trump was promoting a pact between Farage and Johnson yesterday. This makes sense to many Brexiteers. The BBC was furious. It claimed this is not the way things are supposed to be done. It’s intereference. It will backfire. Yet they bought the Obama ‘back of the queue’ story hook, line and sinker. They repeated it endlessly too.
It is fairly obvious Johnson is putting the Conservative Party interests ahead of delivering a genuine Brexit. He suddenly and inexplicably called off the filibuster on No Deal and immediately Remain were calling the shots. He may hope to blame Labour for destroying the chance to leave on October 31 but many will not accept this. He failed in his big promise and feeble excuses will not do.
Indeed but electric car sales are falling worldwide as people find out how very limited and expensive they are actually are. Anyway EV save no significant CO2. So why do governments give tax payer bribes to some usually richer virtue signallers for no reason? Sales of Tesla’s for example fell like a stone in Hong Kong when these bribes were stopped and are struggling in the US too. Only in the EU is this misguided agenda still being foolishly pushed by governments. We should wait until the technology can compete without subsidy.
I am generally in favour of free trade wherever possible, getting governments out of the way and letting companies decide where to manufacture and where not to.
Much talk on Question Time over whether a senior firewoman should keep her £2m pension or not when she retires (at just 50) after the dire (senior management) incompetence at Grenfell Tower. Yet the 80% who work in the private sector are largely limited to the £1m tax cap all thanks to Hammond and Osborne’s pension pot mugging.
So why Exactly do we have this blatant pension apartheid? Will the next government promise to level the pitch?
“One of the reasons we need to get on with our exit from the EU is the opportunity it will give us to have our own trade policy, to lower our average tariff and to do a better job at promoting home produced food and goods.”
INDEED, but the Boris/MAY+fig leaves/handcuff deal does not really help in doing this. Just lleaving is far better and far cheaper too.
President Trump’s America first policy is designed to onshore jobs that have gone abroad, and it is, like your entire post, economically illiterate. There is no finite number of jobs that are either offshore or onshore, trade increases the number of jobs. Please go and read some Adam Smith befiore drooling this nonsense
We could protect the British based foreign owned car manufacturers with a 25% tariff. But unfortunately, under the Boris WA, we can’t.
It’s a pity we didn’t get up this morning free from the dreaded Eu, I saw yesterday Corbyn offering the earth again with free students tuition fees again, scraping universal credit and going back to getting money for nothing for the lazy I cannot be bothered to work for a living, and to top it all saying he would get a deal within 6 months, what by staying in a custom union and single market of course the Eu would be ok with that, then saying he would put it back to the people, do you want this deal or remain what bloody choice is that ,talk about a rigged ballot, but beings as Corbyn wants to take us back to the 60-70s a rigged ballot isn’t nothing new to the Labour Party/Unions