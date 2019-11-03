Taxing the rich

I will let you into a well kept secret. Each time Conservatives have cut the top rates of Income Tax or taxes on wealth the rich have paid more tax.
When Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson in budgets cut the top rate of Income Tax from 83% to 40% there were howls of protest from Labour about a loss of revenue and the moral outrage. Instead the better off paid more tax in cash terms. They paid more tax in real terms after allowing for inflation. They paid a bigger percentage of total Income Tax.
How? More rich people came here or stayed here. More kept Income and wealth here to tax. More worked harder to earn more, and more took risks with their money to set up businesses and create more jobs which in turn produced bigger dividends. It was a win win for all.
The same thing happened when George Osborne cut the top rate of tax from 50% to 45%. Lib Dem’s in the Coalition blocked more tax raising rate cuts. With labour they want taxes to penalise success and deter risk taking.
Corbyn’s UK were he to become PM would be a hostile place for business builders, risk takers and hard workers with good earnings. Jealousy is not a good emotion at the best of times. It is a dreadful basis for an economic policy. We need to get tax rates down.Not only will more people be more successful but there will also be more tax revenue for schools and hospitals. Labour’s launch was unusual with its lists of people and roles they want to bash.
21 Comments
BXP and your party are at one on all of this. You won’t lose or gain any votes because you have a different tax policy.
The Brexit thing is where you have work to do.
Exactly and the other way to get them to pay more into the system is to encourage more people to make private provision for their own healthcare, schooling, universities, pensions, old age care ….. this by giving suitable tax breaks or education vouchers to encourage more people or their companies to do so.
I me a young neighbor for the first time recently. She is French, from a highly taxed country, and she said that she found the taxes working in the UK are very high when the NI, pension and her husband’s student loan were included. Add in Vat, duty, fuel tax, and the stamp duty when they bought their ridiculously expensive flat and most of what they earn goes to the state, to pay for waste such as high public pensions and planters stuck in roads.
I do hope that the betting is wrong and that the Conservatives are elected.
This topic was not at the forefront of the minds of two canvassers for Mr Dominic Grieve who knocked on my door on Saturday seeking my vote on his behalf. They left disappointed and in no doubt about my views on him and his behaviour.
It matters not one iota what policies you promote if party manifestos cannot be trusted and promises not upheld. LibLabCon parties and most of their representatives lied to the electorate in order to get elected. Some may fall for the lies (again) but many won’t.
How are you going to fund the big spend if we are still paying the EU for the privilege of being one of their best customers and still restricted by their rules? What will change? Anything?
I worry that it wont just be the ‘rich’ who are bashed, but the middle classes, or those who have come into money through a family bereavement. I am paying a lot of tax under the Conservatives, and there is no lawful way to avoid it.
The thought of Labour getting in, with its greedy eyes on my money, earned and saved by a lifetime of hard work ( started work at 15) appalls me. I think there will be a wholesale exodus from the UK, for those who can afford to go.
The ‘well kept secret’ has been too well kept, isn’t it? Not everyone spends a couple of hours each day watching BBC Parliament. It’s been a failure of Conservative campaigning that too little Labour lunacy has been comprehensively attacked. This is something that needs doing as a matter of urgency now – and then continued after the election.
Conversely – should the dire Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP get elected and “ask the rich to pay a little more in tax” (as they dishonestly tend to put it) they will find they will raise far less. The rich will leave, work less hard, employ fewer people, cut investment, find other ways round the taxes, invest it elsewhere, send their children to state schools or schools over sea …. so all their dishonest magic money tree promises and confiscatory (theft of others assets) policies will fail as we head for a bankrupt Venezuelan style economy.
Others will doubtless just work on the, cash in hand, black market.
If you want a fairer society and want to cut tax why are you not focussing on regressive indirect taxes, which were usually instituted by the Conservatives to begin with. Like the insurance premium tax, airport departure tax etc. The less advantaged in society could also do without taxes in all but name, like the TV licence, and a large chunk of their fuel bills being used to subsidise windmills, usually on the land of the very wealthy. While is not British business not being held back by having one of the highest petrol/diesel costs in Europe? Conservative governments like to say they cut taxes but they usually take the money back in another form and provide services that are just as crappy as you would find under a Labour administration
Re[ply I am urging them to remove VAT on fuel
Totally agree. We need the campaign to lead on the benefits of a proper conservative fiscal policy.
Make the pie bigger, and reduce the size of the slices we are asked to pay in tax.
Trying to “out-pledge” the other tax and spend parties is also a mistake IMHO.
If people have the opportunity, incentive and resources to meet the needs of themselves and their families, more of them will do so, the state will need to provide less and less tax-payer funds will be required.
The Conservatives need to paint a picture of a future Britain where individuals have not only more opportunities and more control over resources, but also more responsibility for the future impact of their decisions.
In particular it would be helpful to set out paths to home ownership and to explain the very significant impact of spending three or four years away from home acquiring a degree that is never used, instead of working in an apprenticeship and saving for a house deposit. The calculations are not complicated but ignoring or indeed actively denying the consequences is raising false expectations and destroying the future for many young people
When the most privileged climate protestor on the planet can’t even live the life she preaches you know every word that comes from her mouth is complete farce.
From the Guardian …
“Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was speaking in California during a stop on her low-emissions journey from Sweden to Chile, tweeted that she was now in need of a ride (by boat) to Spain. … Thunberg, who refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved, had been travelling by boat, train and electric car.”
Sir John, what do the Conservative’s plan to do about freeing up money in a similar manner for those hit by the unjust targetting of their personal allowance, when earning above £100,000? This was a measure brought in by Brown. The Conservative governments since have done nothing about it. I can understand that the Social Democrat Hammond might do nothing about it, but what is the Conservatives policy going forward?
Reply Lets see the Manifesto when it comes. I have put forward a way of removing 60% tax around £100,000
No one is proposing such a high rate of tax under any circumstances.
The Laffer curve has been discredited as not applicable in the way often claimed.
You are caught in a trap. Informed people understand the Laffer curve, the ability of the wealthy to offshore and protect their money legitimately plus the ability of capital to move without exchange controls.
So you should be able to plaster the fact that more tax is taken when rates are low nevertheless once you do that the uninformed, Labour left etc will say you are the party of the rich.
Hence the trap.
I would never vote for Corbyn.
I have voted Tory most of my life but voted UKIP once, Brexit Party once and am about to do it again. I am working class.
Corbyn may well get in by default on December 12th as Nigel squeals about the Boris blonde wig deal but I cannot bear to vote Tory again.
Andy’s kids may end up getting turfed out of private school, all because he and his like kept insulting us.
Shame.
This analysis is predicated on believing the polls that we face the same
old Scylla and Charybdis of Tories vs. Labour. E.g., you wrote before about “a
major inflation in the prices of assets”. If we only have a two-party system, what
means do people have to make any change other than to vote Labour? Like
you, of course, I don’t think they should. Luckily, this is not a two-horse race.
Given the reports from Lord Berkeley I think we can safely assume the Boris administration will continue pissing money down the drain on the HS2 project should they win. Are they just innumerate idiots or is it corruption or powerful vested interests at work. Not many other explanations.
But then given the lack of a sensible mutually beneficial accommodation with The Brexit Party will they win?
“Tory majority in doubt as Telegraph poll shows lead of just eight points” – reported in the Telegraph today! That over the most appalling & dire opposition in living memory, worse even than the Foot or Kinnock ones.
Maybe you could add the political dimension to your posts and find something else to do as there seems to be lots of them. Empty vessels and all that.
Some of what you say I agree with but you would never be elected on your policies so time to ditch the ‘Thatcherite red braces’ and move into the 21st century.
‘Liberal’ Boris has a list too, just does not publish it. Small businesses under the recent Tory Governments suffer outrageous tax burdens – our High Streets are empty because of it. Ask the hardly-taxed-Corporations to vote for the EU-dependant Tories. I’m selling up and moving all the wealth I have elsewhere. I have no option – because you, Sir John, are the answer – not Nigel Farage.
GATT 24 now or else the Tories will be out of power for another quarter century as they were after the treachery of Maastricht.