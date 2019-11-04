Probate fees – a successful consultation

The government issued a Statutory Instrument to increase fees for probate considerably, based on the value of the estate being wound up. There were many objections to these proposals including my submission on behalf of constituents. The government has listened to these concerns. The Lord Chancellor has now written to me to say he has “decided to withdraw the previous proposals”.

He now intends to review the whole question of court fees including probate, in the light of the strong feelings that the probate increases were far too large.