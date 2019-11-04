Probate fees – a successful consultation

By johnredwood | Published: November 4, 2019

The government issued a Statutory Instrument to increase fees for probate considerably, based on the value of the estate being wound up. There were many objections to these proposals including my submission on behalf of constituents. The government has listened to these concerns. The Lord Chancellor has now written to me to say he has “decided to withdraw the previous proposals”.

He now intends to review the whole question of court fees including probate, in the light of the strong feelings that the probate increases were far too large.

    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

