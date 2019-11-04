Speaker election

As this Parliament struggles its way to a premature close making a further mockery of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act it has decided on one last decision to carry its waning power into the next Parliament. It has decided to persevere with the election of a new Speaker on Monday. Whilst the new Parliament could choose a different Speaker on its first day, this would be unlikely.
The election campaigns of the candidates have not been front page news. On many issues the candidates agree. They all want the role to be less flamboyant, more referee and less player. They all say they wish to raise standards of behaviour and to show respect for MPs and the institution.
To me the crucial question is how will they wish to redefine the balance in Parliament between allowing strong and telling criticism and investigation of government whilst at the same time allowing a government to govern,
Some reforms of recent years are good and should be kept. More frequent Urgent Questions and topical debates keep Parliament relevant and make governments answer when things are worrying or going wrong. Too many Urgent Questions that are not urgent, have been asked before or are not of wider interest can absorb too much time for no great purpose.
Question Times have been extended informally. The new Speaker should review with interested parties how long Questions should normally last and make arrangements accordingly. Making the PM or Ministers stay long after the appointed time is discourteous to people with busy diaries.
Opening up the House for better public access, and allowing use of Speakers House for charities and other civic institutions has been welcome. The Parliament buildings belong to us all and should serve the wider community.
The more recent constitutional experimentation should stop. Legislation should be proposed by a government, with a Money resolution to show it fits into the budget and Queens consent where needed to show it is compatible with the way the government is using prerogative powers. Parliament rightly has plenty of powers to delay or make difficult the passage of an unwelcome government Bill. It should not create powers to speed through legislation the government opposes on a one day only temporary alliance of MPs against the government.
The next Speaker also needs to come to a view with the Commons on what remedial and improvement works need doing over the next decade to the fabric of the buildings.
63 Comments
Sir John,
A last desperate attempt by the traitors to continue their stranglehold on the new Parliament and try to stop Brexit. They should be ashamed of themselves.
If a Bercow ‘replica’ is elected, the new Parliament should immediately choose a different Speaker.
By “Bercow replica” you mean a remarkably even-handed Speaker, but you have not the slightest interest in that, evidently.
You apparently want a tame, rubber-stamping Parliament, to wave through the edicts of what you hope will be an elected dictatorship, chosen by almost as always, a minority of voters under FPTP.
And yet you bewail the European Union’s parliament, quite inaccurately, for being exactly that in your imagination.
A good referee is one who is hardly noticed. The MPs were hardly noticed with Bercow in residence.
The 31st deadline has passed and there is no rioting. This was a test. Imagine the scenes on the streets if we had left on the 31st.
They can carry on as they wish, along the line of least resistance.
Pominoz – yes, indeed they should. But the ”new Parliament” may well be the one that doesn’t actually want us properly and cleanly to leave the EU. It may want us to remain shackled as closely as possible. So it’d need a Speaker on its side – to hell with impartiality if they serve their purpose.
Unless, of course, it really IS a new Parliament.
I would have thought this decision should be confirmed by ratification of the new Parliament. For one Parliament to bind an incoming one like this by appointing the referee is as good as unconstitutional.
But the spectre of prospective MPs standing for parties which are either anti-semitic/anti-American whilst spouting equality jargon, denying a majority democratic vote, or misleading electors about the costs of Boris’ deal (our host excluded from all these) should also be deemed unconstitutional.
The role of the Speaker should be better defined to prevent the shenanigans of Bercow.
If that man gets a peerage then it will just confirm what a rotten remain crowd the place is.
I see the poll lead is vanishing so much for not doing a pact with Nigel.
Then again If Boris wants to throw the election this will suit him fine.
Agree.
And if Boris were to get in with a big majority I reckon Brexit would go very quiet.
Is he hoping for a small majority so that May-like shenanigans, theatre, pantomime, play-acting can continue unabated?
“Of all the nations of Europe,Britain and Russia alone,though for opposite reasons,have this in common:they can be defeated in the decisive land battle and still survive.This characteristic Russia owes to her immensity,Britain owes to her ditch.”
Enoch Powell-“The Common Market:The Case Against” (1971)
Not when Boris is in charge of the “ditch”!
Bercow does not deserve a peerage, nor even his pension or salary. An accommodation with the Brexit Party is essential and it is not too late. The “oven ready” deal should be ditched. It was perhaps the best they could get, given the appalling Benn Surender bill, but not once free of this outrage. Oven ready food is usually rather unpleasant anyway. This deal is expensive handcuffs for the next stage of long negotiations. Farage and Tice are spot on.
Agreed.
Ian, people are beginning to see through Boris deal and know it’s not anywhere near Brexit. They can see he is no better than the dire May woman.
The polls are showing a drop for TBP but an increase for the Conservatives. It is the Socialists who are doing quite a bit better, as they tend to once Corbyn escapes from the House of Commons and promises the earth.
The chickens really are coming home to roost – all those decades in which the Conservative refused to oppose or restrict out of control mass immigration and the race to the bottom it was bound to bring for ordinary people. The Socialists not only benefit from increasing the population, as they garner more votes, but they are also able to exploit the grim conditions overpopulation causes.
At least one constituency won’t have to bother going out to vote. Its sitting MP will have been appointed unopposed by the previous parliament, before it was dissolved. Perhaps Farage will ignore conventions and contest the seat!
Farage tried that before did he not? The people of Buckingham, for some idiotic reason, preferred John Bercow!
LL -they didn’t know what they were voting for !!
The next Speaker should be a supporter of WTO clean break in my opinion. The left had it all their own way and shafted us with Bercow, now it’s our right to do the same back to them.
Why, steve? WTO clean break was never on the ballot paper in 2016. All the leave campaign groups said we would leave only once we got a deal. The official leave campaign said we wouldn’t even send the Art 50 letter until we had agreed a deal.
Steve didn’t know that there was such a thing as the Welsh Government, Helena.
I doubt that your simple facts will interest him either.
That was when we all naively thought the result would be implemented and supported by Parliament, and not the bitching denouncement of a democratic vote. Had Parliament been behind the result, the ‘deal’ would have been much better and many billions of pounds could have been saved. The Remoaners have cost this country dear.
Sadly Sir John is not I believe putting himself forward.
Good morning.
I have never seen in all my life such disdain, both from MP’s and the people alike, for Speaker Bercow. Some of it, from MP’s themselves, openly critical and indeed hostile of and towards him. To have, not only a vote of no confidence held against you but, to have your own former party declare that it will run against you in any GE is unprecedented. Clearly something(s) have gone very wrong ?
If we are to stomach the FTPA then I see no reason why positions such as those of the Speaker be fixed term. Five years and you’re out. We also need to codify into law what the government, Speaker and others can and cannot do.
My own belief is that it is also time to consider separating the Executive from the Legislature and, as to the latter, when the cross the floor of the house they must stand for re-election.
The Palace of Westminster is a Palace and belongs to the Queen / Crown. It is no more a public building than Chequers is or Buckingham Palace. But if we insist on Remaining in the EU (BINO) then I suppose Ken Clarke MP might well get his wish and this marks the beginning of that process. 😉
I was unhappy to see that the Speaker was able to determine what needed Queen’s Consent. He should lose that power. As for modernising the Commons, Bercow has been at the forefront of modernisation – and trashed the reputation of the Commons and the country in the process. I’ll be hoping today that Lindsay Hoyle gets the gig. I trust him to be fair.
P.S. Last time I looked, the pension arrangements for Speakers were overly generous. They need trimming back to fairer levels. Perhaps a question should be asked.
Remove their free accommodation in HoP. Let them mingle with the masses.
Nothing about actually limiting the powers of the Speaker? So another rogue Speaker can repeat the process all over again and we will be stuck with them and another rogue Parliament? Honesty, integrity and honour no longer exist in the majority of ‘honourable’ ladies and gentlemen in Parliament. It is undemocratic to the core!
Give the electorate more power to kick out dishonest fraudulent MP’s OUT of Parliament altogether. Otherwise, the fraud and the dishonesty of Parliament will continue ad infinitum.
Well said Shirley.
Shirley
Honesty, integrity and honour no longer exist in the majority of ‘honourable’ ladies and gentlemen in Parliament. It is undemocratic to the core! Give the electorate more power to kick out dishonest fraudulent MP’s OUT of Parliament altogether. Otherwise, the fraud and the dishonesty of Parliament will continue ad infinitum.
Well said Shirley you would get my vote for your proposal. I think the country has had enough of all this posturing by in reality are not perceived to be at the top of their so called ability.
Labour MP Chris Bryant is backed by senior Tories including Michael Gove to succeed John Bercow as Speaker sez the Daily Telegraph this morning. Thats another reason not to vote Conservative next month. Plus the cap on benefits is being lifted. A reach out to people who are never going to vote for you anyway and a turn off for people who might. Cummings seems to have a knack for backing winners like that serial loser of elections Crosby.
Michael Gove who inflicted May onto the nation and wants to kill private schools (and thus most of freedom and choice in education) with VAT on the fees. He, like Chris Bryant is another Oxford English graduate I believe. No thanks.
Mogg, just now on LBC says the Boris deal is Brexit it clearly is not a real Brexit at all. He says the Conservative Party are a party of “low taxation” they are not at all. We now have the highest and more idiotic taxes for 40+ years. They just claim to be a party of low taxation especially near elections. They are a tax borrow and piss down the drain party, just not quite as bad as Labour are.
He says the Benn deal was an outrage, it was indeed. So why are 10 of the traitors who voted for it back in the Party?
Extraordinary.
I should have liked Mr Vara – a true gent if ever there was one – or Dame Eleanor. If he has to go for a socialist, why not Sir Lindsay? Or is this all a ruse not to frighten the Opposition horses out of voting for Hoyle?
What a stupid thing to do, they should have waited until after the election. Worse still it is to b overseen by the father of the house the dire anti democratic EUphile Ken Clarke. Let us hope we do not get the identity politics of envy dope Harriet (Harman ed). Linden Hoyle seem to be the favourite but not much information on him, his education or views seems to be on wiki etc.. His voting record seem to be mainly ‘he has never voted on’ ….. what has he been doing just sitting on the fence?
He was however pro Bliar’s counterproductive war on a lie and against any investigation into it this appalling disaster.
Reply Deputy Speakers and the Speaker do not vote in divisions for obvious reasons.
Hoyle’s dad was an MP too. Remember the Warrington by election with Roy Jenkins? The draining of the Westminster swamp should include an examination as to why so many MPs seem to come from a self selecting class. Look at how many of them had MPs for parents, currently have siblings who are or are married to another MP. I would also include a literacy and numeracy test regardless of whether they have been to university or not.
Thanks that explains it of course. None of the four, who seem to Have any real chance, seem remotely sound to me. Edward Leigh is fifth favourite and fairly sound but has no chance with this house. Chris Bryant, Cheltenham College then Oxford (English Mansfield College (never heard of it)) and previously worked as a Church of England vicar, as well as having roles at the BBC and Common Purpose and a minister for Europe, sport and culture. No thanks! Probably better with the Lancashire lad with no education, at least he might be slightly in touch with some real people up north.
He seems to me to be admirably uncontentious.
Like the curates egg the current speaker has been good in parts. Lets hope the next one is an umpire/ referee and a little less flambouyant. It cannot be an easy function.
I though Speaker Boothroyd was easily one of the best and showed how it was done. Firm and fair ! Knew her job and commanded respect from and for the House.
A rotten egg is rarely “good in parts” – they are good or completely rotten.
agricola – -good in parts? – using a microscope perhaps. The function is now pure pantomime.
Seems a bit odd that the Speaker chooses which amendments to a bill get debated, MPs should decide.
If Marxist Labour or a Labour-SNP alliance achieve power we won’t have a Speaker to speak of, as it were
Johnson needs to wake up. The majority in the UK are socially conservative, anti-Marxist and believers in individual freedom and democracy and yet the main parties have been ‘taken over’ by people who do not believe in such things. In effect, the voter is being conned, deceived and lied to. Johnson needs an alliance (informal or formal) with the BP to target Marxist Labour in the north of England.
It seems extraordinary that the deputy speaker doesn’t just stand in until the new parliament is elected.
The UK can make a mockery of any Act, however noble its purpose, that its Parliament decides, since it has no written constitution preventing that.
Just imagine if say, Obama could have disrupted political life in the US by calling a presidential election whenever, or his simple majority could have decided that he could serve as many terms as he chose?
People need to wake up to what a strange country this is.
Harriet Harman has already appealed on the grounds that she is a woman. I think myself that those days have long gone now.
Please do choose a Speaker who will be an Umpire, not a shouty player. We badly need the idea of a disciplined court proceeding to come back rather than the spectacle of a lot of rather unpleasant people yelling at each other.
Bercow has diminished the reputation of the office of Speaker by his partisan actions. The next Speaker should aim to retrieve it by even handed behaviour.
I have an Urgent Question about something worrying:
If the present Government is re-elected, will it claim that it has an explicit democratic mandate for its Deal with the EU, and, if so, will it make the contents of the Deal a front-and-centre debating point throughout the campaign, or will it fail to do so but claim a mandate for it anyway?
Bercow is a reflection of the decline in our political standards e.g. new unelected Libdem MPs spouting off about democracy in rejecting vote of 17.4m. They have also reverted to a Scottish MP leader. How any self respecting English democratic constituent can vote for such without EVEL is another symptom of our demise. Then that leader or even PM could not vote for 80% of the UK – what a mess. The issue of England governance is almost as big an issue as the EU and interconnected.
Whoever is chosen needs to restore some dignity to the HoC and command the respect of the electorate not just the House. Speaker Bercow has tarnished the reputation of the House as a place on fairness and impartiality to the point where he has destroyed the confidence of the people in the whole institution.
If he is elevated to the HoL, I think that will confirm to us all that our system of governance is tainted. The Deep State is alive and kicking here in the UK, just as it is in the USA. It is now increasingly exposed for all to see. What a disappointment. I really did think we were better than that. More fool me!
Not sure how any of you have the cheek to “elect”,”vote for”,”pass” anything.
Majority choice is a thing of the past.
Names in a hat from now on…but then there could be retrospective debate regarding the person who picked out the winner.
No,I suggest a mad dash for the speaker’s chair with scuffles at the end so the winner can scrabble into pole position. All filmed of course…in case of inappropriate behaviour.
Much more fitting for parliament than a civilised vote.
Best of all…the PM…who would not participate could just blame everyone else for the eventual “ choice”.
An impartial Speaker would be a starting requirement , but you also need a Speaker to repair the damage Bercow has done to the role for the belief of his bias has gone beyond the walls of the Palace of Westminster with the 52% also believing he has been politically corrupt.
You also need a Speaker who will support the repair of our constitution , giving up the power of the Speaker to make arbitrary rulings and ensure any changes to the rules of the House are not permitted unless there has been extensive consultation, and only applicable after a Parliamentary session, or may be longer, to stop a rogue Speaker, like Bercow, misusing the powers of the position.
I doubt Conservative MPs will bother themselves too much about this for they have more than lazy about defending constitutional niceties and let the left gerrymander it to their heart’s content. We have seen Conservative sloth over devolution. We have seen it over constituency boundaries. We have seen it over the Speaker, and we have seen it over the Lawfare that has been going on.
Anybody but Harriet Harmann !
I do think the speaker should stop trying to emulate a prefect. MPs are adults and they all know the rules. And I don’t see a problem with MPs making noise. Part of the checks and balances when MPs indulge in pompous blather!
Off topic, I am sorry to see Steve Baker attacking Nigel Farage:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/11/03/nigel-farage-risks-becoming-man-threw-away-brexit-warns-senior/
I reluctantly came to the view that ERG members should hold their noses and vote for Theresa May’s rotten deal, and I have now come to the view that when Labour condemn Boris Johnson’s deal as worse than hers it is not empty party political rhetoric.
Here are the last two lines of a letter I have sent to our the Maidenhead Advertiser, pointing out that it was his alienation of the 10 DUP MP’s that swung the Saturday October 19 Commons vote in favour of Letwin’s wrecking amendment:
“Even Theresa May had more sense than to do what he has done, however much he tries to cover it up with ever more extravagant adjectives to describe the fruits of his negotiation with the EU – “great”, “excellent”, “fantastic”, and so on.
On March 2 2018 she correctly stated that it would be unacceptable to “… break up the United Kingdom’s own common market by creating a customs and regulatory border down the Irish Sea”, but that is what her successor agreed to do.”
The attack dogs have been released. Baker and Francois chosen as they are (or were respected) but they are wrong. Anyway this will not work over the six weeks Farage and others will show clearly that the deal is appalling and is not Brexit.
We must do far better once released from (some of) the remainer traitors in the party and the House and the appalling Benn Act. Just leaving is clearly better anyway.
After Bercow one thing is for certain. New laws need to be put in place to make it easier to kick out ‘rogue’ Speakers. It was an utter disgrace that Bercow was allowed to carry on for so long, bringing the role into disrepute through blatant bias in the Brexit debates. Yet there was no real way of ousting him, except for a vote of confidence, that had no chance of succeeding with a Remainer majority.
If a Speaker has been shown (with clear evidence) to be abusing their power, they should be sacked – with, or without a majority confidence vote.
It seems to me that the Speaker has become, rather like the Cabinet Secretary, much more powerful and far reaching than he should be, or used to be. You, Sir John, will know how this has been accomplished, and how in future it can be curtailed. I mean behind the scenes roles, not the role in the House. Has he executive positions which could be hived off?
Perhaps Parliament could be made more relevant if the Speaker has power to:
1) Instruct the PM to actually answer the question put and not do a party political broadcast or ruling such a reply as out of order. A few humiliations would bring the PM’s back down to earth and actually make them accountable instead of the farce we currently have.
2) Stop the sucking up questions such as ‘Does my Right Hon Friend realise just how wonderful and brilliant he is and how wonderfully our party is running the country?’
PMQ’s could actually become relevant and time wasting stopped in order to retrieve Parliament’s reputation which is sorely needed.
What modernisation, I don’t see any modernisation, what I see is an old system keeping to old out dated traditions. Parliament was modern once, when it was first introduced. Business and society are continually evolving and keeping up with modern systems, technology and infrastructures
Holding on to the past for the sake of tradition is why Rome fell
With brexit as a milestone in a new politics so should parliament embrace new systems of work and technology
Electronic voting, all committees from both houses televised live and aired on a dedicated channel, locate a new building (big enough to seat all MPs), operate 9-5, issue every MP with an office within their local government building and provide 2 civil servants and all administrative support (zero expenses), a minority government should trigger an immediate election, fully elected lords, the speakers term of office should renewed which each new government…..the list goes on
glen cullen- hmp,hmp, hmp, BUT that would mean democracy! WE dont do democracy. I could go on, nothing will ever change while we have first past the post.
It appears that today is a day for glorification of commons and for keeping traditions
A whole days business just to vote in a new speaker….this would’ve taken 30mins in business and the real world, what of productivity ?
🏏We need two speakers, like the two umpires in a game of cricket, one at the bowler’s end(the chair), and one at square leg(under the gallery, by the doors)! When the ‘fielders’ appeal, both speakers should reach for their Erskine May meters and confer together🏏
Interesting that every single one of the remaining candidates is privately educated.
If I could vote, I would vote for Lindsay Hoyle. I worked in Manchester for 20 years and I like his accent, his tone and inflexion.