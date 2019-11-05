FreeTrade Agreements cut prices

What a bizarre idea that if we gave a Free Trade agreement with the USA drug prices will go up. The whole point of an FTA is it takes tariffs and barriers off to make things cheaper. If it didn’t why would you sign it? The government has made clear it will not put the NHS at risk from an FTA.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Promoted by David Edmonds on behalf of John Redwood both of 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
61 Comments
The government “made clear” the UK would leave the EU on 31 October and “made clear” that it would never accept a border in the Irish Sea. You cannot believe one single word this government says
Drugs cost more in the US than in the EU. This is because of the immense lobbying power of US drug firms. So of course the whole point of a free trade agreement between the US and the UK will be to expose the NHS to aggressive US firms who will demand increased prices. Listen to Trump – “America First” – there will be only one winner from a US/ UK trade deal and it will not be the UK
Reply Why would we buy dearer drugs from the US when we can get cheaper ones elsewhere?
Here and Now- we could also buy from India, China, any where! Drug prices are a tiny fraction of the cost in EU
Reply to reply – Why would we buy dearer drugs from the US when we can get cheaper ones elsewhere?
I’m not au fait with trade deals but perhaps in the deal there is a clause which states that by unforeseen circs. the buyer must accept higher prices for the length of the contract/deal. No?
Aslo didn’t the govt. pay higher prices when it didn’t need so via PFI contracts which forced it to?
what would be the process under which a US drug company would ‘force’ the NHS to pay higher prices than it now does?
will US car companies be able to ‘force’ me to pay 2.5x for an American made car over a German one because the US & UK have signed an FTA? Pls explain the process by which this could happen.
Exactly right, but the main thing that make our dire NHS such a risk (mainly to patients) is that it is funded from taxes. Thus killing all freedom of choice and making it a dire virtual state monopoly. Also it is an incompetently run, free at the point of delays & rationing system. It is one of the worst systems of healthcare, measured on outcomes, for similarly developed nations.
But nearly all the politicians seem to want to chuck yet more tax payers money at it. This rather than to address the real gross incompetence and damaging structural problems.
Agreed JR but is this yet another strange view from a so called expert remainer ?
If we are daft enough to give away our position and any advantage when in negotiations with a foreign power, just like we did with the W/A, then honestly we deserve all we get.
A bit like Boris refusing to talk with Farage on Labour seats where the Conservatives do not have a hope of winning.
Do you expect honesty from any party? I don’t. They have consistently lied to the electorate with their propaganda and the worst of the lies started in 1975 when the Conservative PM (Heath) deliberately lied to the electorate prior to the 1975 referendum. See FCO30/1048.
Those in the electorate who are politically aware do their own research and form their own opinions and we now have the internet to facilitate that research. I got my information straight from the horses mouth, ie. the EU Treaties, prior to the 2016 referendum. I was absolutely disgusted that Parliament accepted those Treaties without a murmur and without electoral approval.
The argument (as you know) is that currently as a massive monopoly the NHS is able to force the USA pharma companies to offer low prices, lower than they charge USA health providers even, and Trump regards this as unfair – USA consumers subsidising UK consumers and USA consumers preferentially having to fund the massive R&D spending pharma needs – and in any FTA he will include means (unspecified) of rectifying this situation. He has a point.
Good morning – again.
So am I also to assume that a FTA with the EU and any other country will also increase prices ? If so, then there is no need to pursue a FTA with the EU and others 😉
I guess the argument is whether the VPAS will come under threat at the end of 2023.
For clarity see page 9 of the NHSConfed report
https://www.nhsconfed.org/resources/2019/10/the-nhs-and-future–free-trade-agreements
What a bizarre idea that someone publicly saying Leave means Leave secretly negotiates behind their back of the Minister of State with that responsibility, to do the opposite or her successor says we will leave on the 31st October come what may, or he will ‘die in a ditch’ but then blithely continues pushing an Agreement that is fundamentally different to the first one he trashed so roundly, but is nothing of the sort and so it goes on.
What I find bizarre is the brazen way politicians, with some exceptions, hold a view for as long as they see an advantage and are then, in a nano second are prepared to turn up to 180 degrees if that disappears or they are bought off with a job and are then surprised that the public holds them in so much contempt.
Physician heal,thyself.
And Mr Barnier has already said a TA with the UK would take at least 3 years. No doubt it would be anything but ‘free’.
Free Trade Agreements with remote countries are generally about goods.
The UK has a healthy surplus in the trade of *services* with the European Union, however.
A typical FTA would be of no help in securing the continuation of that, therefore.
They all involve negotiation, and it is not possible to say now what the trade-offs might be. One with the US could indeed involve paying more for any given class of items.
Your last para suggests that there will be a compulsion in any agreement to buy from the USA. This is rubbish. It is by belonging to the EU who set protectionist tariffs against any country outside the EU that effectively makes EU goods attractve. Sugar is a prime example as tariff barriers are created against sugar , usually cane, that is markedly cheaper than home grown beet sugar.
You may find that drugs from the USA are competetive in price when there is no duty against them. In any case the UK will be well placed to buy on quality and price from wherever they choose. If global international companies try to rig the market there are usually options the buyer can turn to. Having run my own international purchasing advice company for 40 years, rest assured that this is so.
The government never rebuts any of the bizarre project fear nonesense.
It is obvious Boris like his predecessor wants to have a clear majority so he can ram through his abysmal WA.
Farage is correct to try and deny him that majority so we can have a proper Brexit.
The WA is not Brexit.
EXACTLY. As I and others on this site have said continually about T May’s decision to hold an election in 2017 (allegedly with the connivance of Junker)…. The reason that the EU suggested it is because it is in their benefit. They are still getting the money whilst stringing us along for a prolonger, never ending FTA talks. Boris is dreaming if he thinks that they will believe he will walk away. He has right royally flunked it and missed his opportunity. If we had turned off the tap on 31/10, they would have been at our door very quickly for a no tariff agreement, as they export more to us than they import…. NO MATTER WHAT THEY MIGHT HAVE SAID BEFORE…. Merkel would have seen to that.
I wonder if BJ understands how poorly he has played his hand…
Zorro
I guess they think the FTA will force us to buy expensive US drugs in place of those cheaper EU ones, on the basis that the EU in an act of self-harm would never want to sell us drugs alongside cars, wine, cheese etc. That EU trade surplus with us is looking less and less pretty.
Labour’s whole position on drug pricing suggests that either they don’t begin to understand the way the system works or, more likely in a few cases at least, they are deliberately attempting to spread fear and anxiety among patients who, quite understandably, don’t know how the system works.
With regard to older generic drugs, Labour, probably by accident, has half a point. Generic drugs are prone to price and supply fluctuations as companies enter and leave the market. But that doesn’t apply to new, patented medicines. The UK patent system is already at least as strong as that in the US, so it’s hard to see why terms would be extended. Where NICE deems a drug too expensive, it can and does negotiate that price down – hence civil servants’ conversations with the ‘evil’ US drug industry. And indeed the European/Japanese drug industry which behaves no differently. I’d like to see more openness in that procedure, but commercial confidentiality is the rule everywhere, not just the UK. What NICE does is no different to what Canada, France, Germany etc do (although the exact rules are different in each case, there’s no EU-wide system for example), and indeed no different to what the US government does when negotiating prices for its own Federal programs. That’s not going to change.
Dear John,
I’m not sure that an FTA with the U.S would mean removing all tariffs on all products. Indeed I believe this would go down very badly with farmers.
So, indeed, you might get a situation where the U.S say, ‘okay, you can keep tariffs for farmers’ but in return we want you to pay U.S prices for drugs. This type of agreement would lead to higher drugs prices.
We clearly wouldn’t agree to that, where would the increased trade/business benefit be for the UK?
Zorro
Yesterday morning on the Today Programme the Labour spokesman on the NHS was taken to task ( yes, really) on Labour’s record during election campaigns of making up scare stories about the NHS. He could not be made to respond properly to Milliband’s assertion that patients would have to pay for some services if the Conservatives won the election when he was leader. Of course it never happened.
The scare about drug prices is just another attempt to smear the Conservative Party and the idea of a UK/US trade deal. Why would any Government, even one as inept as one led by Corbyn, even contemplate agreeing to add any extra costs to the NHS budget, let alone £500m a week just to secure a trade deal. Ridiculous.
Sir JR
A trade deal with the US that will not involve supplies and services to the NHS will not happen and it a rather naïve assumption
Who is saying that? They will have access, but their profit will be on volume, and increased charges for drugs.
Zorro
One has to ask does the government have a clue over anything anymore? We can see more and more drivel coming from people who have recently been educated in universities where the mind is controlled and not always in a good way. No wonder people can’t be bothered to vote.
Not only that, if the USA wishes to sell us drugs or anything else for that matter they must compete with current sources and any new sources on quality and price while always being aware that any contract is up for renewal at it’s end date.
Incidentally if Corbyn is intent on making the NHS self contained and innoculated against the private sector how does he plan to get any drugs, hypodermics, or MRI scanners. All the above will be covered by patents. His intent is not only intellectually vapid, but to the disadvantage of every person that becomes a patient of the NHS.
It doesn’t have to be true. For the hard of thinking, being told by Labour for whom they have voted all their lives and their parents before them and their grandparents also, is sufficient. This is why Boris needs a deal with the Brexit Party who may be able (possibly) to break the mould. Most of those constituencies would rather die in a ditch , to coin a phrase, than vote Tory. Even the five million Leave voters being betrayed by Labour are unlikely to vote for Boris or his dreadful non deal. A clean break promise might just do it.
The FTA’s after brexit are the most exciting early advantage, here I would prefer tariffs and WTO deal with the EU if we got quickly free trade with countries such as the USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South africa, Japan and much of the world.
Exactly, and particularly with thge Far East as that is where the volume growth in trade is… unlike the EU whose market share is rapidly shrinking.
Zorro
The government have certainly said the NHS is not at risk, but voters have real difficulty believing them. I would suggest this has much to do with the gap (chasm?) between what the government says and what it does.
Of course it doesn’t make sense to sign an FTA that is not to your nation’s advantage. But the difficulty (intractable problem?) is that this government is trying to sell a deal with the EU that is not to our nation’s advantage. If this government is happy to prostrate itself before the EU, why wouldn’t it also be willing to do the same for the US?
Sir John,
More anti Brexit propaganda to try to thwart a ‘proper’ Brexit. An FTA with the USA can only bring down drug prices. If they want to charge more, then stick to existing sources.
Those treasonous embedded EU agents in the Establishment and Parliament are now so desperate. Their days of treachery are now numbered.
Your last paragraph is the crux of the matter and makes me sick to the stomach, along with British people who paint and wrap themselves in that blue and gold starred flag….
Zorro
The BBC’s ‘fact checkers’ on this have been absurd. they have said on average per person in the US expenditure on medicines is 2.5x what it is in the UK, so maybe thats £500m extra cost for the NHS per week if theres an FTA with the US. it is a ludicrous assertion. the NHS should seek to source drugs and equipment from whichever are the best and cheapest suppliers globally. to the extent there are FTAs which remove tariffs that will overall reduce costs. This needs to be countered strongly, we cannot rely on media outlets like the BBC to report this accurately nor to question the lies coming out from Corbyn and his crew.
The NHS is probably the largest single buyer of drugs in the world. The USA do not have a national health service so it is obvious that our NHS will get better prices than individual hospitals, doctors and pharmacies in the USA. The drugs companies know this and take the (already overpriced) prices they have from the NHS. There is no reason in the world why we should pay more. We already limit drugs by price so the drugs companies would make lower sales, which would increase their unit costs for the rest of the world, not something they would do, I submit.
So militant leftists in the unions are going to seek to rig the election by going on strike so as to disrupt postal voting, as they think more Tories vote by post. It is a pointer to how life would be under Corbyn and the Marxists, but also another reminder that there are political extremists in our midst who have contempt for democracy, and will happily use mob action to subvert our way of life.
Can postal voting be outsourced to another supplier? as ever the problem is a unionised monopoly. Even 30 years after Mrs Thatcher, militant unions remain a threat to our prosperity and to democracy.
If we have a FTA with the USA – there is no guarantee we will have one with the EU. Tariffs on drugs from the EU may be imposed – so prices would go up. Drugs are already a farcical amount of money. Especially illegal ones.
Illegal ones should be taxed like tobacco and beer once legalised.
Is that really going to stop crime as senior police officers tell us ?
So who would be imposing the tariffs on drugs from the EU, or for that matter on drugs imported from anywhere else? Would that be another Prime Minister like the diabetic Theresa May, who kept quiet and allowed the public to believe that she would order our customs officers to hold up imports of the insulin with which she had to inject herself four times a day? And what would happen to the money that the government had extracted through import taxes on medicines, would it be given to the NHS so it could pay the higher drug prices? Are we really going to have to put up with this kind of twaddle for the next five weeks? I am seriously considering leaving the country until it is all over, just to get away from the floods of rubbish from all sides.
No. As a free Nation we shall be able to buy from whoever we wish AND at the most competitive of prices. Most of the big Pharmas across the globe will want a slice of the UK business and they will cut prices to do so. It is common business practice and consumers commonsense to so buy.
I think you miss the point that we, as a free Nation, will no longer have to buy from EU sources as their protectionist policies with excessive tariff levies, render any opposition noncompetitive. Our new suppliers will come from the whole world and at our new negotiated lower prices.
We imported from the EU in 2018, £357 Billions worth of products – 53% of all Exports.
If you worry about our trade with the EU what do you think our freedom to buy anywhere will do to their UK exports? They will have no choice but cut their prices or lose our business. Do not worry, more competition drives down prices. You should know that from your own experience when out
shopping.
I wonder what EU pharmaceutical companies will think if Brussels stops or seriously hinders their access to nearly 80 million potential patients?
I wonder what US pharmaceutical companies will think, should they elevate their prices, if the NHS reacts by taking heed of recent studies that say that many patients are being over-prescribed, and that too many of the elderly are being prescribed statins?
sm- yes a good point. Recently visited Doctors. They asked me, what I was on? My reply Nothing! Doctors, oh we will get you on this, and this. My reply … no thank you. Most doctors are a bit like drug dealers, with bonouses from the drug companies,getting people addicted to prescription drugs.
tim, I suppose you will turn down the iv antibiotics when you get sepsis.
No UK PM/party, accountable to the UK electorate, would dare sell/trade away our NHS to US corporates. They would be out of office at the next election.
On the other hand, if we were to remain full members of the EU, or become an associate member by joining its CU, it is perfectly feasible that the EU would be prepared to trade away our NHS in order to get cheaper tariffs on German cars and French food and wine.
It could do this with impunity as they are unelected and un-removable by the UK electorate.
The BBC are anti Trump anti Brexit and pro Greta Thunberg.
It spins all of it’s output accordingly.
It will be nothing to do about tariffs and a FTA- the US pharmas will insist prices go up to US levels they are in the business of making profits and without EU protection we are on our own
Pls explain how that works. the NHS sources from around the world. why will it start to pay higher prices than now when the only thing which has changed is there are no UK-US tariffs? What has the EU to do with NHS procurement? you are simply posting nonsense, albeit Corbyn and Co are saying much the same.
People seem to have great difficulty understanding what an FTA is – it simply removes impediments to trade such as tariffs. it doesn’t mandate that such a person or organisation will buy services or goods from such and such a source at a specified price.
Martinez exudes the cognitive dissonance of someone who might think that we have a free trade agreement with the EU, when actually we are being forced to buy EU products because of the draconian CET!
Zorro
@Martinez
You clearly don’t understand how free markets work.
Boots will buy medical supplies from UK manufacturers, EU manufacturers or manufacturers from elsewhere, depending on which offer the best value for money. Same goes for the NHS.
If we dont like the product or the pricewe buyfrom a supplier that meets our needs .. its called the marker … not the marxist.
Canada isn’t in the EU, has an FTA with the US, and doesn’t pay US drug prices.
So I’d contend your post has no foundation in reality. Nowhere in the world outside the US pays US prices, and that’s not going to change.
It’s not just bizarre it demonstrates the height of ignorance in such matters.
Why are the Remainers always trying to denigrate everything that a true Brexit will bring? Even when it is to the benefit of all people of the UK whatever their financial status.
What is the matter with these die-hards who refuse to accept democracy?
The word ‘Free’ is anathema to a certain group of people, the ones who think it is good to be highly taxed, and the money wasted rather than for the money’s owners to be able to spend it how they want, the ones who think it is better to be governed by someone else who is not accountable to those they govern and the list goes on and on in this vein. Let us just hope that they do not control the new Government when it comes.
Of course it’s a load of anti-American nonsense.
But then it was also nonsense back in 2013 when David Cameron tried to bolster support for the EU but claiming that TTIP, the proposed EU-US trade deal, would “turbo-charge the transatlantic economy” and “create two million new jobs”, and tacitly allowing it to be assumed that those putative new jobs would all be in the UK:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2013/06/18/g8-a-time-for-a-new-agenda/#comment-202530
“I’m struck by the economic insignificance of the planned EU-US trade deal …”
And it is still nonsense now when Boris Johnson talks up the prospects of the UK making lucrative new trade deals around the world, especially with the US:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/09/04/how-do-you-want-the-government-to-proceed/#comment-1051405
“Perhaps one day the Tory party will wake up and recognise that even if free trade was a significant engine of prosperity and progress in the past we seem to have now reached a point of diminishing returns, and stop grossly overstating the importance of special trade deals to our economy – whether that be the EU Single Market arrangement or some new trade deal with the USA.”
Oh, and it is also nonsense when the so-called “”Liberal Democrats” promise a “Remain Bonus” of £50 billion over five years if we do as they want and simply ignore the biggest democratic exercise we have ever seen in this country and stay in the EU, but even if it was not actually nonsense it would still be no more than marginal given that £10 billion is around 0.5% of UK GDP, which has a trend growth rate of 2.5% a year.
I have been trying to find out who is being economical with the truth about whether the UK will be able to do trade deals with other countries after Boris signs his May-5% deal.
Trump and Farage say not. Boris says we will. The Brexit Party Brexcast lawyer says we can set our own tariffs but not non-tariffs, so unlikely. Some say that the Political Declaration restricts our ability to adjust taxes and tariffs even if we manage to get a deal done after 1,2,3.. years. Martin Howe now writes that we can’t diverge and will have to follow their laws until we leave but their court will decide forever, but that we ought to give up and let Boris sign. I am feeling rather unreal. It’s like a strange Kafka dream that will never end.
Could JR give his opinion please?
If the US forces drugs to be purchased at a regional rather than nationally negotiated level then prices could well go up.
The US could legitimately argue for this on the basis that the NHS being a monopoly purchaser has an unfair advantage.
I too was puzzled by this question. However, the concern seems to be that, under the terms of a US/UK FTA, we would be tied into buying from the US supplier at their prices for the branded drug. We won’t be allowed to buy the generic version.
Can you guarantee this won’t be the case?
Why do Labour say the NHS is nationalised? What exactly in the NHS is not private?
The doctors at least GPs are self-employed business people. The GP staff are paid by the GP businessman(?) The whole structure of the building, electrical and gas and water facilities made by private companies and maintained by them. The internal decor is done by private enterprise. All the contraptions, apparatus and machines are built and installed by private companies down to the smallest bandage and sticking plaster . All the drugs, medicines and stationery, computers are private company supplied and made. Their uniforms are private enterprise, the hairstyles of staff are done privately and facial hair razors. Even their white teeth are brushed with private company toothpaste.So do MPs own the bare bodies of nurses? They are lucky.
My comments are disappearing.
Someone else reported this too.
Maybe just not wanted any more?
No more blog now??
What a bizarre idea that if we gave a Free Trade agreement with the USA drug prices will go up
This is project fear MK4 put about by the labour/libs/greens/snp/Plaid Cymru party’s and it’s going to get even more farcical, today Corbyn was preaching his usual garbage to the easily lead crowd saying he would negotiate a deal which would include staying in a custom union and a single market so effectively not leaving the Eu and then saying he would put the deal to a referendum stating on the ballot paper it’s this negotiated deal or remain no bloody mention of leaving with no deal on the ballot paper, hopefully the public will see through the lies and deceit and return a Tory government with a huge majority because no matter what Mr Farage says if we have left the Eu that’s good enough for me because myself like millions more don’t give a fig about the legal bits so long as we are seen to have left
When Mrs Thatcher announced ‘The National Health Service is safe in our hands!’, I used mine to clutch my head in frustration. If there was and is one thing that needs Thatcherite reform, it’s the NHS, that enriches big pharma, the doctors and the BMA, treats all and sundry at the expense of the younger taxpayers, and rewards self-inflicted maladies, both physical and (now big-time) mental.
The NHS needs reconstruction as a network of contributory insurance schemes. The current ‘system’ does the opposite of its claim – far from promoting social solidarity, it rather threatens its very survival.