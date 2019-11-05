MP service to the Wokingham constituency

By johnredwood | Published: November 5, 2019

Along with all other MPs my job as an MP ends with the dissolution of Parliament just after midnight on 5th November. All outstanding cases will continue to be handled, and I will work on them as needed  in my new role after that date as Conservative candidate.

Anyone wanting help can of course contact me and I will do what I can in my new role. I can be contacted through the Conservative office in Wokingham. Email john.redwood@wokinghamconservatives.org.uk.

3 Comments

  1. Mark B
    Posted November 5, 2019 at 7:26 am | Permalink

    Good morning – again.

    . . . dissolution of Parliament just after midnight on 5th November.

    Are all going out with a bit if a bang ? 😉

    I’ll get me coat.

    Good luck Sir John. 🙂

  2. Pominoz
    Posted November 5, 2019 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Good luck, Sir John.

    It is imperative that you are re-elected.

  3. Bob
    Posted November 5, 2019 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Remember, remember the 5th of November, no gunpowder, but plenty of treason and plot.

