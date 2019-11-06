It’s the economy

After the bogus forecasts that the economy would plunge immediately after the referendum vote, with major job losses and house price falls, we are now told from the same sources there will be a Remain bonus if we give up on Brexit! There’s not a hint of apology for the wildly pessimistic and wrong forecasts of the short term after the vote. There is no intellectual curiosity as to why they got it so wrong. There was no post vote recession.
Brexit is an important political change. It is mainly about our democracy and how we chose to govern ourselves. It is not going to have a visible impact on the world economy. Our future economic prospects rest much more on what our economic and monetary policy is from here.
My view is we will be better off out of the EU. That does require the election of a government that handles the economy well and promotes growth sensibly. We need to ease the fiscal squeeze as the government is indicating it will do, and we need to ease the money squeeze as well.
The forecasts that think we will grow less quickly out of the EU have been deliberately misrepresented as meaning there will be a post Brexit fall in the economy. That is not what the long term forecasts say. They think there will be a bit slower growth over a 15 year period because they think trade will be impaired with the EU. I doubt anyone’s ability to predict accurately how big the UK economy will be in 15 years time. The things you need to guess to put into the models will be mainly about technology, future government policies, future interest rates , tax rates and the like. The state of EU trade would not be the main variable affecting the outcome. That trade anyway can be conducted successfully under WTO rules with or without a Free Trade Agreement. With the right policies in fifteen years time we will have shown faster growth than if we had stayed in.
10 Comments
Sir John,
I have just watched, on Aussie TV, last nights BBC News giving air to Jo Swinson’s claim about a £50 billion ‘Remain dividend’, and adding that the figures are supported by ‘expert’ research. That same ‘expert’ research, now proven inaccurate, detailed in your first paragraph.
Whilst the BBC is allowed to continue to air all anti-Brexit propaganda without challenge, a ‘proper’ Brexit, and the opportunity to implement sensible economic policy, will remain extremely difficult. The BBC has a legal obligation to be balanced in its views. It has remained unchallenged for far too long. Action is an immediate requirement of the new Parliament.
Sir JR,
This is as far as I am concerned one of the most politically biased contributions you have written for along time.
You talk about Remainers now saying that there will be a remain bonus if we give up on Brexit, but you are not giving us any sources. To say there has been no effect is also not factual , we have grown much less tan Germany over the past three to four years, whilst we grew faster before.
I have no problem with arguments but they have to be sourced or factually based.
Reply Lib DEm main claim yesterday was the bogus £50bn figure. UK currently growing faster than Germany
No it’s not just the economy, other things are equally important to the voters, although we have a political and jouralistic class that will never admit it. Chief among these is levels of immigration, allowing native workers to be massively undercut and displaced, changing communities radically and quickly, active discrimination against white working class Brits.
It wasn’t the economy that drove the vote to Leave. It was sovereignty and self government. If the government is unable or unwilling to successfully govern a sovereign nation we can replace them.
I’ve sadly come to the conclusion that Boris will keep us under EU control. All the signs are there, or should I say all the signs that he intends to make the UK a fully sovereign self governing nation are NOT there.
There are too many unanswered questions as to why has has done some things, and not others. The fatal blow is taking no deal off the table. That gives the EU total control to dictate terms. His intentions are perfectly clear, despite all his fake promises and lies, which has become the norm in Parliament today. The deceit may be acceptable to those sitting in Parliament, but it will never be acceptable to the people of the UK.
One day … I hope … we will have a truly democratic government. That day will never happen while LibLabCon dominate the political agenda.
But we’re not leaving the EU in any sensible measure with the Boris WA. Barnier said yesterday that we would have to accept EU rules on employment, taxation, environmental policy etc.to conclude an FTA which would take at least 3years.
Who are you kidding.
The WA is an association agreement similar to what accession countries sign before joining.
We are not fooled.
If these so called experts are so clever why have they got it so wrong historically. I would maintain that it is because the main purpose of their forcasts has been to get a political result. The greatest threat to the UK economy is not our relationship with the EU but the threat of a marxist labour government in number 10.
Good morning.
One thing the doom-mongers are silent on, is the number of recessions the UK has been in since joining the EEC/EC/EU. They are also silent on the depression, for that is what it is, that is happening in the EU and that Germany is now entering recession itself. They are also silent on the fact that, countries like Switzerland and Norway are also doing well despite not being in the EU.
I do however feel that there will be some economic impact but how deep and how long is impossible to guess. Unlike say Poland, the UK is not dependent on the EU financially. We would save / gain money not lose it.
I export fish landed in the UK to the EU. I am interested to hear you say that EU trade “can be conducted successfully under WTO rules with or without a Free Trade Agreement”. Because my highly-paid advisers tell me that under WTO rules I will have to pay high tariffs to the EU and in addition that I will have to wait to have my goods inspected to check compliance with EU health standards. Could you please explain to me why you have a different view of what “WTO rules” means?
Reply Food is the one area which will be affected by high tariffs. This should create plenty of opportunity to sell more at home which would be protected against EU competition by tariffs
You are a serious minded politician and most fair-minded people would afford you that description but to underpin an economic argument using a 15 year timescale is bordering on the ludicrous. I suspect you know this also.
Let me give you a real world example of the naivety of your position. In 2005 all was well with the world economy. In October 2008 the global financial system collapsed and social chaos was averted by massive State intervention by governments across the globe. That happened in the space of three years, yes, three years.
I won’t refer to oft quoted JM Keynes’s reference to the long term as I have always found Keynes a sop and a gift to the political power and I despise political authority but in this case I shall hold my nose and quote him:
”But this long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead. Economists set themselves too easy, too useless a task, if in tempestuous seasons they can only tell us, that when the storm is long past, the ocean is flat again.”
Words on a webpage are meaningless and anyway to make reference to a FTA with any free nation knowing full well we cannot as we are aligned with the EU is bordering on hyperbole