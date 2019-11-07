A new fiscal rule

A sensible boost to our economy is affordable whilst having a balanced budget rule for all current spending. Labour’s massive spending plans would plunge us into debt on a huge scale, damaging confidence and squeezing the private sector. It would lead to higher taxes for the many.
Eh? What about The Tories massive spending plans? 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid, more coppers, more nurses, 40 new hospitals, HS2, £39billion plus to the EU the list is endless.
JR – “Oh yes, I didn’t think of that”.
The Tories are trying to outbid Labour on tax and spending.
They’ve lost the plot.
It’s time the BBC’s ‘fact checkers’ got serious about Labours plans. So far what we’ve had is a concerted effort to find some ‘gaffe’ by a Conservative MP and then make it the main item on the news. Eg I haven’t heard any mention of the postal strike threatened by union militants in order to try to reduce the Tory vote, which they think most postal votes are. Not newsworthy maybe?
Take the issue of NHS expenditure on drugs. It’s £18bn pa, of which 10% – £1.8bn – Comes from the US. Corbyn has said an FTA with the US will add £26bn to this bill. It isn’t a ‘crude estimate’ as I heard one voice say it is patently ludicrous rubbish. No explanation is offered as to why there will be any increase at all – and not indeed a decrease if tariffs go.
Labour’s lies must be challenged aggressively.
I also do not understand how they will get round the EU deficit rules. They are very quiet on the subject and of course are not challenged on it in the Media,
The media need to do its job and ask the questions we all want answers to whatever our political persuasion. You just don’t know what you’re getting with any of the parties.
I want to ask Labour, if we are still in the EU and you can’t get any different a deal to that on offer and we then have to vote yet again – because people we elect don’t actually want the sovereignty and decision making powers – and we remain HOW will you be able to break the EU debt and deficit rules and then keep your spending promises? HOW are you planning to generate money other than taking money out of the accounts, savings and private pensions that people that already have?
It is EASY to spend money, ALL of you politicians, it is DIFFICULT to make it. I hear spending plans (well that is the easy bit), how are you going to make NEW money because you can only spend reserves once. Borrowing terrifies the majority especially when we know plenty of spendthrifts who just write out thousands of pounds worth of debts and walk away with IVA’s clear nowadays (I personally know three people that have wiped out over £7000 debts and one has even been given another mortgage five years later).
Different rules for different Political Parties. Support the EU and anything goes.
Nig1. I was saying this only this morning. How the hell is Corbyn going to borrow what he needs while staying in the EU? According to our host’s post a while ago, austerity measures had to be taken because of EU legislation regarding debt and GDP. What Corbyn wants to do he will not be allowed to do and yet he wants to stay in the EU. Doesn’t make sense to me but then I was never great at economics and it doesn’t look much like our government is either.
Would help if all Parties were honest with cost, and did not count what was already in the pipeline.
For 10 years we had the Conservatives talking about austerity and cuts when spending was rising.
Pre that period we had Gordon Brown with Prudence and PFI.
.
Now you are all talking of a spending spree when we are still running a deficit and our debt is growing.
Too many mixed messages without any sensible reasoning for my liking.
Alan that is what every party does pre-election. Promises promises for a better future – jam tomorrow.
There is one party manifesto that I can agree with, but it doesn’t belong to any of the LibLabCon cartel.
It goes something like this:
Which of additional spending on education, benefits, public sector salaries and pensions, police, the NHS and aid represents a short term boost to the economy Sir John?
That sound like additional routine and ongoing expenditure to me.
Our population is rising quicker than or tax take. Therefore we are spending too much money and your party is promising even more. It is our money and it is being evacuated up the wall.
Reply The tax cuts I am proposing give a direct boost to spending by individuals. Recruiting more doctors or police means there are more people in employment with decent incomes to spend. As employment rises benefit spending should fall and tax take rise.
“Recruiting more doctors or police means there are more people in employment with decent incomes to spend”
Then simply create 2.5 million well paid jobs and all will be dandy…
“Money is hard to get but easy to spend”, my Dad’s mantra. I come from a family with little money but good habits and they are the people that get punished not poor enough for pension credits but not eligible for ANY help.
Instant gratification always feels good. We may be taking on more police and doctors but are we using them productively. It doesn’t sound like it when a lady I know got a visit from two police men at 10pm at night recently because her neighbour (an ex high level police officer) had reported her kitchen fitters for parking on the pavement and he wasn’t happy they’d been doing it for a week and the family also had to park on the road because their drive was blocked with a skip.
Reply to reply
Doctors and police, while necessary, do NOT contribute to the wealth of the nation or create prosperity. The money they earn is produced by the working man wealth creators.
MH – -reasonable numbers of both DO INDEED create prosperity. Doctors enable more productive working days ( maybe you never worked?) and Police do their best to stop crime and civil disorder (although the Courts now are happy with any distructive protests doing damage and loss of productivity).
As employment rises so does resource extraction, emissions, CO2 (not that this s a problem) GHGs, congestion. energy needs which needs more energy suppliers so increasing resource extraction, emissions, GHGs, congestion etc. …… around and around. Only a reduction in population will help.
Dear Sir John,
Tax cuts and spending are only short-term problems to boosting our economy long-term. The government has to focus on building up the High Tech / Digital Economy, boosting high-skilled jobs, highly-paid jobs, more tax revenue, higher productivity, higher exports (across UK and abroad), and boosting sense of patriotism in British economy where we make stuff (high tech, sophisticated stuff) and branded British.
Important as the financial / investment and consumer economy is, we need to focus a lot more on the High Tech / Digital Economy.
Thank you for the reply Sir john, but that is not really the whole picture is it?
Tax and spend – the politician of any colour’s mantra, we never really did get the austerity except for the middle classes did we?
Reply I explained the numbers at the time. The main thing that happened was a big increase in the tax revenues.
This reads as though a vote for Labour is a vote for a fiscal “cliff edge”. If the Conservatives lose to a Corbyn majority, will there be a “soft” transfer of power or a “hard” transfer of power? Will Labour spend three and a half years negotiating a deal with Boris to get him to leave Downing Street? Does it depend on what you mean by “leave”? Can voters be said to have known what they voted for? How does democracy work in 2019?
Well, it will be recollected that under Nick Clegg the so-called “Liberal Democrats” pushed for the AV electoral system, which could have taken a seat away from the candidate with the most votes and given it to one with fewer votes – preferably one of their candidates, of course – and now under Jo Swinson they want to apply the same principle to referendums, and moreover to that retrospectively, so that the Remain side actually won the 2016 referendum even though it got fewer votes. That would provide them with a sound theoretical justification for revoking the Article 50 notice without even bothering to hold a repeat referendum as they once planned.
What I find very distasteful is that there are Tory MPs supporting fiscal and social policies that I suspect in the privacy of their own home they vehemently oppose. I find that stance utterly abhorrent and indefensible. This rank hypocrisy will continue until the voter wakes up from their slumber and halts perpetuating this vicious cycle by voting for non-establishment parties whose aim is to dismantle all that’s been constructed since 1997.
All three parties are complicit. All three parties have lost any sense of shame. All three parties will sacrifice this nation, our freedoms and our assets on the altar of political victory
+1
Perhaps even more to the point a Labour victory would destroy confidence and kill wealth creation, the economy and hammer tax receipts. Just the threat of it is already doing this to quite a large extent.
Labour in opposition is just as toxic. The Tories have done nothing about the Labour stooges the Blairites left behind. They have also be very shy, almost subservient, to Labour. Mrs.T would be swinging her handbag tearing great chunks out of them. She was a fighter. This lot are frit !
IDS on LBC talking down an election pact with the Brexit party. He is obviously unaware of the size of his own majority in Chingford and Woodford Green. Its like the Conservative party have a death wish
Yes, Dame Rita. It seems they cannot bury their pride and I believe that they are dominated by Dominic Cummings who seems to have a visceral loathing of Nigel Farage. This, I believe, severely clouds D C’s thinking and will lead to a fatal mistake for the Tory Party.
Boris seems lack lustre and weak to me and just seems to be behaving like putty in his handlers’ hands, trotting out the same dull slogans, and flat “witticisms”. It just makes him even more distant from the electorate. No point in him making promises as he breaks them. We just do not believe him or trust him any more.
Yes, this party first country last could lead to an own goal that exceeds the one May scored in 2017. I suspect that there are a large number of the electorate hovering on the decision Brexit Party/Tory Party for their vote. It will be disasterous if this is not managed intelligently. Remember, political parties lose election rather than win them.
I disagree. I looked at the GE results for both 2015 and 2017. Clearly in 2017 the UKIP vote went to Labour and IDS vote held reasonably well. If the BXP were to stand it is difficult to call how many Tory and Labour voters would go to them but, based on previous I would say more Labour.
“….would plunge us into debt on a huge scale…” – well yes, provided that by “us” you exclude us baby boomers and mean Andy’s children who will be working their whole lives to pay it off, bless them.
I have delayed some expenditure pending the election in the hope my intended purchases will be thereafter provided “free” if Mr. Corbin wins.
You must be a cynic – everyone knows the Corbin acolytes have a magic money tree
Good morning – again.
Sorry Sir John but this can also be said if the Conservative government. The only difference, is the scale.
I watched J (not very ) Cleverly who for some “mysterious reason” is always trotted out to defend Brexit on Andrew Neil. He claimed that Conservative Governments would be able borrow more than Labour due to their fiscal credibility and that current low debt financing charges were due to Boris ( ….oh hold my sides please….) Johnson.
Andrew Neil immediately called this lie out ,well done, and we watched Claverly squirm with satisfaction.He was nonetheless right in a broad sense that the Conservative Party does have a record of sound money.
This was delivered by :
John Major
Ken Clarke
George Osborne ( above all)
Phillip Hammond
Every single one of these decent Conservatives has been shown the door by the modern jingoistic anti businesses debt addicted irresponsible gang of glib populist pipsqueaks.
I had no idea how Conservative I was until it was betrayed .
Don`t it always seem to be that you don`t know what you`ve got til its gone.
New maniac…..sound money? – from that motley crew of fiscal fools. Don’t know what you are taking, but I suggest you stop immediately.
I am suspicious of fiscal rules since very clever people so often do dumb things to get around them.
Here crash Gordon oversaw billions in private loans to the NHS and ended up miring the UK in debt despite being “prudent” and going on about his fiscal rules.
The only solution I would trust would be to audit government spending as it were a company, I suspect that would lead to vast reductions in costs.
John, Sorry but you are spreading myths here. You are using the bogus illogic of what was known as Ricardian Equivalence which might have (I only say might) have had some bearing in the days of Gold Standards and pegged currencies but is CERTAINLY relevant now.
Private sector debt is at historic highs and around the same level as before the Financial Crash which means that there can be massive Government investment with no inflation risk whatsoever because there are massive private, household debts to pay off.
As you well know when bank debts are payed off the banks asset (the loan) is cancelled by its liability (the borrowers asset) that means financial assets are cancelled. I quote form the economist L Randall Wray:
‘ Once a firm finishes production and sells the output, it receives deposits and uses these the retire the short term loan…the firm ‘redeems’ itself by bringing back to the bank the banks own IOUs; repayment of the loan ‘redeems’ or retires the bank deposits (the loans and deposits on the bank’s balance sheet are simultaneously debited when the firm writes a check on its bank account to pay down its loan balance).’ (Wray: ‘Why MInsky Matters p. 103).
The idea that taxes have to be raised is also completely wrong and I suspect that you really know this. The main function for taxes are:
1. Create fiscal space so that Government can spend for social purposes seen as valuable to society (unless you think society doesn’t exist).
2. To modify aspects of consumption behaviour by taxing ‘bads’ not ‘goods.’
Taxes as ‘revenue’ for Government spending does NOT apply to a sovereign currency that is not on a gold standard and not pegged and that does not have debts denominated in a foreign currency. The Eurozone is DIFFERENT because those countries are pegged to the Euro which is why it is good we are not in it.
Anyone in doubt, please read the famous document by Beardsley Ruml from 1946 called ‘Taxes for Revenue are Obsolete’. he was head of the new York Federal Reserve and knew a thing or two:- https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2019/07/taxes-for-revenue-are-obsolete.html
A last note:
From about 1945-1969 we had marginal tax rates of up to 90% yet this period was known as the ‘golden age of capitalism’ with near full employment and wages that were parallel to productivity levels. Even in 1975-6 when inflation (cost push) was at about 25-26% because wages were in parallel it was not felt as harsh as today where housing is unaffordable (due to a bank led speculative frenzy over 40 years) and wages low meaning, in some cases, that housing costs can be 50-60% of earnings (the sane level is considered to be no more than 25%).
Don’t forget also , as John clearly knows well, that the Central Bank can set the interest rate at any level it chooses. This is what happened with QE. SO higher Government Spending does not mean higher interest rates (unless the Bank and treasury are supine which is an ideological choice and not a natural law). QE showed that the Government could increase it’s ‘debt’ (really Government buying its own debt as John has always pointed out) yet reduce interest rates to near zero. Post gold-standard, there is no relationship between Government debt levels and interest rates-anyone who bothers to check this out will discover this. The economist Richard Werner (who invented the term QE) has some interesting videos on this topic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MechH0ebs_c
Let’s try to get beyond the myths.
Guido Fawkes reports
As Britain heads for a December Election, Christmas has come early for self-styled ‘Great British Hero’ Phillip Lee. According to his register of interests, he has received a whopping £70,000 to support his new candidature.
Answers why we have now received 4 campaign leaflets in quick succession.
Just lucky other candidates are not permitted by law to spend such large amounts.
Your spending and debt plans are not BJ and the gov plans they are totally different.
labour’s plans are simply the road to serfdom.
Boris needs to find the Magic Money Tree that Swinson has found.
Still pay north of £13 billion to the EU…but stay in the EU and somehow find £50 billion by shaking the Magic Money Tree…
The Coalminers in America and their unions and their Republican Constituencies are 100% NOW backing Trump.
I would like to wish Sir John good luck in the forthcoming election.
It is worth pointing out that the Lib Dems, Greens, and Plaid Cymru are banding together to end Universal suffrage and take away the Votes of all those who Voted to leave in the referendum.
They are, all three parties, vote thieves who will steal your vote in the night. Don’t let them get away with it.
The world central banks have pumped in 15 trillion dollars on to their balance sheet since 2009 and getting ready to double down on that which has already started in September this year with no end date, the UK has not joined in yet but it will.
Next year interest rates in the western world will be zero to negative in all countries in the west and countries deficits will be rising, in the UK for the first 6 months the deficit is already 40 billion pounds with 6 months to go, in the USA it is already over 1 trillion dollars and rising, the UK debt is at 2.2 trillion pounds according to the debt clock and USA debt is 23 trillion dollars, this is real debt with no liability counted in.
Would you want to win this election I certainly wouldn’t, knowing what I know and worst still this new debt will only last less than half time of the last debt which is 3 to 4 years, each time they doge a recession to cleanse the system they make it worse and that is what they are trying to do now.
The extra money has gone into assets which have benefited the rich and investment banks.
In order to make our economy strong in long-term (not forgetting how we just narrowly escaped a depression) and to make Britain great in best sense of word, we have to focus against the economics/politics of both envy and greed – but instead focus more on the work ethic of the Quakers who were the best group of people in business this country has ever had. A small group of people who had a HUGE, POSITIVE impact on our economy. Making vast amounts of money, creating great brands, whilst having happy employees (high productivity), and giving tonnes of money back in terms of philanthropy.
Famous British companies created by the Quakers (a relatively small group of people)
LLoyds, Nike, Sony, Clarks, Barclays, Cadburys, Wedgewood, Friends Provident, Furness Withy, Fry’s, Carr’s, Rowntree Mackintosh, Stockton and Darlington Railway, Newcastle Electric Supply Company, and loads more.
Will some Tory shout from the rooftops the true consequences of voting in a Corbyn-led govt.
Land value tax, lifetime gift allowance, tenants right to buy ..all manner of wealth stripping measures.
Biggest redistribution of wealth ever experienced in a western democracy.
All that in addition to 70s style industrial unrest.
People MUST be made aware of the consequences of a commie govt.
If they care, the Tories ( who are entirely to blame for Corbyn) need to act now!!!
Should NOT EVER have pandered to the Left nor should they have betrayed the Referendum.
When you have an economy when people cannot get on the housing ladder without mountains of debt, you have a voter that is growing increasingly marginalised by the system. These voters are looking for what they hope is a fairer deal. So if someone offers you the chance of getting a home (tenants right to buy) what is there not to like. This is the Tory governments fault. It interfered in the market with its schemes, allowed MASS IMMIGRATION and driven up prices.
Labour just keeps reinforcing neoliberal gold standard, fixed exchange rate nonsense.
Talks as if ” borrowing ” is fiscal policy like that of a household or business. They do not know the HUGE difference between a monopoly ” issuer” of a currency and a ” user” of that currency.
In theory. The negative effect of considering the overhanging burden of the increased debt would, it is claimed, cancel the stimulative effect of the deficit.
In the real world Japan destroys this theory and has done for decades along with most fiscal conservative theories. Theories that still think we use the gold standard and fixed exchange rates.
Balancing the budget like that of a currency ” user” is a very bad idea.
a) inflation happens when the deficit is too big
b) Unemployment happens when the deficit is too small
c) The deficit has to meet the “saving desires” of households and business.
Which is why we have fun one for nearly 300 years. I think we have only run 2 budget surpluses since 1950 for the reasons above.
The election as always ends up a race who can use neoliberal framing the most. A no deal brexit is supposed to stop all of this neoliberal nonsense.
Japan also shows quite clearly the ” crowding out ” of the private sector fear is nonsensical John.
I have already explained why.
Eh and who is buying all those JGBs? You have also failed to spot that unlike the UK, Japan records trade surpluses with the yen therefore being seen as as safe haven currency unlike the £
I do not know if this time in our UK history will be called The Era of ALL OUT Insanity. Not for sure.
A friend has called it ‘The age of imcompetence’ for some years. Never more so than recently.
Isn’t Boris trying to “outspend” Corbyn with promises of money for this that and t’other?
Dangerous strategy surely?
Boris can’t win on that one. And would we even want him to?
Reply No, not outspend. Huge different between sensible Conservative reflation and massive tax and borrowing binge by Labour
Always seems to be the same , Conservatives get the country on its feet and labour overspends . This tooing and froing has been going on for decades. Labour always have big ideas and then the party misinterprets and behave like greedy capitalists . Corbyn wants to nationalise.. good.. but rather than say nationalism doesn’t work .. fix it so it does.