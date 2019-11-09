Fiscal rules OK

The balanced budget rule which says spending on current budgets has to be covered by tax income is sensible and prudent. Whilst education is an investment in young people, teachers’ pay is still a current and recurring item of spending.
Some of you are concerned that the government can borrow to invest. Investment means the capital budget where you buy items like new school buildings or a new road which will be used for many years going forward. Most investment in the state sector is building and construction work.
The Balanced budget rule still provides a constraint on how many new buildings you can build to expand a free to the user service, as all the staff and running costs of the new buildings fall on current account under the Balanced budget rule. It does encourage investment in replacement buildings that are more fuel efficient and in other ways cheaper to run or public investments that generate a revenue return.
In order to justify borrowing to invest we need to show the need for the new capital provision and the imputed return where it is for a service provided free to the user. Let us take the case of the M25. This expensive motorway offers no direct financial return to the taxpayers who paid for it, because we do not have road charging. If we had put in place a road charge system instead of the current Vehicle Excise duties and fuel duties, the M25 would have shown a great return for the state investor. The state has to impute a value to the likely use of the facility to assess one public sector project against another. By definition this can only be a judgement based on stated assumptions. The state also has to take into account that use is likely to be higher because it is provided free.
In the case of borrowing to provide a new school the case is overwhelming where there are more pupils than school places in a local area. If it is a replacement school then the project needs to show substantial running cost savings compared to the building it is replacing, and preferably a return of capital to the state from disposal of the one it is replacing unless on the same site.
A new railway line is easier to assess, as the railways do collect money from train users. Spending a lot of money on a heavily loss making line would not be a wise investment.
Somehow the state has to improve its way of evaluating all these competing projects to come up with a list that genuinely expands the national wealth or are essential to the delivery of good quality public service like health and education.
21 Comments
Good morning.
I am sorry Sir John but I disagree with your arguments.
Investment : The action or process of investing money for profit.
The term investment came into government parlance with the then Chancellor, Gordon Brown. It was used to disguise what previously, and quite rightly, been described as spending. Labour need to change the language to distance itself from the profligacy of past Labour governments.
The analogy of the M25 not collecting monies is false. Road Tax, although put into general government spending, is stated that it collected for the building and the maintenance of such. We also have toll roads, bridges and tunnels.
The savings that any project makes are not given back to the taxpayer but, are absorbed into and by government and used elsewhere. ie I do not get a tax rebate when the energy efficiency of school is increased. All that happens is the money is saved and spent on other things. Therefore, I cannot be considered an investor since I have not right of return and, therefore, the term investment is wrong.
Reply I understand your viewpoint but convention does distinguish between public capital spending and revenue spending. Labour did misuse language by calling much current public spending an investment, which it is not under accounting definitions.
I agree with Mark. Investment is s misnomer and this is really spending for perceived future public good.
Good morning
What Sir John says is, broadly speaking, ok in theory. Of course, in practice we know the state is a profligate spender and poor investor. Perhaps if the likes of our host were in government the state would enjoy a better reputation. However, there is no chance of this, so again, in practice, best to keep the state’s spending power to a minimum.
Collective action to create economies of scale is an excellent way to achieve value for money and increase wealth. But this collective action should be entered into voluntarily.
Such are the principles to which we ought at least to aspire. In terms of actual political parties with actual policy agendas, we are impoverished. All of the available options represent increased, unreformed, unwise spending and an intention to accumulate more power over the citizenry.
The estimated seven percent of GDP that this country spends on crime and its effects cannot really be called “investment”.
This is around twice the pro-rate European Union average, and about ten times our overseas aid.
Why is THAT not the continuous headline news?
Why is THAT not the paramount concern of the country?
We know, don’t we?
PFI has been a disaster, leaving the taxpayer with far higher interest and maintenance charges. The private suppliers produced better designs by opening the process to better architects and surveyors but this could have been achieved by privatising the management by competitive tender. The loan could have been provided by government at much lower rates and then the building would be owned. If this had been done at Hinckley Point the cost of the electricity would have been much lower. The high cost of hospitals and schools is leading to the shortage of staff and equipment, deaths and dumbed education.
PFI was massively expanded by Labour to take its spending off the books. PFI works with small unique projects.
Capital projects by government are very complex to assess. There is the reduced running cost plus of course the cost of borrowing and capital repayment against the higher running cost and maintenance of an older building that has already been paid for. The difficult part to assess in health and education is the cost of not doing anything which could be enormous financially and socially.
Where there is a service that is directly paid for by the end user it is easier to calculate cost except that in the case of railways government muddy the water by subsidising the enterprise. I have not seen any projection of the real cost per passenger of reducing the journey time Birmingham to London by 20 minutes on HS2. At times the cost, when the journey is required by the majority can be enormous on the normal train service. I suspect that real costs on HS2 will be in the Concorde class. At the end of this month I will fly Birmingham to Alicante for £39.00 or £57.00 with lots of leg room and 10Kg of hand luggage. This is on a private enterprise airline dependant solely on what I pay. The airline has to pay for use of each airport involved. I suspect that HS2 is going to cost the nation/you and I, £100 billion, I estimate based on most previous government over runs, by the time it is completed.
My question is, why are we not developing Birmingham and London City Airports to run an air bus service every ten minutes at £20.00 a seat. It is 100 miles to London and 1200 miles to Alicante from Birmingham. Hs2 does not add up. On top of which journey time would be about 30 minutes.
The question should be, with modern communications technology, why are we traveling at all ?
In order to drive down costs, once he had replaced Goodwin, Stephen Hester instituted a travel ban. If you want to hold a meeting you do it over he internet rather than run up hotel and transport bills. If RBS can do it, there is no reason anybody cannot, especially the civil service.
MPs rejected the proposal to renew the abandoned Central Line, which was costed at a fraction of HS2 and could have taken freight and passenger capacity, freeing up the existing lines. They wanted to have a faster train set than their European schoolfriends.
Well said, Stred. A new play on Top Trumps.
The Treasury guide, ‘Supporting Public Service Transformation: Cost Benefit Analysis Guidance for Local Partnerships’, is what you are looking for.
Moving to a “pay as you go” model, extending to hospitals, schools and local government services eventually, would be a very good way to go.
“Free at the point of use” has created a culture of derealization and disconnection from the real world in the UK citizenry. Hypothicating taxation fees and charges directly to public services; and, introducing percentage co-payment requirements would help restore reality. For instance, a thirty-minute private GP consultation costs circa £120. Would you pay £40 for a ten minute NHS GP consult?
The UK roads infrastructure is currently generating £44.8 billion from 37 million vehicles, (VED + Fuel Duties + VAT on Fuel Duty + VAT on Fuel price). The RAC reckons there were 328.3 billion vehicle miles travelled last year that would be 13.6 pence per vehicle mile. £16 to do a lap of the M25.
I looked at a report by the RCA Foundation which says the Government makes a big profit on vehicle tax.
Spending much less than it receives.
And near me there is a private health clinic where you can see a GP.
It charges much less than £120 and same day appointments are available.
Here they sold off a perfectly good and much loved school for housing.
A new Stalinist-ugly school was built in a most inconvenient place.
It was built on stilts because it is in a flood zone ( which has flooded many times.).
Not sure if “ they” know it is sited on a buried river, covered over in the 1960s.
( “They” don’t like inconvenient history much!).
All this very near the garrison …all the soldiers’ homes sold for a song.
EU army-ready?
Budget? Its all about selling our country off…and selling us down the river!
Mr Robert Jenrick, the housing minister, has really mastered his brief. Interviewed by Nick Ferrari, he sez, that if the tenants so wish, an ugly tower block can be demolished with loads of new houses built in the vacated space. Its the Labour front bench’s competency we are supposed to be worried about is it?
These dopes will say anything to get elected. Still we do not want Corbyn/SNP so perhaps they should do.
Can Boris not appoint Corbyn’s brother with his first in Physics at imperial to advice on Energy and Climate he is very sound on these subject certainly far, far better than the recent ministers!
If we want more homes then knocking homes down is not a sensible policy! Often planning dictate you destroy one home to build a new better one. Why? If there is space not keep it and have two for less than the price of one?
Slightly off topic, but since we are discussing investment, according to the newspapers, the Labour plans will cost £1.2 trillion (significantly more than even the Marshall Plan in modern money). This will mainly go on four-day weeks, UBI, and nationalisation.
If you were going to spend £1.2trillion, which I doubt you would as it is money the country doesn’t have, what stimulus would you spend it on?
The balanced budget rule is a self imposed constraint that is not needed in our monetary system.
Here what is needed.
https://neweconomicperspectives.org/2015/01/replacing-budget-constraint-inflation-constraint.html
Let’s stop pretending that replacing a budget constraint with an inflation constraint is so hard. It involves a change in perspective, nothing more and nothing less. It doesn’t give license to policy makers to do whatever they want. Which can only be a good thing.
It does mean however the OBR and IFS will finally be doing something useful with its deficit projections—namely, building models to understand how deficits will affect the macro economy.
Their current models assume an economy is
a) at full employment at all times
b) warn of impending financial ruin as a result of a deficit
There are 3 important rules that can’t be ignored.
1. Inflation happens when the deficit is too big
2. Unemployment happens when the deficit is too small.
3. The deficit has to meet the “saving desires” of households and business.
Unemployment and recessions can be caused by taxes which are too high and by bigh interest rates.
Both are tools used by governments to reduce the high inflation your policy ideas would create.
Well education can be an investment but much university education is virtually worthless as are many of the subject they choose study. At least half of UK degrees are surely are. Leaving people with 50K of debt (or more likely the tax payer with it), a disillusioned graduate in say Gender and Media studies from the ex-poly of Bognor or similar. Plus they have wasted three + years that they could have been earning and learning how to work.
Education is rather over rated in many areas. People are either bright or not so bright education has rather little effect on this. See the Great University Con and The case against education books.