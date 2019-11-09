More GPs and more appointments for patients

I have been lobbying for more GPs and better access for people needing appointments. The last Health Secretary announced money for more doctors, but retaining some of the Doctors we already have is also proving difficult.

I welcome today’s announcement from the current Health Secretary that some of the extra money available for the NHS will go on training more young people to be doctors, and on recruiting more GPs to make it easier for surgeries to provide timely appointments for all needing them. I have been following up about the local situation on GP numbers and services.