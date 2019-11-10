Remembrance Sunday

Today we remember all those who died so we can live in a free country. Their selfless sacrifice in two world wars led to more peace loving democracies emerging in Europe and Asia.
It is good news that 74 years have now passed without our country being enveloped again in total war. Today we also remember those who have died in more recent local and regional wars despite the success in avoiding full on conflict between the great powers.
I will attend the Remembrance service in Wokingham in a private capacity. I have explained to local organisers that there are currently no MPs so there can be no official wreath laying on behalf of the constituency. Conservatives are not campaigning today in the General election.
I will be attending our local Remembrance service to remember my brother who was killed in the Falklands conflict and all who gave their lives so we can be free. I fear with the unrest in the world our men and women will be called upon once again. We owe them all a great debt.
Explain to us as we remember these brave souls why Mayhab and Johnson have sold our nation out and given control of our military to the EU when we are meant to be leaving the EU. Many articles in Con Woman and elsewhere showing the articles of the servitude plan to allow this and subjugate our own foreign policy! After all military has nothing to do with trade.
The EU is determined to get it’s borders as close as possible to Russia, and want to incorporate Ukraine to achieve that.
They insist on control of our military.
We maintain a nuclear arsenal.
EU policy is influenced by those of former soviet communist ideology, some would have even been STASI. They vehemently despise Putin and the Russian federation. They also scorn NATO and the US.
Figured it out yet ?
We were thinking just that when they showed the line up of our two faced politicians who are denying the British people true democracy and freedom from the rule of the EU.
“We owe them all a great debt.”
…….but we owe Europe nothing, they owe us.
Next time we shouldn’t get involved. Particularly with today’s weapons getting involved would certainly be our lot.
When the British Empire was at its height, men fought and ruled in the name of the Queen/King Emperor. Commissions were given by the Emperor/Monarch to Officers. It was a personal relationship. My own brother and my father were soldiers too and they took it all personally to the regiment and to the King/ Queen.
In the mighty USA, people fought for the Republic – an historic revolution based on a real democracy. and a lot of them were loyal to their army commander – Patton, Nimitz(Navy), Eisenhower.
A lot of people, and I include a lot of Jeremy Corbyn’s followers here, think the monarchy is outdated. I wonder if they have thought this through. The trouble with fighting for a cause rather than a person is this: which cause?
I do not want to fight for Socialist Principles, I am afraid. And the type of person who is elected in a Republic (I look to the Continent here) is not someone I want to give my life for.
A moment of reflection that is much needed.
I cannot see that Wokingham won’t see you as anything else but their MP…that’s politics!
Politicians have trashed the freedom so dearly won.
They have betrayed the deaths lost in the name of freedom.
The utter misery our leaders have inflicted on us down the years!
And all for what? Potholes,fireworks, deracination and chaos.
Where’s the freedom?
My paternal grandfather was killed in WWI, and my father fought in some of the bloodiest fighting in WWII.
I naturally have the deepest respect for their memories and for those who fought, suffered, or died with them.
However, I do not wear a poppy, sadly, because the gesture seems to me to have been misappropriated, by those who have turned it into the very opposite of what its honourable instigators intended.
That is, into a celebration of militarism, and implicitly a fatalistic endorsement of war as a means of resolving problems.
The nationalists and warmongers will make the inevitable pious claims, no doubt, but they do not convince me.
I am old enough to have grown up with the generations that fought – I still have the original photos of my Great Grandfather in uniform before he went off to the trenches in 1914 – My parents and grandparents were incredibly stoic and resilient and that attitude has influenced me and helped me greatly over my 60 odd years but Remembrance Sunday always get me highly emotional I think because I am the first generation for over a hundred years that has not had to be called to the colours – Even my father fought in Suez in the 1950’s and it affected his life until he died – He only opened up to me about what he had been through in the months before he died – My father in law was the same – RAF – Burma – Traumatized but got on with being a good husband and father – Don’t really see this anymore…
I lost my maternal grandfather and 2 great uncles in WW1. My paternal grandfather was medically discharged after being wounded.
We owe all servicemen and women a great debt for their sacrifice.
I will not make any comment today about whether the UK is actually ‘free’.
It is absolutely right to remember those who fought for the freedom of us all, but we should not forget those who worked at home to support our troops in all sorts of ways.
Grandfather and father fought, mother and the rest of the family in munitions factories, on fire watch, or special constables.
Then the Country was united against a common obvious enemy.
The enemy is not so obvious today.
Viewed the Remembrance Service at Albert Hall last night.
Organised and completed with perfection, as indeed are all of our major public events which involve the Armed forces.
Why do we have such trouble organising hospitals, the police service, the railways, HMRC and all types of Civic and Local Authority Departments.
Is it lack of a plan, lack of talent, lack of discipline, lack of desire, or simply a lack of money ?
Or, could it be politicians are the real problem not the solution . ?
Their bravery and sacrifice is humbling. Many died and many more millions injured to secure our freedoms and our liberties. They will always be remembered and their selflessness honoured
Freedom to speak. At liberty to think free thoughts without intervention. This is what they fought for. Some would say their sacrifice has been dishonoured on the altar of politicians determined to warp our world with the continual politicisation of our lives.
It is good that we have not been in total war for 74 years.
While you did not make clear your view in your book “superpower struggles”, you did show some scepticism for the case to go to war.
Here I definitely believe we acted too often out of fear in the past, if we had not intervened in WW1 an economic system inferior to ours would have been set up on the continent struggling with the breakup of the Austro-Hungarian empire. The nazi regime was evil, but killed less then the communist regime and being based around socialism would have been doomed to failure as the events of 1989 showed.
But that in no way undermines the sacrifice many made so we can live in the peace and prosperity of today, they should never be forgotten.
Reply I prefer jaw jaw to war war but sometimes evil has to be confronted. I have given talks about how we have fought too many wars and argued that constructing the peace is crucial after a war.
One of my family was killed in action in World War II.
There may have been more than one.
One loses count.
NATO is the most successful military alliance in history precisely because it has never had to go to war.
My Grandad died in WWII. I never met him. So to see Corbyn absent from the Festival of Remembrance is loathsome.
How can anyone vote THAT into office? It should be running for leader of the PLO or Hamas, his “friends” by his own words, not the United Kingdom.
Shame.