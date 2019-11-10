Remembrance Sunday

Today we remember all those who died so we can live in a free country. Their selfless sacrifice in two world wars led to more peace loving democracies emerging in Europe and Asia.

It is good news that 74 years have now passed without our country being enveloped again in total war. Today we also remember those who have died in more recent local and regional wars despite the success in avoiding full on conflict between the great powers.

I will attend the Remembrance service in Wokingham in a private capacity. I have explained to local organisers that there are currently no MPs so there can be no official wreath laying on behalf of the constituency. Conservatives are not campaigning today in the General election.