Boost the economy

I have been warning for two years that the combination of fiscal squeeze and tight money policy would slow our economy. So it has proved. Indeed if anything I am surprised that our economy has not slowed more. The global background is an additional reason for the weakness, with Germany slowing more than us and the USA less.
The USA has shown that the combination of rate cuts, liquidity provision by the Fed, and big tax cuts are delivering better growth than we and the other Main European economies are showing. That is why I welcome the new government’s decision here to increase spending on schools, the NHS and police. I also think we need some tax cuts soon, so individuals and families have more money to spend on their own priorities.
Those who write in to say I am too lax about the debts misunderstand the position. The government’s proposals are prudent and necessary. Excessive borrowing and spending on Labour plans would undermine confidence and be damaging. Faster growth will boost tax receipts and some of the tax rate cuts will bring in more revenue. After allowing for the state debt the Bank of England owns on behalf of taxpayers our debt to GDP ratio is fine. The QE debts we owe to ourselves so there is no net interest cost.
The latest GDP figures show we avoided recession last quarter and are growing at around 1% a year. We should aim to double that growth rate, which a sensible fiscal and monetary easing with the right tax cuts could do.
4 Comments
Good morning.
I am sick of hearing about GDP as if this was the only measure that ever mattered. What about the quality of life ?
If the UK is growing and we are still in the EU, then people from the EU will come here looking for work. This creates further pressures on our system and society. Pressures throwing more money at the NHS will not resolve.
The country is crying out for proper governance. The Conservatives have been in office for nearly 10 years and it feels as if New Labour never went away. Oh for a Conservative Party worthy of the name.
As Dr Tim Morgan writes ….
If you were to believe official figures, British economic output increased by 11% between 2008 and 2018, adding £212bn (at 2018 values) to recorded GDP. This in itself is far from impressive and, since population numbers increased by 7% over that decade, left GDP per capita just 3.6% ahead.
Even these uninspiring figures flatter to deceive. Over a decade in which GDP has increased by £212bn, debt has risen by £890bn, meaning that each £1 of recorded “growth” has been accompanied by £4.18 in net new borrowing.
This, to be sure, is an improvement over the 2000-08 period, which witnessed a reckless, credit-driven bubble in which debt increased by £5.63 for each £1 of “growth”. But the UK economy remains excessively dependent on continuing increases in debt.
I too am surprised that our economy has not slowed more. Particularly with the threat of Corbyn/SNP, plus all the damaging red tape, the endless green crap and the often worthless degrees we all have to subsidise. Plus May’s moronic gender pay reporting laws. the expensive renewable lunacy and the rigged energy markets.
Deregulation, tax simplification and cheap reliable energy would be a win, win. It would cost the government nothing and would boost the economy. Just having a postive we can do it vision would be a boose after the miserable dishonest dope May and Grim Reaper Hammond.
What is really needed is huge tax cuts and changes to make tax simpler and more rational after the tax to death lunacies we had from Osborne and Hammond. The mugging of landlords and tenants, the robbing of private sector pension pots, the IHT threshold ratting, the £100K (up to 15%) plus taxes on people who want to move home. This plus scrapping all the vast waste in government. The government should spend no more than 25% of what would be a much larger GDP. People should have freedom and choice in education and healthcare not often dire & rationed state monopolies.
The double whammy, is that the better we do the more we hand over to the EU, and they will need plenty of money from somewhere. Who will bailout the EU as it sinks into the mire? We are still liable for bailing them out (oops, I meant ‘loans’ that we make, that we repay to ourselves) aren’t we?