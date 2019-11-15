During an election political opponents have a habit of ascribing views to me I have never held and sometimes supporters attribute things to me which are also not my view. The definitive statement of my views is this site and I urge all interested in what my view is on any topic to use this site and its excellent Search facility. I have never regarded myself as responsible for the views others ascribe to me, however well intentioned.

If people want a view on a topic not covered here then I will usually be willing to help.