During an election political opponents have a habit of ascribing views to me I have never held and sometimes supporters attribute things to me which are also not my view. The definitive statement of my views is this site and I urge all interested in what my view is on any topic to use this site and its excellent Search facility. I have never regarded myself as responsible for the views others ascribe to me, however well intentioned.
If people want a view on a topic not covered here then I will usually be willing to help.
Democratic reform:
Does our kind host think it right that, MP’s that are elected on a manifesto promise, then see fit once elected to, not only to ignore said pledge(s) but, also change parties ?
What solutions to the above does he think would help hold both political parties and MP’s to their pledges and, should they then leave a party and join another, what should be done ? eg should there be a by-election ?
Reply I think electors should make theirs views known on such behaviour when they get their next opportunity to judge the person as a candidate. I don’t think you can have a rule forcing a person to resign their seat because they have fallen out with their party. The voters can of course press for them to resign if their change of stance is extreme or unacceptable.
I’m glad to see you are in favour of more tree planting, many citizens and councils like the idea of tree lined streets in principle but don’t like them in reality. They find the autumn leaves a bother, roots damage the pavement, branches fall on cars and it all costs money. So it is important to keep encouraging them to keep planting.
JR could do a modern day Cobbett’s Ride type expedition to see what is really going on?
Our last proper Tory MP used to come door to door and TALK to people.
The place has gone to pot since he retired!
This election is so dirty, you are lucky if they don’t dig up something you said thirty years ago or that you came from outer space.
Does this current crop of politicians really think that dirty British electioneering is good, brings people together and promotes their party as sensible choices for the government?
That’s the problem with having a search facility on your social media site. Try putting “wto” in this one.
Meanwhile, WTO members are queueing up to rubish the Brexit Tariff Rate Quota splits unilaterally decided between the EU and UK.
Countries including Australia have asked for trade compensation from the UK and the EU over Brexit disruption. Fifteen countries, including the US, India and New Zealand, have been setting out Brexit concerns at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Geneva. Australian officials said their beef and lamb exporters had already been hit after several Brexit delays. Brazil said Brexit plans for Northern Ireland could breach WTO rules. (HT Indy.)
You can assume that the EU trade bloc won’t be paying the compensation.
Reply Disputes are a regular part of the WTO process for us all with or without Brexit. Trade continues until there is a determination by the WTO , which would always provide an answer so trade can continue on a specified basis
I’m very concerned about the alleged dirty tricks being played on the Brexit Party by Tory head office.
I’m also concerned at the likes of xxxxx being allower to promote a tactical voting website without having to declare funding.
If it was for a Leave faction no doubt the Electoral Commission and police would be front and centre.
Democracy it isn’t.
Ian, if xxxxx can do it why don’t you set one up on the leave side to promote tactical voting to balance? I guess you don’t have the financial backers though! Or the Russians or whoever else we like to blame nowadays.
I have a question. Do you think the Conservative party are trustworthy? If so, why, when all the evidence indicates they are not trustworthy!
ps. I don’t want the excuse that Labour are worse.
I would like to discuss the election in general. Yesterday, Nigel Farage lamented the lack of reciprocity shown to him by the Conservative Party over the withdrawal of Brexit Party candidates from Tory-held constituencies. Apparently, the Conservatives want further concessions. I presume that they are not keen on Brexit Party candidates having the power to make laws for the UK. My question is: where were the hardball Tory negotiations when it came to agreeing Boris’ Deal, which, during the transition period, hands over precisely that power to a foreign government?
I’m puzzled that so many previously keen Brexiteers seem to have caved in to the idea of Boris’ deal. Brexit Central, Leave.eu, briefings for Brexit to name but a few have all said this is the best deal, and at least it gets Brexit over the line etc, etc.
As Kevin just posted above…..” when it came to agreeing Boris’ Deal, which, during the transition period, hands over precisely that power to a foreign government?”
Accepting any deal agreed by the EU has soooo…..many conditions attached, it’s not worth having!
Why do we need to be closely aligned with the EU, Australia, Canada….they’re not?
Kevin,
You are of course correct, BUT there was no exit negotiation because Mrs May and team were trying to hoodwink us into BRINO. Having at last got rid of her, we were expecting/hoping for, at least, a reset of negotiations; throw out the withdrawal agreement, tell the EU that we’re leaving on such’ a date, and PROPERLY PREPARE the nation for exit on WTO arrangements. BJ has, in his usual lazy way, gone for the easy option by trying to sell us a minimally modified May deal, and again trying to call it a ‘chocolate pie’ when in fact it’s a turd with cream on it.
I would be happy to wait another 6 months, if that meant we left on WTO, AND we are properly prepared.
Well, it crossed my mind that the behaviour of the Tory party is rather like that of a school bully who takes pleasure in beating up a smaller kid but shrinks from a fight with an opponent who is more of a match, let alone with a stronger opponent.
Good morning Sir John
I fully understand your concern. But, most of us, i.e. those that don’t ‘flip flop’ between beliefs realize that the MSM is like the UK Parliament so wound up in its own belief of purpose they no longer understand or participate in the real world. Their sole purpose is to sell, sell and sell the concept they know what they are talking about. So much so most of us realize none of them have got a clue – so their story lines become amusement.
Of course a very small percentage are taken in, and they are the ones that win or loose an election.
Sir John, this is a very good time to compliment you on your blog which is full of common sense. It is also a very good time to thank you for bothering.
I am not a constituent. I have nothing to gain by saying this either.
Thank you. It’s a pleasure to help the public debate and great when some of the ideas find their way into public policy
Polly
OK can I pass on a question from a 10-year-old?
What do you think about “sugar tax” being on mango juice? While similar putative tax is not on many artificial drinks?
I am sure he will be interested…
Reply Which drinks are exempted that he thinks should be taxed?