Tree planting

I am glad the government shares my enthusiasm for more trees. We need to keep the woodlands we still have left, and expand our forest cover. Trees enhance the landscape, help bind the soil, act as windbreaks and often improve the view. Properly tended they can also be an important source of raw material and income when harvested and replaced with saplings.
Locally our Councils are working to boost tree numbers. Nationally the government has committed to 11 million extra trees. It is making money available through both urban and rural tree funds. It is backing the Forestry Commission who have a big programme.
This work needs to be part of better planning. I am working with Wokingham Borough Council on the next local plan which I want to slow the rate of development after the substantial housebuilding of the current plan period. I want the Plan to make proper provision for green gaps between settlements, Sites of Special Scientific Interest, parks, woodlands and other amenity areas.
Many of us get a lift from our green environment. One of the best features of England is our fabled “green and pleasant land”. The mild temperate climate gives us green fields and leafy trees for much of the year which provides a good local environment close to nature. I am glad our local Councils are busy protecting and enhancing our green environment.
We also need to have a fair and controlled system of immigration. Our welcome to new people needs to be at a sustainable pace.
Yet it is happy for the USA to chop down its trees, turn them into wood pellets, ship them across the Atlantic, and burn them here, producing CO2 which we are told is bad.
Define what is ‘fair’ and what is ‘sustainable’ ?
Reply Yes, I think imported wood burning is as strange way to proceed. We need new targets and controls as soon as we leave the EU on migration
The proposed Australian style points system may seem acceptable but, are we not comparing apples to oranges ?
Australia is a large continent / country with an extremely low population density. It wants immigration but not MASS IMMIGRATION. What system would we use that would be beneficial to this country in the short, medium and long terms ?
The late Prof Sir David MacKay worked out the figures for burning American trees and proved that it saved very little CO2. He told Sir Ed Davey, who for some reason had been put in charge of saving the planet, and he replied ‘Shit’. We carried on burning American trees because his beloved EU says that it produces zero carbon. This dunce is currently asking us to ignore the referendum and vote Democrat.
What is fair and what is sustainable is what the people eligible to vote here want.
I simply cannot bring myself to vote, yet again, for more broken Tory promises even though my candidate is an ERG member.
I too like trees but not particularly endless forests of production conifers as are so common. Nor misguided tree preservation orders that can blight houses and gardens and keep them in the dark for no good reason. Costing a fortune in regular tree surgery too.
You say “Our welcome to new people needs to be at a sustainable pace” – indeed and it needs to be selective.
Forest do not really help much with CO2 level. Yes they take CO2 in while growing but once the forest is fully established it grows & decays and is largely in net equilibrium. Only if the trees are chopped down and buried and new replacement ones grown (or the timber is used as building material) can it be a C02 sink.
Not that Co2 is actually a real problem as Corbyn’s brighter brother and other sound scientists often explain. But “BBC think”, politics, emotion and the new religion usually win out in this debate.
CO2 is not a problem, it’s just be cast as the Devil gas in the new religion.
The idea that mankind can control climate by shifting its CO2 emissions from the developed to the developing world in patent nonsense, but we have few politicians willing to tell the truth, and the BBC is will not allow unbelievers a platform to challenge the doctrine.
‘Australia must stop selling coal’: Branson calls for climate ‘revolution’ I read. Well what is coal but old biofuel? It can be burned quite cleanly nowadays too. Is this not the man who burns billions of tons of aviation fuel (into the upper atmosphere) by encouraging rich people to endlessly fly round the world on holidays? Perhaps we should leave all that aviation fuel in the ground and close Virgin Airlines down instead?
So the Mayor of Venice (and lots of daft alarmists on the BBC) blame “Climate Change” for the Venice flooding, rather convenient for him I suppose given the endless corruption and delays over the proposed barrage.
But Venice is sinking slightly into the mud and anyway the flooding was not as bad as it was in 1966 (which is before any significant atmospheric CO2 concentration increases, so what caused that one?). So nothing to do with C02 at all. Just sinking into the mud, a high spring tide, the wind strength & direction and lowish atmospheric pressure lifting the sea slightly too.
Politics & the climate change religion verses reality & real science.
Sea level has been rising at a foot per century for the last thousands years. What a stupid place to build a city, with buildings on tree trunk piles. Typical Italians.
This is poor science. You are basing your conclusion on a single observation in 1966.
You should look at events over time, not a single example. Five of the ten highest floods over the past 100 years have occurred in the last decade. It’s pretty obvious the flooding is a result of global warming, as are the Californian fires and the mess in Australia.
Trees are a pleasant addition to the environment as well as serving a useful ecological purpose. However I would like to see more evergreen trees instead of broad leaf types. Most councils seem to plant the broad leaf type, it sheds its leaves in Autumn so for half the year provides little ecological benefit, and requires considerable extra manpower to clear the leaves up otherwise they will block the drains and cause flooding and a slipping hazard. Evergreen trees are the answer.
Evergreen trees where I live shed their pollen in spring giving cars and gardens a shade of green for about a month. Then throughout the year after any strong wind we get a harvest of pine needlesr. Where they cannot be cleared they are a serious fire hazard.
On the plus side they feed a healthy red squirrel population, support myriad birds, and provide space for families of wild boar, a few snakes, foxes and rabbits.
When planting trees you are limited by what will grow in the chosen area which in England means almost anything. If you are looking further north to the wild tracts of almost uninhabited Scotland then conifers are probably your best bet. Among conifers there is a wide choice.
Evergreens don’t necessarily have zero leaf-fall. Pine needles still drop off, to be replaced by new; large swathes of these tend to acidify the soil beneath them, which isn’t beneficial for the growth of other plants. Birds also prefer broadleaf to nest in. At that rate you may as well plant plastic trees if it’s the leaf-fall you don’t like.
And yet you have voted in Parliament against measures designed to combat climate change and in favour of fracking. Your interest in environmental issues lasts about 5 weeks, the length of a General election campaign
Reply I have been true to a positive green agenda as identified here
The only thing we need to combat is the fabrications and falsifications of climate change activists who have invented this particular issue as a cover for their embrace and promotion of authoritarian politics. It is false flag politics in a similar vein to the feminist contrivance that is the gender pay gap
Climate change is a natural process, get used to it, it has been a feature of life on Earth for millions of years. Climate change worshippers should pray to the Sun, not our host.
The only sensible action our government can take is to mitigate the effect. Build sea walls, dredge rivers, cease allowing building on flood plains, erect flood defences where rivers flow through populated places, clean frequently and increase the capacity of our drains.
Many of the other actions the greens suggest will not affect climate one iota, but they could improve the health of the population. Pollution and plastic waste elimination could benefit us. If the greens think they can change climate they stand as much chance of doing it by dancing naked under the moon, but not in my parish please.
some measures proposed against climate change are idiotic.
How many promises have been made to reduce immigration? How many promises have been broken? Trust is non existent while manifesto promises are made in order to get votes, but then immediately cast aside. We are losing arable land and everything else that is green in order to build housing and roads for our rapidly expanding population. Even green belt isn’t safe these days.
Deporting illegals would be a good start, but I won’t hold my breath.
I agree. Our immigration policy should be to take ONLY people with the skills we need. Those who come in illegally should be sent back, and those who facilitate their entry should be jailed. We are seen as a very soft touch, around the world.
I am very worried about Corbyns enthusiasm for ‘family reunification’. I suspect he is thinking of more votes for Labour.
I share your sentiments. However I also think so-called tree surgeons should have their activities criminalised. They often fell trees for their commercial value, and quite often wood that is public property and therefore not theirs to steal.
I would also like to see wood chip banned, it is plainly a waste of resource.
It should also be illegal to sell logs above a certain price, to discourage needless felling.
Many overhead power lines would be down in a year were it not for tree surgeons. And wood chip comes from brash that would otherwise be bonfired.
Trees fall, branches drop, woodland needs management. Nor do newly planted trees make a wood; it takes centuries for the full complex ecosystem to develop. Our real ancient woods are in decline because proper woodmanship is uneconomic.
One example: nightingales used to be common: Keats heard them in Hampstead. They breed in coppice but few woods are coppiced now. Hence no nightingales. Meanwhile government cracks down on firewood use, one of the main markets for coppice timber.
Free fast fibre broadband for all and BT part nationalisation(theft of) is yesterday’s fake promise by Labour – what false promises will we get from them today? If the youth & public fall for these Steptoe promises they will fall for anything. Blatant con tricks from a man who will run out of money and give us Venezuela without the sunshine – and in no time at all.
The money and investment is leaving the country already, if he wins it will become a flood – there will be very few rich left to tax.
Also Labour were promising to “eliminate” the gender pay gap yesterday.
There is however no gender pay gap that is not fully explained by the work life balance choices the genders take, the different subject they study and different jobs and work hours they tend to choose. Statistically far fewer women with children choose to commute to work for a higher salary (higher before the commuting costs anyway).
Women without children already earn slightly more than the average man statistically.
So the only way to “eliminate” this pay gap would be to have very heavy handed active discrimination against men (often against these women’s husbands or partners) and perhaps force more women to study physics, computer science, engineering, construction etc. and work on oil rigs, building sites etc.
Labour is therefore going into the election promising active, very heavy handed discrimination against working men. Do they think this will be popular?
Most mothers don’t want it either. What is the point of making their husband poorer ? It only means they have to go back to work earlier.
I concur. Planting more trees will help defeat the promotion of Marxism. It will provide a reflective environment in which those considering voting for a rancid, malignant, duplicitous political party like Labour can reflect on the horror they would unleash if they chose to do so.
Green is a calming colour while Red incites emotion. Taking important decisions when exposed to heightened emotion always leads to negative consequences. Leftist agitation is designed to suppress your critical faculties and dull your sense of reasoning. Watch out for the triggering from Labour using trigger terms
Plant more trees. Embrace nature. Reject politicisation
I have noticed an influx of migration from cooler parts of the UK to the South. This for both employment and retirement. Continual house building allowed this. As a result roads are clogged with cars and green areas have become housing estates or potential building land. There is less space to plant trees.
Trees are our fastest growing natural resource. They are more than that. They are beautiful.
Here it is literally pointless trying to go out.
Never mind “ Love Your High Street” campaign.
I wonder what the plan is?
All sealed in our houses ..needing passes to travel?
That is the reason that our politicians accept that Scotland for all its rankings about needing to increase its population will always struggle to keep immigrants or as we were called white settlers.
Should Scotland driven by the fanatical SNP ever get independence the first thing before any other negotiations is build a hard border properly policed , otherwise it will become the soft underbelly of the rest of the UK.. The real Scots know the exodus to down south is always busy especially the weather and higher tax structure.
Tree planting is a good thing – though the Tories have even managed to call that into question with the proposal of a huge forest in Dominic Cummings’ backyard.
Sir John, any comment at all on the actions taken in recent days by your closest ally in achieving a clean and proper Brexit, Mr Farage? And indeed the alleged response (and non-response) of your party?
I cannot understand why on earth Farage put his trust in BJ, whilst in the next breath said you can’t trust the Tories. And then he’s surprised when things turn out as they have. I do not believe, given all that has been said and done since his fateful announcement, that he’s been ‘got at’. So either he has been foolish in the extreme, or there is some cunning plan to expose the Tories further (but deny millions of people the chance to then vote appropriately, whilst at the same time undermine trust in his motives and judgement). What do you make of this? As someone who has said that Brexit is bigger than party interest, and as the one Tory not to at least sip BJ’s Koolaid, your opinion would seem to matter.
Thank you for posting my comments. I understand that you may not be entirely free to comment on what is obviously a very sensitive issue.
Are we know fully into ‘hope for the best’ territory with Brexit? Any slither of a chance that Brexit might be done sensibly has seemingly all but disappeared.
A relation reports that Theresa May has been canvassing in Caversham, part of the neighbouring Reading East constituency. Perhaps she feels more confident now she knows she will not face a challenge from the Brexit Party in Maidenhead …
Yes trees are a great asset, both aesthetic and practical.. they also provide food and shelter to our bird and animal life. The greatest potential for the forestry commission is probably in Scotland where great tracts are uninhabited and could provide work in areas where there are few options. Long term we could reduce our dependence on imported timber. Local opinions should be listened to but limit those of nimby tendency. Tree growth and life can be anything from 30 to 200 or more years. Climate could go hot and dry in that period so plan our forrests to avoid the current disasters in Australia and the USA.
Immigration is as yesterdays submission. Welcome those we need with flexibility for permanent and seasonal work where there is no home grown supply. Be very dilligent through education to create self sufficiency.
A controlled system of immigration would be good, given we have had a couple of decades of uncontrolled immigration. If fertile UK can’t produce enough food to feed its population, the population is too large.
I also like trees, and I think they are a good choice for land no longer intended for farming. Unfortunately, where I live, land released from farming always gets a housing development.
Here avenues of beautiful horse chestnuts are felled IN THE NIGHT.
Beautifully wooded roundabouts denuded also under the cover of darkness.
Hedges flailed in the Spring. Ugly and not bird-friendly.
If you grow trees in your garden neighbours become frantic.
I blame Labour and its hedge law….and the compensation culture Labour nurtured.
Carpeting every available inch with concrete is not tree-friendly and there is a suspicion that whatever nature IS preserved will be for the enjoyment of the very few (1%).
But such a fabulous article in newspaper.
Tory plans to reinstate railway lines cut by Beeching !!!
What a wonderful idea.
PLEASE DO!!
Until freight is returned to rail I’m afraid there is not much point. Passenger only railways (as most are) will always need subsidies.
The railways were originally built for freight, passengers weren’t really a consideration in the economics of it all which is partly why it’s so expensive as a passenger only system.
Many of the closed branch routes looped around and provided useful diversions during infrastructure maintenance so there wasn’t any need for ‘bus replaces rail’ either. With digital Power Signal Boxes they need not be as staff intensive as they used to be.
Wonderful news, I hope we shall see Maldon re-connected to the railway with a possible link to Stansted Airport and Cambridge. It’s a very good idea. Much better than HS2 and far better value in the end.
When we had Conservatives in charge of the County council and a decent Labour-run Borough Council we had a good street-scene department for waste and some planting. Hazel Blears amalgamation of Councils really kiboshed our local area’s streets (but at least McDonalds now cleans up after its own mess creators now), we never get nice planting through the summer, shrubs and trees are allowed to get out of control and when they’re cut it looks as though we’ve had a woodland massacre with just sharp sticks left everywhere, grass is cut and just left all over the pavement and road which then seeds in the cracks in the pavements, curbs and roads and looks a proper mess.
We get the ugly steel railings all along our main road, our shopping centre is still a mess a decade after we were told it would be sorted. A small fortune was spent on 20mph signs on cul-de-sacs you can’t get above 10 mph in anyway! Then in the local Council estate, they’ve all been turned around or taken! You couldn’t make it up. I’d take photos but there’s nothing beautiful nearby to take. We did get some money spent on the local park the other side of town but then someone’s idea of art is white pylons. I travel around I see the beautiful towns, they strictly control shop signs, they look after their local scenes, we even get ugly cheap metal barriers at our local water beauty spot and no walking circuit.
We’re getting trees and fields replaced with new housing yet I don’t see where any local beauty spots are being created where the new estates are being built.
The Seasons are a Natural event created by the Earth spinning with its axis inclined, in its yearly elliptical orbit around the Sun.
Research by the University of Northumbria suggests the orbital pattern is changing to be more circular. The distance of the apogee is reducing therefore Winters are warmer. Warmer air masses allow more water vapour to be picked up over the oceans and turns to greater rainfall over land.
Climate is the weather pattern we experience peculiar to where we live on this Earth. The United Kingdom has an Oceanic Climate.
Environmental Groups are fully convinced, despite the fact, heat from the Sun makes life on this Planet survivable, anthropogenic carbon dioxide keeps the extra 1 degree C in.
Despite all the efforts in Europe to dispense with fossil fuels, politicians and some scientists say the temperature will gallop away.
In the circumstances why aren’t we pragmatists, accept nature and make better provision for the rainfall. Funny, we have water shortages in the South East of England and it gets more expensive.
I would like a greener and pleasant land, more trees would help this.
However we today invest over too short a time period, relying on high immigration and cheap temporary buildings. It would be good if we can use todays focus on green issues to encourage less immigration amd better quality building.
Good morning Sir John
Like most I see the beauty in trees and recognize there purpose in redressing the damage we inflict on the environment. Its easy to understand for the most part the older tree the more productive it is in reducing CO2. So why do Councils consider it legitimate to cut down trees because they spoil ones view? How many saplings are needed to replace one mature tree?
As you know the over development in Wokingham has removed more trees and green spaces than they have found ways to replace similar in kind. Wokingham Council has a bizarre take on environmental impact, if you build on a flood plain (which Wokingham council is permitting) while you maybe able to protect those new properties, that was never the point. The point of a flood plain is to dissipate excess water, remove that capacity and the water then has to impact on new areas, it doesn’t stop raining because it doesn’t suit the council. So who is now going to pick up the tab for the newly flooded areas? Oh, the people that live there of course. That’s not planning responsibility, that is reckless endangerment.
Reply Yes I have various arguments with plannners and the EA over the years about the extent of building on low level land and what mitigating measures are taken. I have always proposed not only taking measures to deal with the extra surface water run off from such building but also to include an element of catch up or retro fit as we have flood prone areas today that need more protection.
Mr Sadiq Kahn should be made the UK’s National Tree Planting Guru.
He has an excellent record in this area.
Less than 200,000 trees planted out of a promised 2 million?
Still…mustn’t grumble…the money is obviously being diverted ,to the fight against knife crime in London.
