Corbyn and the Venezuela model

The leadership of the Labour party admired Chavez, the socialist ruler of Venezuela and have not rushed to condemn his successor, Maduro. Between Chavez and Maduro they have shown the world what a true socialist programme does. They have undertaken widespread nationalisation, boosted spending programmes, borrowed huge sums of money and regulated and taxed the remaining private sector.
The results have bene predictably dire. GDP per head and GDP is down by around 40% from the peak in 2011. Oil output in the nationalised oil industry has more than halved. Inflation has turned to hyperinflation. More than 1 in 3 are out of work. There are shortages of basics in the shops.
The nationalisation of oil is an important warning to a Labour party that seeks wide ranging nationalisation and see nationalising broadband and taxing digital companies as some kind of cornucopia they can wrestle away from the competitive sector. Venezuela saw the oil industry as a source of money for all they wanted to do. Instead they starved it of good management and of investment so today output has halved. Tankers are unable to transport more oil from Venezuela because they are not in seaworthy enough condition to pass modern maritime standards.
Labour seriously underestimates the costs of nationalising UK broadband and grossly exaggerates how much money it could get from new taxes on US technology companies operating here. There is not just the initial cost of partial compensation to the current owners of BT. There is also the need to pay an annual subsidy to replace the broadband charges that would be abolished, and the need to find huge sums of capital to complete the roll out of fibre optic cable to all parts of the UK to supply the capacity needed.
When we last had a monopoly nationalised industry running our phone service here in the UK you could experience a delay of six months or more in trying to get a new phone line. You were not allowed to buy your own choice of phone to add to the network. The switching equipment was out of date and the UK was falling well behind the USA in standards and capacity of phone system. Why would it be any different in the future if Labour had its way? Any how much would they rob from savers who currently own BT through their Pension funds and their share based savings and insurance policies?
Under past Labour governments nationalised industries cost taxpayers a fortune in subsidies needed to keep them going. They overcharged customers from their monopoly position and they often sacked large numbers of employees. It was wisely said we did not own the nationalised industries but they owned us.
106 Comments
Good Morning Sir John, This needs to be communicated more widely to the younger electorate who were not born, and can therefore can have no recollection of the damage of
to the British Economy under the Labour administration in the 70s with the then Chancellor Denis Healy “Squeeze the Rich until the Pips Squeak”. Those of us who can recall the debacle of Healy running to the IMF for a Bail-out that and what ensued are fearful of a repetition of the Socialist Economic misadventure.
Indeed and Dennis Healy had a 98% income tax rate which must have done huge damage to the economy and the tax receipts. A double first (Greats/Balliol) and a member of the communist party.
“Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.” -George Orwell
But then we had to suffer under G Osborne & P Hammond who gave us tax rates well over 100% with the pension rules, landlord taxation of profits (not even made) and stamp duty up to 15% if you move house. All these idiocies still in place.
Do not forget that we are approaching £2 Trillion worth of debt. The IMF is not what it used to be and Europe is on the brink. There are a lot of banks both here and on the Continent who still depend on worthless bonds. How many? Nobody knows.
This is not the 1970s when Europe still was at the centre of the world economy.
So if Labour does get in (the bookies do not think there is a chance of that) then things will really get interesting.
Interesting that Germany isn’t falling for the “deficits don’t matter/debt is just money we owe to ourselves”shtick.Tweet from Die Zeit’s market watcher on the Business New Europe website this morning:
“Good morning from Germany where govt sticks to debt free budget.Lawmakers look set to confirm balanced budget for 2020 with expenditures of 362 bn Euro,slight decrease from this year’s 370 bn Euro.Germany has completely different debt culture than US.”
Followed by chart showing prospective German debt/GDP ratio falling from c60% to c45% by 2023 whilst US goes from c105% to approaching 120%
Remember BJ needs 320 seats Corbyn doesn’t He has the keys to No10 if Bozza falls short….be afraid, very afraid!
Subsequent disclosures have revealed that Healey was given misleading information by supposedly impartial national authorities, such as the Treasury, and that in fact, it was not essential for his government to have gone to the IMF.
“Not Essential”
Whether this is true or not, “unnecessary” would have indicated that Labour had not made a complete pig’s ear of the economy through union driven socialism. “Not essential” does suggest that Labour and their union mates had screwed the economy to a large degree.
It is a cliche but true that socialists eventually run out of other people’s money. The MMT doctrinal followers on here will say that doesn’t matter, but Messrs Corbyn and McDonnell look like running out of other people’s money faster than most.
The current Labour front bench come from LaLa land. They are laughable but at the same time very dangerous because the young and diehard Labour vote will vote for them out of habit. After all the preamble their manifesto could be a suicide note, lets hope so.
One aspect you have not raised is their threat to security and the defense of the nation. It must be a worst nightmare for our security and military forces.
Labour has politicians. Politicians who think they know what is best for the electorate. How much more proof do we need that politicians are NOT good at judging what is best for our country? That applies to all parties (and the EU), but some politicians are ‘better’ than others. Unfortunately, the good politicians who put the country first are in the minority.
Shirley
Labour has politicians.
Is that what they are? Slap my thigh would never thought of that.
Johnson told us Mayhab’s servitude plan was a polished turd. Just because he is better at polishing does not make his shit sandwich any better.
Zero carbon economics not mentioned by JR, I notice. Tell us JR if this Tory govt policy will bring us into line with the Venezuela economics you are comparing Labour with?
Also how about why your govt ismadding to the debt and paying more in interest than some public services put together? Tory govt promised in 2010 and 2015 to be cutting the debt by now instead of adding to it? Please explain why this was promised for the three previous elections and now dropped?
Shirley
You are absolutely 100% correct
Politicians are the problem and NEVER the solution
Indeed if politicians are ever the answer then the question must be reframed.
Shirley- the problem is 1st past the post. This is not democracy. A system to keep power for the rich. At least the EU has proportional representation. “May” be as we will remain in EU for ever, The EUs next targets might be? The HoLs?, Hof C? The Royal family? Who knows, the EU are and will be in total control of the UK, they might even change our countries name?
Indeed monopolies almost always deliver appalling services and poor value and state monopolies are even worse. We should of course also be getting rid of the dire ones we currently the NHS and education (using top up education vouchers) and the hugely unfairly subsidised competition from the lefty, alarmist dopes at the BBC. Also unfair competition in subsidised council/social housing and the damaging market distortions in energy and transport.
Ruth Leigh on the BBC Paper Review recently suggested that Labour will give us a trip to a Venezuelan economy only to be told by the BBC presenter that this was “such a lazy comment”. No it is an entirely sensible comparison. A Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP government would be an appalling disaster for the country rich and poor a like.
Boris has surely made a big mistake in not doing a deal with Farage and it seems now actively trying to “encourage” some candidate to stand down with back door methods. A deal would have been a far safer way to go and mutually beneficial. Let us hope this mistake does not give us Corbyn or another Tory government with a such a small majority that it can be undermined again by the many “Conservative” Brexit traitors that will still be in Parliament. Grieg Clark for example.
Sorry – Ruth Lea
Ruth Lea appears to be sound and correct in most of her predictions.
However, Johnson’s zero carbon promise is well within the Venezuela economics JR is smearing Labour with. JR, should now tell us how this policy is costed, when taxation will rise to pay for it, how business will manage to remain competitive with the world- particularly as Johnson is giving away hundreds of millions to China and India to help reduce smoking and alcohol use in overseas aid while they build coal fired power stations!- and how the public will keep their homes lit and heated at a reasonable cost. After all the majority do not agreee with the green looney tunes. His next squeeze might not be a greenie. National policy ought to be considered and decided on better terms than this.
Lifelogic.
You are correct in identifying the NHS as being dire and that is the perception of a lot of the population. Politicians believe quite wrongly that throwing money that it is the panacea to all that ails the organisation.
The NHS could be run a lot more efficiently and it just has to be turned on its head from having top down organisation to one that is bottom up. The strength of any company is ultimately the staff, industry and commence has shown over many years that change, real change is the most cost effective way forward by training and allowing staff to be empowered to make decisions. The NHS does not need the swathes of senior management high salaried positions.
The next Health Minister all he has to do is take one hospital and trial running it from within with all the departments as their own internal business unit run by the people who know their part of the operation best. The staff. Encourage and implement Self Directed Work Teams and all that process entails. Things will change and the staff will have the most important part of the working process. Ownership, no longer a number that comes to work, leaves their brains on the gate and picks them up on the end of the shift working on auto pilot. With SDWT staff one thing that will happen is that staff are a much closer unit, times are flexible and if staff do leave , the reason for that decision is always in the open. SDWT require less management as the teams incorporate some of the old managers but not all of them. Too many in the NHS get themselves into a position because of age and length of service are just working their ticket to retirement and their pension.
Re the privatisation of BT, my late husband was a consultant to that company as it was being implemented. I recall him commenting that many BT employees he dealt with at their HQ were breathing huge sighs of relief at the prospect of bringing the whole operation up to date and removing utterly inefficient and harmful practices.
Quite obviously, not all privately-owned businesses are perfectly managed, but here in S Africa, we live every day with the outcome of grossly inefficient and appallingly corrupt state enterprises that are run (down) simply for the benefit of political and state individuals.
“not all privately-owned businesses are perfectly managed”
No, but the bad ones in the private sector do go bust or get taken over. In the state sector they just go on and on, inconveniencing and ripping off people, costing a fortune in taxes and even killing thousands of people in some cases.
Exactly. In fact they position themselves as sacred cows and resist any chance of reform. They exist purely for themselves. This is something that cannot happen in the Private Sector.
LL, you forget the banks. They are as you describe and no substantive changes from the Tory govt since 2008!
The banks are in many ways already part of government so much government regulation red tape, restrictions/government obstacles to any new competition coming, slotting rules, Basel I, II, III rules and the poorly structured deposit protection schemes and interface with the BoE and other national banks.
“Brexit has its logic. Not even Nigel Farage has the right to get in its way, Elections are the moment to choose. At last voters have a real choice between the political parties”
The generally sound Charles Moore today in the Telegraph.
But not a very good choice is it? A trip to Venezuela or Boris/Javid (a party still with several blatant traitors allowed to stand). A party brandishing a fake Brexit hand cuff (worse than no deal) Treaty while pushing yet more tax, borrow and piss down the drain big government socialism.
Vote for us – we are slightly less dire than Conbyn/Mc Donnall seem to be the Boris offer. More vision than the dire Theresa May but not by much. Even Mrs “I took the party to 9% support and 5th place” Theresa May has been allowed to stand again (after her appalling dishonesty). Why? Not a Conservative bone in her body – an identity politics pushing vision less, daft socialist?
Charles Moore, like the rest of the Telegraph hacks, and indeed the rest of the ‘right wing’ press, is toeing the party line. This is that BJ inherited inherited an almost irretrievably catastrophic situation but, by his brilliance, has in fact retrieved it. Yes, a better deal would have been achieved had BJ been in from the start, but what he has secured now is the best possible outcome. All that is required now is for BJ to be handed a good majority in Parliament, and his brilliance and the essential goodness of the Tory party will deliver a golden future for the greatest nation on earth. Trust in democracy will be restored in full, and there will be prosperity (or at least the chance of it) for all.
I don’t need to tell you it is all drivel, though some may benefit from this insight.
Indeed it is quite clear that a far better deal can be done if there is a decent post election majority and once released from the treachury of the Benn surender bill. But it seems that Boris will just go ahead with his ovenready, £billions, handcuff, split up the UK, treaty.
Agree.
This is our “democracy”.
Bound to end this way when all parties/politicians follow an alien agenda.
And what of us?
Stitched up like kippers!!!
Ribbon development for people of nowhere.
Our future…concrete and 5G ( which prob won’t work but WILL harm us?).
Look up the definition of a “Conservative”.
It is basically someone who wishes to preserve the institutions of society and of the nation.
People like you apparently want to destroy almost everything, from the supremacy of Parliament, to the judicial system, to the very rule of law itself.
There are various names for you, but “Conservative” is not one of them that I have heard.
The Tories will, I think, pay a heavy price in due course, for pretending to you and your kind that they offered a means to your ends.
TiC
“People like you apparently want to destroy almost everything,”
No, that’s your’s and Labour’s agenda.
“People like you..”
People like who ? If you have ‘something’ to say to us…just get on with it. frankly this ‘People like you’ business is sounding like a worn record.
“There are various names for you”
You insult one of us you insult all of us. Furthermore you might stop to think we actually have a name for you and your left wing idols, but of courtesy and respect to our host who takes all the risks in running this site, we exercise restraint.
“The Tories will, I think, pay a heavy price in due course, ”
That much is certainly true, but I think you will be surprised at the backlash against the left.
Did you really think the British people would let the left wing get away with wrecking the country and selling us out to foreign powers ?
This isn’t over and it’s going to get serious mate. History repeats, just not necessarily in the same place.
Thanks Steve, you’ve saved me the bother of responding to your requests, by elaborating yourself on what I implied.
You seem to miss out on the most pertinent point, Sir John. One that our partisan remainstream media continually fail to ask.
Just HOW do they intend to nationalise everything whilst REMAINING as members of the EU?
As if they would remain in the eu if that prevented their take over ambitions. Watch this space if they do get their hands on our economy and our society .. there would be no referendum to get the peoples views .. they would just be off out if it suited them.
I think some “legal eagle” has worked out that the effect of membership on Lab’s plans would be extremely small.
Anyway the EU just does what suits …never mind rules!
Annette- very good point- in EU nationalisation is illegal, but is is OK for EU nationalised companies to take over our water, electricity, gas!
Annette
“Just HOW do they intend to nationalise everything whilst REMAINING as members of the EU?”
My guess would be they’d put everything under EU control, and call it nationalisation. Which it would be, just not British nationalisation.
It would figure, since their agenda would be well served by having all essential utilities and security services under Brussels control. They can then keep their bums on green leather without actually having to do any work whatsoever. The ultimate gravy train.
Good morning Sir !
An interesting article, with which I agree.
I have to say Corbyn’s nationalisation plans seem to reek of sheer hatred of anything that works and prospers.
He has a scatter gun approach rather than selectivity to nationalise those industries which should be nationalised for reasons of national security. I don’t see one iota of common sense in anything that man says. It’s all bash the rich from him – sheer stupidity.
Still, the coming election election will either put the jealous marxist in power, or we’ll be out of the EU in name only under the conservatives. Farage has finished the brexit party – but then he’s true to his form of giving people hope and then dropping them flat on their faces. I’ve no time for (him ed).
JR
“I’ve no time for (him ed).”
Chuckle….I just knew you would do that.
Have a nice Sunday JR, I suggest a good roast, a couple of beers and put your feet up.
Kind regards to you Sir.
I feel sorry for Farage both because of and yet in spite of his utter stupidity in standing down for the Tories. I have no idea what Rupert Lowe will be doing in the future, and I think the timing of the withdrawal of his candidacy was terrible. But when he said that Farage’s decision had undermined his candidacy, one couldn’t disagree. Shambolic doesn’t do it justice.
Nick Robinson – this morning on radio 4 discussing the philanthropy of Bill Gates billionaire types questions someone – Would it not be better to have much higher taxes and then have elected politicians spending this money?
No way – politicians would certainly do it far, far less efficiently – even the rather few good and bright politicians. The Corbyn/Mc Donnall types would be a total disaster.
Bill Gates is always the prime target of many people who are not content that he gives away billions when he does not have to and speak nastily to him advising “Why don’t you spend in on….” this that the and the other “charitable causes instead?”
In the leftie-liberal socialist mindset a rich person can never do right.
But they all gamble on the national lottery. I hope they lose.
Venezuela was, for a time, exemplary under Chavez, and an inspiration to other South American countries.
However, under the Monroe Doctrine, that was precisely why the US had to act, as it has done for many years against Cuba, Chile and other people’s movements in the region.
It was not difficult to enlist the help of Opec countries to depress oil prices, and this has helped in US-Russian rivalry too.
What has happened since is a tragedy, as generally happens when a smaller country is beset by intentionally-created problems by a mighty one.
I don’t think that many in Labour take a markedly different view.
This kind of socialism works well for some…ask Chavez’s daughter!
Re-read “Cancer Ward” by Alexander Solzhenitsyn recently, an outstanding piece of fiction.
As for free broadband (aka sweeties for the kiddies): prior to privatization you had to wait months to get a phone, probably had to share a line and rent the handset.How we loved our nationalised industries!
Really? It was the Americans who did them in is the other excuse to the claim that it failed because the Socialism there wasn’t tried in its purest form. Venezuela has the biggest oil reserves in the world , unless it is a Socialist try to come up with an excuse for the failure their project , again, it would normally mean they would have the market leverage.
“I don’t think that many in Labour take a markedly different view” well they are totally deluded then!
The oil industry brings in a lot of money. Some people do really well, but not everyone. Venezuela was linked to American Oil.
Hugo Chavez nationalised the oil and took the profits, as Sir John outlines above, to give to the poor in the form of schools, hospitals and hand-outs. He neglected to spend money on the industry which meant that it slowly went into decline as the machinery, the shipping, the oil rigs grew older and older.
Then the economy crashed. Middle class people were in the streets going through dustbins. Oil was being moved across borders in plastic containers. Carolina, nee Portuguese, and her husband, Raoul came to Britain very angry and they told me.
Ah, the trump card again. Its the same argument all the time with Marxists… its not our fault that socialism doesn’t work it’s them big bully boys with all the money. As if the OPEC companies would get together with America to “depress oil prices”. Its market forces that depress prices … too much oil and gas and its government incompetence that allows the infrastructure to collapse due to self serving power crazed leadership.
Oh, “as if” anything eh?
Like, “as if” the US would conspire to impose Pinochet on Chile, or “as if” it would blockade Cuba, long after it was any military or other threat to the US, or “as if” Reagan would have funded the murderous Contras in Central America?
Some people need to do some serious reading.
As if socialism has ever worked to the benefit of the many.
Ask the Scandinavians.
His argument has a little hole in it in that Venezuela is a member of Opec. Oooops but never mind we can’t allow facts to get in the way of an attempt to excuse the disastrous effects of Socialism.
Martin
Give your head a wobble son and stop spouting total drivel
Always everywhere communism/socialism has resulted in the deaths of the people on a large scale and eating your pets. Nowhere , anywhere no matter how much power and control ( see Soviet Union & Mao’s China for details) has socialism ever worked . Its a fantasy
I suggest you grow up and start thinking for yourself
Ah, I did wonder how long it would take for the Chavez/Maduro fans to blame the US, and along comes Martin.
‘Always everywhere communism/socialism has resulted in the deaths of the people on a large scale and eating your pets. ‘
Venezuela’s industries were run down etc., etc.
Can you give me any links in any writings of Marx /Engels etc. stating these are the policies of socialism?
As to deaths of people on a large scale would you say this is the policy of capitalism? There seemed to be a lot of it about since WWll
Marx etc. probably thought that if their ideas were implemented mankind would benefit. How many more times do they have to fail before people finally admit they don’t work in practice?
I suspect you have responded to the wrong person, but thinking about massacres, would you allege the slaughter in African States and the Middle East over the past 50 years is down to capitalism? And of course you won’t need reminding of the Communist policies in the Soviet Union, China and N Korea that resulted in the death of millions.
Dennis
Read a history book theres a good chap
Capitalism doesn’t have policies its not a system or set of procedures . Capitalism is just the freedom to trade with anyone who wants to trade with you
Socialism & Communism are the creeds of control and oppression
From the communist manifesto
“The immediate aim of the Communists is the same as that of all other proletarian parties: formation of the proletariat into a class, overthrow of the bourgeois supremacy, conquest of political power by the proletariat.”
This of course included the overthrow , imprisonment and murder of Kulaks
Amazing isn’t it, that people who have never run a business or anything else other than a bath before. Who have never employed anyone other than perhaps their wives or husbands at the taxpayers expense, really believe they can run a complex international multibillion pound business, in an economic and sensible manner.
Truly amazing !
Alan Jutson
“…..other than a bath….”
Even that’s questionable.
A bit harsh on poor old Corbyn. (He) did achieve two A-Levels, at grade E and started a course in Trade Union Studies at North London Polytechnic before dropping out. He sounds perfectly qualified to run a complex international multibillion pound business, in an economic and sensible manner. Just as John ERM Major was ideal to be Chancellor with his three O-levels (History, English Language and English Literature). That went very well.
Ideal indeed to run the UK into the ground!
Reply I’m not sure JOhn Majors O levels were ever confirmed.There is also the press comment that he gained 3 more after leaving school.
@Alan Jutson. Maybe there should be an exam and qualification system for prospective MPs 🙂
Indeed they should at least have grade A* at three A levels in Physics, Maths & Further Maths – not suffer from politicians “group think” or virtue signally, not have any strong religious views, expecially not the mad climate alarmist ones nor have any desire to endlessly waste taxpayers money on lunacies.
But every MP, other than a tiny handful voted for Milibands Climate Change Act – so we are miles away from this. Choosing people at random subject to a simple IQ test would give us rather better MPs than we have. Anyone seeking to be an MP is clearly a bit suspect.
I recently realised watching Uni Challenge, that whenever a contestant says ‘reading PPE’ I smile and think ‘a future MP / Minister?’ Thats what contributors here have done to my brain. 😊
You omitted to mention the delights of the all-powerful unions, their collective bargaining tactics and endless strikes. Oh, the joy……..
It’s clear that Labour’s re-nationalisation programme is being driven by the unions attempting to re-establish a reason for their existence and prolong the comfortable lives of their “representatives”. They could do so much good in areas where workers are truly exploited, but their raison d’etre is to cause widespread disruption so it’s easier and more cost-effective to concentrate their efforts on the cosseted world of the public sector.
BJC
“They could do so much good in areas where workers are truly exploited”
But then you’d be talking of the old Labour movement, which was a force for good. Sadly those days are over. What we have now in Labour is unadulterated marxism.
There’s a bad moon on the rise, of that you can be sure.
Apart from the very few people motivated by public service, most workers in nationalised industries discover there is very little reason to do a good job. The only way they see to improve their lot is by industrial action. Win for the unions and labour movement.
“You don’t get me I’m part of the union”.
Dave – -for a nanosecond I thought nonsense – then it sunk in and I thought you are right, only the best will motivate their workers.
With 5G coming on stream, I suspect that the fixed line communications may well be defunct by the time a Labour Government got around to doing this.
Landlines ( fixed line communications) are becoming dead as a result of the younger end of our population uses only mobiles. The older generation still sees comfort in a ‘free’ hour chat to friends and relatives using the landline. Broadband provision is moving over to radio transmission so Labour’s ‘gift’ to provide fibre (and the annual charge?) will be backing a dead horse apart from some smaller business users currently unable to have fibre installed. There are thousands of homes (farms etc) even miles from the green cabinets – so laying fibre would be a totally ridiculous exercise.
Here in my part of deepest darkest Buckinghamshire – a whole three miles beyond the M25 – the ‘market’ has so far failed to deliver us a 4G signal, let alone 5G. Actually it has failed to deliver large parts of my town 3G. In fact, it has failed to deliver any sort of G. We literally have a huge patch with no mobile signal at all on any of the providers.
it all comes down to the 2 physical network providers needing to make a profit. Mobile phone companies already share either of the 2 available. Installation of really good coverage costs money putting up the masts etc. Additionally planning to install them is often refused! Then the residents complain about poor coverage. Presumably with BT wanting back into the market – Labour plans to throw serious money at recompeting.
Andy
I can sympathise with you on that. A few years ago I lived down south in a rural area, 8 miles from Reading.
I was quarter of a mile from the exchange a whole 440 yards. BT wouldn’t give us broadband, but were quick to elbow their way in soon as the community found their own alternative. Suddenly, it was viable.
Andy
Where I live in certain parts I cant get a state provided DAB signal
Its called geographic topology limitations. The government cant deliver it either . Is there no subject of which you aren’t totally ignorant?
Yes and no. Among my “network” of friends the number of those with a fixed line is rapidly getting to epsilon. However we are all relying on a network of
“phone masts”, and somebody, some company, nationalised or not, has to provide it. The only positive I would see for nationalisation would be the unification of all networks. How comes that when I’m on the continent, my Three mobile can access any network around, but not in England. Talk of the beauties of the private sector … Most of the time “they” make sure to produce a captive market.
hefner
Thats funny because here in England I use a small private mobile phone provider that allows my phone to lock onto the strongest signal from any network provider , it works well too. Maybe you should research the market a bit more .
By the way because of the huge need for large numbers on new 5G masts the big four mobile companies are actually talking of mast sharing which is about time.
Thanks, I didn’t know. My fault but could it be
that the future will be bright.
For balance you should do an analysis of the socialist Scandinavian countries who are doing better than the UK in most fields.
Arnie from Newington
Oh dear , oh dear oh dear . Rather than spout regurgitated political sound bites try doing some analysis . All the Scandinavian countries deny they are socialist , all of them have reduced taxes and cut public spending in the last decade . Sweden is a basket case, 17 bombings in the last month alone, rampant crime , their largest bank is under investigation for money laundering and Denmark has reinstituted border controls because of the amount of crime and illegal activity from Sweden .
Analysis from the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), says that Denmark is ill equipped to cope with the crisis . The Danish Social Democratic Party are campaigning to end 10 years of austerity . Food costs are through the roof and Danish Education is marked as sub standard by PISA
In Norway they are totally and utterly dependent on oil , there has been a 70% fall in the price of crude over the last decade and as countries move away from fossil fuels this will get worse. Unemployment in Norway has reached a 10 year high
The production of electricity, gas and steam dropped by nine percent [quarter on quarter] in Q1, and contributed substantially to the weak GDP-growth,” Kyrre Aamdal, Senior Economist at DNB Bank, told European CEO
So no none of the Scandinavian countries are doing better than UK in any field
They are not socialist they are democratic capitalist mixed economies.
”They are not socialist they are democratic capitalist mixed economies.’
Isn’t/wasn’t that the case in Venezuela it having more that 50% in the private sector? I read that France is more socialist than Venezuela but I have no idea if that can be substantiated. Well probably true now as socialist policies cannot be implemented.
Dennis
Communism/socialism always has to return to the “capitalist” system in order to try to save itself
Its a fantasy system, it doesn’t work , will never work and has never worked no matter how often its been tried
Socialism is just feudalism in a new frock and a fresh coat of lipstick
Especially on immigration, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-31/swedish-liberalism-is-struggling-under-the-weight-of-immigration
If BT were nationalised, guess who wold control it? It would be done democratically, of course, with democratic (aka Momentum) managers in charge. Woe betide anyone who said anything about the Dear Leader. Woe betide anyone who made (comments the regime did not like ed) And Woe betide this very blog!
As to South America: Dan Hannan was brought up there and he explained on Conservative Home how the Socialist Government under Evo Morales caused widespread riots. The Police were ordered in. They refused to use force. Then the Army who mutinied rather than go in. On The Canary (Momentum) this was presented as a military coup!
Please don’t let Labour get in! Please!
Mike Stallard
“Please don’t let Labour get in! Please!”
Boris and Nigel might have already ensured it.
I predict a riot.
Labour Broadband Plan
Less than 10% of UK households (27m) have optical fibre present directly in their homes, and those who have would have paid a capital charge or have a subscription to cover the cost. Now, according to labour, they are going to provide free full fibre broadband to every home, so;
1) will those who have already paid be compensated financially to be fair with those getting it for free?
2) what if a land-owner (a back garden?) does not want it dug up to make a trench for the cable? Will there be a compulsory purchase order?
3) if the installers fail to deliver, since they have a monopoly, where do you go to put pressure on them – the courts?
4) Scotland has some of the most remote and expensive-to-reach fibre destinations (and I assume the Scots are included in this plan to help keep them in the UK) so if the SNP have their way and win independence, will the SNP compensate the UK government for the costs incurred to date ? Yeh…
5) we pay for gas, electricity, water, sewage so why should the internet be free? All essential to civilised living.
Another totally mad Labour idea and indicative of the fantasy (desperate) proposals being made by Corbyn.
Graham
The only reason that the people tolerate socialism under Maduro is that the alternative of an American puppet is worse as we see in Bolivia. Here we have the alternatives of socialism “light” under the Conservatives or socialism “heavy” under Corbyn. We’d be better off with neither but Boris is somewhat better if he delivers on any promises (which would be unusual for a modern politician).
They tolerate it because the massively expanded client state holds them captive, where if they kick up a fuss they no longer get the food coupons to feed their family.
Good morning
The Labour Party is reverting to type and that is to be expected. People will vote for them no matter what they propose and not all of them will be affect in the ways our kind host states.
Many countries inside the EU have equally dire employment levels and, what were once state owned monopolies in the UK are now owned by EU state governments.
The Conservative Party in more and more policy areas is no better than Labour. It is just less extreme.
My voting card arrived yesterday. I know who will be voting for and it isn’t for policies designed to impoverish me and return this country back to the pre-industrial age.
It’s interesting that the ballot paper states ‘It is an offence to vote more than once”.
I had to read this more than once to appreciate the inferences contained within
Note it doesn’t say criminal offence, just a mere ‘offence’. If it isn’t a criminal offence what offence is it? Zero deterrent.
Note also the inference that there’s nothing in place to stop you voting twice should you feel the need to commit an ‘offence’. Why is the opportunity to vote twice afforded to people?
I believe changes are needed across the board but Labour refuse to back changes simply because they benefit from the current damaged voting model
The Electoral Comm is very much pro-Labour. It needs abolishing or completely reforming and the removal of all political appointees or indeed anyone with party political relationships
We need voter ID. Postal voting should be abolished except in extreme circumstances and intimidation in Labour controlled areas should be exposed
Well if it isn’t “for policies designed to impoverish me and return this country back to the pre-industrial age” who it there to vote for? They all seem to be signed up to the bonkers, zero carbon lunacy. The Conservatives just are as daft on this as the rest of them.
LL what are you worried about? -this is capitalism the same like definition applied to socialism here in this blog so don’t tell me this is not capitalism. We even have dictatorship if these crazy policies are thrust upon is. Well policies usually are, no?
After ten years of ultra-low interest rates, and no end to them in sight, I do not think the Conservative Party has a right to talk about “robbing from savers”. In fact, I recall it being commented that savers could have done better if they had owned property “in the right places”. Well, if it were all about being “in the right place”, then fairness would have no meaning at all under either of the two main parties. Meantime, as Annette asks: to what extent is the implementation of Labour’s campaign pledges constrained by continued membership of the EU? Are Labour voters facing the familiar prospect of voting for a government that promises “to implement what you decide” and then does not?
There are very few good guys in Parliament. Corbyn’s elevation to leadership was facilitated by 36 MPs nominating him, the last being Margaret Becket, who endorsed his candidacy to “broaden the debate”. This is another classic of our political time with Ken Clarke’s “Lisbon is a tidying up exercise”. What is the difference? Political spin, making ludicrous election promises/bribes and the wilful ceding of our sovereignty to the EU has been unmasked by the ordinary people, the system is now widely seen as corrupt and in need of change, which will not happen for the same reason a clean EU exit was always a fantasy. Will BJ do any better that TM in removing Corbyn? I doubt it.
For years the best young people shun politics and we are seeing the result
Comparing Labour’s policies to Venezuela when you advocate the Venezuela Brexit model is a bit rich. Still.
I thought it was an interesting idea – worthy of serious consideration. And the trouble with our adversarial political system is that it doesn’t allow us to take ideas which may have some merit and properly stress test them to see if they will improve the country. Instead we just get people shouting at each other. This is one of the problems with Brexit. There may have been some merits in the 2016 – but now the idea has been stress tested we can see there are now. Yet our adversarial system does not allow the Brexiteers to backtrack gracefully.
Broadband is an increasingly vital part of our national infrastructure – in that respect it is not unlike the road networks, or the railways or the power grid. Large parts of all of these were built by the government – even though the Tories later flogged most of it off to foreigners.
So why shouldn’t government build the broadband network? It is a vital service. It is too lazy to say government always does things badly – that is not true. It is also too lazy to say private companies always do thing well – that is not true either. And vice versa.
From what I have seen of Labour’s plan – and I have not read the full details – I think very much that the idea of government playing the key role in getting superfast broadband to everyone is a good one. I am not sure nationalising OpenReach is the way to do it. AndI don’t think broadband should ‘free’. But rather than just yelling at their opponents maybe our politicians could take each other’s ideas and improve on them to improve our country?
After the abysmal failure of the Hong Kong Joint Declaration signed by a previous Tory govt I hope that your govt will now do the right thing for BNO passport holders.
But knowing the Tories, I’m not holding my breath.
The younger generation aren’t as daft as some of these socialists think they are. They like their free choice in broadband suppliers, they like to compare the markets, secure deals, move providers if the broadband in their area is too slow.
Who would really want to choose to pay for broadband through general taxation – get what you’re given and be grateful like we have to take in our A&E departments if we had a choice we’d never choose to go there (certainly not ones with 7 hour waits on a hard chair when you’re in serious pain). Everybody decries the civil liberties of the Chinese government and the surveillance and control over communications, they even limit what you can search for and have access too, they are total control freaks as are this Labour Party it is for their competitor parties to make this well known.
these are valid points but I would add one – and it applies equally to some of the thinking coming out of Boris’s cabinet.
One of the key issue of a centrally planned economy is that it stifles innovation and rewards failure, and as a result we are all worse off. Take the example of the nationalised BT. It wasn’t just that you had to wait an age to get a line installed or a replacement phone. You only had the choices on offer which were limited. Even under the somewhat limited privatisation the quality of service improved, and the market innovated, to the benefit of us all. And all because of competition. Under the nationalised model, BT couldn’t fail, but under the privatised model it might, and we have seen alternative providers come to the market, and many innovations. Under nationalisation does anyone really believe we would have had the internet?
Ah but the Corbynistas will tell us that Venezuela got it wrong in the end because they were not complete Socialists. LOL – Much like Brussels tell us now that the cure for all the ills of Europe is even more EU domination!
Taking the Corbyns at their word means that of all socialist Governments, since its beginnings with The French Revolution in 1789 on to Karl Marx and then Mao, none have been ‘complete’ socialists. They have all failed and for the simple reason that Governments are best at Governing and never good at creating new businesses, manufacturing, inventing and farming, et al. The people can never free or safe under such a regime.
An clear example of the the failures of socialism can be seen in this country, post war.
Britain, under the Attlee Labour Government, was heavily Nationalised and more burdens laid upon Private Industry. On the other hand, Herr Ludwig Erhard re-vitalised German industry by cutting the red-tape and other burdens imposed by the National Socialists Workers Party (Nazis).
Germany boomed while sclerotic Britain crawled along. So much was the difference in growth that Germany ended their rationing programme some four years before Britain then under its socialist government.
There are many examples of socialist failings – a glaring one being the difference between Capitalist South Korea and the socialist North today. Who is the better off there?
So, I do wonder what it will take to awaken these die-hard Socialist extremists to the realities of the modern productive and advancing world.
In the meantime its best for us to deny them a chance of power over the people. Unless you wish to return to those post-war days in Britain.
‘The leadership of the Labour party admired Chavez, the socialist dictator of Venezuela and have not rushed to condemn his successor, Maduro. Between Chavez and Maduro they have shown the world what a true socialist programme does. ‘
That is just such an absurd statement I can’t believe you wrote that. If you are right please give evidence that Chavez was a dictator (after much attested free & fair elections) and Venezuela had a ‘true socialist programme’.
Am I wrong? You like Corbyn don’t you!
I can’t recall the exact sentence from Solzhenitsyn but I think he would have thought this would do “All ideas of socialism die at the first blow of the gulag camp workmaster’s cudgel”
Yes and the NHS does own us, with no politicians prepared to admit many other countries do healthcare a whole lot better.
When the NHS does things right I know about it. When they don’t I have a tombstone and I am not a witness.
The takeover of BT and broadband, shows the paucity of sensible plans from Liebore. But the public lack the skills to analyse the proposal for the complete idiocy it is.
And as if the Socialists gain power (Labour & un-Dem Libs) their promises to gain power all automatically fail to come to fruition, by their own mouths.
It is simple really, they both have accepted the rule of the UK must be by an un-elected, un-accountable foreign power, who’s fiscal rules and laws are supreme to the UK’s Parliament and its aspirations. The bulk of the spending promises made so far by these reckless numpties would not be permitted – as in against the laws and regulations of their masters.
Surely, we have all had enough of Politicians making promises they can’t keep. Then add in their acceptance of outside rule even they must know they can’t keep to their word.
There is a constant debate between Left and right on the subject of Nationalization.
The main point – is the industry run by experts or politicians, who is responsible for cost effective operation from the customer, supplier and tax payer view point. Is there a need to factor in some social responsibility. If it is not cost effective to supply water or electricity to a remote location, should the people there go without. And if the profits made by not supplying then go to another country is this a good thing for the customers with water and electricity and does it reduce their tax bill ? A very simplified example to bring out the left and right view of things. Privatization does not mean selling off the undertaking to a new private owner . It means braking up the undertaking into various parts with a tendency for government to sell of the profitable parts and keep the loss making(once split-up)parts or part. But the real issue is that Gas, Water, Railways, and Electricity are networked undertakings and setting up split responsibility is worst thing to do if you want effective management of a network for the consumer’s benefit. It’s cheap but when it brakes it takes a long time to restore service. But it is not cheap. Profits go aboard and do not reduce tax. And so why do we need OFFCOM , OFF this and OFF that. If Privatization, as we currently now it, is the answer ? Some new middle ground approach is needed to support our National Utilities and profits made should go to reduce user costs and taxes.
Most people can agree higher tax lower bills but not both as would would be the case with the current Labour party. Socialism is not the responsibility just of the Labour party. Don’t spend tax payer’s money/savings to support political ideas, or indeed sell off National assets to get money which really never benefits the taxpayer for long.
Assume broadband is nationalised. Next assume that a group of people is anti the socialist government. What happens when their broadband speed is reduced and maybe access denied completely.
This is sinister.
The pity of it is that so many of the electorate have no personal experience of the Socialist Governments that effectively ran from 1963 to 1979. The last year of the MacMillan government was spent slavishly copying Labour policies and Edward Heath’s government believed in a big meddling State except in its first year. It wasn’t a happy time. People who allow themselves to be bribed with their own money are in for a shock if Labour win.