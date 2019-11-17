Socialism in the UK

Yesterday I pointed out that borrowing too much, spending too much and nationalising too much had wrecked the current day Venezuelan economy. Some wrote in to say it would be different in the UK if a Labour government tried the same here.
Well when they did it here they created similar problems. The 1940s, 1960s and 1970s Labour governments nationalised too much, spent too much and borrowed too much. In 1976 they created a financial crisis and had to go to the IMF and beg for some additional borrowings. The IMF made them cut spending and start to denationalise to raise money. In the 1960s they caused a devaluation crisis and had to slash the value of the pound to stabilise the economy.
Labour nationalised or kept in public hands trains, buses, some road freight, electricity, gas, coal, telecoms, postal services, water, steel, some car production, aerospace, and shipbuilding.
These great nationalised industries cost the taxpayer a fortune in subsidies as many of the businesses were heavily loss making. Many of them had to sack thousands of employees in an effort to limit losses. They often overcharged their customers by international standards, abusing their monopoly position.
They did so badly because productivity was low and capital investment ill judged. The steel industry spent huge sums on five large integrated works that produced far more steel than the market wanted to buy. There then followed agonising debates about sacking people and closing plants. The coal industry kept shrinking as pits became exhausted. The telecoms service fell behind world standards. It failed to adopt new technology to improve services and cut costs. BL allowed its car designs to lag behind popular demand and struggled to maintain volumes.
Privatising many of these industries allowed them to expand, adopt new technology and offer better service and lower prices to customers. The magic of competition drove down telecoms and energy prices after privatisation. Suddenly people could buy a whole range of phones and other devices to add to the phone network that the nationalised monopoly had denied them. The electricity industry made a dash for gas, raising its thermal efficiency, cutting prices and reducing harmful emissions.
Mr Corbyn’s wish to go back to the past would set us back badly. It would mean much higher taxes, more borrowing, and a less good service. Labour in office usually raises borrowing and unemployment.
Corbyn’s extreme lefties don’t care about efficiency or competitiveness, or the satisfaction of the customer, or even the national debt, they just want power and control. Nationalisation brings more employees into state sector unions which largely finance Labour. The same with open door immigration as practised by Blair: more potential Labour voters. Ditto with votes for children, another group of gullible voters likely to support the fantasy of ‘compassionate’ Labour. Even with anti-semitism it doesn’t take a genius to see which demographic it draws to Labour.
Make no mistake about it, this is the long march towards permanent socialist government and the miserable existence that we know it would bring. As Polly Toynbee once observed, the purpose is to ‘make Britain safe for socialism’.
We have one opportunity to destroy, or at least severely damage, their ambitions on 12 Dec and I hope the British electorate will have the common sense to do so.
Good morning.
It does not look good when, all one can do to encourage the electorate to vote for your party, is to point out the failings of the other parties.
One service that should never have been nationalised, was the water industry. It, by its very nature, is a monopoly. And the monies that those monopolies goes elsewhere.
https://corporatewatch.org/who-owns-your-water-and-how-theyll-try-to-keep-it/
The consumer has not choice when it comes to which water supplier they have. I can chop and change my gas and electricity, phone and internet provider, where I by my groceries etc. All this choice give me as a consumer choice. And that choice keeps innovation and price sensible.
Some industries should never have been nationalised.
Reply We agree water should not have been nationalised. More competition should be introduced as it is not a natural monopoly.
I’m all for competition, as that keeps standards high and prices lower. However, some privatised services are virtual monopolies, such as water, rail travel, etc.
Privatisation of essential services is zero risk for investors, as they take the gains but the taxpayer still bails them out when they mismanage. The Rail Track monopoly was a disaster and the taxpayer was the biggest loser. We need better control of essential services and all foreign owners should be banned, or severely restricted, within essential services.
It is reported that every Conservative candidate has signed up to supporting Boris’s tweaked Surrender Agreement. We will therefore be paralleling EU socialist legislation for environmental, employment, rights, and other matters. That is unless we have a government willing to refuse to sign and leave on WTO terms, trading as the rest of the world. But we won’t will we?
Reply My views remain as set out when the last Parliament debated the second reading of the bill.
Can’t remember BL struggling to meet volumes,
only struggling to move rusting inventory. It’s an odd time to be contemplating this move which had some justification in post war Britain to soak up unemployment. Not now.
In our village, the connecting wires from the box to the house were made of aluminium to save money! They are still there.
Socialism is great all the time there is the money (real money) to support it.
As always the rich and investors will be hiting the send buttons to deposit their funds out of harm’s way. The wonderful world of the internet now makes it easier for the smaller mam or woman in the street to rercolate their funds
Socialism especially in this got to have it have society can only fail. It will encourage even more black economy bigger than what is today as cash in hand will be for many the only way to survive. .
Corbyn and McDonnell are interested in control.
Communism is all about contd.
Two societies, the rulers and the ruled.
The EU is a similar organisation. Voting for Corbyn is an act of self flagellation.
Control and power..yes!
And think of those hoping to hang onto the coat tails of that power.
Anarchists and the like.
If they don’t get in there may be Trouble.
They may not accept the results of the election.
Let us hope there would be none of the usual limpwristedness…like offering them a share in power…to be ************ FAIR!!!
I totally blame the new liberal “right” for getting us into this TERRIFYING situation.
Whatever ones political philosophy it is necessary that the nation creates wealth to support it. To do so you must also incentivise people to improve their own financial position throughout their lives. Socialism in the UK, in which I include the SNP, Lib/Dems, Greens as well as Labour creates a dependency culture which is the very antithisis of enhancing the wealth of the individual or the nation. Except that is for a few union bosses and national politicians who benefit financially way beyond their real pay grade in an open market place.
As you point out, Labours version of socialism has never worked and in present day terms has drifted to even greater extremes, which if implemented would ensure failure faster than on previous occasions.
There is also an incidious element within Labour that has manifested itself firstly as anti semetic and then as traiterous. (words left out ed) Current Labour through it’s leader consorts with xxxxxxxxx be it the IRA or Arab terrorists. Given the power of Downing Street he would destroy our defense and intelligence capability if for no other reason than the lack of trust and cooperation of our partners. The USA, Australia, New Zealand, and I suspect Israel would close down the links in defence of their own security starting on 13th December.
UK socialism to me is the child that just shouts louder on failure to achieve it’s ends. We should just shut the bedroom door.
The Tories should win the election solely on the strength of Labour’s Green New Deal.
Words fail me. Just read it …the explanatory notes as well as the 9 points.
Apparently we need to understand what harm we have caused to the world and how we must pay for it!!!😡
Interestingly at first I thought the green windmills were barbed wire.
I hope the Tory election machine cashes in on the utter,utter,utter lunacy of this treatise ( assuming that is allowed).
Please God NOT a Christmas with a Lab govt. No carols, no dancing,no mince pies and things not looking good for un-calloused hands.
Some things have to be nationalised. The Army, for instance, or the Police. People (now) respect both these so people are proud to wear the uniform. Both are under stern discipline, from their occupation and also from their historic organisations.
Nationalising bt approaches lunacy. Renationalising the railways is just as daft – although the organisation needs serious reform after we leave the EU. The trouble is that employees of, say, a high street store have to be nice, to work hard and to turn out smart. Nationalised ones don’t. So the service is quite often appalling.
Next time you go to Specsavers or a Private Hospital, admire the cleanliness, the attention to the patient and the bustling efficiency.
Nationalised organisations are there to offer a service out of the goodness of the governmental heart – and it shows.
Does “set us back badly” put it anywhere near strong enough?
Did any previous Labour gov directly confiscate FTSE assets?
Why would anyone ever invest here again?
Won’t Sterling fall dramatically?
