Competition means choice

Most of the big networks need not be monopolies. Some of you are writing in to say energy or telecoms or water rests on some natural monopoly so it is best held in the public sector. This is a double mistake.
It is quite possible to have competing supplies of water using a pipe network as a common carrier. It is quite possible for there to be competing ways to route data and phone calls to people without having a single monopoly network of cables. The oil and gas industries do not need monopoly suppliers because the competing businesses sometimes share pipes. The electricity industry can have competing generators and competing retail companies whilst having some regulated shared network of cables.
Nor is it true to say the state regulates a monopoly well if it owns it. It is easier for the state to be a tough and good regulator of any monopoly elements that remain if it does not own it. As soon as ownership and regulation are confused the danger is the need to preserve jobs or generate cash or cover up for mistakes takes precedence over the correct regulatory response to poor service or damage done.
When I advised the Thatcher government on industrial strategy I always placed introducing competition above change of ownership. In the case of telecoms in the first round of arguments prior to the initial share sale the PM argued for competition but the Treasury was reluctant. The compromise only allowed for competition for business use through a single challenger. I was able to revisit this decision with Peter Lilley when we were Business Ministers and introduced wider ranging competition at a later date.
Wherever competition was introduced as into electricity and telephones service quality improved and prices fell after the event. Nationalised monopolies usually serve both customer and taxpayer badly. Labour’s ruinously expensive proposals are unlikely to bring benefits after the initial shock of the costs.
Indeed.
Competition is largely killed by funding things through high taxes and then proving services free or heavily subsidised at the point of use. Not easy to compete with free and make a profit.. So we get fairly dire rationed and inefficient state monopolies in healthcare and education. Plus foolish market interventions and unfair competition in social housing, energy, transport, universities, the BBC and elsewhere.
The Independent today say people are more concerned about climate than the economy. I rather doubt it. They certainly were no keen on Zack Goldsmith in London even given the dire alternative Mayor. Anyway the government can do nothing about the “climate” other than sensible mitigation such as flood schemes.
Providing not “proving” and not very keen on the “green” Zac Goldsmith ….
Despite all the BBC and Greta Climate Alarmist propaganda not that many are actually taken in by it. But people do like to sound concerned and kind. It does not mean they want energy to cost so much that their job or industry is exported and they cannot afford to heat their homes, go on holiday or drive to work.
A quick look out the front window of the car/bicycle ratio confirms that people aren’t worried about the climate, neither are they worried about their pocket or waistline.
Oh yes, choice is a wonderful thing.
I’d like the choice to buy my energy from a publicly-accountable, not-for-profit supplier, but that was removed from me by the Conservatives.
The Co-op doesn’t do too badly, and there are various collective schemes now, however.
There is no doubt that should people be asked to choose to walk or bike rather than drive or bus or indeed fly to work or holiday then concerns over climate will take very much last place in their priorities.
It might also help…viz Somerset Levels floods ( as far as I know) if green unthinking didn’t reverse longtime knowledge and STOP doing the things that prevent flooding.
“ Make Room For Water” = FLOODS.
If you do not carry out dredging and turn off the pumps ( because of voles and frogs that green policies kill anyway) you Get FLOODS.
Probably applies to many of the floods recently.
Plus the intelligent idea of building on flood plains.
They think they are Canute!
The MSM feels it has to be seen as warm and cuddly, before any sense of truth, discussion or open discussion.
Would you believe the Polls? or put it another way would you tell a pollster the Truth? or what you thought they wanted to hear!
I also see that the sole green MP for Brighton admits to flying to New York to see her son. When asked about this she went on about having cheaper trains to Europe and unfair taxation of their fuel. I do not think train fuel has any significant tax on it not VAT on tickets and we do have to pay a large tax on every flight in the UK. So is she expecting a train track to New York now? Surely you either believe the stuff you come out with, and live by these beliefs, or you do not and are just another do as I say not as I do hypocrite.
The people who are taken in by the fake green religion nearly always seem to have very little understanding of science, energy, engineering, transport, climate, maths or logic. Caroline Lucas read English Lit. at Exeter it seems. Trains, when staffing, stations, tracks, the often four way connecting journeys at each end are taken into account are often rather worse then cars in environmental terms.
Not that old fallacy. Yet another who claims that every signpost should be seen walking in the direction that it points.
The Monarchy is under attack – and the hypocrites love it! Enough said.
According to Raab yesterday we will be agreeing to a Level Playing Field with the EU so there will be no competition.
We have to follow EU rules on sales and manufacturing even to non EU countries.
This negates any advantage of leaving.
Of course the supreme arbiter will be the ECJ.
That’s not taking back control.
A very fair question. It was reported yesterday that Boris has insisted that all Conservative candidates sign up to his WA2. If this is so all the above fears are real. Signing up to leaving the EU is one thing but WA2 is not leaving without multiple umbelicals. Would our host let us know if he has signed such an agreement or is it just journalistic licence. WTO terms are still the only way to truely leave along with the offer of a FTA and Art 24 of GATT for continuity pending agreeing the FTA. Will a Conservative majority allow us a clean leave or will we revert to internal wrangling.
Reply MY position on leaving the EU is as stated on this website. I have not changed in the last month.
A foreigner once said to me many years ago; “Your politicians do not care for you !”
She was right.
If you or your family are employees then you should be thankful.
In addition to buying goods or services, most people also work in supplying them.
Without proper regulation, unfettered competition leads to a race to the bottom in pay and conditions.
No. A sell out! No more Tory’s!
Indeed, there’s a huge difference between accepting alignment, etc, on an ad hoc basis to suit our own needs and having it enshrined in a catch-all legally binding EU treaty with the ECJ as the final arbiter. In Mr Johnson’s own very inelegant words, he’s still “polishing the t**d”.
The Boris deal clearly not Brexit. Most of the disadvantages of membership with very few of the advantages of leaving and a huge fee too. Plus it handicaps us in the negotiation to come. Just as the treacherous Benn Act act did. Rid of the Ben act and with a majority we can do far better. It seems however that Boris will not even try too post the election with his oven ready Turkey deal.
@Ian Wragg
Obviously, the WA doesn’t allow us to regain self rule, it’s just a delaying strategy while the politicians work out a means to remain.
If an industry is of such strategic importance that it can never be allowed to fail then there can’t ever be real competition. The monopoly participants know full well there will be government subsidies and bailouts.
There’s your test.
Why are we even having to argue with Corbyn ?
I’ll tell you why. Your party pulled every stroke to keep us in the EU – most insulting to voters was the May can kicking, Sad-Clown faced charade pretending to be a real effort to get us out. Voters may be sucked in or forced to vote Tory by Boris to keep The Others out (not the first time your lot have played this game.)
I feel suffocated by the Tories and the removal of my option to vote TBXP.
We are already a banana republic whether Labour get in or not.
Don’t worry, this is their final betrayal, and they know it. When your effectively have to scare people into voting for you, you have lost any moral right to govern.
Agreed. No attempt by the Tory’s to rid us of political correctness or to bring us back to a meritocracy just more of the same!
TBXP
I thought the Tories liked competition !
The supply of water could be through shared pipework, but what about sewage treatment?
Do you have any thoughts about foreign ownership of essential services? As it is, the cost of some UK services is subsidising the same services in other countries.
It would not be practical to separate the supply pipes with repair and sewage treatment. Even a separate supply of water would be impractical, with duplication of treatment standards and monitoring.
My friend found his meter was leaking after receiving a huge bill. After four promises to fix it, they have still not arrived and the latest excuse is that they will have to put up traffic lights. The meter is in the footpath and the road is a short U linked to the main road. They have just got round to applying for permission from the council, who will now waste more time and taxpayers money deciding to charge for the permit. The company is as inefficient as it would be if run by civic servants.
Not just other countries, Thames Water customers are subsidising London’s super sewer.
The same could easily apply to sewage systems. Basically fresh water in is virtually the same as dirty water out – so no need to measure the volume twice.
You have correctly identified that Foreign owned utilities are indeed using the UK consumer to prop up their price controlled home Markets.
More bizarrely it is their own home governments that have a direct investment/shareholding to facilitate the practice.
That is in part why power supplies are inherently cheaper in the Free World
Wouldn’t true capitalism provide competition and choice?
The nasty form of capitalism we have at the moment makes for lack of accountability.
Companies are not contactable ( once they have your money)and have no concept of customer service.
Is it that the dire education/ indoctrination has finally taken its toll in the market place?
Or maybe biased choices of job candidate?
Regulations?
Multi nationalism?
Contracting out? Bringing in consultants?
Firms have become too big?
I don’t know ..but competition in prices alone seems the least of our problems!
Contact is a valid point. All companies should be forced to publish a full address, an email address, and a free manned telephone number that is answered by a human being after a max of three rings. Computer respond systems that run you in circles should be illegal.
I have found that a bit of research away from the company website often identifies the chairman of directors and a head office address. A letter usually gets results particularly when it is pointed out that he is presiding over such a disaster in public relations.
Do you think the NHS is really accountable or HMRC (who put you one hold for 20 mins than hang up on you)? The first finds it hard even to feed and water patients properly, infects thousands with deadly infections and kills thousands.
Of course you can contact businesses write to their registered office with a suitable seven day demand followed by a summons if needed. Or go through your credit card company to get a refund or to have things put right (if over the £100 ? I think threshold).
Good morning Sir John
I really do agree with your view on this.
I would go further and suggest that how takeovers and mergers take place need more scrutiny, are so many of them really necessary? Bean counters talk of synergy and cost saving, when in reality they are looking to remove competitors and reduce the scope of the market place.
A free market does work and it works well it is lazy management and interfering governments that distort it’s working. As you say shared services are all that is needed, then they should only last while there is mutual benefit to the consumer.
Did Boots takeover benefit the consumer? Did the Pilkington take over improve the market or benefit the consumer. Many more could be added to the list, all they have created in doing is reducing choice therefore increasing real consumer cost.
The US the home of the free market principal is suffering from high consumer internet costs mainly due to so-called consolidation between competing companies. Choice has been reduced so costs have risen. Those same companies are now trying to do the same in the UK.
.
The most important industrial policy of the Thatcher governments was to create and nurture the EU single market. Which Brexit is now taking the UK out of, at vast cost to our economy. Why are you so determined to destroy the legacy of the greatest peacetime PM we have ever had?
Reply The single market was a means of imposing a large number of laws us including some that were damaging to business and growth.
In support of reply.
Yes it is a cartel that limits competition in defense of it’s own expensive producers.
Good reply John. The UK would be better off with a true leave and not attached to the EU in any shape or form. I thought that was what I voted for but it has been manipulated by all parties in parliament. I am most disappointed in Boris. Most of us now have no choice but to vote for him. Politics stink at this time like never before.
I cannot see this vast cost to our economy that leaving the eu would result in. We were 2nd/3rd largest world economy when we were joined and we are now the 6th largest. We should thank the eu for that ?
That’s a slight misunderstanding of Margaret Thatcher’s position. The ‘Single Market’ is/was more properly called the ‘Internal Market’. There can be an Internal Market in two ways – one by centralised uniform regulation (the approach the EU has been taking in recent years) or by regulatory competition with mutually agreed equivalence. Margaret Thatcher was in favour of the latter, not the former.
It’s also worth reading her thoughts in her Bruges speech about how this should not mean the EU being protectionist against trade outside the EU.
To reply. Exactly it was called the “single market” but was really a protection racket, anti-competitive and a power trap by the EU. An excuse for yet more misguided laws and endless regulation of almost everything. That is why we should leave all this now and without anymore expensive delays.
Competition and choice every time. Look at how we have benefitted from our wide choice from the restaurant world. Catering has undergone a revolution in my lifetime, long may it continue. Same goes for air travel. It has made almost anywhere in the World accessible and thanks to competition, at affordable prices. Governments regulate it for safety standards via such as the CAA to our benefit, but fail us by not expanding airports to allow it to compete with rail and road in the 100 to 500 mile area. What I pay to travel 1200 miles compares very favourably with much shorter distances by rail and road. This only happens because of competition.
Labour take us back to British Restauants, school dinners, and the horse and cart.
You forgot to mention aviation fuel is not taxed, which amounts to a state subsidy – though your points still stand in principle.
Flying is made economical partly because aviation fuel has no duty applied to it, whereas for road fuel it represents the majority of the costs.
The Greens loons would certainly take us back to the horse and cart – and we would all be wading through tons of horse manure (cycling might be more difficult given this) Also freezing in our homes and living in poverty. It would not make any significant difference to the climate either.
Interestingly, despite the NHS offering a ‘free’ service, people are still prepared to pay for a network of private hospitals. Makes me think it might be a good idea to offer ‘free at the point of use’ alternatives to the NHS
Business have, and wish to, offer employees private health insurance. Currently the government see it as a benefit. If it were to remove this and allow ordinary people to take up private health care it would free the NHS and slowly introduce much needed competition.
State should provide guaranteed health insurance to everyone, pay according to ability, payouts according to need. But get the state out of owning and allocating care providers. Let patients take their insurance payouts anywhere they like.
Yes!
Private Drs Surgeries in the High Street.
Kind, polite doctors and receptionists.
Why not?
Exactly free but still so useless, rationed, endlessly cancelled at the last minute, often incompetent and delayed such that you had better go any pay £10,000 for your urgent operation elsewhere anyway. Better than no health care at all but not by much.
I agree, let’s have competition in healthcare, schools, and social housing.
Good morning.
I am with SES Water for my water and Thames for drainage and treatment. Who does our kind host suggest I can go too to get a better price ?
—
Choice is power. If those in the market what my custom they have to provide what I want for an agreeable price. Innovation is another driver. Look at the motor car. The choice on offer is wide and competition strong. This has lead to a reduction in unit price both to the consumer and the manufacturer. It has also seem enormous innovation and is very attune to customer needs. Years ago VOLVO where the only manufacturer dedicated to passenger safety. Today all manufacturers treat safety seriously as the consumer is very conscious on this.
Of course the Eastern Bloc had its own car industry. And, if you were lucky, you got to own a Trabant. Whereas over the otherside of the Berlin Wall you got the choice between Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Opel and Porsche. 😉
I am all for free markets but a system that shares the same network but be constructed carefully in order to avoid a cartel or other market distortions.
I am not convinced the market model we have for power generation works to the benefit of the customer.
In short: why do we need OfGem?
Thank you for making the point. I wish more people understood this.
It would be good to explore further the idea that you could make policy choices such as “free at the point of delivery”, without owning the businesses or assets that deliver the policy.
A single pipe into homes or businesses does not improve competition. Customer services and prices maybe but not infrastructure. My broadband speed is fixed whoever I rent it from because the infrastructure is delivered by a monopoly.
As it is with gas electricity rail and water.
My water can only be bought from one company, similarly rail. Gas and electricity prices are fixed by government I can’t even negotiate that.
Better to open it up completely. Let the market decide.
Tell it as it is. The taxpayer is being told by Labour it must finance a political power grab by Labour and its Marxist allies if it comes to power. That is what ‘public control’ or nationalization actually means in practice.
The Tories do themselves no favors at all by engaging in this debate on the terms set by Labour ie the nature of service delivery. Labour and the Marxist unions couldn’t give a rat’s about quality and efficiency of delivery.
Labour’s (and their unions) only concern is long term political control of all and everything at any cost
I am by nature a supporter of competition through privatisation. My only concern is who should best be responsible for the installation and maintenance of infrastructure such as cabling, railing or piping. That cannot be open to all as it may result in every street being dug up by several companies placing their infrastructure for their use alone.
“Nationalised monopolies usually serve both customer and taxpayer badly.” Yes they do and the biggest monopolies are in Westminster and Whitehall. Since you can’t have two governments in the same space the only answer is to reduce, or better still eliminate, their power.
As an aside, I notice that Wikipedia has a table of polls that predict the number of constituencies the various parties are likely to win. In the past week, in three successive polls, the “Other” category has gone up from an estimate of one seat, to nineteen. At what point does it become important to discuss this “fast-growing” category?
Agree mainly. Not sure where my competition in water is. One bill in another out mirroring first but from a different provider.
Strange you don’t include NHS, umpteen costly ‘useless?’ Quangos, and what about lack of competition in Local Authorities, I am stuck with constant local tax increases from a mainly unaccountable monolith, with an unreformed pension scheme, yes I know I have an elected counsellor, but frankly of dubious quality and as for Police Commissioners, don’t get me started!
All parties are committed to a bigger State, let’s have some competition on this subject.
As regards gas and electricity supply for the residential customers we are being told to ‘shop around’ the inference being that we should change supplier every year to get the best price deal. But this only works for the switched on patrons who are computer literate and have time and interest to mind these things. My query is- what about the old, infirm and forgetful or the ones too busy at work or in spending their time going in and out of hospital- are these people to be screwed to pay for the ones who are getting special deals? and that is where competition is failing- I fear. It would be much fairer if the regulators fixed a fair price for all and left it at that.
Secondly I have also heard of petrol and diesel fixing of prices for villages and small towns- all done on Wednesday afternoons by retailers on the greens at the local golf courses- Competition is a nice idea but for a lot of people it doesn’t work. My thoughts
Competition is a means to an end, not a shibboleth to be pursued in all circumstances.
The real objectives are 1). quality customer service including flexibility and reliability , 2). efficient use of resources and assets including the environment and returns to providers of capital, 3). being a good employer and corporate citizen and 4). innovation. It’s a long enough list without introducing competition as an additional requirement. Unnecessary constraints invariably lead to suboptimal solutions
Most UK privatisations have turned monopolies into oligopolies. The industry concerned ends up with circa five major players who dominate the market. They create barriers to entry, like in energy, where newcomers rarely survive for long. As most are now foreign-owned the profits are paid into other countries.
Risks are high for the few firms in oligopoly they often avoid this uncertainty by subtle colluding. Energy prices particularly Petrol prices, in an area, always seem to move in concert. If one petrol station puts its price up, its sales will move to other stations that didn’t. If one station puts its price down, the others have to. Otherwise, they all end up with very little increase in sales volume for a lot less revenue. So they don’t let it happen.
Water can be competitive? Theoretically of course, so why have you not done it in the 30 years since privatisation and billions have been siphoned off (pun intended) often to foreign owners?
Regulation? Good idea, but why haven’t you actually done it? Regulators with no teeth or at least a willingness to use any powers to control those industries, just a token cap on electricity prices which are too high already. All the regulators act like trade associations for their industries not guardians for the consumer and are mostly staffed by the incompetent. Any time there is a problem you hear them on the radio saying they are going to hold an inquiry or do this or that at some unspecified time in the future but the rip offs and poor service continue. Jobs for the boys it seems. You need a better argument than this.
Reply Water competition for corporate customers was introduced in Scotland. There is some over the boundary competition between English water companies.
Labour free broadband – The only broadband !
Full of exciting government approved words to enslave your day….
Call 📞 Communist Connection on 1984 to get yours now !
I generally agree with you on competition Sir John – however (for all its faults) the Royal Mail has not been exposed to ‘fair’ competition – in that it’s competitors are able to cherry pick the profitable geographies and ignore the less profitable ones.
The Royal Mail has to deliver mail nationally – so should anyone wanting to share their postal franchise, otherwise you create an unfair competition which will not end well.
Off topic, I saw on TV this morning that Carolyn Fairburn of the CBI now wants an end to the Brexit uncertainty that she and the CBI have helped to perpetuate.
From exactly a year ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/18/a-letter-to-young-voters/#comment-974407
“Meanwhile the woman from the CBI says that this is not a perfect deal but it would be far far worse to leave with no deal, so there would be rationing at ports and shortages and interruptions of supply chains etc etc; but the ideal of “frictionless trade” will be for the next stage, with a permanent customs union; the “backstop” is just a “technicality”; and she is thinking about real people in the country and their futures, etc etc.
Well, if this deal is not a perfect deal from her point of view it is coming very close to that, as claimed in a CityAM article I first referenced months ago …
… The Chequers deal is proof that the government has listened – it is as close to what we asked for as we were ever likely to get … ”
“As for her idea that any deal is better than no deal … I wonder how many of her CBI members go into negotiations thinking like that … “