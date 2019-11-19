There are too many wars. Wars happen when diplomacy fails. When wars end talking has to resume. A victor in war can lose the peace.
Wars are necessary when a bully state seeks to damage or occupy others. Such a rogue state has to be confronted and defeated if talking does not change their mind. Democracies do not usually covet the land and people of another. The great democracies of North America and Europe have no imperial ambitions to conquer territory or use force to take over the government of foreign lands.
The paradox is that if you want peace you do often have to arm for war. The West keeps up its military capability but rightly calls it Defence. NATO is a defensive alliance. Each member pledges to come to the aid of any member who is attacked, though each member state retains control over their individual contribution to any planned NATO action.
The West has fought in many regional and local wars since 1945. Some would say we have intervened too often. Toppling dictators in the Middle East who were a threat to some of their own citizens and to their neighbours was not always a good idea, as establishing a better government with local democratic consent afterwards proved difficult. Many of the conflicts followed from the dreadful attack on the USA called 9/11. The USA understandably wanted to retaliate,but got dragged into a series of wars where the forces on the ground were complex.
The UK needs to have sufficient military strength to offer protection to these islands. It does so through the power of our own independent armed forces and through our membership of NATO which makes allied support likely in the event of a military threat. The UK also needs to be able to participate in NATO and UN approved actions with an expeditionary capability to project power anywhere in the world. Cutting defence spending or undermining the independent deterrent would reduce our capacity to see off a potential enemy, and could reduce our ability to help our allies and make our necessary contributions as a member of the UN Security Council. The UK is right to retain control over the use of our own armed forces, with a veto over whether to join or to decline any EU military activity. The UK also needs to ensure it has sufficient control over the technology and capability to produce weapons and fighting machines in the UK.
28 Comments
Sir John,
100% agree with your summary.
Which is why any surrender of control to the EU, stated, implied or tacitly hinted at within Boris’s WA and the PD must be specifically and unquestionably excluded before being is approved by Parliament.
BJ’s deal is ‘oven ready’. But will there be sufficient time for it to be properly scrutinised in Parliament, in the event BJ is returned with a majority? Or will it be ratified on trust?
Speaking of scrutiny, is there any reason why there is no scrutiny of the deal in the MSM? Or why the Tory party are not extolling the virtues of this great, amazing deal? Or why the opposition parties are not attempting to expose flaws in it? The Brexit Party are intending to produce literature that details their concerns, but when is this going to appear, and is anyone going to care what they say by the time it does? Is this cock up or conspiracy?
Well, if the Tories get the thumping majority which some here predict, then Johnson will not need the support of the ERG or the DUP.
The economies of scale of European Union-wide co-operation need to be reasonably considered on their merits, and such a government would be in a position to do that.
After all can you cite a so-called British value, which is not also shared by every modern, free, enlightened, democratic nation?
Good morning.
Sorry, off topic.
I would like to ask our kind host if he has been in touch with his old friend Ann Widdecombe recently ?
—
The French and the German’s, the two former rivals for power on the continent, have now joined forces to use the EU to achieve that which they could not militarily. And once again, we stand alone.
He, he, he ! That made me chuckle. In 1939-40 Britain stood, once again, alone facing an imminent German invasion. In 2019-20 Britain cannot even prevent a criminals from illegally entering the country by rubber dinghy.
And like so many veto’s it will be surrendered.
Have you mentioned this to Boris.
Mark B,
Your analysis suggests that you don’t think BJ will keep his promise to take us out of the EU. Given his history of broken promises, I think you are probably correct.
Our only hope is that there is sufficient desire in the new PCP, plus, 20 or so TBP seats, to force BJ to get us out. If there isn’t then your dire predictions will, I fear, be the outcome.
His latest U turn on corporation tax is an example. Obviously the spin is to support the NHS but my guess is that in order to get this so called new WDA he privately told the EU he would not compete with them by making us a low tax ‘aircraft carrier’ off their shores. We are seeing the same dissembling on regulation with Raab on Marr pulling all sorts of contortions to avoid the subject.
Reply I do not believe the PM was persuaded by the EU to drop the tax cut!
Mark B.
Off topic too.
I have been a fan of Anne Widdecombe for many years. This Lady has no truck with political correctness, and has always been known for her plain speaking.
If she says she has been offered ‘inducements’ to stand down, then she has been.
I am sad to say, I would take her word over Boris’s any day of the week. We all know that much wheeling and dealing takes place in the run up to a General Election.
Agreed, Cheshire Girl. Politics is now a truly dirty business, with bribes from who knows where and fictional manifestos that will never be honoured. We can trust no-one in Parliament. Individuals and parties lie to the electorate with impunity, just to gain votes. The only honesty in this campaign is that some parties are worse than others, but all the main parties are dishonest and deserve no trust at all. Unfortunately, with FPTP this is unlikely to change, and the main parties don’t want it to change. They are happy to have power, no matter how dishonestly it was obtained.
I too believe her. She was one a tiny handful of sensible MPs who did not vote for the Miliband’s moronic, hugely damaging and job destroying Climate Change Act despite having no science training. She even remained rational after doing an Oxford PPE degree (after her Latin at Birmingham).
That’s the thing isn’t it, no-one seems to trust the Conservatives to do the right thing.
Any forum where there is a discussion about the current situation we are in, whether it be written or spoken…..no-one trusts the Conservatives!
However, the LibDems and Labour are 50 times worse! What a rabble we have in the HoC….
…Which is why we need to drain the swamp and replace the vast majority of MPs with fresh blood, and the Brexit Party offers this much needed change. I pray they get some MPs in to keep Boris’ feet to the fire or there’s a risk that once “Brexit is over the line” it will all go quiet…and either this awful deal is ratified with all that entails, or we’ll be quietly signed up to so much we’ll not have left….there’s too much that could go wrong quietly behind our backs. Old habits die hard, and sadly our EU agents in London have been doing that for too long!
The nature of war is always changing.
Boots on the ground are as necessary now as always.
War in cyberspace such as social media also needs fingers on keyboards. We risk losing the culture wars by only equipping ourselves for yesterday’s battles.
British traditions need defending just as much as British soil. There is no point out bodies being free if our minds are trapped, our character effaced.
Giles
“British traditions need defending”
Oooh no, defend those and you get branded a ‘phobe’ of some sort or other.
The enemy is not just states, but also terror organisations.
Sure we need to control our own armed forces.
But we do not need to waste vast sums on the mod civil service, and the vast numbers hired via consultancies on the old boy network, given jobs no matter how unsuitable just because they are ex forces. The mod could do with a radical dose of real world.
A lot of what the mod does would be better outsourced anyway.
Get rid of the RAF, make it the army air corps, and get rid of the need for a third of the overhead.
The mod makes the NHS look efficient, we have got to stop wasting money on crap inefficient nonsense like their admin layers.
You could sack the whole of the defence logistics organisation and only improve things for our front line troops.
Like those who have commented already, Parliament will surrender everything to the EU, including our military. ‘Buy’ the politicians and the people with influence, ie. the CBI, and you effectively ‘buy’ the country. That’s how the EU operates, and they use our money to achieve it.
Indeed they clearly have the CBI, BBC most of Parliament, most of the Legal Profession, academia and the Lords on side too. The Boris treaty is not BREXIT it is a very expensive delay/defer strategy.
Clause 103 on in the political declaration requires the exchange of intelligence information with regard to terrorism and cyber security. Information given to Brussels will be made to available right across Europe including new entrants with ex-commumist and possibly corrupt politicians and staff. The five eyes intelligence system works on the principle of complete trust in the countries confidentiality. The UK will no longer be trusted if it routinely passes information to the EU.
Reply It is most important the UK remains a member of 5 eyes, which will mean our agreement with the EU over intelligence sharing will need to be compatible with that membership as our current arrangements are
What you’re trying to say here is that the western powers were always the ‘goodie two shoes’ whilst these modern day ‘upstarts’ Putin’s Russians, the Chinese and other ‘johnnie come lately’s’ eg. Erdogan’s Turks have it coming to them if they try to repeat the imperial grandstanding of the self righteous British and self righteous Europeans in the 19th century- it didn’t all start in 1945
Indeed but can we have some sensible people controlling how the money on defence is spent. A huge proportion of it has been wasted on insane and misguided projects, high wages for duff senior management and some very foolish ideas and pointless wars too. Rather like most of the rest of government expenditure in fact.
Doubtless, given the current fashion for the green crap religion the forces will be told to go zero carbon, go back to sailing and rowing boats, not to fly and to make explosives from bio fuels sawdust & sugar perhaps. This should go well. Plus more absurd woke recruitment adverts for staff!
Good morning JR
An interesting and potentially pertinent topic.
“A victor in war can lose the peace” you say. Well in my experience a victor can also find itself dictated to by the ungrateful country(s) it liberates.
“Toppling dictators in the Middle East who were a threat to some of their own citizens and to their neighbours was not always a good idea” – couldn’t agree more. Is nothing to do with us and we should have kept out.
” – reduce our ability to help our allies ” – What allies ? we don’t really have any. If the big toys come out then see how many allies you have.
“Many of the conflicts followed from the dreadful attack on the USA called 9/11.” – did you know a great many Americans these days believe it was a false flag job ?
“…produce weapons and fighting machines in the UK” – Mr Redwood, I and much of my family are ex employees of the defence industry. Hawker Siddeley to be exact. And yes, we are very resentful at the betrayal of our industry.
You must surely be joking when you suggest we produce our own aircraft etc. This country deserves to be laughed at quite frankly. Thanks to foreign serving politicians and short sighted namby pamby’s over the decades we don’t produce a single complete fighting aircraft, only a few bits we’re told we can build by our now tiny industry’s European masters which include – Messerschmitt Bolkow Blohm, Airbus Industrie et al.
Quite fitting that the country which built the finest aircraft in the world, kept the soviets at bay, and saw off the Luftwaffe should have it’s aircraft industry reduced to status of lackey for German companies who’s achievements include the Messerschmitt Bf109, and the Bismarck.
In any case, many good people were thrown onto the scrap heap after lifetimes of hard graft and devotion for this country, so as far as we’re concerned don’t even ask for our skills, sorry but we don’t know one end of a spanner from the other and therefore can’t help.
Try asking Messerschmitt instead.
I am sure I saw a tweet from Jacob Rees-Mogg stating that ALL Conservative candidates are now backing Boris’s deal. Was he speaking for you too Sir?
Reply I speak for myself and have set out my views here on this issue.
Post brexit it will be interesting to see if Brasil goes after the UK seat on the Security Council. France will become the defacto permanent member for the EU until the latter takes over.
“Democracies do not usually covet the land and people of another”. You forget the finest hours of the British Empire and the East India Company. Alas the colonies wised up and got fed up with giving the British a cheap living and we had to join the EEC as a substitute
Reply The UK was not a one person one vote democracy until the twentieth century
I wouldn’t rely on the UN to achieve anything. Stand and watch they can do.
You omit mention of claims of attempted regime change, a charge that can clearly be directed at the USA, to produce governments more amenable to UK interests. These can have disastrous consequences as recent experience in Libya and Syria demonstrate.
It seems to me that the UK government has strayed/ventured beyond the criteria you have defined for military intervention in the years since Blair became PM.
Strange use of the word ‘sufficient’ in the context of producing our own weapons. Understandable that total control will not be available when we buy in a system such as Trident or the F35 aircraft but our own production? I do hope that this is not a tacit recognition that Johnson’s ‘deal’ could have a detrimental impact on our arms industry.
If we are, as seems likely at the moment, being prepared to be reduced to a vassal state it is the usual practice for the vassal to have to pay tribute. Our arms industry would be a great capture, reducing at a stroke our ability to stand up for ourselves in addition to reducing our international reach and earning capacity. What’s not to like from the EU’s standpoint?
Fanciful? Who imagined that May would agree to the WA document she brought to Parliament and attempted to force on us three times?
Reply It means we need to control the technology and have the capacity to increase domestic output if supplies from abroad get interrupted.
I am very suspicious of what commitments the Government has been giving the EU over defense. I strongly suspect they have made us subordinate to the EU’s military ambitions, and despite the electorate voting to break from the EU, under May, we have had Sir Alan Duncan flying off to sign us up to stuff . The British establishment cannot be trusted over our sovereignty , and no matter what area of national policy , from fishing to defense, we find them backsliding over our wish to be independent. What is it with our establishment that makes them so untrustworthy?
How very confusing!
So why have we been determinedly running down our defences/army etc.?
And why are we ( covertly) sniffing around CSDP…well having quite a lot of influence therein it is said…” shaping policy”…well!
And our role in this EU defence stuff after Brexit..not really known aka not admitted to?
Reply We are not running down our armed forces. We are commissioning two new aircraft carriers with fast jets and boosting spending on defence generally.