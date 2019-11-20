Cutting taxes

My least favourite tax cut is a cut in Corporation tax. The best reason to cut Corporation Tax is to increase tax income by attracting more business to the UK to pay the tax. I prefer tax cuts that boost people’s take home pay, and tax cuts that remove or reduce taxes on transactions to encourage more activity. That way more people can fulfil their dreams.
Some of you have written in to say the PM cancelled or postponed the Corporation Tax cut from 19% to 17% in order to comply with EU policy to avoid tax competition between member states. I do not believe this. We are leaving the EU and will be able to follow our own domestic policy wishes on tax once we do. There is no need for the PM to go along with guidance from the EU on Corporation Tax and I have never heard him say he thinks he needs to in his various well publicised statements on tax.
It is true the EU has considerable power over our tax policies, with detailed controls on VAT and substantial influence on Corporation Tax through various court cases and decisions. They do not have the power to set our rate, and have put up with the Republic of Ireland setting an aggressively low rate to bid business away from the UK to headquarter and pay tax in the Republic.
So the issue is why did the PM change his mind? He has been persuaded that Corporation Tax is now at a low enough level to maximise the take, and that any further cut in rate would lose revenue. The Treasury have clearly told him they think a 2% cut would cut revenue by £6bn, which is a large sum given current budget pressures to spend more on various public services.
So the issue to debate is are the Treasury right this time on their tax forecast? It may be that some in the Treasury have other views that underlie this forecast, but they are all rightly protected by the doctrines of civil service neutrality and anonymity. It is for Ministers to appraise and cross examine these forecasts to see if they are likely to be right. I would be interested in your views about whether corporation tax revenue would indeed fall were the rate to be cut a bit more?
28 Comments
Which is the BEST tax cut then?
Surely increase the basic tax free allowance threshold. It helps the lowest paid and cuts the overall cost of collection.
There are already many people who don’t pay tax and yet get a vote on how it is spent.
Better to reintroduce the 10p starting rate than to take people out completely.
If you are looking to take people out completely then National Insurance thresholds are the place to start. There is no annual allowance, it is levied on each pay slip and is much lower than the tax threshold.
Yes, all those cash-in-hand tradesmen, for instance.
The cash economy in this country needs closer regulation.
It is largely what supports the unknown number of clandestine migrants here for one thing.
It’s advertised as to be used for funding the NHS. This is to out Corbyn Mr Corbyn.
The media (BBC) led agenda is that A&E has never been under such pressure.
They always mention old people but they never mention young drug addicts and drunks. Police officers are now ordered to call ambulances to A&E instead of police vans to custody.
This policy may be right, it may be wrong – but where a relatively new policy has had a big impact on A&E it should be reported in the news, instead of blaming it all on one part of the community. I’ve only got to hear about it via friends in the police.
Interesting.
It seems to me that the £6bn transfer of tax cut to NHS was entirely politically inspired. It sought to achieve two objectives through a single action.
1 It was intended to demonstrate that the Conservatives are not in the pockets of big business as represented by the CBI – reinforced by the fact that Mr Johnson announced it to their face at the CBI annual conference.
2 It was a highly public demonstration of transferring cash to the NHS and thus an earnest confirmation of intent.
PS Last night’s encounter confirmed my view that the best way to set up such events is between one party leader at a time and the audience. Having two or more party leaders on stage at the same time results in a degeneration of the discussion into points scoring off each other rather than answering the questions posed by the audience.
This is the problem. The various arms of the state sector fighting among themselves to push things to the other sectors. GPs, the police, social services, casualty department all trying to avoid the ‘patient’ or dealing with the issue themselves.
The police’s favourite excuse for doing nothing I find is to blame mental illness not our dept mate and do nothing until finally someone is very seriously injured or killed then they might actually do something but far too late.
You need to charge a fee or deduct from benefits giving the drunks and drug addicts less to spend or drink or drugs the next day.
I know from friends the appalling pressures some medical staff are put under at NHS Casualty with insufficient back up, support or time. No wonder so few, expensively trained and bright doctors will put up with it. Only about 50% of UK trained doctor do go on to work for the NHS. Best just to work in the city and not have the hassle, pressure and indeed the dangers of A&E.
But we are signing up to a Level playing field with the EU which will dictate taxation, social,environmental and a whole host more areas of policies.
We can read and we really aren’t that dim.
We also have a transition period of undetermined length when we are still in the EU without representaion.
Boris has lied so many times no one believes a word he says.
Indeed, we will Remain in the suffocating embrace of th EU without any influence. Mr Johnson is selling snake oil, but sadly millions WILL believe in its curative “benefits”. He has no understanding as to how his EU treaty would restrict his ambitions and his vision, whilst admirable, is pure fantasy until his “best endeavours” are endlessly tested against this legally binding document. We already have the “oven-ready” WTO and its independent level playing field, which doesn’t come with all the whistles and bells attached to his dreadful treaty.
Good morning.
Sorry, off topic.
I would like to ask our kind host again if he has been in touch with his old friend Ann Widdecombe recently ?
—
So the Treasury think the government will lose £6bn a year but, is not so unhappy to lose £1bn a month to the EU. On that score I think we need a new Treasury.
If we are indeed Leaving the EU, then these tax cuts would be self funding ? The money business would save does not just disappear, it goes on wages, investment and other spending. All into the ‘productive’ economy and not to the government pocket for it to waste.
I argue that what the Treasury is afraid of, is loss of power. As more money is kept by we the little people to spend as we please, it loses power and influence over other government departments and government itself. Government with less money to spend on worthless vanity projects which always spiral out of control, is not what the corporates want. They need those big White Elephants, even if we do not.
I think cutting Corporation Tax by say 1% would be a good start. If the government were to get more revenue as a result it could cut it by another 1% or vice-versa.
Mark B
Bit by bit is far too sensible a comment for it to gain any traction.
We now have Parties trying to outbid each other on the planting of trees for goodness sake.
If you promise to plant 30,000,000, we will plant 60,000,000, type of nonsense.
The fact is, the so called Boris deal is awful, and will keep us under the control of the EU, and at the same time paying for the privilege, with absolutely no say whatsoever.
I think the EU are hellbent on controlling tax rates and this is just a temporary situation. If ever the UK manages to actually Leave the EU and stops funding the EU, then I can foresee taxes rising in the EU, and new taxes being created to fund the ‘purchase’ of additional countries. Many European countries already pay the highest taxes in the world.
Better to have £10 in the hand than raise £20 and give it to the EU who will use it to ‘buy’ more loyalty & power for themselves in direct conflict to the people who paid it.
We’re opening up for business with the world. We should be attracting companies to set up in the GB, not send them to Ireland or elsewhere because they get stung for tax, and probably still for business rates.
Until trade deals are done, we are at a disadvantage. A CT holiday of say 5 years for new companies setting up here would not, by definition, reduce CT returns. The Irish offer us 12.5% CT but 6.25% for businesses setting up to exploit new technology. NI, I believe, will stick at 12.5%, giving a 30% advantage over GB.
Give me one good reason for setting up in the GB next year instead of NI or Ireland.
I would like to know why this tax cut was authorised in the first place.
A tax cut that reduces the tax take at this time of the economic and budgetary cycle? If there was an understanding that it would bring in business or increase taxes OK but £6 bn cost. Whose idea was that.
Returning child benefit to those who are not really rich would only cost £1 bn and would, if it exists, be an example of trickle down economics as the parents receiving it would be spending it on their families.
John – I’m sorry to keep flogging (along with many others) what sadly appears to be a dead horse, but the best way of improving tax revenues and lessening hostility to tax impositions would be to simplify the whole tax system, whether for commercial, institutional or personal matters.
As far as I can tell, the Office of Tax Simplification has produced some reports. If any had been adopted, I would imagine recent Chancellors might just have had the nous to broadcast this from the rooftops. Have I missed something?
You’ll have to do better than that to try and justify a policy action that is in effect a capitulation to both the left and the EU though to even an attempt a justification is disheartening to say the least
Tax policy’s primary aim should be to encourage economic and investment health not as Government raising revenue exercise. You appear to have forgotten this
It does appear Johnson’s aim is to neutralise attacks from the left by refusing to follow a tax cutting agenda and so he’s chosen to fight this GE according to Marxist Labour’s agenda by opting to bribe people using their own money. Pure pork barrel politics, unprincipled and utterly disingenuous
I watched that farce on TV last night. Johnson up against a man whose history is tarnished and filled with the most appalling associations, views and vileness leading a party that is rank and packed with extremists and he never got knock-out
I’m tired of the Tories and their lack of principle and their rejection of the truth. They can expose Labour tomorrow. You chosen not too. You’ve legitimised an extremist party led by and packed with extremists. By doing this you have turned them into a party people will vote for because the electorate themselves don’t know the truth of who and what they are
If do achieve power it will be the Tories who are directly responsible. Try putting the interests of the nation above the interests of your party
I’ll vote for you. Spot on. The Tories are going for the ‘least worst’ option. No courage, vision, honesty. If they were up against a Tony Blair type character they would be nowhere.
The only hope is that winning the election enables them to show their true colours. With most of the potential cabinet being the same ‘weak’ people that failed to challenge Theresa May, my expectations are close to zero.
Mr Corbyn last night appealed shamelessly to people’s envy of the very rich and pretended to support the poor in a very unfair society. This is shameless.
He feels it is all right to skin the rich and give the money to the poor like Robin Hood.
Compared with the people who live round here, the man is seriously rich himself.
What I want to see is the unleashing of the British trading genius and there need to be incentives to do that.
Otherwise, like my family, the brightest and best will move abroad where they can enjoy the freedom to be rich and successful.
Global multi-nationals are quite relaxed about Corporation Tax. They can arrange their affairs so they don’t pay much if any. They enjoy this privilege with the approval of the UK government that wants foreign investment. Unfair competition is a price the government is happy for UK companies to pay.
Well so far the cut from 28% to 19% has led to a near doubling of receipts, so the static treasury model is probably wrong (again).
The language accompanying this is also disappointing. If Boris thinks not cutting from 19% to 17% ‘saves’ £6bn, why is Corbyn not correct that whacking it back up to 28% wouldn’t ‘save’ even more?
The debate was disappointing also, with Boris’s only point being ‘get brexit done’.
Here are a few points for mr Cummings to note for prep for the next debate:-
– the Conservatives can spend more on the NHS because the deficit has come down from 10% of GDP where Labour left it to 1%
– you can have a trade deal with both the EU and the US (Corbyn said you can’t) – Canada has both
– it won’t take 7 years, as Corbyn said, to agree an FTA with the US, it took Australia 14 months.
And quite a bit more.
The Laffer curve says otherwise and Treasury forecasts have been notoriously wrong. Why should we believe them this time? Maybe the direct tax they pay may be reduced but what about the tax their employees would pay, their spending lifts VAT, gives employment to more people who in turn pay tax and so it goes on?
Indeed post EU I cannot see anything other than large corporations wanting to domicile here to take advantage of (hopefully) less red tape and lower regulation, although we are hearing nothing on the economy from the Tories, merely denouncing Labour. Reducing their tax would be an added incentive and it goes to show how far you have moved from your roots.
If it is not the EU my guess is the Tory hierarchy feel exposed to Labour on the amount of tax ‘fat’ corporations pay or don’t and the NHS and this announcement was to ‘dampen their powder’.
So get elected and then plan for cuts.
The difference between a few % on corporation tax is not going to make tax take change much. What will make a difference is the future energy costs and the rate of total taxation, which is very high.
Having managed to stay awake during the spat between our future leaders, it is still not clear when Boris intends to sign the withdrawal treaty. When he says that we will leave on, 31.1.20 he will have to sign then in order to start negotiations on trade. Why we have to pay billions for them to sell ud much more is another question. But, having signed, we will not be able to diverge from energy policy and will have to respect the Paris agreement and directives on renewable energy, which again means buying a vast amount of wind generating kit from German and Danish manufacturers. We are already paying £20bn for the European Pressurised Reactor when the French put their cost at half of this and the Chinese have built two for less than this. It is likely that the UK will be paying a very high cost for energy and that manufacturers will not be attracted and those already here will have to leave.
At the moment almost all MPs are in agreement that this disaster is the only way to go and the only argument is how quickly do we bankrupt the country.
Except corporations don’t pay tax. Remove corporate taxes and increase the return to shareholders AND employees, and by virtue of income taxes, Governments. The problem with our tax system being as complex as it is is that no one really understands the dynamics of changes in individual rates. That is by no means the only problem!
Only when we have left the EU cleanly, and signs are we will not, does having our own tax policy have any relevance. While attached in any way we are under control. Nothing said last night suggests it will happen. “Get Brexit Done” is in conflict with an apparent 635 Tory candidates who have signed up to WA2 in the words of Boris. While the umbelical of WA2 and HS2 continue, talk of tax cuts is an irrelvance, desirable though they might be.
Last night on ITV was dreadful. We need the return of Robin Day to forensically disect the main contenders one at a time in isolation. Perhaps it was judged that after such a horrible performance by the main two the other four would create scant interest. True in my case.
The EU is going to introduce tax harmonisation across member states. So Ireland will have to raise their rates. As BJ is signing us up to a level playing field he would need to raise the UK rate in line with this. Better to not reduce it in the first place rather than face the humiliation of having to raise it again later as it will show we are just a puppet of the EU.
In this case you might be right. If we are out of the EU single market’s free movement of capital rules, we can pass laws to prevent corporation tax leaking to Ireland and Luxembourg. This will move up the max tax take point on the UK Laffer curve for this tax. 19% is a fair rate and is probably this point.
I do not know the answer to your question but I do know you have made a persuasive case for how the economy can be managed and in particular fiscal policy that is much more attractive and convincing than what is on offer apparently from this Government.
Brexit will not be the excuse for unleashing an Erhard-type economic miracle, will it, alas!
Will Facts4eu check FactcheckUK?