West Berkshire and Wokingham

Many outsiders do not appreciate that a significant portion of the Wokingham constituency is served by West Berkshire Council, whilst a substantial part of Wokingham Borough rests in constituencies other than Wokingham. Half the land area of the Wokingham constituency lies to the west of the A33, predominantly in West Berkshire. I regularly raise matters that affect both Council areas. Quite often the national issues are similar that have an impact on local policy and services.

This week I have been spending my time visiting and delivering leaflets and letters in the western part of the constituency including the villages in West Berkshire. I have visited Burghfield, Burghfield Common, Mortimer, Beenham, Englefield, Beech Hill, Padworth, Ufton Nervet,Wokefield, Grazeley, Grazeley Green,Sulhamstead, Goddard’s Green, Aldermaston Wharf, Sulhamstead and the other small settlements in this rural area.

The issues raised with me were largely national, related to the current election campaigns. These are covered by my daily blogs.