Self employment and IR35

I am all in favour of a different tax regime for people who work for themselves. Such a lifestyle means that an individual depends on winning and completing business to get paid. There is no holiday pay or big company benefits when the customers dry up. The tax authorities need to treat the self employed fairly and understand the nature of their cashflows.
There are a few very well paid people who claim to be self employed but who earn their income from a single source. Here the tax authorities may well be right to challenge them and say they are effectively employees of the source of their income. Why don’t they pay National Insurance under the employer/employee scheme that applies to the rest of us with a single employer?
The wish to do this should not extend to a clampdown on many others who are genuinely self employed but may have won a decent contract which for a bit provides an important part of their income. I am pressing for reform of the IR35 rules to try to prevent it becoming a dampener on enterprise and an attack on the self employed. The PM has promised to review it. TheLib Dems have also promised a review in their Manifesto but are trying to make out they go further.
21 Comments
Good morning.
Politician speak for; We will give the impression we will do something but won’t”
Proposals which were to become IR35 was, I believe, placed before Mrs.T and was dismissed. When the New Labour government came in in 1997 the Treasury and what is now HMRC lobbied for it as convinced Labour that it would bring in extra revenue. I do not have figures to hand but, from a website set up by contractors, Shout99, they dispute that IR35 ever succeeded in bringing in the monies claimed.
From Gordon Brown to Philip Hammond (whatever happened to him) all Chancellors have stood at the despatch box and claimed that, a person leaving a job on a Friday and then starting the same job at the same desk on a Monday but only contract was not someone who was self employed. And this is true ! But someone who takes on a contract for say 6 months and then another with a different client after that is someone who is self employed.
The claim that they are robbing the revenue of money is also false. The money they get goes into the productive economy – Accountants, suppliers etc. It does not go back to greedy government departments for them to waste. Government, through VAT, NI, CT and tax on earnings gets the money back in the end. It just changes hands a few more times.
IR35 Has become a draconian law and needs to be simplified and watered down. No individual can ever be allowed to leave a company and return to it as self employed for at least another 12 months. And no self employed person can work for a company for 12 months or longer, and return for at least another 6 months. This keeps the market fluid.
IR35 is a disaster and will make the economy far less efficient. Just lower and simplify taxes for all and have a fiscal level playing field. If two people (or a business and a person agree to contract for one to be self employed so be it. Get the government out of the way. Freedom and choice for everyone please.
The other thing that drives self employment is the absurdly restrictive employment laws. You no longer employ some one you virtually have to adopt them. This creates lots of essentially parasitic jobs for people in HR and the legal industry and damages productivity hugely. It means schools cannot easily fire useless teachers, hospital useless nurses, admin people and surgeons (people even die due to these employment law). It benefits lazy and incompetent employees and damages the good employees who end up covering for them.
I have been told many times by small business owners that they used to employ people but after some bad experience or other (due to daft employment laws and anti business tribunals) they would never take anyone on again. What vast damage to the economy, job availability and indeed to good workers does this PC lunacy and employment red tape cause cause?
Racism, discrimination, etc should be equally unlawful against a freelancer as it is against PAYE workers. And remedies need to be cheap for the abused. But much evil discrimination is class based, and against regional accents, and all that should be outlawed as much as racism.
Of course the only reason we have employers NI, employee NI and income tax into three bits is to disguise the very high taxes we have on income in the UK. Even on basic rate tax the three together are about 43% of income, then when you spend it you pay up to another 20% in vat or 12% if spent on insurance. Plus council tax of course, and you have artificially high energy bills due to moronic government manipulation and the smart meter agenda from the EU.
The absurd complexity of having these three taxes plus the new enforced pension rules costs businesses, individuals and government a fortune in admin. All to pretend income tax is lower than it really is. Another parasitic job creation scheme from the fools in government and the civil service.
+1
It is even more ridiculous that many visa categories of foreign workers are allowed to work completely free of both employees and employers national insurance. And allowed things tax free as supposed expenses in categories Brits working far from home are not allowed to claim. And they get full tax allowance even if only working part of a tax year, instead of the allowance being pro rata with time in the country.
It’s almost as if the political class want them to undercut and displace locals from jobs.
So Labour will put VAT on private school fees describing it as a tax loop hole!
People who use private schools pay many times over already in taxes for other people’s children, then in taxes on the extra have to earn to pay the fees, then the fees and then 20% VAT if Labour get it. How on earth is this a tax loop hole? No one at a state school pays any fees at all or any VAT.
It will destroy many good schools and will be a new cost for the state as many people will then choose to go to state schools pushing the costs back onto the state and perhaps not bother to work so hard either. It will cost far more than it raises.
Nearly everyone should go to private schools. They should get an education voucher
They can top up if they wish and schools should compete in various ways and innovate. Kill the dire state virtual monopoly in education that clearly fails so very many children.
(I went to a state grammar school and my children have been to both state and private schools)
I see that in typical BBC bias more the Election podcast programme show some woman haranguing NIGEL Farage for some time with a preprepared and total inaccurate attack on him but then fails to even show his rebutsl of the drivel she came out with.
Then Question Time had an English teacher dressed in full burqa complaining about Boris’s post box comments. Boris was of course actually defending people’s rights to wear such outfits. But other people (in a supposedly free country) surely have the right to comment on these outfits as they wish? Or maybe they no longer do have alas?
I wonder why the BBC chose her rather silly question? It was encouraging that the people in the audience were mainly not taken in by Labours joke manifesto con trick that would clearly destroy the wealth creating economy in no time at all damaging everyone.
IR35 should tackle the problem at source, as was originally intended until big business used their ‘influence’ to get the tax liabilities transferred to small business.
It should attack those who engage contractors, not the contractors themselves. The hirers are the biggest beneficiaries, ie. they don’t pay NI, they don’t pay holiday or sick pay, or any of the other employee entitlements. They don’t pay for training or updating of skills. Why do you think these companies insist that their ‘freelancers’ must be limited companies? It’s the only way they can escape the risks of self employed freelancers being classed as ’employees’, and they can pass the costs and risks over to the contractor.
If you attack people who contract work out you clearly are indirectly attacking the contractors as they will have far less choice of people to contract with and thus find they get lower fees or have more onerous terms and red tape to comply with.
Similarly if you attack landlords with extra taxes and red tape you reduce the availability of places to rent and push up rents for tenants.
This doesn’t really affect me but I am amazed at the rake-off that umbrella companies are able to take from contractors forced to use them. I’ll continue to think of both umbrella companies and recruiters as add-no-value leaches attached to the skin of our commerce.
Yes the recruitment business does a pretty poor job for society, and causes many of the biggest problems in society.
Plus you have all the costs of getting to and from work, lunches out and working clothes to fund out of already very highly taxes income and perhaps childcare and other resultant costs. So it is even worse than 43% that you lose in reality.
Needless to say MEPs and MP of course get their travel costs refunded tax free and Lords get £300 a day tax free for just turning up. In the case of MEP they can even make a large surplus tax free profit on them. They also get a (free I think) Crèche and heavily subsidised bars, shops and restaurants. If private companies however pay for travel to and from work, lunches and similar it generally suffers tax and NI too.
One law for them and another for you.
A level tax playing field, that is what the PAYE serfs want (and to pay less tax of course).
IR35 is a good thing when targeted correctly. I am pleased you are pursuing this but if a contractor makes at least 90% of their earnings for the tax year from one source they should be taxed as an employees like the rest of us.
The Tory party’s been abusing the private sector for many years now as they seek ways to finance their capitulation to Labour’s public sector-client state construct. It’s not good enough for a party that purports to promote private capital to abuse the people who pay the taxes to finance their public sector expansion projects
It’s really quite simple. The average self-employed person earns very little and enjoys zero benefits. They are abused because they can be abused. They’re an easy target and they don’t have a unified voice
This government could remove all low paid workers from income tax if they decided to reform Labour’s client state. This government has chosen to a different path for political and party convenience.
Keep pandering to Labour and their union allies in the public sector and then send the taxpayer the bill
People who take sequential short term assignments far from home should not be paying for hotels and travel out of taxed income, regardless of how they are paid. In many industries assignments average far less than 2 years even for supposedly secure paye jobs. Travel etc should be included in calculations about which tax band and what benefits you are entitled to.
The state needs to figure out how it wants freelancers to be setup legally, is it personal service company, via umbrella, sole trader? Because all have had punitive treatment. There needs to be a way that limits risk in the way personal service companies do.
You need to come up with firmer plans than this.
If your tax affairs are so complex, primarily due to government rules, that you need an accountant then you should not have to pay for them out of taxed income.
I am going to ask what will no doubt be perceived as an astonishingly naive question – why should freelancers be taxed differently to anyone else?
Cue a rant from Lifelogic. I find it extraordinary that when ‘brainstorming’ the changes, the tax authorities/Treasury did not identify the unintended consequences of their actions and equally it has taken so long to get only as far as a ‘promised review’. The changes in the tax treatment of pensions contributions is another one with its effect on the NHS and therefore the public, that is still only ‘in consultation’. Along similar lines we see people locked into expensive mortgages where to switch would mean reducing their payments, again an unintended consequence that our lawmakers seem incapable of doing anything about.
Should you get re-elected and best wishes for that, you should form a pressure group to identify these nonsenses to push HMG into far quicker action than at present.
Self employed people should pay the same taxes as everyone else.
Creating exceptions and exemptions simply creates loopholes to exploit.
Personally I’d like to simplify the tax system – and introduce a wealth tax.
Crucially we need a punitive tax on inherited wealth.
We have a Tory party stuffed full of people who are where they are because daddy was rich.
Let the cream rise to the top on merit – and not because papa paid for Eton.
It would be amusing to see Mr Mogg and others living in a 2 bed semi on a council estate.
I did not have to contend with IR35 having ceased my activities so long ago.
The only reason I became a limited company was to give credibility among customers to my activities. For the self employed life was tough, my analogy of walking a high wire with no safety net was accurate. Government in moving from doing nothing by way of support to moving in to make life more difficult for the self employed are killing the golden goose. Goverment needs to realise how large tax paying businesses germinate, often from the enterprise and vision of one self employed person. Were I doing it again I would move my tax base to somewhere less onerous.