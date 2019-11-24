There is a rare agreement amidst the noise of this election. All parties agree we need to spend more on mental health services and need to do more to help those with mental health problems.
So let me pose a couple of questions today. What initiatives nationally would make best use of additional money? And for those of you living in the Thames Valley, what additional local facilities and staff do we most need?
There are a range of therapies that are used for differing conditions, where experience and practice can refine the approaches to seek to improve the success rate. There are drug treatments for things like depression, where the medics need to be careful not to create a dependence on drugs which becomes a problem in its own right.
I find in many of the unsatisfactory debates about public service it is often nothing other than a bidding war where £1bn is good and £2bn is much better. Spending the money wisely should be a bigger part of the debate. Indeed we should start with what we need, and then cost it to see when and how we can afford it.
38 Comments
Difficult question to answer unless one works in this field and has first hand knowledge. But giving more money to various charities is not what I would consider a wise move. It will not benefit those most in need and only enrich those who seek to profit from others problems.
Our kind host is right, politicians and parties need to come with workable policy after detailed research. From that the level of funding can be determined and ‘feedback’ mechanisms put in place to monitor the effect of such policies and spending.
People are sick of the usual knee jerk reaction of politicians, especially in an election, to just say; “More money !” without proper scrutiny. No wonder the country is in a mess.
True Mark, charities can cover the downside of the effects of lack of good mental health, like lack of housing or sustenance, but that can only be part of the answer. As you imply too many charities are businesses, preying on the good nature of donors to the benefit of directors.
The favourite activity of most charities is to exaggerate the problem is larger than it is and to demand more money, more regulations, more rights more government action. When do you hear of a charity saying “we have now solved the problem of X and have decided we are no longer needed and so are disbanding the outfit!
Look at all the mad climate alarmist “charities” – these are really massive businesses, propaganda outfit and religions!
I come to this with no personal experiece and no medical knowledge. My starting point would be to identify the causes and these must be many and varied. I would then try to eliminate, alleviate, or treat those causes. Only the medical professionals can define all the causes. They could be post natal, battle stress, deriving from drug dependency past or present, depression, grief, and a hundred and one things I have not even heard of.
It would then help to define the extent of each cause in our population of 70 million. Having done that you might be able to calculate the cost of treatment be it short term or life long. Only then can you have any idea of cost. Without the above knowledge, banding about figures of £1 million or any politically contrived sum is totally meaningless.
If government is intent on tackling mental health it has to be a national programme with facilities everywhere not just Wokingham, much as it may be symptomatic and dear to our hosts heart. If you fail to do it nationally, as in rubbish collection and recycling, you can witness the shambles that ensues.
Agreed. It must also be non-political and cross party. No matter who is voted into office, the policy must be the same and sensibly funded and administered.
Sir John asks about the region of Thames Valley not just one town – Wokingham.
Let’s get to the nub of this problem. Why such a massive increase in mental health problems?
Is it because the pressures of life are so hard that many cannot cope, or is it that people now expect an easy life and cannot cope with the reality? Not all sufferers are dug addicts, or come from poor families. How do they cope in genuinely poor countries?
If we can, it’s a better use of money to solve the problem that causes it, rather than just treat the symptoms.
Apologies for the typo: I intended to type ‘drug addicts’, but it applies equally to other addictions.
I just assumed a “Dug” addict was some one who couldn’t stay away from their allotment Shirley!
It does seem though that any issue within Society is immediately met with cries of “We are not spending enough on this!”. The problems are endless & the money supply is not – something most of our politicians seem determined to ignore at the moment.
Throwing more money at the NHS is rather pointless unless it is well spent and that requires good management, something I’m not convinced we can assume is always there.
You are right about the pressures of life. I would maintain that an almost doubling of the population in my lifetime does not help. You would be agreeably surprised at what a sense of relief can be experienced from living in a country twice the size of the UK but with approaching half the number of people. Driving can be enjoyed at 1960s levels, road rage is none existent.
It would be interesting to see comparative figures for all the different forms of mental health in the UK and Spain. Such figures might offer a few clues and solutions.
Shirley….I think you are on the right track talking about not being able to cope. Children are exposed to societal ‘norms’ and pressures which develop into expectations often wildly unreasonable. This disappointment shifts towards loss of self-worth and encourages seeking solace in unwise and potentially dangerous behaviours. At the other end of age grouping, people have celebrity and ‘success’ thrown at them at every turn, and this can lead to inward reflection of life ‘not working’ for them. Seeking comfort in unwise and potentially dangerous behaviours is attractive. Television, film and magazines, and worst of all social media feeds this expectation.
It ‘has’ taken off ..usual too quickly typed error for which I apologise but don’t have the time to keep checking.
I would suggest that mental health issues are largely down to what governments have done to people.
We are like scattering ants under a shower of boiling water. It is not good.
LOOK AT THESE PAST THREE YEARS…just one example.
At grassroots level there is very little available help for mental troubles and what there is is frankly damaging. Abysmal.
What is it when govts seek to destroy society and family and then apply their “solution”? Communism? Where dissidents are branded mad?
Not far off!
Not to mention the fact that wonderful Mental Hospitals, having been destroyed by vile propaganda and undermining of professionals, were closed and torn down for housing. Care in the Community!!!
No politician had to witness the devastation caused by all that. IT MADE VULNERABLE PEOPLE HOMELESS!
There was a really good system…so what did the govt do? Rip it up for their long term, no doubt EU driven agenda.
My only experience is in relation to two different people living near tenants of mine watching the various arms of government doing nothing or any value with violent patients with severe mental health issues. The police saying we cannot do anything as it is a “mental health issue”, social service doing virtually nothing and then it all repeats a few weeks later. One of my tenants moved out due to fear of this person.
Perhaps I have been unluckily but the state seems only to be interest in people they thing they can extract money from. Never from people who cost them money. Please the various arms of government try to evade responsibility, push patients from pillar to post and try to do nothing whenever they can get away wit it.
I am not sure that doctors have very many long term, satisfactory treatments that do actually work. They tend just to prescribe and push them out again. They may or may or often may not take the prescription.
“Plus” not please
Off topic …or possibly not come to think of it.
I note reports of plans to “ shrink army” ( again) and to lend an aircraft carrier to our “allies”!!
Where the establishment starts from the position that man is just mud, and not a spiritual being, they will never get it right.
Drugs and psychiatric abuse are certainly not the answer, unless we want ever more people on the streets, reduced to psychotics, brain damaged or simply dead in spirit.
There are solutions out there JR but nobody is brave or willing enough to go against current inward and fixed thinking to take advantage of them.
Again, no expert on this – but I’ve heard that working outdoors, and being outdoors in Nature, is of some help to some mental health issues.
Which brings me to my favourite rant – When we Leave the EU and CAP, we need to re-direct government support for farming away from large industrialised farms to small farms working with natural processes – which will considerably increase farm employment (pre-war, a farm would employ maybe 5 to 10 times the number of people it does today) bring back life to village communities, and restore wildlife habitats.
Too, the resulting improvement from better food in human nutrition, and less bad health, will have a knock-on effect of less mental health issues.
It’s a big subject but I think we should put resource into the root causes.
A big one is loneliness.
Too many families have been atomised. I believe the welfare system is the main culprit since it has stepped in to look after individuals, making family members, friends and neighbours with no role to play.
We also nowadays seem to expect students to move far away from their families. The danger here is that they fall in love with someone miles away creating more atomisation.
And then there are the “borderless world” brigade who seem to encourage migration. There are plenty of immigrants who are lonely and abandoned.
I have no objection to adding more money to mental health budgets but I do object to a welfare system, an immigration policy and other activities that are making the problem worse.
Well obviously the solution is to spend £1.6 billion funding an attempt to find a cure for dementia. No dementia tax. Just a massive spending commitment to cure dementia that in no way will require a rise in taxes. Job done.
Just like physical health, mental health is also sometimes genetic and sometimes environmental.
Stress, frustration, social pressures and social media have a large (50%) of a cause of poor mental health.
Contrast social media causing mental health in teenagers with Nietzsche’s observation that life without struggle becomes meaningless.
I take the view that you CANNOT help environmental mental problems with drugs and talking alone. You need to fix the cause of mental health in the environment.
It appears that creating a healthy mental environment is important to happiness.
Stress from social media, marketing, losing jobs, unfair Governments, crime etc are all negative.
The struggle to create, improve lives and help others are all positive.
A clever Government would ask themselves how can they engineer the environment to keep voters happy.
Please stop pandering to the public sector vested interest. It’s undignified and unnecessary.
Maybe you should compose an article about how the vile BBC will be privatised should you achieve power in early December? Or maybe an article about voting fraud and how the Electoral Commission turn a blind eye to it to protect their party of choice? That would more useful than articles that do nothing other than help to finance the public sector gravy train at our continual expense
Reply Many of us wish to see good public services in health and education.
As an anecdotal aside, I am friends with a number of psychiatric nurses. They mostly all work now for one of the outsourcers doing the benefits assessments of people claiming sickness benefits from the DWP. For the nurses it’s a far better job. They work constant day shifts, get good travel and overtime allowance, bonus payments, better basic pay. No pressure if they need to take time off at short notice to help their family, their shifts are easily swapped. No real pressure of life and death decisions. On their own mostly with no management breathing down their necks constantly, they just get out in the community and get on with it, management is far lower key.
If my experience is more widespread then significant numbers of our best psychiatric nurses have been taken out of the front line and turned into benefits police. I doubt this is the best use of their time when looked at holistically for the whole country.
Another example of unintended consequences of the social manipulation carried out by our political class.
I did work in the field of child and adolescent mental health. I also have a child who was in the first cohort of children tested all the time. Even being tested on entry to school and then says etc etc. The upsurge of poor mental health exactly mirrors the increase in testing. We should never have been chasing the abusive regimes of the tiger economies. That’s not where our strengths lie in any case.
So back off from the testing. Let children and teachers have time and encouragement for joy and creativity.
Then we could put senior gyms in parks just as kids have playgrounds.
Tackle pressure and tackle isolation. In schools have friendship benches. There are a great many more ideas.
I am not sure this is the problem it is hyped up to be. For the most part it seems to be based on the unproven claim that anxiety is a medical condition. Personally I would prefer the vast sums poured into the NHS went on providing a better service, and improving outcomes for some of the more nasty conditions, like cancer, where we lag behind many other countries.
Those trying to deliver mental care find their resources consumed by juggling shifts in response to flaky staff, and fill their hours with administration demanded by a top-heavy management structure.
In the NHS, someone is entitled to 6 months full pay and 6 months half pay on sick. There are a large number that exploit this entitlement to the full.
I have two questions on this subject:
1) If a person is medically diagnosed as having a condition that may prevent them from knowing where they are at any particular moment, can they, by virtue of that medical diagnosis alone, automatically obtain a disabled parking badge (so that their carer can take them out etc.) without having to pass a bureaucratic “triage” process?
2) Will a future Conservative government undertake to review the statute book for any legislation that subjects people to possible legal consequences, including loss of employment or liberty, if they state what they believe to be the objective truth on a subject (having presented grounds for that belief, reasonable or otherwise), if the effect of that legislation is to prevent them, by means of economic or physical coercion, from entertaining the thought that they may be right?
Sir John
Short, sharp and straight to the point, very good post. Last paragraph said it all.
“Spending the money wisely should be a bigger part of the debate”
It should be the major agenda item, also with addressing the waste. One typical example:-
How much did the Smoke Free Grounds in every NHS Hospital and grounds cost? As noble as it was there is no point in wasting money on such schemes unless they are enforced. Every visit to different hospitals one can always see patients and staff have a quick fag around the corner from the building entrances or in the car parks.
What a good idea!
Why has no one thought of it before?
It should be applied to all areas of government spending, both at national and local.
1. Social media isn’t good for mental health. What might we do about that?
2. Medicalising unhappiness or simple inadequacy [see 1.] doesn’t help anyone.
Can there be a reason other than a failure to manage expectations, and instagram type induced stress for the explosion in alleged mental health issues?
How can it be other than societally induced?
How sure are we it’s a medical problem at all?
For the avoidance of doubt, I’m not trying, at all, to belittle or sneer at, genuine MH issues.
We need to tackle the root causes of mental ill health, not just provide more counselling.
Overcrowding, long stressful commutes, diminishing green spaces, money worries, our home country changing beyond recognition, machetes teens descending on family cinemas, being forced to keep quiet about what is most disquieting.
Among all the cases that can be put under a ‘mental health’ heading, there is one usually given a different treatment: mental health of old people with various conditions that often can only be dealt with a family member becoming more or less a 24/7 carer or with the people having to enter a medically-suited retirement home. For what I have seen, whatever the solution taken by the family it is very rarely a simple stress-free one. Furthermore the help supposedly available vary widely from one local authority to the next.
Prevention being better than cure we can start at school by teaching children that life is difficult and there will be ups and downs with very few terminal. Pick yourself up, dust yourself down and start all over again.
We have real issues with learning difficulties, depression, schizophrenia and PTSD. Anxiety and temporarily stressful situations are part and parcel of being alive.
Unfortunately the conservatives will probably win the election, not because they have any vision or joined up purpose, but rather because labour are actively alienating voters, which together with the way the Brexit party has unilaterally handed them seats.
Any Muppet with a conservative rosette is now a candidate minister.
The system needs a far bigger shake up.
Take another example. Professional boxer has a mental health crisis. Takes a dozen police to get him to police station. He has done nothing criminal, so desk sergeant refuses admission and tells them to take him to mental health out of hours crisis admission.
So that dozen police drop this person off to a facility with a single nurse there to admit him, and no secure facilities to gaurd against risks, no rooms with locks etc.
Would you do that nurses job?
At a recent conference, a need for some ‘mental health hub’ was identified. A lot of mental-health oriented research and practice is in silos of medication, electrical/magnetic stimulation, psychology and social care. These need to talk to each other, and the needs of carers and recovering sufferers should be included in the treatment plans.
Something like a Wellcome Trust, or a <a href="https://www.fraunhofer.de/en.html" Fraunhofer Institute would help.
There is very little ‘joined up’ thinking about mental health. Most of the treatments today involve inspired guesswork and often just shaking things up in the hope that they will improve. As a worldwide culture, we know very little about diseases of the brain, less about the mind. The current prevalence of mental health problems seems to be worldwide, not specific to any one culture or development level.
Attempts to address this should indeed be national, if not multi-national. In the UK, there is the start of this at the NHS England level, but the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish NHS entities tend not to be included.
We really could up our game, and it is more organisation than oodles of money that is required.
Mental health provision in this country is woeful. A family member of mine has suffered from serious mental health problems throughout her life. Treatment is, well, all but non existent. She has made several attempts on her own life – and yet the matter always seems to end up with the police rather than people who can make her better.
For too long mental health has been dismissed as a non problem – and yet it is arguably worse than many physical conditions. So many of the other problems in society – crime, homelessness, drug abuse etc – are linked to mental health. We need to fix it.