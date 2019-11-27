Policies needed so when we leave we are better off

The government has already carried out two of the essential policy changes for us to be better off. The first is to switch the aim of policy to the promotion of prosperity and growth. The second is to make selective increases in public sector employment with teachers, police and doctors, and to expand worthwhile public investment.
The third must be to cut taxes in a Brexit budget. In a fast moving global economy capital and talent moves to the places with the more attractive tax rates. The UK government has been correct to lower our Corporation Tax rates at a time when the USA, India and others are doing the same. It is also necessary to have competitive personal Income Tax and transaction tax rates. The planned cuts in National Insurance will boost personal incomes and provide a stimulus to consumption.
The UK needs to lower Stamp Duties and CGT on property transactions. Lower rates will also bring in more revenue by encouraging more capital into the UK and fostering more transactions.
The UK needs to reduce the top rate of Income Tax to the 40% that prevailed during most of Labour’s time in office. That would help resolve the issue of doctors’ pay.
The government should implement its planned cuts to tariffs on imports from non EU sources. All components needed for Uk manufacture should be tariff free. All foodstuffs that we are unable to grow for ourselves should also be tariff free.
The UK should expand its freeport strategy and ally them to enterprise zones where it is easy to get permissions and support to base a new or expanding business.
How long does it take to train the above ? Why were under the last Conservative government, the numbers of police officers reduced ? To make up the shortfall in doctors, is the government planning on importing more ?
With the proposed reductions in the tax take, how does the government expect to fund the above ? Or is it to borrow more ?
If the WA and PD prohibit the UK from doing much that we want, ie spend our own money, create our own laws and control our own borders, how can it be said to be Leaving the EU ?
It seems to me that an awful lot of political parties are promising much but, once elected, will renege on said promises knowing full well we will not be able to do a damned thing about it.
So what does the Conservative Party offer me in terms of constitutional reform to address this and other issues ?
What does the Conservative Party of the people of England who have no democratic voice of their own ?
These and many other questions will go, as always, unanswered.
Anybody still think Mr. Corbyn WANTS to be PM?
Its more complicated than just changing a few tax rules, we need a comprehensive analysis of our economy in a world of trans-national super corporations and the digital economy. How do we fairly tax a company like Facebook? As a thought provoking article I came across says: ‘We can only chose one, our national economy or globalization’.
Our country is, in many ways, using 19th century thinking to try to solve 21st century problems. Yes, make obvious corrections, but there must be a long deep look at what kind of economy we are, and where we want to go. What industries SHOULD we promote, and which can we let go. Start with our social services and bring them into the 21st Century, that should save billions!
One part of the otherwise excellent manifesto will certainly impoverish us. This is the promotion of the ‘zero carbon’ policy allied to the ban on fracking, a practice which was recently calculated to have benefited the US economy to the tune of a trillion dollars.
These craven surrenders to the Green Mafia will close down most of what remains of our manufacturing. I am not encouraged by newspaper reports that Carrie Symons is a driving force behind these moves, a sense of deja vu harking back to the Cameron era and his Greenpeace activist wife.
It is leaving the European Union which will take a wrecking ball to our manufacturing, and this is already well under way with steel and e.g. Ford in South Wales.
Green policies will create opportunities for new products, and have little effect on the existing, on the other hand.
Try telling that to the aluminium smelters, the steel workers and all those in the petro chemical industry.
It is estimated that for every subsidised green job 4 proper jobs are lost.
Are you really happy with leaving your children and grandchildren living on a rubbish tip?
And don’t give me that climate denial claptrap either. Nobody believes it except Trump.
The UK produces around 8m tonnes pa of steel, down from 25m tonnes 50 years ago. China produces 930m tonnes pa. Amongst the reasons for the UK’s remaining miniscule production being in difficulty are ‘green’ policies forcing up the price of electricity. EU membership or otherwise is an irrelevance in this. this will especially be so if there is a tariff free FTA.
Martin in Cardiff
Why dont you EVER check facts ?
UK manufacturing and engineering sectors have seen massive investment, many many new factories and plants and INCREASED global exports . There are skills shortages and difficulty with keeping up with demand . 20% of UK workforce are employed in manufacturing and engineering
More than 90 new large scale manufacturing plants have been opened in UK since 2016
For a laugh I just googled it
All the top hits where from the Guardian & Independent newspapers telling us that manufacturing was failing
All the next hits were from the industry itself, individual companies and the trade associations all telling us how well its going
Heres my advice Martin , stop reading political propaganda and follow the people with skin in the game
Perhaps you have not noticed that the largest German manufacturer of windmill blades has forecast a collapse of subsidies and is now seriously considering moving its manufacturing base to somewhere outside of the EU? Presumably to a country with much lower energy costs and perhaps slacker standards of H&S and employee costs…..
It is the European Union that lost us Aluminium smelting on Anglesey, it is the EU that has taken a wrecking ball to our industry because we have to kow tow to their rules.
Green policies will mean more imports from China, yet more expensive energy and more power blackouts
Steel ? What are you on about ? We are prevented by the EU from helping the steel industry !
The Green Mafia has been explained better than I could here – https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2019/11/25/why-everything-they-say-about-climate-change-is-wrong/#2981b59912d6 Confirming what those better instincts tell us.
The World has gone bonkers
Fourth, prioritise SIMPLE trade agreements: e.g.
– don’t try for monolithic agreements covering everything
– expect phased agreements that will build and evolve
– for Phase One at least keep to the three digit SIC codes
– don’t have quota/tariffs. Just tariffs, if any
– don’t link to environmental, workers rights or politics
– don’t link to competition policy or state aid
– all agreements have a five year sunset clause
The objectives are that 1) everything can be imported [but have to meet same UK regulations as applies to UK sourced supplies] 2) for some categories of goods and service imports there is a tariff to be paid 3). Er, no. That’s it. There isn’t a third objective.
Concurrently buildup Trading Standards capacity for consumer protection that then fully covers both imports and goods and services produced in the UK. It makes no sense to hold imports to a higher standard than local imports
‘locally produced products’ not ‘local imports’
Yes to everything you have written. However will the type of exit from the EU that is being planned via WA2 allow all the freedom necessary to implement such financial policies. We have a tendency in the UK to gold plate any rules we are handed for adoption where our EU partners have a more pick and mix approach. The Irish for instance have very low rates of Corporation Tax to encourage startups even though this is against the EU’s policy of tax standardisation. The EU seem to allow flexibility in national borrowing when it suits them. One rule I witness the breaking of relates to the size of fish they consider mature. I had always thought the Turbot a large flat fish. Well it is when Rick Stein cooks it, but not on the fish counters in Spain.
If despite WA2, designed by the EU to nullify a potentially very competitive country off their shores, we create the sort of enterprise zone you envisage then I am with you all the way. If with a Conservative majority we ditch WA2 and proceed as we have both advocated I would be even happier.
We have to repeat daily that the WA ties us into the EU regulatory sphere by agreeing a Level playing field.
This will be adjudicated by the ECJ. We are not leaving in any meaningful way.
Also the EU want fishing rights agreed before the July extension deadline so that will be the first capitulation.
Disaster May gave the EU the right to dictate the neg schedule. That proved the first of the many May sell outs. There will be no excuses for conceding that again.
The only way is to walk away from this rabble. That’s a BXP policy by the way, but one our host agrees with.
When these contortions are laid out on the beach in the sun and the tide recedes, somebody somewhere will ask why on earth we voted tory in the GE and for this damned agreement, and not BXP and to walk away? The only true answer is Corbyn and Labour as the alternative, but that’s not good enough.
Why, were you hoping to set up a factory producing fake Melton Mowbray pork pies after the UK left the European Union?
Then why are you so bothered?
Err … because the level playing field forbids state aid to the steel industry, which you were moaning about above ?
I agree, once rid of the appalling Benn Surrender Bill and, with luck, a decent majority we need to improve on the Boris treaty hugely – better still just leave and negotiate from strength.
In what way would a potential virtual blockade of these islands be a position of “strength”?
So already Barnier says we must accept Freedom of movement and agree our annual contribution to the EU budget before agreeing a trade deal
WTO looks more attractive by the day.
I W,
I agree you are rightly concerned, on two grounds:
First, BJ is reportedly to be disinterested in it, it just ‘has to get done’ so he can take credit.
Second, according to BOTH the EU and UK government analysis on their websites, the WA (not including the PD) is not materially different from the May Treaty, which we all agreed was the worst proposed treaty this country has considered.
BJ needs to be pushed back to his original position of ‘disaggregation’ of May’s deal and get down to work to make it reasonable OR leave without it, since it is not required to leave the EU.
This is so important, IW, re the level playing field. The whole Boris deal is, in my view, a capitulation and does not represent leaving. I saw it reported that Boris, if he wins the election, will actually try to push his deal through before Christmas. Is that possible, timing-wise, Sir John?
In order to win an election, BJ has created a straightjacket for the UK in negotiations with Barnier. By promising to leave by the end of 2o20, at every point in negotiation, Barnier is going to say, “Sorry, we can’t move on to the next negotiating point until you concede our position on this one and unless we move on there is no chance of you achieving your timetable. ” Unfortunately we do not believe that BJ has any intention of pressing the red button once he sees, as expected, that the EU is winning the conventional war.
you are referring to the 1-year transition period. the long term arrangement is up for negotiation. I hope and assume that Boris, unlike May, will say nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
No it’s in the WA. I wish you would read it
The WA severely curtails our ability to trade with the rest of the world after no Brexit.
Still nothing here on how you expect the EU to interpret the agreed-to WA treaty clause “open and fair competition, encompassing robust commitments to ensure a level playing field, for which tax is in scope”.
It’s not a “stimulus to consumption “ that we need, it’s a stimulus to production.
Well said. It is people’s blind refusal to support British industry which is destroying our manufacturing base.
Far too many Mercedes, Audis, BMWs, VWs and all the rest on our roads.
We need import duties and tiny quotas on German cars in particular and the rest of the EU’s cars in general.
Quite but more consumption equals more debt equals more money printing.You can take the boy out of the bank but you can’t take the bank out of the boy!
Dear Sir Joe–Yes, to Hades with a level playing field. If a village has two fish and chips shops why, provided of course no laws are broken, should I care about anything other than which is cheaper and tastier. An imposed level playing field encourages complacency.
Our host is correct. Unfortunately the WA will effectively prevent such sound policies for a very long time. Pointless decarbonization will go a long way to bankrupting the country and an ever left leaning Tory party will complete the job!
All good ideas but I doubt we will see them proposed this side of the election.
Corbyn was extraordinarily inadequate in his interview with Andrew Neil. Petulant, defensive and in complete denial of the cancer of anti-Semitism at the heart of the Labour party. Contrary to Corbyn’s flanneling, anti-Semitism became an issue in the Labour Party when he became leader. We never heard about it before.
He was also startlingly ignorant. His main economic policy is to get the ‘rich’ which he defines as the top 5% of income tax payers to pay more. Yet he had no clue that they already pay 50% of total income tax (and probably 100% of CGT). He was lucky Neil didn’t ask about corporation tax. Corbyn is probably unaware receipts have nearly doubled since the coalition and Tories started cutting the rates.
It is amazing that there are reportedly 25-30% of voters who are thinking of voting Labour, led as it is by a bunch a far left zealots with a plan for rapid national bankruptcy.
Indeed. Osborne and Hammond have kindly given us the highest (and most idiotic) taxes for 40+ years. From this vastly overtaxed (and over regulated) position higher tax rates still would raise less tax not more.
Corbyn policies would destroy the tax base very quickly indeed and kill most investment. Just the threat of him is already doing great economic damage. Let us hope the voters are not conned by his many fake promises.
i think the impact of the threat of Corbyn is grossly underestimated, and so would expect a significant bounce should the Conservatives be re-elected with a decent majority, and the spectre of marxism is lifted. at the moment we hear a lot about brexit uncertainty – which I’m sure is a factor – but next to nothing about socialism uncertainty, which is surely much more significant.
“It is amazing that there are reportedly 25-30% of voters who are thinking of voting Labour,” Richard1
Why is it? If you were on benefits who would you vote for – only the richest 5% will pay to make your life more comfortable, women on the news with five children in poverty no man on the scene – which State husband will provide more Labour or Tory?
Waspi women bribed with other people’s money (their own children if they think about it). If they were public sector workers don’t tell me that their unions didn’t inform them (as they claim they were uninformed) from 1993 onwards about the changes coming to state pensions because I read information leaflets from the tuc at the time. Why didn’t their unions inform them of the graduated increase from 60 – 65? It’s being represented as a pension pay back for all 1950’s women BUT is it, does Corbyn just mean the changes from 2011?
Students just 18 -20 two cohorts what about 400,000 teenagers who personally won’t have a graduate tax to pay at 9% of their salary for 30 years, what’s not to like about paying less tax when you personally start work. They’re forgetting they are the ambitious ones who are undertaking a degree to get better paid positions than they can without one – mugs.
Corbyn talks about people earning over £80,000 how many of them are graduates paying their 20% income tax, 12% national insurance, 40% tax and 2% national insurance over £50,000 + 5% nest already, + 9% student loan tax? – that’s 56% over the uel. As doctors and consultants have shown they just down tools and stop doing the overtime and reassess their investments abroad.
What a very strange post. Far from making “selective increases in public sector employment with teachers, police and doctors”, the Conservative government has spent the last nine years cutting teachers, police and doctors. Who do you think you are trying to fool?
Poor, poor public sector workers. All that early retirement, fat pensions, generous sick pay and job security. How will they ever cope when they retire at massive expense to a 64 year old van driver on £8 per hour?
This ‘poor me, poor me’ narrative of the public sector is becoming tiresome indeed
Sorry, mate, but if at 64, the van driver is not even able to fight to get the minimum wage of £8.21/hour, whose responsibility is it? What about if he had studied/trained a bit more 40 years ago and become anything but a van driver? Or is he satisfied being the usual whingeing type?
This whingeing narrative by people who appear to never ‘have got on their bike’ is becoming tiresome indeed.
You should be working to get every employee decent terms and conditions, including occupational pensions, not trying to drag down the few remaining people with those to your level.
Most people have them in France, in Germany, and in Scandinavia, so don’t say that it’s not affordable.
That’s the thing about the Right. They’re complete pushovers for the Politics Of Envy.
My neighbour, 48 years old tommorow retires from the police with a £100 k lump sum and £30 k annual inflation adjusted pension.
Then he tells me he starts after Christmas as a civilian doing the same job
Nice when you can get it.
Perhaps the government should offer them more basic but only a nest pension.
A silly post. The Labour Party in govt took the deficit to over 10% of GDP with a consequent collapse of confidence. Of course there had to be be consolidation to sort out this mess – most of which of course came from tax rises not ‘cuts’. The coalition and Tories have now got the deficit down to close to 1% – and with no recession at any point and record low unemployment. The long line of leftist commentators who slammed the policy were wrong.
That message about getting the deficit down to close to 1% doesn’t come over to the general public. What is the benefit of this less interest to pay?
You’ve not read the EU treaties, then? I can recommend Maastricht.
No doubt due to the last Liebor government bankrupting the country and the present government following EU policy on deficit reduction.
Mustn’t mention that. EU is a force for good and prosperity (not). so we are told.
Another Lib Dem in Tory clothing.
Guardian: “Michael Heseltine calls on voters to back Lib Dems”
Conservative Central office should be dissolved. It’s clear that its been used as a mechanism to infiltrate and occupy the Tory party.
Lord Heseltine has, to put it gently, a very interesting political past. ie He did not start out as a Conservative. Hint, hint 😉
A good policy to make us better off, not referred to above, is to slim down the bloated state.
Rather than do this, I see Johnson has proposed introducing a “Constitution, Democracy and Rights Commission”. Yet another quango that will end up infested with liberal left activists, costing the taxpayer.
A good policy is one that a majority of the electorate will vote . No other measure of success. The political narrative has moved towards the centre and the vacuum on the right, where many of us bloggers would go is being left empty because it would not get sufficient support or split the centre right and let Corbyn in.
The Labour Party has been very clever in making the Austerity accusation stick plus the ‘for the few, not the many’ and I know many people believe it.
The Tories need to counter that. Being seen to still link with policies of the ‘Nasty Party’ will not help them electorally.
People on either side of the political divide are free to push any thing they like. If they never get elected, I cannot see the point. Politics is about compromise. Give away what is needed (hopefully not much) gain the prize of being able to enact the rest of your manifesto.
You might like to look at the purpose of this before your fire off. It’s task to look at everything from the House of Lords to the Civil Service in the light of their ‘anti democratic’ dysfunctional behaviour with a view to getting them fit for 21st century purpose.
I sense the hand of Dominic Cummins, trendy and left wing, almost certainly not. Stymied by the liberal elite, I suspect they will have a go, but Cummins, if the Tories get in, is no pushover.
Exactly. Still far too many ‘working’ for the state with much better benefits than those in the private sector. A good start would be to end their guaranteed over generous taxpayer funded pensions and subject them to the markets like those in the private sector have to do.
And what ever happened to the reduction to 600 of MPs especially as 117 of them are part-time and have the bulk of their workloads done for them by other parliaments.? How much do the Sinn Fein cost in salaries, expenses and pensions when they don’t even taken up their positions in parliament? I read somewhere they even keep London homes at taxpayers’ expense. Yet another broken promise chucked into the long grass by self serving MPs whose main priority is obviously keeping their snouts in the Westminster Gravy train. And then there’s 850 and growing Lords and Ladies with their £300 tax free daily allowance sometimes just staying long enough sign in.
Indeed. The signs are not good but clearly better than Corbyn/SNP but then almost anything would be.
There is only one reason to vote Conservative and that is to prevent Marxism taking hold of this nation’s government and our country. After reading this article nothing has changed my attitude
I understand why Sir John chooses to focus on topics that are non-contentious and in the present febrile environment that is entirely understandable. To step outside his normal remit and focus on non-economic issues or those issues that would attract opprobrium from direct activists is also understandable
It is disturbing to think that the second main party still enjoys a degree of acceptability. I find that extremely disturbing and is a direct consequence of your party’s inaction and its refusal to enter into debating territory that you now believe to be injurious.
In effect your agenda is an agenda dictated by the liberal left media. That is a complete rejection of the truth.
The British public deserved to be told of Labour’s grand plan to change this country out of all recognition and your party refuses to do that
They should lower and simplify nearly all taxes and cull the vast areas of the state sector expenditure that does nothing useful. Indeed often does positive harm. Cut the anti-growth green crap, go for easy hire and fire, stop attacking UBER and the gig economy. Just get the government off the backs of the productive cull parasitic jobs in the state sector and the private sector. Get energy prices down what is the point of exporting energy intensive industries with no reduction in net world C02 emissions anyway? Not that C02 is actually a significant problem. Relax planning, simplify taxes undo all the damage done by Brown, Darling, Osborne and Hammond.
Then start to introduce real freedom of choice in health care and education. Stop giving £50k of debts to people for the many almost worthless degrees – often in worthless subjects too. At least half of them. It would be better to give them £50k loans to start up businesses or train in something more practical. Sort out the unfairly funded BBC propaganda outfit.
But are Boris & Javid really up for any of this or are they just tax borrow and waste, big state, government knows best, green crap pushing, socialists in the Major, Cameron, May, Blair, Brown, Clegg mode?
The Tories need a Tebbit to fight Labour – An attack dog who can shred the opposition’s arguments is vital to winning any election. Says Norman Lamont today in the Telegraph today.
Indeed they do, but unfortunately Cameron appointed people like Baroness Warsi who seems more determined to damage the party at every turn – rather than Tebbit types.
Would that be the same Norman Lamont that took us into the ERM heralding the collapse of the Tory party and umpteen years of New Labour. Truly a man whose advice should be followed.
Did you read the comments on that DT article? One of them proposed our host, citing him to be “a class act and superb constituency MP”.
IMO they don’t want to oppose leftwing extremists.
The Tories want to be seen as jolly good progressive chaps.
Bending over backwards to appease…thinking they are so clever.
Thinking that the Left somehow shares their cultural roots.
And taking the rest of us down the chute with them.
Even the no nonsense trad types have their limits.
Party is all…country a very poor second.
I do wish Boris would stop being so genial. He keeps referring to the French and others as ‘our friends’. Having been sent a 45E ticket from Rennes for doing 2 mph over the 70 kph limit on the way into Calais ferry, with the camera just after the invisible sign and on the bend after the 80 kph limit on the motorway, I can tell him that they are fleecing the Brits of millions and are not our friends. If he is being sarcastic, he needs to speak in a sarcastic tone or roll his eyes when speaking.
Are you sure of of these tax changes and commercial proposals will be allowed under the WA that Boris is proposing ?
From my reading of WA1 & WA2 our more enterprising commercial initiatives will be unacceptable to the EU and the ECJ. Given a majority, Boris needs to spell it out to his new party with a view to taking us out of the EU minus any WA. Those areas of mutual advantage in our future relationship with the EU should be put into a treaty under the Vienna Convention. For future commercial relations we should offer an unconditional FTA.
Be in no doubt WA2 is an elephant trap. Read it and make up your own minds.
He didn’t reduce corporation tax as he promised. Not allowed under EU rules.
Where does this tosh come from. Absolutely not true as indeed our host has confirmed in the past. Indeed one if the complaints/worries of the EU is that we will turn ourselves into a ‘tax haven’ just off their shores.
Alas. You can not cut tariffs from non EU sources without cutting them from
EU sources too. And, with a no deal Brexit, you can’t have tariff free components from the EU without having those same components tariff free from everywhere else.
Rejoice. These are the WTO rules you all claim to want. The WTO consisting of unelected bureaucrats who impose rules on us from Geneva.
I see absolutely no sign that the Conservative party intend to go for low tax, low regulation policies. No do I see any sign at all of their intending to maximise the economic advantages of leaving the EU. Instead I see a business as usual attitude coupled with the intention to continue the tax and spend system pretty much unchanged.
I do not see any reason to vote for any of the politicians standing in this election other than the vague possibility that Boris’s slightly modified May surrender treaty might evenually lead to a barely tolerable Brexit and that he is merely a socialist rather than outright communist Labour.
If this is the best that our “democracy” can produce then it’s further decline is a certainty.
To many are confusing Government with Rule, confusing Democracy with Dictatorship. That is as much meant to be levied at the majority of the previous bunch of MP’s as it is to those that aspire to that position. They just don’t ‘Get It’
Why are people standing to be Democratically elected while at the same time are saying, ‘Vote for Me’ and I will ensure it will be the unelected, unaccountable people in another realm that get to Rule you.
Good Government is supposed to give accountability, transparency and participation of the People. It is supposed to create a framework where all Peoples have the opportunity to thrive in their ‘own way’. It doesn’t steal from one section to give to another, it creates the environment that one can achieve rewards they desire not be given them because you just want them.
Good Government teaches that it is the Person in the Mirror that is responsible.
A small entity such as the UK doesn’t need some 600+ wannabe rulers pontificating in a closeted HoC, so as to line their own nests above the interest of the Peoples of this country. At best it only needs 150 of sincere individuals that have the ‘calling’ to serve the people they represent
95% of teachers support a Marxist or hard left party that advocate extremely damaging green policies based upon the views of what Piers Corbyn called an ignorant brainwashed child. They are also indoctrinating children and telling them that they can change gender. Bearing in mind that British state education costs more than in most countries but produces results lagging way behind others, as it a good idea to pay for more of them?
It really is hilarious how terrified you are of the Brexit recession . Knave it is .
The public sector is insatiable, you’ve forgotten fire in your list and now their unions are agitating and tweeting like crazy for big increases that only Labour are promising everyone from the magic money tree forest “The second is to make selective increases in public sector employment with teachers, police and doctors, and to expand worthwhile public investment.”
When Corbyn says he’s immediately going to push up the NMW to £10.00 or is it £10.50 now immediately – why isn’t he challenged to ask if pensions and benefits are going up by the same % increase otherwise poverty will rise and they’ll want more.
Sir JR,
Thank you for your contribution, not particularly revolutionary more genral middle of the road.
At least you did not make a forecasts of the economic implications as there will be other issues working against further growth , when we leave the EU.
The first thing we need is a battle against political correctness and the abolition of the BBC licence, where a heck of a lot of the PC is coming from.
Without this nothing much is going to happen. From murderous Gangsta culture to the obesity ‘epidemic’ common sense is banned by PC and conservatism is outlawed.
But, JR, if we leave the EU they may decide that they will forgo their £94 billion a year goods trade surplus with us:
https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-7851
and refuse to continue to sell us the goods upon which we are so dependent.
Or, Boris Johnson might order our customs officers to carry out rigorous inspections of every consignment from the EU, even though for many years there have been hardly any inspections of the same goods from the same EU suppliers and they will continue to work to EU standards even after we, but not their countries, have left the EU.
Remember how a previous Prime Minister let it be understood that she would be holding up imports of the insulin with which she has to inject herself four times a day?
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/07/09/answers-to-my-parliamentary-questions/#comment-1035573
But as a new example acorn has now highlighted a potential problem with tyre pumps, which could leave us all driving around with one flat tyre:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/11/26/better-off-out-2/#comment-1073328
Of course as Martin in Cardiff might point out this is not a prediction on the part of acorn, it is just an unquantifiable increase in the probability of it happening:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/11/21/there-is-no-50-billion-bonus-from-cancelling-brexit/#comment-1072312
While andy would probably say if it did happen the hardest hit would be old people who were no longer fit enough to change the tyre, and that would serve them right for voting for Brexit and taking away his future.
Of course we could try to source our vital tyre pumps from Trump’s America, but only if as part of the trade deal we were happy to sell our NHS lock stock and barrel to huge heartless US corporations, as Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage might want but Jeremy Corbyn would fight to the death to prevent.
‘All foodstuffs that we are unable to grow for ourselves should also be tariff free.’
Sorry, the ideal is good, but this is too simplistic:
We do not want heavily subsidised imports flooding our markets and putting our farmers out of work. Tariiffs would need to be set to balance such subsidies, or for us to subsidise our farmers equally, so as to provide our farmers with fair competition.
If a foreign exporter can produce cheaper or better quality foodstuffs without subsidy – then they should be tariff free, benefiting our consumers.
Goods that we cannot produce ourselves such as tropical fruits, tea and coffee should also be tariff free, regardless of subsidy.
Goods that do not meet our standards on animal welfare (and GMO crops?) should be banned.
We are often reminded that the Political Declaration is not legally binding, but this surely cuts both ways: the PD is no more binding on the EU than it is on the UK. As things stand, a Conservative-majority government would ratify the Withdrawal Agreement, including Part Five (financial settlement), Art. 127 (UK subject to new EU laws during transition period, with some apparent exceptions), Art. 174 (ECJ supremacy), and Art. 129(6) (UK deference to EU foreign policy). My question is: once the UK has made these legally binding commitments, what is to prevent the EU from reverting to its original negotiating position on the future relationship, given the UK government’s attitude to a “no deal” scenario?
The issue of tax on doctors’s pay – which as we know has led to a chronic level of understaffing – is, I suspect, the same as the issue I face and it is not the 45/40% income tax band.
The issue is the gradual removal of the personal income tax allowance at a rate of £1 for every £2 earned above £100K. So someone earning £125,000 has no zero tax band on the first £12,500 of their income and people whose earnings fall in that band face an effective marginal tax rate of over 60%.
I think it is this issue specifically that has caused doctors to eschew overtime and prefer part time or retirement. Their pay falls right into that band. I work as an Airline Pilot and we face the same issues and this, in large part, explains why we are seeing flights more frequently cancelled over the summer months.
Reply. Correct. This marginal rate is too high
The tax rates on Landlords can easily be well over 100% due the the fact that they are now taxed on profits they have not even made – this as interest is no longer fully deductible it is totally unsustainable. This moronic and grossly unfair tax, introduced by the economic illiterate Osborne and retained by the equally idiotic Hammond needs to be undone now too. It forces landlords to evict tenants and sell up – or increase rents significantly if they can.
Never mind Brexit.
Just plant a forest.
Rewilding at the behest of UN/EU.
But where oh where will the houses go??
Corby said yesterday “I do not want anyone to feel insecure in our society” – except I suppose landlords, anyone one with any assets, investments or who has higher earnings, anyone who will lose £250 from loss of their married couple allowance, anyone with pensions savings or shares, anyone who want to live in a real democracy not controlled by the anti-democratic EU, anyone who works hard or wants decent health care, education or some freedom as to how they spend their own money. Anyone who wants to have sound, strong & well run defence forces.
Most of these people will surely all feel rather insecure should he get any sniff of power – if they are not already.
Sorry,sorry! Not on topic.
A “leak” re selling NHS to US which the Left is trumpeting.
Someone needs to talk VERY LOUDLY about New Labour and PFIs
ie there is ALREADY a private element in the NHS.
( I think Major started them but NL took them to extremes.)
All the NHS is run for profit the nurses profit, the doctors/surgeons profit, the GPs profit, the admin people profit, the suppliers profit, the suppliers and drug companies. Unfortunately it is run very badly indeed free at the point of rationing, long delays and often non supply is no way to run it or fund it.
Better to talk about the lies that Jeremy Corbyn is telling now.
https://order-order.com/2019/11/27/corbyn-claims-documents-say-versus-actually-say/
“What Corbyn claims the documents say versus what they actually say”
“The Conservatives have come out with a response that doesn’t mince its words:
“Jeremy Corbyn is getting desperate and is out-and-out lying to the public about what these documents contain … “
I hope the cabinet and hopefully next government are listening to JR.
Can’t wait until 2020.
I wonder why British broadcasters and the very expensive propaganda and lobbying office close to parliament and Downing Street apparently take exactly the same line on everything related to left wing politics and progressive issues ?
It must be just an innocent random coincidence !
Mustn’t it ?
When you listen to a British political program, do you wonder sometimes whom you are really listening to.. and who is setting the agenda ?
Polly
The Scottish population is 5.4 million. The UK population is knocking 70 million. Scotland has voted to be part of the UK by more votes than the Snp got to put them in power. Why does the media bombard us with wingeing Scottish voices constantly bemoaning their minority position. They are irrelevant.
What on earth do some Scots see in the appalling Nicola Sturgeon with her insane economic and other policies – she is almost as dire and Corbyn/McDonnall.
btw A High Court Judge in an English Court as quoted verbatim in the Daily Telegraph not so many years ago in their legal section warned a barrister that he would immediately ban him from the Court …(if my memory serves me right)…for three months because and I paraphrase “You must speak the Queens English, not legalese!”( my exclamation mark ).
Legalese is NOT the English Language.
I agree with the cut in stamp duty. It would make it easier for people to move house and encourage mobility, helping the labour market.
Cutting the 40% top rate of tax might make sense economically. But politically it is a terrible idea. It would only benefit people earning over £50,000 and would simply reinforce the general perception that the Tories are the party of the rich. Much better to either lower the lowest rate, or increase the tax-free income threshold.
Indeed turnover taxes are always a bad idea and very damaging at 15% (or now even a proposed 18% they are completely bonkers). They destroy job mobility, prevent people moving or down sizing and thus damage the economy and living standards. At these levels they even reduce the tax take too.
Off topic, this is positively Orwellian:
https://euobserver.com/opinion/146718
“EU’s new €10bn ‘peace facility’ risks fuelling conflict”
“On Wednesday (27 November), European ambassadors will discuss plans to set up a European Peace Facility (EPF) to provide up to €10.5bn for EU military operations and security assistance.
The facility could see Europe supplying outside ‘partner’ countries and regional military operations with lethal weapons and ammunition via EU-managed funds for the first time.
This would mark a major shift in EU’s external action that raises human rights concerns and could perpetuate cycles of violence.”