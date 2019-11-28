The Conservative Manifesto, echoing Vote Leave, promises to take back control of our money and our laws. Some are writing in to claim we will have to live with tax harmonisation or a level playing field with the EU after we have left thanks to the wIthdrawal Agreement.
I do not see it like that. It is most important we are free to set our own taxes. Today in the EU we have got away with setting a lower Corporation Tax rate than many other states, though there have been adverse judgements on other Corporation tax matters making us do as the ECJ decides. We are free to set our own Income tax rates, but are subject to strict controls on VAT which is partly an EU tax.
The government has made clear it will change the list of items subject to VAT once out. We need to assert our own authority over all taxes. The Bill to implement the Withdrawal Agreement contains a sovereignty clause. Once the Implementation period is over EU tax and other laws will no longer apply unless we choose to enact similar measures.
I do not think we will still have to raise or keep up taxes that we want to lower or abolish once out. Debate on the bill will be an important opportunity to clarify this matter. The likely decision to press on and take VAT off some items will be important proof that we have indeed taken back control of our taxes.
84 Comments
Tax independence is certainly required how, can a country even claim be independent while letting others fix your tax rates? Or indeed control you fishing waters, your product standards, your ability to be competitive, your employment laws, you trade agreements …..
You say “unless we choose to enact similar measures” the “we” alas being Parliament and the Lords. With MPs who are elected on one basis then often (even usually) do the complete opposite (many of these types will still be there post the election) and the unelected very pro remain Lords. Indeed very many of them appointed for being big government, left wing and very pro EU. From the currently hugely over tax and over regulated position if it very clear what the country and the economy desperately needs. For one perhaps it can be delivered.
Allister Heath is surely correct today in the Telegraph – it would be a moral abomination for Corbyn’s Labour to win this election.
An economic and political disaster too for almost everyone in the country.
Good morning.
Should that read; ” . . . shall assert . . . ”
Would that be the same type of clause, William Hague espoused about EU Legislation which, proved to be utterly worthless ?
The Implementation period will be extended again and again. We will be locked tied to the EU period. They will make sure if that. The one thing the EU (Germany and France) do not want is an economic competitor.
The WA is a trap. It is a trap to destroy BREXIT and keep us as closely aligned to the EU so that we will be able to slip back in at a later date.
Mark my words.
Indeed, unless the value of other trade deals more than outweighs leaving the EU to WTO status, at which point we declare and end to the implementation period and leave as we should have done 2 years ago.
I know it is electioneering time but JR is stretching the imagination with this blog. I really do not understand why he writes taking back control of our money and laws! Vassalage to start with, not taking back anything and having no say whatsoever. Then ECJ applies to any dispute and will apply to EU citizens, and their unborn children, living in this country.
Name another country where their laws do not apply to immigrants or they are allowed to refer to their own court as a higher court? You cannot even tell us how much the UK will pay the EU to leave or for what period of time. That is not taking back control of our laws and money that is paying a ransom for however long the blackmailer wants. Johnson signed up to this!
Tell us how much and how long the UK will pay welfare benefits to EU children who have never set foot in this country? Cameron promised to stop it. It continues. Now explain why your govt took away child benefit to U.K. Citizens who have children in this country and who paid tax and NI into the pot!
Tell us how many and for how long EU citizens family members can come here and be entitled to the same welfare benefits as the “host” nation?
Will EU students stop having free university tuition in the U.K. and have to start pay tuition fees from 31/01/2020? Or will they continue to get free university tuition at the expense of U.K. Taxpayers when its students get a life time of debt under the Tory govt?
I am not sure if this blog is,humour, flannel or a fairy story. It certainly is not accurate or representative of the facts.
There is No implementation as there is nothing to implement.
Article 50 required the parties to discuss its future relationship not a non existent WA. The EU constructed a WA. The UK should have walked away unless its future relationship was discussed during this period under the treaty during the last three and half years!
Or to put it into Johnson’s words more either and delay and he is willing to pay a Kings ransom at our expense to do so.
I fear you are right.
Good morning,
All good points. I would like to hear from Sir John his argument as to why the EU are happy for the UK to leave the EU and make a success of Brexit when this would undermine the political project by emboldening other countries to also leave, and hurt them economically by unleashing a competitor that threatens to undermine their protectionist trade bloc.
Isn’t it a fact that the EU love the WA precisely because it precludes all of the above? And isn’t it a fact that doing any kind of deal with the EU that is to the advantage of the UK BEFORE we leave is impossible because there is no conceivable deal that achieves this without undermining the EU ‘s political project?
Of course you are right Mark and this is being deliberately sold so that we are in and out. The fear and manipulation though derives from other than the house and electorate I intuit.
I agree with you. The implementation period has been dreamed up by an administration frightened of Brussels. Over the past 3 years, they have pursued a path of fear, rather than address the challenges just leaving presents.
Right now, a Tory Brexit looks worse than Remain. If only the Tories could adopt the Redwood Plan in their manifesto, but it seems clear they are not going to do that.
‘ If only the Tories could adopt the Redwood Plan’.
or better still, a Farage one.
Mark B,
You could be right. However, you are perhaps a ‘glass half empty’ person. I am probably the opposite and remain hopeful that Boris will, once he has his working majority, deliver the Brexit that ‘real’ leavers believe is the only acceptable version – WTO
Pominoz,
Johnson had the opportunity to leave on WTO terms on 31st October but chose not to and then deceitfully laid the blame for that on Parliament.
I will be the first to applaud him should it happen.
I’m with you Mark in that I hope Boris is going to go for WTO once he hopefully gets a majority but can’t say so beforehand for all the scaremongering to alienate the voters that will go on. However he will still be surrounded by many remain Tory MPs who have all agreed to back the WA but not necessarily no deal.
As I have said previously, politicians saying one thing and doing another is a problem, not a solution.
Pominoz
I am only, glass half empty, when it comes to politics, political parties and some politicians. Even our kind host titled one of his books, aim squarely at the aforementioned, “We don’t believe you !”
In real life I am quite the opposite – believe me !
🙂
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dont-Believe-You-Establishment-Differently/dp/1095254952
The premise of the piece is wrong.
The UK has sovereign control of the vast majority of its law as it is, including that relating to most taxation.
As for the rest – mainly to secure a level playing field for a single market – what matters is whether it is good law, not whether our fellow Europeans had a hand in its drafting.
Some of the foundations of our English property law are Roman, for instance.
The Leave obsessives discuss sovereignty much as Victorian old maids once did chastity.
Mark
That is the way I see it as well.
If we are so sure the EU will let us do all the things Boris and JR suggests then why not simply agree to move on from the WA with the second stage of talks with the caveat agreed and written into the WA, that “UNTIL ALL IS AGREED, NOTHING IS AGREED”
Surely this is then reasonable for both sides, and talks can continue with good faith on both sides. After all we surely do not want to sign up to the WA and pay huge sums of money, to then find the final details details are a complete stitch up, do we !
The original schedule of talks we were told at the outset would be based on the the very simple statement, nothing is agreed until all is agreed.
That very important phrase seems to have conveniently been lost in the desperation of any deal is better than no deal, again a change from the original words of no deal is better than a bad deal.
Javid says he will “cut taxes in every budget” but will this be the usual a cut here (starting in three years time) and put up taxes trice as much on something else starting yesterday. In the Major, Brown, Darling, Osborne, Hammond way.
Or will he actually cut the overall tax burden as a % of GDP? It needs to head to about 25% maximum not 45%. It would then of course be a far larger GDP and a larger GDP per cap. Freedom to spend/invest our own money – we do it far, far better than politicians and bureaucrats do as we know what we want and we demand value. The former do neither.
At present they speak in bribery mode. I have not heard any of them espouse any sort of overall plan as to where we might be heading. No vision of the extent of government, the cost and therefore the tax take. It is all sticking plasters on sores, or a box of chocolates to ease the pain. We are being played for fools.
No one politician is honest about climate change. They are so wedded to political correctness they can’t acknowledge the very real problems it is responsible for. All we get is the usual crap mantra that “lessons have been learnt”. No they have not. All we have are a majority of professional and for sale politicians who rarely produce an original thought between them. They merely legitamise their group think.
Every Budget should contain a statement of overall tax as a percentage of GDP. This will show everyone whether the state is growing or shrinking.
For the same reason every Budget should give the date of Tax Freedom Day. We who pay have a right to know these things, and to know too that government takes them seriously.
Perhaps everything you buy should show what it would have cost without tax. Petrol 30p a litre plus £100 tax. Wage £15 per hour less £7 in tax and NI x2 so just £8 net (less cost of getting) to work too perhaps.
Or even how many minutes you could have earned enough to buy something (with and without tax on median wage). Petrol – circa a minute per litre without taxes and NI and about 10 mins with tax, NI, vat and duty. So 10% for you and 90% for the government to waste.
LL
They will cut taxes here, but fail to mention that :
a) they will raise more taxes there.
b) the budget deficit keeps getting bigger and bigger.
1 No the VAT issue won’t be defining; the EU won’t give a damn about 15% off tampons or cornish pasties.
2 Corporation tax rates will matter to the EU. The matter clearly won’t be tested at this 19% rate cf Ireland’s 12.5% – 6.25% rates, but at sub-12.5% it would be tested. Stamp duty at lower rates on equity transactions would be likely to be tested. The absence of an FTT would be likely to be tested.
The WA is irrelevant as it is through an FTA that these measures will be applied- it isn’t talked about yet, let alone signed, so best wait until the fat lady sings to make your bold statements here.
Also, have we really “taken back control” of our borders when we are obliged to set one up in the Irish Sea, in place of the ACTUAL international border in Ireland? Strikes me we’re acting scared of our own shadow. I can’t see the French in the case of a Frexit agreeing to set up a border some way into France from Biarritz because of some Basque flag waving, can you?
I would like to bring your attention to a post I made on this site to Hefner. It has a link, approved by our kind host, to a PDF document from the EU Commissioner and what she intends to do with regards EU Corporate taxes. The future, particularly for high tech’ companies in the Republic of Ireland does not bode well. 😉
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/11/27/policies-needed-so-when-we-leave-we-are-better-off/?unapproved=1073591&moderation-hash=3b1fdb98d55611096c8b35767824977d#comment-1073591
Will we be free once we have left, and before the end of the implementation period, to introduce new taxes/fees/charges.
I am thinking specifically of a charge on foreign lorries using the UK land bridge between Eire and the continent. A vignette, similar to that applied by Austria and Switzerland, at say £100 per axle would seem reasonable given the much longer distances involved
I admire your sincerity and attempts to guide the party in the correct direction. Unfortunately, I think your efforts will be in vain. Promises to the electorate (from all parties) mean nothing. They have got away with their lies and deceit for far too long but the LibLabCon cartel still survives due to FPTP. Promises are just to gain votes, and then be discarded, with maybe one or two promises being carried through to imply they are ‘trying’.
As a starter … how many times have the Conservatives promised to cut immigration?
Shirley ….correct. I also fear Sir John has been swimming against a strong tide.
I don’t even see that the Conservatives are promising much. It is disturbingly unclear how we make the leap from the WA trap to a FTA and so far Boris has avoided scrutiny. Every promised sunlit upland has a dependency on the phrase ‘once we are out’ – but how do we get out (out meaning free of ECJ influence, crippling payments and rule-taking)? Barnier makes clear that we will stuck in purgatory for years to come and no one in Downing Street challenges this.
Yesterday a constituent of Sir John’s wrote a comment giving testament to what a “superb” MP he is. I would vote for him myself, but living in the North I will be voting for TBP.
Not as many times as they promised that we would be Leaving the EU on [insert date here].
You may, with all sincerity, believe what you write,but I do not interperet the WA, the implemtation period or the Political Declaration that way. I trust neither EU bureaucrats nor UK politicians. Your piece today reads like a preparation for accepting Boris’s WA , identical twin of May’s WA, when you know it is not Brexit. The WA is only changed in respect of Ireland and NI. It remains a legitimisation of and umbelical to all the restrictive practices.of the EU, it is not Brexit. If you think it is you will reap the whirlwind. Assuming you get a majority you will have all the power you need to take us out cleanly. Failure to do so will confirm you have no intention of doing so, a win for vested interests over democracy. You will be judged on results not promises.
..
I fully agree with your comments…..wise words indeed
Exactly, Agricola.
When will the implementation period end.
Barnier says freedom of movement must continue and fishing access resolved before the extension deadline in July. Are you telling me that we won’t capitulate just so Boris can claim a victory.
Sabine Wetland the other day…….any agreement must keep the UK in the EU regulatory sphere due to the proximity of the island.
That’s their opening gambit.
It’s their finishing one too. And your party will be accepting it.
Their opening gambit and BJ’s desired outcome, i.e. getting Brexit done quickly so he can, as you say, claim victory.
When the EU harmonises Corporation tax, VAT and introduces a transaction tax during the transition period we of course have to implement. Then we can’t repeal them as we are not allowed to compete with them.
All in the 5 presidents report.
When will the implementation period end? – the 12th of never – and that’s a long long time.
Johnson’s spending pledges in effect translate into increases in overall rates of both direct and indirect taxes. To suggest otherwise is beyond debate
It is unfortunate that there are British and indeed foreign politicians who appear to believe that they possess the divine ability to deceive the electorate and then believe that the electorate is simply unable through lack of intellect or awareness to see this sleight of hand. Like god’s omnipotence, we see EVERYTHING even if the fine detail sometimes eludes us.
The collective perception of the electorate is something that contemporary politicians have worked hard to manipulate since 1997.
Taxes will rise. The UK’s sovereign control over tax rates is limited no matter what our kind host asserts. The European mindset is top down with a boot. This approach has been adopted since Thatcher was deposed.
We know we are being deceived by all three main parties on various issues relating to the WA. Unfortunately, the electorate quite simply doesn’t possess the mechanism or indeed the political power to do anything about it.
We therefore place out trust in those people that populate Westminster to act in the best interests of the nation and its people. Unfortunately, they have shown they are contemptuous of our voice, our function, our presence and indeed the very mechanism we have been afforded to assert out control over them.
Their plan now? Buy and bribe voters using their own money and then take away their freedoms using laws that would not look out of place in the medieval era.
They take our income and then then they pass laws to take our voice. What a tragedy the UK’s become and all three parties are complicit
Sir John, you know, and we all know, that the simple solution is not to sign that wretched Withdrawal Agreement in the first place.
Exactly ….millions thinking the same thing.
Christie you are so right. There is no treaty requirement to have a WA. That was included to stim U.K. Negotiations like the fabricated NI issue.
What JR says about the law is utter rubbish couched in vague get out language. The UK will not and cannot be in charge of its laws if the WA is passed. ECJ will still be the Supreme Court, it will still decide EU citizen, or thier unborn children, disputes who live in the U.K. That is not UK courts or laws but ECJ. It is difficult to know why JR would deliberately write this knowing what he says about the law is totally wrong. Perhaps the tooth fairy will help the UK during any dispute?
JR also knows that during the vassalage period, no concrete time limit, there is no taking back of laws, borders or money! Not even a say how our country is treated. No control over territorial wars to protect or catch fish! Johnson originally said go whistle for any leave payment now he is eager to pay!
Reply The government has promised the Implementation period when the UK remains under the EU will end in December 2020.
Sorry, typo, James.
Apparently the EU are now awaiting a further conference to introduce a new European Constitution. This will be Lisbon on steroids. The Spinelli-Bertelsmann document shows the direction of travel and it is, as so often repeated by M. Juncker, More Europe. The European countries will be kept under much tighter control by the committees that run the organisation behind the scenes with a very strong German input. (I got that from Varoufakis’ book).
So the Remainers are facing a radical change even though they pretend that the EU is a safe haven. It really is not that.
The Conservative Party are heading for a decent majority. Why not leave without implementing W/A mark two asp?
Yes, it would be funny to see the reaction of the Leave voters to the consequences of that.
It all depends how many of those Conservatives are Remainers or Leavers.
This election is being confused for the usual Red vs Blue kick about when it is meant to be a second referendum with MPs fired or selected on their EU position.
This way we can get a parliament more closely aligned with the public on the EU.
PS, What about students given two voting slips as my sons have again for this election ? What about postal vote corruption ? Will anyone actually be prosecuted ?
Please do. The consequences would be fun – and you would be entirely to blame.
Because that would utterly betray the trust of the electorate, whom have been promised a ‘great deal’?
Shhhhh.. keep quite on that….
The incoming EU President has pledged that every new trade deal the EU signs will contain a “chapter on sustainable development”.
Can’t we just make the discussions on the future relationship really quick by declaring that we will only sign trade deals that are about trade and not pushing our values or worldview on anyone else? While at the same time proposing an international convention on sustainable development for all countries to sign without any link to trade
The European Union is foremost a peace project and an endeavour devoted to the advancement of civilisation.
That is why this country’s Leave vote is such a terrible stain on the character of the nation in the eyes of the civilised world.
It is also why our MEPs rightly threw out TTIP.
Indeed what an idiotic thing for the EU president to do, but that is what these virtue signalling dopes like to do. Can we just leave the EU properly and now please.
Likewise Christine Lagarde,newly installed at the ECB,and her manifesto-and,also,the new criteria for lending adopted by the EIB.
They are going to push through the green agenda because they control the money-it is reminiscent of the Bolsheviks forcibly industrializing the Soviet Union at a unnaturally rapid pace,impoverishing(and,indeed,starving)the peasants to pay for it.
GB, all very laudable, but the mindsets are that the EU officials are extremely determined in everything they do and with a few exceptions our leaders seem ambivalent at best.
It’s all well and good to have the vision to see what we SHOULD be able to do, but the only question I’m asking myself is, “What clause in Mr Johnson’s EU Treaty would be interpreted to our detriment and prevent us implementing our plans as WE wish?” The final arbiter in any dispute would be the ECJ and they are the self-appointed guardians of the original treaties. It’s these that would form the basis of their judgments so it’s safer to Leave on neutral WTO terms and seek a FTA, aka a level playing field.
Sadly, as pointed out by Nigel Farage, manifestos as not worth the paper they are written on – a pointless wish list such as a child would write to Father Christmas. I can’t think of a single thing that was in the last Conservative manifesto and actually materialised. All talk, all lies. As usual the politicians take us, the public, for fools.
As for the current CP manifesto, you are having a laugh, aren’t you? See Mark B’s comment above.
Which is why you should ignore the manifesto. Go on your candidate’s voting record and what they say about the EU.
“Debate on the bill” won’t clarify anything. Many commentators here will have read document FCO 30/1048 which proves that the British public was misled into voting to join the EU in the first place. If the ECJ has the power to decide on disputes it doesn’t matter what our politicians believe. We know that the EU is pursuing tax harmonisation but we will not find out until it is too late if the UK has to align with these changes. Why give any power to the ECJ? It’s a recipe for disaster.
We had already joined the EU before we voted on it. Even the first referendum was Remain or Leave. We were never given an opportunity to ‘join’.
It’s the way of the EU.
Christine
‘British public was misled into voting to join the EU in the first place’
I think you have that wrong at no time in the UK’s history has there been a democratic vote to join the European Union.
As you note the ECJ is not fit for any democratic purpose, it is a corrupt political court that reinforces the will of the un-representative, un-accountable overlords of Europe. Any law that doesn’t have the support of being scrutinized by a full democratic process is just a dictate by a dictator.
The civil service and Remainers are content with the WA and PD because the nation’s trousers have been removed and the only way to avoid being given the cane for being naughty is to pull them up and walk. But the gutless wassocks standing as Conservatives will vote this down, as they did before. Not only taxation but environmental , social and fishing will be aligned. Most important, the previous EU commissioners and civil servants, who swore loyalty to the EU, will keep their enormous tax free perks and immunity from prosecution.
Sounds highly likely. The conservatives have largely betrayed their voters and the UK for nearly all of my live. Even Thatcher made huge predictable errors – closing most grammar schools, not cutting taxes sufficiently, not giving freedom and choice in education and healthcare, increasing red tape endlessly, burying us further and further into the EU, falling for the climate alarmist lunacy, introducing the political disaster that was the poll tax and worse of all appointing John Major as chancellor allowing him to take us into the ERM and then letting him become PM.
Just a taste of the horrors to come should the Tories secure a majority.
Okay, those innocent parties are tainted,marked,set, by ideology alone. They are not …parts…of the whole, that is parties.. in our sense.That is the dangerous difference we should recognise .No logical, rational, conversation is possible now with them. Our balanced media is straining at the seams to give rationality to the irrational. It is doing a good job. Too good.
The LibDems, they, in our sense of a party, still holds true despite a young leader of it. The Labour Party is crossing that bridge to being a non-party. In our sense, the SNP is not a party at all. It says so straight up. They are not part of us. The Green Party is not a party, it is a movement, an ideology, and is leaders two heads, urge on followers who actually BELIEVE the world is ending in 10 years. No argument, no traditional word-play in our Parliament is going to mellow their ideology or make pragmatic their ideology.
We are in danger. We are too good.
Why would any genuinely Brexit party agree to limit sovereignty on tax or any other area of policy or territory? If you do not have control over every aspect of your country or you are a vassal. Either you are leaving or you are not. Boris Brexit is a fake Brexit and you would have said so yourself before the election Mr Redwood.
A likely story. We’re electioneering folks. It all sounds weak and wishful. We need something stronger.
WA2 will be a disaster. We must get out with no such agreement. If the EU is allowed a foot in the door they will push it open – weak talk and wishes won’t keep them out.
Donald Trump signs Hong Kong pro-democracy bill – what about the UK’s politicians in this election? Not much from them.
Boris’ ‘we will get it done’ really means ‘we will agree to you getting done’.
Sir John, I agree with Mark B.
Question: “Debate on the bill will be an important opportunity to clarify this matter [ability to lower/abolish taxes once we are out]”.
If it is clear that the whole of the UK, or parts of the UK (eg Northern Ireland) will not be able to lower/abolish taxes (or exercise autonomous decisions, eg on state aid), will MPs vote against it?
Taxes will of course have to go up, ceterus paribus, to pay for the lost growth short fall .
Except that firstly leaving the EU will be an economic advantage if done cleanly with sensible post leave policies and secondly putting up rates from their current, absurdly high, levels would raise less tax not more.
Why will we be paying any VAT?
I thought that was purely an EU invention.
Will post Brexit (😂) VAT comply with the EU VAT code ( or whatever)?
Why indeed? It is an absurdly inefficient and over complex tax almost as inefficient as motorist mugging with bus lanes, hatch junctions and the likes.
Here I do believe you are of course right that we should assert our taxes at the earliest opportunity.
However all it would do will reveal the ECJ has the whip hand.
I would prefer no WA, however a compromise could be that any issue enforced by the ECJ allows the government to withdraw from the WA within 7 days. It would be an extreme event, but I suspect the ECJ will be quite happy to have a extreme action to humiliate Boris and get a more remain friendly PM.
The WA really is a artifact from the previous remain parliament, we must not let the EU stop us trading freely with the rest of the world.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It is reported that in return for a FTA, the EU will demand the UK first agrees to the current fishing quotas and even some continued freedom of movement. What else will they demand as the clock ticks towards the end of 2020 and Mr. Johnson is desperate to secure a trade deal without asking for an extension?
It will surely be the intention of Barnier and the EU to bind the UK as tightly as possible to the EU so that when we seek FTA’s with the US, Canada, etc. there is not much room to negotiate or we have little left to offer them.
I hope that the UK will not allow the EU to dictate the timetable for talks or anything else for that matter as it did when the hapless Mrs. May was in charge. Doubtless, the EU will take the talks to the wire and hope the pressure leads to concessions. That is why it is imperative for No-Deal preparations to be 100% complete before then so that we can walk away under WTO.
Debate on the bill will be important but equally so are the degree of commitment in the Cabinet and the necessity to publicise an effective delivery plan to December 2020. That period is an opportunity to persuade the public and specific groups (such as farmers who export to the EU) that a ‘cliff edge’ does not exist as all material risks have been addressed. It’s time to treat the arrogant EC firmly – which is only possible with a decent Tory majority of course.
Thank you for discussing the content of the WA and PD. Article 140(5) of the WA begins: “At the request of the [UK], made at the earliest after 31 December 2028, the [EU] shall make an estimate of the remaining amounts to be paid by the [UK] under this Article” (emphasis added). How did a democratic decision to leave the EU in 2016 become an obligation to get back to the EU more than twelve years after the vote to find out what they think we “still owe”?
Quote ‘Once the Implementation period is over’
This gets to the heart of the matter, we are not independent nor satisfied the result of the referendum until we fully control our own financial systems, without having to ask the EU for permission. Using VAT as a yard stick I’d like to know the actually date we can change the rate by our self
Level playing field?
A sovereignty clause doesn’t look likely to make much difference in practice.
To get the holy grail ”free trade deal”, Brits will have to voluntarily give up most new found freedoms anyway. In fact, the EU has already said so… no changes to fishing.
So the WA, sovereignty clause or not, is skillfully designed to retain the status quo, and put Britain right back where she started.
Brits will never go ”No Deal”. So the EU has already won. Traffic chaos and shortages is their ace card.
Polly