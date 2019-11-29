Issues in Arborfield and Wokingham

By johnredwood | Published: November 29, 2019

During my walks and talks with voters this week I have found continued interest in the national campaigns and in the alarming contents of the Labour Manifesto. There is concern we could end up with a Labour led government in a hung Parliament. People fear the large spending increases would result in higher taxes and unsustainable debts.

There have also been detailed questions about local planning and transport matters and about school funding. I  answered these in line with the information given on this website.

    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

