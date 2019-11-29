The terms for a SNP/Lib Dem/Labour coalition according to Nicola Sturgeon and friends

I do not predict UK election results where I am taking part. The SNP and Lib Dems do, and are predicting a hung Parliament. I see the polls as others do, and read that there could still be a hung Parliament where post election deals would decide how we are governed. I hope that is not the outcome, given the disastrous last months of the last Parliament where no-one had a majority.
Meanwhile some parties are telling us how they would behave if the electorate voted for another stalemate. Nicola Sturgeon has set out her terms to allow a Labour minority government to take office. She wants an early second referendum on Scottish independence, the removal of Trident submarines from Scotland and more money for the NHS. Jeremy Corbyn probably agrees with the second and third, and Labour would doubtless finesse the issue of another referendum in order to get Labour into government.
Jo Swinson seems to have abandoned her rhetoric of expecting a Lib Dem majority. Whilst playing hard to get she has made it crystal clear she would not want to help a minority Conservative government, so it only leaves one option of Labour into office . It might well not be a coalition, but just allowing them to win confidence votes would be sufficient for Labour to take over.
The push for a second Independence referendum in Scotland would be disruptive. It would establish the idea that governments only accept referendum decisions they like and make people vote and vote again to get a reversal. It would invite further uncertainty over Brexit, with the parties concerned wanting a second referendum on that as well. It would plunge the country into another two years or more of constitutional wrangling and confusion, undermine business confidence and get in the way of the new Parliament doing thigs to improve public services, grow the economy and pursue an strong and consistent foreign and trade policy.
Now is the time for a clear decision. We need a majority government to move on from Brexit and to remind the SNP they had their referendum and promised to accept its result.
Given that both the SNP and LibDems want to deny the democratic results of once in a lifetime referendums, it’s pretty clear that if either of these two parties gets any traction we will be in one hell of a mess.
Yet it was the Tory party that gave rise to this position by keeping hold of its past two hapless leaders.
The country could pay heavily for all three parties’ behaviour, before even considering Labour.
Ideally the Tories would get 300 seats and the BP 20 together with the DUP on 8. Then we would get a proper Brexit.
An outright majority for Boris spells betrayal.
I think your maths is wrong, as you assume that 300 Tories would be in favour of Brexit. I think if you reversed the numbers and there were 300 BP MPs there’d be a chance. But there is no chance of that now. Betrayal is inevitable because betrayal is the policy of every party with a chance of returning MPs. The electorate does have the choice of which betrayal though – who said democracy is dead?
Reply The Conservative party will deliver Brexit.
Good morning.
It is clear what is going on here.
First they came for the BREXIT Party. They claimed that a vote for them would damage BREXIT as it would lead to a Labour government.
Then they came after Labour. Pretty easy and self explanatory this one 😉
Now it is the turn of the SNP. Yes, vote SNP and you will not only get Marxist Labour but, Scot’s Indy’ Ref 2.0 plus, EU Ref’ 2.0. We are back to where we were in 2010. This time only the names have changed but the same old game is being played out. And that is :
IF YOU VOTE BXP, SNP, LIB DEM, UKIP OR OTHER YOU WILL GET LABOUR !! SO VOTE TORY INSTEAD.
Well you fooled a lot of people with that in 2010 but you will have a hard time doing it twice. Just saying 😉
PS I would like to thank our kind host for letting my post from yesterday go first. That honour should have gone to LL. And thanks also for all those kind enough to comment.
One is not alone. 🙂
A labour government or a coalition would be a complete and utter disaster for the country, the economy, healthcare, education and everything else and especially bad for England with the SNP tail wagging the Labour dog.
The BBC reports that the IFS has found both Tory and Labour economic policies not to be credible. True perhaps, but the Conservative one is thousands of times more credible than the Labour magic money forest lunacy. Something neither the BBC nor their “experts” failed totally to address.
Good morning Sir John
I agree we need a good solid majority, so we can get behind one story and move on, so to speak. However, the left leaning loonies(sorry about the language, but how else can you describe then) have promised everything for free, that no one will pay and magic happens by voting for them.
If anyone believes that voting for the SNP/Lib not so Dems/Greens/Plaid/Labour is not a vote for a Corbyn Government, they are mistaken. They will all coalesce to prove their own self importance. Public differences are just grandstanding.
Boris needs a clear majority.However his new treaty W/A no. two is a disaster. The other parties live in cloud cuckoo land.
GOD HELP US
The labour chap on Question Time made the point that the WASPI women made their contributions in full expectation that they were getting the pension deal when they came out so the government should honour that obligation.
Well perhaps but a lot of people invested a lot of money and time in much needed residential rental properties to let out in full expectation they would provide some of their retirement income. Yet this same Labour Party proposes to effectively steal much of this capital and income off them by rent controls and a new law to make it impossible for them to regain possession or sell them for full value. This would be a disaster for landlords, tenants and indeed the economy in general. Government theft and extortion of private assets rarely does much to encourage inward investment.
Reply European equality laws required the UK government to set a timetable for equalising the pension age. This was well signalled in advance.
In the event of a hung parliament, even if the Conservatives are the largest party, the right course of action for it would be to revoke article 50 and recognise that the people have not confirmed support for brexit. A second referendum is no solution as even if there was another leave vote, we have seen that a remain parliament will never vote for any meaningful brexit, only (possibly) for Brino. I do not think I would be alone in greatly preferring to forget brexit rather than have 5 more years of paralysis and then possibly brino.
There would be howls of ‘betrayal’ of course. But the reason we had a hung parliament would be because there were not enough voters prepared to vote for the only conceivable way of progressing a worthwhile potential brexit, which is to vote Conservative.
Anyone thinking of voting anything other than Conservative, eg for the Brexit party, should consider this.
Here’s one of the main backers of Brexit telling us that if we don’t vote Conservative there will be uncertainty! The nerve of it. Brexit has pushed this country into the biggest state of uncertainty since 1941, so don’t try to fool us into blaming anyone but you and your party for the mess
Reply It’s not Brexit that has caused uncertainty but the forces of Remain in Parliament who have deliberately created uncertainty by trying to stop the decisions being implemented on time.
Couldn’t agree with that more! The only option on the table must be to support the Conservatives.
This week, by the way, we have had two cases of robbery with violence – one threatened at a cash point the other at knife point outside a local Christian centre. Both in the middle of the day.
I have been around here a long time and can never remember anything like that in my own lifetime.
Boris was very sensible not to take part in the absurd Channel 4 Climate debate. Lots of very daft art graduates politicians and Corbyn (a Polytechnic drop out) talking complete and utter drivel about climate, energy systems, net zero carbon dates, bonkers “lagoons” in wales, solar, wind, wave, tidal and home heating systems.
Not a sensible physicist or engineer to be seen alas. Three female academics top scientists introduced as leading climate scientists at the end. Still rather little sense even from them – but then so much of academia relies and climate alarmist funding from the state – I would guess non were solid honest engineers or physicists certainly not climate realist ones for sure.
Where is a sensible physicist like Corbyn’s brighter brother Piers or a Richard Lindzen type when you need one? I suppose Gove (an English graduate who wants VAT of school fees) would have come out with much the same drivel.
The programme started of with irrelevant pictures of floods, storms, fires, high tides in Venice and a sadly burnt koala bear – as if we did not have any of these issues before we started mining and burning coal, oil and gas (or old bio fuels as I call them). I could never see why all the green loons all believe that burning a kilogram of new bio fuel (wood) is apparently good but burning old biofuel (and using the wood to build something instead) was bad. Same C02 output a bit more heat from the coal too.
Sorry is seems Siân Berry did read material sciences – so she has even less excuse.
I wonder if Scotland decided to vote to leave the Union how would England (and the rest of the UK that was left) agree terms.
Would we play hardball like the EU have with us because Scotland may well be a member of the EU !
Would there be a border between England and Scotland given Scotland wants to be in the EU.
The same logic would surely apply to Scotland as in Northern and Southern Ireland with regards to tariffs and single market etc etc.
Would we allow use of the Pound Sterling,
What share of the UK debt is Scotlands.
Would some of our UK Government Departments be withdrawn from Scotland.
Would we still place orders for ships with Scotland.
How about the Armed forces ?
Has anyone really thought about this, if not perhaps they should.
Scotland should be careful about what they wish for.
Or would Scotland and the EU simply walk away and impose their own solution !
Food for thought for our Politicians ?
Sir John,
I have no time for Heseltine’s politics, but he at least recognises the importance of Brexit; he’d rather see a left wing government than Brexit. I remember your position was that you’d rather see a left wing government than no Brexit. So what changed?
The best you and your party can muster is scaremongering; don’t vote for the other lot. There is no positive case to make for voting Tory; you yourself have tried to make such a case and have failed, floating some good ideas that we all know are not, and will not, be adopted as Tory policy.
The Tory agenda is getting Brexit done (by shackling us to the EU – worse than being a member with at least some influence, albeit not much); more hospitals (which is inaccurate; a few hospitals that are falling apart will be patched up; more might be at some point in the future if they manage to sell enough tickets for the tombola); more coppers (which is a lie, as the new recruits will not replace those lost over the past ten years); and more nurses (though not nearly enough, and even in announcing more nurses you couldnt help but lie, with almost 40% of the ‘new’ nurses actually being retained nurses; laughable! Pitiful! Contemptible!)
And your leader, returning to theme of fear, is scared of scrutiny. He refuses to be interviewed by Andrew Neil, perhaps because his record is indefensible, and even if his position were defensible, he evidently lacks the intellectual agility to do this. He ran away from the debate yesterday, again because he is incapable of defending Tory policy. And this is a pattern replicated throughout this campaign. Your leader is a joke, your policies are a joke, and this country is a joke as a result.
Some say this is the Brexit election. Some say Brexit is beside the point; it’s not about leaving or remaining, but about respecting the public vote, about respecting democracy itself. I would say that democracy in this country doesn’t need to be respected so much as it needs to be revived. Our democracy is dying, and your party’s antics are, more than anything else, killing it.
Do you not see this? Do you not see the contempt with which your party, even more so than the others, who are undeniably appalling, treat the electorate? This cannot be justified by claiming that elections are a game that need to be played and won, and if you have to lie and cheat to win, then the end justifies the means. Apart from anything else, the lying and cheating continues long after the election is over. Indeed, it never stops. This is what your party has become. Your party Sir John.
Reply The Conservatives offered Michael Gove for the Green debate because he is the specialist with the knowledge that comes for having run the relevant department. It was a disgrace we were denied a voice in that debate. I disagree that we are negative. I have been remorselessly positive about what I and the Conservatives wish to do next for our country. I also disagree that the leadership will not back my ideas. They have come round to my view that prosperity, not austerity, is the aim of policy. A lot will follow from that. Various ideas from my Brexit budget proposals are now Conservative policy.
Change of subject. Who do those Channel 4 bosses think they are? The Conservative Party was entitled to put forward its best spokesman for the climate change debate. It is a subject on which Michael Gove knows far more than Boris Johnson, a fact that Channel 4 should have accepted. Yet another ‘independent’ institution is due for purging after Brexit.
Friends?? Leave it out John. There is no way you can describe the SNP as friends. They do everything they can to hold England back. Most of them hate us and that goes for around half of Scots too. Try living there. It soon becomes obvious yet they get bunged a few million here and there to appease them and keep them in the union. Why? I would be more than happy for them to get their referendum and go. I am sure they will get all their demands from our weak government. It’s time they got their nose out of English politics and shut up. It’s time to reevaluate the Barnet Formula. They get a good deal compared to the English if they want Brussels as their master, so be it. I don’t think they will be as generous as Westminster has for centuries.
Reply We gave them a referendum and they lost. Prior to it they confirmed it was a referendum for a generation.
I am very much enjoying the stage managed row between the Conservatives and Channel 4.
The climate emergency is, by far, the biggest issue for young people. Teenagers, Millennials- pretty much everyone under 30, considers this priority 1.
It is also an area where the Conservatives (and Brexit Party) have no policies of note except to pretend it is not happening. This is possible when the people who vote for you are stubborn and gullible.
It would have been deeply unpleasant for Johnson to have his lack of policies exposed on a stage where those involved actually care. It also made sense for C4 to refuse to accept a non leader at a leaders debate. And the block of ice gave the most accomplished performance I have ever seen from a Tory.
Today No 10 (presumably the unelected Mr Cummings) is telling us C4’s licence is at risk. This, of course, alongside the BBC being at risk too – and also with Mr Johnson set to ban legal cases he doesn’t like. (I am very pleased I have a property abroad I can escape to as this descent into authoritarianism progresses).
But is it all distraction because today we are talking not about Johnson’s woeful performance or the lack of Tory climate policies or the informed, mature and sensible debate the other leaders had. Instead we are talking about blocks of ice. Classic Dom.
Reply So why wouldn’t C4 allow us to field the person Boris thought best to state the case? How is that democratic?