A Wokingham debate

Published: November 30, 2019

I was disappointed to learn we still do not have a debate scheduled for all five parties to set out our positions. I repeat my enthusiasm for such a debate and my willingness to find a different date and time if the original proposal is difficult for two of the candidates.

