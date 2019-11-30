A Wokingham debate

I was disappointed to learn we still do not have a debate scheduled for all five parties to set out our positions. I repeat my enthusiasm for such a debate and my willingness to find a different date and time if the original proposal is difficult for two of the candidates.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Promoted by David Edmonds on behalf of John Redwood both of 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors