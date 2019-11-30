The Conservative campaign

By johnredwood | Published: November 30, 2019

Some voters have asked me when they will be getting more leaflets from us. We spent the first two weeks hand delivering a personalised letter from me to all postal voters, who also received a letter from the Conservative leader, as well as canvassing and delivering a short leaflet as we went.

Each two person household will be receiving two different leaflets by free post, and each one person household one leaflet. We will be hand delivering a large four page leaflet with a more detailed statement on what I have been doing for Wokingham and to influence national policy, and what I would like to do for the constituency if re elected.

I also make extensive information available on this website. It has a good Search facility enabling those interested to see what I think and what I am doing about a wide range of issues. If there are things you want to know more about please contact this website or use Ask John on my Facebook page or send me an email

There are rightly strict limits on spending by candidates in an election. Our campaign is designed to be comfortably within those limits, and depends on the free post and volunteer deliverers to avoid paid for delivery service costs.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

    Promoted by David Edmonds on behalf of John Redwood both of 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page