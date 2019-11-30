The pound has been rising

There has not been a lot of media comment, but the pound has risen from 1.06 Euros to 1.17 Euros since August and from $1.21 to $1.29. The commentators say this has happened thanks to opinion polls implying a Conservative government that can get Brexit done.
Indeed, its not so far off the Euro 1.23 and $1.37 levels it was at just before the referendum. Since then we have seen a worldwide strengthening of the dollar against most currencies, to do with US interest rates being a lot higher than Euro area, Japanese and UK ones.
Prior to the referendum and any suggestion we might leave the EU sterling hit a low of 1.04 Euros in 2009. In the 1980s sterling was well below current levels against the dollar whilst in the EEC.
There has been a lot of nonsense talked about sterling and Brexit. Sterling has fluctuated substantially against both the dollar and the Euro all the time we were firmly in the EU. Interest rate differentials, different outlooks for growth and inflation all have an impact, as does relative money policy. Once out of the EU sterling will doubtless continue to go up and down according to relative sentiment about our economic policy and valuations as it has done during our long time in the EU.
16 Comments
Good morning.
If one track Sterling over the course of say ten years, it becomes clear that it has been falling against many of the major currencies around the world. This is due to markets no longer seeing Sterling as a strong currency. There are many reasons for this and, that is why I believe the Governor of the BoE is correct to maintain interest rates as they are to support the currency.
Blaming sny single event simply does not cut it, we need to examine in more detail as to the reasons why. One such reason may be down to poor exports. We simply are not selling enough to the outside world.
What are the Conservative Parties plans to change this ? To increase economic and industrial activity, exports and to reduce the deficit ? Only whatever they have been doing for nearly the last ten years does not seem to have worked.
Sterling’s best ever against the euro was in 2004, when it cost about fifty-two pence.
John’s claim that it is now “not much” different from before the referendum depends on what you mean by “not much” and he seems to be stretching it.
Throughout most of 2016 a euro cost just over seventy pence. It has recently fallen from over ninety to around eighty-six.
Well if we get sensible economic policies (which might perhaps happen if we get a workable majority and if(?) Boris is sensible and goes for lower taxes and far smaller government) then the pound will be fine. If however we get Corbyn or some dire coalition then it will be a complete disaster.
A couple of thing from the debate last night. Rishi Sunak did quite well. Libdims, SNP, Plaid, Labour, Greens all want a blatantly racist immigration system. Open door to EU good rest bad or worse still open door to almost all in Labour’s case. The Brexit party chairman thinks that the NHS gives excellent outcomes.
Perhaps he should look at the statistics they are actually some of the worse in the world for a developed nation. If Labour are elected they want to gerrymander the voting system, lowering the voting age and allowing nearly anyone resident in the UK to vote.
If, as I think they will, the Tories do get a workable majority. We should all be very grateful to the Boris team for rescuing us from May’s gross incompetence/dishonesty and the 9&/5th places support she took the party to, also from the dire threat of a Corbyn/SNP disaster.
The Newsnight presenter last night Kirsty Wark, in typically BBC blatant bias mode was clearly a big Nichola Sturgeon fan. I think her (and her mad policies) would be a disaster for the UK and are already a disaster for Scotland.
Also grateful to Corbyn for making Labour totally unelectable.
I think you will find that KWark is a Scot and was a close friend of one Gordon Brown, enough said.
Whatever the Pound does the key to our future is what Boris does with his Brexit opportunity should he get in with a working majority. If he continues with WA2, a replica of WA1, he will sink as did the duplicitous May. In the run up to Christmas we will discover just how clever Boris is.
Charles Moore is surely right today on the blatant bias and utter stupidity of the Channel Four Climate “Emergency” debate. Particularly all the opening shots of floods, storms, Greta and Koalas.
It is the London centric Metro-elite talking to itself. Outside the M25 is a different world.
The pound is rising on the prospect of a Boris BRINO.
Latest poll Tory lead down to 12% just like May.
As it becomes clear that Boris is going to shaft us the number of seats will reduce.
It will move up and down in ways that suggest the exchanges can make a profit. They are not charities nor are they precise thermometers. It is perception turned into a profit. Check out the price of sprouts as we move towards Christmas.
Demand and supply. When Sprouts (Sterling) is in demand, the price goes up and vise versa. Sadly, those in power do not all have what it takes to understand this. Too much magic money tree thinking which further devalues the currency and makes us poorer.
People talk as if the EU was a safe haven. It is not.
The euro is based on Germany which is slowing down and if – and when – we leave the EU a major economic engine will be removed. That is going to leave a very weak EU indeed. Add to that the political weakness because the EU is in no way democratic and also the drive to ever closer union and you have the recipe for long term disaster – perhaps a very nasty disaster indeed.
Mike
We will still be paying in for years to come while, through the powers of the ECJ via the WA, the UK will be asset stripped by France and Germany. Sadly, we have a political class that is too self interested to see this and care. Witness Greece.
Sterling is remarkably strong considering our manufacturing industry has been under a sustained attack from the EU for the last 20 or so years. Whole sections have been effected by EU regulations and inducements to move whole factories to Eastern Europe.
The rise in exchange rates is in anticipation of our leaving the EU but if we don’t do so properly they will slide back down
Over the last 3 years there has been much talk of the approaching ‘cliff edge” which has been the Remainer’s ultimate weapon in Project Fear. Now we have the threat of a real ”cliff edge”.
If Boris and the Conservative Party does not get a substantial majority and we end up with a hung parliament similar to that prior to the election, this country will slide into the quagmire and confusion of the EU and disappear off the world stage forever.
There is a substantial group of potential Labour, Lib/Dem and SNP, MPs who have never accepted the result of the Referendum and who’s sole aim is to drive this country into the arms of Europe and ultimate oblivion. The fewer that get elected the better
Seems to me that over the past year or two the pound has fallen at the prospect of a ‘no deal’ and risen on the hope of a ‘deal’ which is why it is ‘high’ today. The closer we are tied to the EU the higher the pound goes. And it looks like WA2 keeps us as a client state.