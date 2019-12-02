Lifting confidence

Confidence is a precious flower. It is easily damaged or lost. The last three years have seen the UK’s standing at home and abroad damaged by political indecision. It has been undermined by a new coarseness of language and an anger of debate by some, and by MPs in the last Parliament who promised one thing to their electors to get elected in the 2017 election, only to do the opposite once elected.
Instead of a newly independent UK developing better trade contacts with the rest of the world whilst continuing with many links, contracts and partnerships with businesses, individuals and institutions in the EU, the UK was dragged down by its very own Parliament. The Parliament first voted to send the letter of withdrawal from the EU, then did everything in its power to undermine the UK government’s negotiating position in the long talks that followed. Now in this election all the opposition parties from the last Parliament seek to prevent or delay Brexit. They wish to prolong the agony, expose the UK to a longer period of uncertainty, and strengthen the hand of the EU even more in yet more negotiations .
A second referendum cannot unite the country behind a single course of action. The Lib Dems have already said they would ignore another vote to Leave. Why should Leave voters accept a second referendum result in the unlikely event that it went the other way, when their decision to leave has so far not been implemented. For the sake of UK democracy we have to accept the result of votes.
Remain politicians have always complained about anything which undermines confidence and defers investment. They must see it is their attempts to stop or delay Brexit further that is now the main cause of the very uncertainty they dislike. The economy can do well from here, but ending the political uncertainty would help.
7 Comments
Good Morning,
Honesty is surely the most delicate of flowers.
Mrs. May could have taken us out of the EU on 29th March 2019; she, and she alone, decided to request an extension when it was not needed nor legally required.
We now have a new PM who touts HIS oven-ready WA, when in fact it is no more than a warmed over May Treaty. The Institute for government’s analysis says there are ‘no significant changes’. And yet the government wishes us to believe it is now a wonderful new deal.
Honesty, Sir John, is what we, the voters, really want.
Yet more attempts to blame anyone except the Brexiters for the fact that every single promise that they made in 2016 has turned out to be false
Meanwhile, in the real world, the newly independent UK is desperately trying to develop better trade contacts with the rest of the world, only to be told – no, go away and come back once you have finally sorted out your future relationship with the EU and, by the way, we have no intention of offering you as good a deal as you have now as a member of the EU, because your precious independence simply means you are much much weaker than before
A 3 year transition period when we concede to all the EU demands won’t help restore confidence.
At the end of 2022 we will be in exactly the same position as we are now because unless we agree to free movement, common fisheries and EU budget contribution nothing will change.
Many politicians in the UK have exposed their lack of respect for democracy, and the electorate. We knew it was there, due to the continuous handing of power to the EU without allowing the electorate a choice, but it is now out in the open.
Many UK Politicians have proven without doubt that they will lie and cheat and ignore the electorate when it suits and those same politicians also reject Trump, the elected US President, but have no problems with unelected Presidents and officials in the EU. They are killing off democracy and want to decide between themselves (and with no regard to the voters) who governs, as happens in the EU.
Good morning Sir John
I wonder what would happen in other walk of life if we ‘All’ lied on our CV’s to get a job? Then all immediately broke our contract with our employer once we had taken up our post?
It appears that Parliment is comfortable in having contempt for the electorate, but can’t comprehend why we the People(their employer) reciprocates.
Maybe what is required is the election of a government so brutal that it will jolt the British electorate into life. Only then when their freedoms, income and assets have been stripped and taken will they wake up and stop voting for parties that are working hard to deceive them