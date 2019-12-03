Helping people be better off

This election is about the prosperity and the well being of electors. Most of the parties in the election think they should tax you more as they think they can spend your money better than you can. The Conservatives offer more tax cuts, and want to help you earn and spend more of your own money.
Since 2010 Conservatives have taken many people out of paying Income Tax altogether and have cut tax for all standard rate taxpayers. We have frozen fuel duties for nine years to keep the costs of travelling down. We have boosted lower incomes through the Living Wage. We have increased the amount you can earn before Family Credit is reduced. We are doubling free child care to 30 hours for parents with 3-4 year olds, helping adults to earn more.
Since 2010 income inequality has fallen. There has been a 3.7 million rise in employment as many new jobs have been created.
All this is at risk from Labour, Lib Dem and Green agendas. Every time Labour has been in government since the war it has presided over a crisis which has pushed up unemployment and left the country more deeply in debt. This time these parties tell you they want to tax you more and spend more of your money. Why give them the chance when their policies will cost your family dear?
38 Comments
We need to more to help the self-employed.
Take an axe not a scalpel to the regulations.
For example, exclude anyone self-employed from completing an income tax return if their income is less than £50,000. Raise the VAT turnover to £250,000. Below those limits they are micro-businesses. They don’t have a full time or even part time accountant to fill out forms for the government. The owner has to do it themselves after long working days. There time would be much spent expanding their business.
Indeed so much of my time and my staffs’ time is spend dealing with tax returns, PAYE, red tape, tax planning, employment issues and other endless red tape rather than expanding the business. It is hugely damaging and an almost entirely pointless and unproductive activity. Then idiots like Philip Hammond have the cheek to complain of low UK productivity. People like him and Therasa (gender pay reporting) May pushing high complex taxes, even more EU, rigged green crap energy markets, red tape and big government are the main cause.
Surely even Oxford PPE & Geography plonkers like them can see this?
Many people have been forced into self-employment against their will, by firms casualising their operations.
What is needed is decent employment and trade union law – almost entirely a sovereign matter – to protect terms and conditions, and to dis-incentivise this scam therefore.
That, absolutely, will only happen under a Labour government.
“All this is at risk from Labour, Lib Dem and Green agendas.”
The greatest risk is there are people in this country who vote for these parties.
One understands why some people would never vote Tory. Tories generally do not. But to vote for other parties which they know are undemocratic, simplistic, dishonest is a worry. There are too many un-nice people in the UK. I’ve worked with many like them and my whole family are the same.
You can’t help the family in which you are born. I regret replicating.
Personally I would make the cost of getting to work tax deductible, and take it into account in benefits calculations. Same for training courses you choose to do. That would be the one most sensible tax reform going.
+1
With student debt, tax on wages and tax on getting to work I really don’t know why people bother.
I’ve been reading through the CP manifesto for the upcoming GE. Many good proposals in there. In the context of a recent blog I welcome the support for carers and in particular on page 17;
“As part of our efforts to empower and support disabled people,we will reduce the number of reassessments a disabled person must go through when a significant change in condition is unlikely”
.. one less unnecessary stress and waste of time and energy.
Thank you for highlighting this, dixie, with regard to disabled people. The continual stream of assessments is a nightmare plus the frequent changing of criteria/forms with regard to local authority assessments for individuals with special needs, necessitating yet more meetings and more precious time expended in said forms.
In my northern rock solid Labour Constituency, Tories give off without camouflage an air of superciliousness. Like the proverbial ‘pay a man tuppence per hour extra and his accent changes and he puts on airs and graces.’ He does, here. More per hour and he oozes the twopence-half penny millionaire as we term it.
Little local Labour politicians are successfully camouflaged by an ideology keying into a residual communality and their words ring with it. It has less and less success as time grows, however.
Once the Socialist-ideological perversion of rational communality is destroyed as it brooks no modern argument, then Labour politicians will be seen to ooze the same superciliousness only wrapped.
It still leaves a blank. While that blank, that vacuum exists, not Tories but Labour will continue to fill it as they sound in ghostly echo the part missing.
If we stay in the EU it doesn’t really matter which party governs the UK, as the EU will be calling the shots in their continuous power grab. In fact, we may as well get rid of our expensive House of Commons and House of Lords. Why pay for so many of them when their ‘jobs’ are progressively delegated to the EU?
I wish I could believe that we will leave the EU, but the majority of UK politicians appear determined to keep us in, with either Remain or Brino.
The only thing I would say, is that in the past, when there was talk of 30 hours free child care, some Nurseries and providers said they would have to close. Apparently, the Government didn’t give them enough funding to make that happen. I believe that some actually did close
This was in the last ten years, and many are asking the parents to contribute things, in order to try and make ends meet.
Before elections, Politicians make lots of rash promises, some of which are quietly dropped when they get into power.
Corbyn is the only danger to this country yet the polls are showing that he’s gaining support ,where the hell do these pollsters get there information from probably from guardian or daily Mirror readers, I had been a labour voter most of my voting age but this one and only time my vote will be gifted to the conservatives , this is a once in a lifetime to leave the Eu we will never ever get the chance again lab/libs/snp/Eu would put up laws to make sure it wouldn’t happen again
I wouldn’t trust in the Tories to leave the EU. Their Surrender Treaty is worse than staying in as full members.
Polls seem to be designed to influence minds, rather than provide actual facts. They are easy enough to manipulate to achieve psychological changes in the population, e.g jack up the Labour vote numbers and scare people witless. I can’t be bothered looking at them anymore. No-one can know the result till the 13th December (unless of course the election has been rigged).
I found my career direction after coming across the work of Alan Kay, Xerox PARC and discovering the joys of Smalltalk, so the ideas and direction discussed in Dominic Cummings blogs which I recently started reading have been of interest.
In the context of this and your recent blogs he lauds the work of Richard AL Jones at the University of Sheffield and his paper – A Resurgence of the Regions, which discusses how the whole of the UK can benefit from support and investment, not just London and the Golden Triangle.
Are you familiar with this paper?
If the UK is to be successful having gained it’s freedom from the EU straitjacket then all areas of the country must be able succeed and prosper. We cannot be in the situation where London sucks in all the money/advantages and merely doles out means tested benefits to the lower GVA inhabitants outer Britain.
BTW I disagree with Cummings et al that the South East is fully blessed. Outside London and the magic triangle we are viewed as dormitories, while in work we succeeded in spite of the London “pull” and elevated salaries.
The tax cuts in reality probably won’t amount to much difference for many and a little from all means that the cumulative amount would be worthwhile, however the point you made about trusting the government to spend wisely is what my argument would hinge on .
The people who put cases together and put in requests for more public money are not necessarily the ones who should receive. Deception , omission , exaggerating claims of unsafe situations, hyping potential profits etc are the stuff these cases are made of .
Good morning.
I disagree. For me it is about respecting the Leave vote and delivering a proper BREXIT, and trust. Trust in our politicians, trust in our government, trust in our system. Currently there is no trust.
+1
This is the reason the election was called. To sort out the Brexit impasse.
We need more Leave politicians in Parliament.
Mark B: “I disagree. For me it is about respecting the Leave vote and delivering a proper BREXIT, and trust. ”
I agree. This was the election they were supposedly frightened to have, because the opposition would lose.
Mark B: “Trust in our politicians, trust in our government, trust in our system. Currently there is no trust.”
There is a deficit of trust. In any case, to be trusted, an individual has to be trustworthy. What with the expense scandals, phantom BREXIT. Are they?
Good morning. It seems clear that this is genuinely Sir John’s view; Corbyn is worse than remain. I think this is a terrible misjudgement because, leaving aside the economic case for Brexit, as you imply, trust and democracy are bigger issues than prosperity (though my view is that all the Tories can offer is to make us less poor than Labour might…).
The difficulty is that, perhaps for the vast majority of the population, abstractions like trust and democracy are, at best, secondary to the material consideration of money in the pocket. Perhaps this is because people generally take trust and democracy for granted? If this is so, then what freedoms we have left in this country are threatened to a degree far greater than if we had a Marxist PM, let alone Corbyn. Freedom must be fought for, not only to win it to but to hold it. Are enough people in this country willing to fight?
Absolutely. This election is about Brexit, everything else is just bluster.
Yes, Mark B. Many of us will agree with that. Everything else just seems to be displacement activity.
Our personal well being and prosperity we can take care of ourselves once we are out of the clutches of the greedy EU and its ever-gaping maw.
At this moment in time, there is nothing more important than to escape before we are dragged down, and all these wishes and promises and pledges for the future are less than ashes.
You are right, Mark B, but Boris et al are apparently determined to ignore the elephant in the room and assume they can fob us off with BRINO.
Mark B Absolutely agree that trust is all important. When politicians, parties and Parliament have lost the trust of the people, they have lost the very reason for their existence.
Quite so, but here’s a question – what has enriched American citizens by an estimated one trillion dollars but has been denied to us in the UK by our supposedly Conservative government with energy policies clones of Labour’s.
Fracking.
Lord (Matt) Ridley has written a devastating critique (see GWPF Forum “How green lies & Russian propaganda killed Britain’s shale revolution”) on how ministers have caved in to the Green Mafia on the spurious pretext of vibrations similar to passing lorries.
We will never achieve our potential prosperity until a new government stands up to the Green Mafia.
Why aren’t we hearing more of the ruination of the economy under a Corbyn-led government, by our politicians who appear on the media?
We have had a Tory led government for nearly 10 years.
Many, if not most, people feel worse off.
Not pensioners of course. Their incomes and services have been protected as everyone else has had theirs slashed.
And then there is Brexit. A policy we know will make us all pointlessly worse off than we would have been – with the young worse affected than the old.
I really don’t like Mr Corbyn. Under him I will pay more tax. But I can not and never will vote for this embarrassing rump of economically illiterate hate the Tory party has become.
People can be made better off in many ways. Free time is the optimum way to make people better off.
Government obsession with encouraging families to work so it can collect two sets of tax and claim equal opportunities spoils quality of life.
If all families have two earners then noone is better off, just keeping up with their neighbours, costs rise as people have more income. Better to encourage fewer couples to both work and encourage volunteering or other more productive use of time for family or community.
Scrap free childcare. If families can not afford childcare then work is not paying so they should give it up. There is no reason why the man should be the one working, if the woman can earn more house husbandry is a noble occupation.
Mark B is 100% right.
Once we have a proper BREXIT we will become prosperous and be able to enhance the well being of electors. Anything short of this and we will slide back into the ‘deep and nasty’ which prompted this election
This election, like any election, is about something more fundamental than prosperity and well-being: it is about respecting the British and Northern Irish people. It is not about changing the anthem to read: “Britons never, never, never shall be slaves…except for a little while under Art. 127 of the Withdrawal Agreement (EU legislative authority over the UK during the transition period)”.
Yes it is a war between those who wish the dignity of success and have a social responsibility, and those who consider themselves perpetually entitled. You are correct, the UK version of socialism never has worked and never will work. I hope the electorate realise this.
If the Conservatives want to help us be more prosperous why have they spent £100 billion of taxpayers money just so as to keep the Tory Party united in their pursuit of a new EU Treaty; rather than just leaving the EU as we, the people, voted for? This is plain robbery.
[Calculation: 41 months to date + 13 months to Dec 2020 @£1 billion a month to EU; £39 billion incentive paid to EU on signing WA; £7 billion asset unclaimed from EIB.]
All that usual manifesto (promises promises) stuff is all very well, but the election was called to seek a Government majority to get us out of a ridiculous hung Parliament. The issue is course is over the Ref and what is called Brexit. Boris pretends WA mk2 is a great ‘deal’ when in fact it is remaining tied in so many ways. Each step along the tortuous path over 3 years has confirmed the Establishment will not allow us to Leave the EU the way the electorate wanted. May was and now Boris is in step.
Until the government cancel HS2 and all the renewable subsidies we can be quite sure the Boris government have no intention of of helping people to be better off. We shall see soon after the election if they are tax borrow and piss down the drain merchants in the Conservative tradition since John ERM Major or not.
The signs so far are not very good (indicated by the HS2 inquiry outcome and sidelining of the sensible Lord Berkely) and by Javid announcing the cancelling CT tax cuts and increasing Stamp duty rate to a top rate of 18%.
This election is about leaving the EU.
It is about holding parliamentarians accountable for the past three miserable years and about making them listen to the electorate.
Unfortunately the turkey/Christmas/voting scenario over many years has left us in a very shaky position.
We don’t have anyone to vote for who truly represents us let alone cares about our wellbeing. ( All opposition having been soviet-magicked away).
Look at the mess they have got us into!!
Meanwhile, back in loopy-Labourland employers are again being targeted with a proposal for a 22% obligatory payrise for employees. They’ve been at the forefront of agitating over stagnating wages, yet oblivious that this was ably assisted by Labour’s combined Tax Credit and Minimum Wage policies. The only legal obligation on employers is to pay the minimum wage and when this is insufficient to live on the taxpayer is required to pick up the bill through in-work benefits. This policy bypasses the now taxpayer-subsidised employer who pockets the extra profits, another of Labour’s self-righteous beefs. Has anyone in Labour ever run anything resembling a business or are they all career politicians?
Good morning Sir John
“All this is at risk from Labour, Lib Dem and Green agendas. Every time Labour has been in government since the war it has presided over a crisis which has pushed up unemployment and left the country more deeply in debt.” You missed off Plaid and the SNP. Everyone of them are on what is often termed the Extreme Left. A vote for any of them is a Vote for Labour and Corbyn you couldn’t put a piece of paper between the policies of this cabal of the left. In fact all their agendas set out to out-bid how much money the wish to steal from the Peoples of this Country and dress it up as a free lunch.
The bit were you are wrong is they don’t ‘presided over a crisis’ they create a crisis then bail out for someone else to get the blame for the necessary rebalancing, recession . Thus allowing them to be seen as the good guys.
Gordon Brown(Labour) bailing out personal friend with taxpayer money still needs another 20years of taxpayer support before we can move on. Even though to fund his peccadillos he dumped our reserves at a discount price, got rid of the UK’s energy producing facility and many more equally stupid decisions. Then to cap it all he signed off on the Lisbon Treaty with out reference to we the People. Which is why from next year the UK voice (if we stay as it now seems even with Boris) in the EU counts for nothing – no veto etc., etc.
From what is said by the leaders of these Parties they will all adopt support for Corbyn regardless of the headline rhetoric.
From what is being said by the Conservatives and their attitude in the last Parliament it is clear they have moved to the left side of being realistic. As you have also shown in your preamble.
There is an old parable ‘do you give a man fish to eat or do you provide him with the means to catch his own’. Which if followed in Government, is do you provide the People with a free pass or the framework to reach their full potential.
Too often Governments particularly those on the Left want to ensure the People are always beholden to them as a Party and as their Rulers. This is then a quite naturally a spiral into debt and decline. Helping people up the ladder only works if it creates payback to invest in the next tier that will profit from help. Germany after the War used the money from the Marshall Aid fund to create an investment fund for industry, which in itself via interest created a bigger fund. The UK(under Labour) blew it all on a whimsical asperations.
There can never be a one size fits all, as what makes the human race special, is we are all different. No Country can prosper while it constrains endeavors. The Left has always been authoritarian and controlling, now the Conservative Party after 40 years of EU influence are falling into the same trap.
The People are better at earning, profiting therefore contributing to society than any authoritarian diktat. Hence the phrase ‘trust the people’, as we now know that is something governments are frightened to do. Is it because they fear it undermines there desire to ‘rule’ ?
‘This election is about the prosperity and the well being of electors.’
Has Brexit gone the same way as ‘This is your decision, whatever the result of the referendum, the Government will honour it’ (Cameron). And ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’ (May) ?
The Tory gentleman canvassing on my doorstep seemed a little taken aback when I said that I felt disenfranchised as we are being asked to choose the lesser of two evils.