IR 35 needs changing

I am writing to the Chancellor to tell him he should drop changes which force self employed people to be taxed as employed. There is considerable worry about this amongst people who are self employed. A Conservative government needs to be on their side. The self employed make a great contribution to our economy and lack the support of a bigger employer if they lose a customer, fall ill or want to go on holiday.
The Treasury and HMRC have been after the self employed for decades. Governments of all hues have pandered to them in the pursuit of more money to spend. They are killing the productive economy. Small business are the lifeblood of the UK economy and, it never ever is wise to hurt those who vote for you – witness the dementia tax of 2017. No one votes for political parties that make them poorer, so please stop these attacks on the self-employed, they are a small but vital part of the economy.
What needs to be done is to clamp down on the employers, who cynically demand that their operators be self-employed, but who also insist that they be available whenever and for as long as they might demand.
Such operators are not self-employed, quite obviously. They are zero-hours contracted employees, but with no protections such as the working time directive, sick pay, etc.
This, I doubt, will happen under Tory rule, however.
Yes. Correct, also I’ve been canvassing. Nobody wants any sort of WA. Boris is forcing a new treaty on us for which he has no mandate and the public are not minded to give him a mandate. The Tories will not get a majority. Please God the DUP hope the balance of power again!
OT: Sir John, several weeks ago you asked an open question about energy. My reply was about the electricity infrastructure would not be good enough. Well, look at Falkirk gas problem. It is reported they are requesting that electricity usage is dialled back as the network can’t cope. I rest my case.
Look at who benefits from employing contractors, instead of employing people. That should be your target, not those who are forced into incorporating by the demands of big business.
There has been a sustained attack on small business by all parties, not least by onerous red tape which big business can cope with, and small business cannot.
I agree. Self-employment should be encouraged. Of course your customers become your boss in some ways, but some of us work better without a real boss. If not, we think we do, and that is a goal in itself. The rising of ones self.
This Chancellor seems to need a lot of guidance.
The BBC have destroyed the system by falsely claiming their staff are self-employed in order to avoid employer’s NI contributions – this loophole needs to be closed first before you consider changing IR35.
What is the point of your party? You’ve embraced all of Labour’s politics even to the point of demonising the self-employed though you bend over backwards for the public sector. It’s unprincipled, gutless politics.
You continually give ground to the enemy (the Left, the public sector, the unions) simply to neutralise the immediate threat but they sense your weakness and always come back for more. You can never satisfy these people and the more you do they more embedded they become.
The private taxpayer (who can’t fight back) is having to finance the Tories unprincipled and cowardly refusal to reform the immoral and deliberate waste of the public sector and who picks up the cost of all this? Yes, the self-employed hence the tax-grab
Well done. You should be called New Labour
Please ask the government to reverse the catastrophic changes to the way dividends are taxed too.
Sledgehammer to crack a nut, as ever from government.
Long overdue, the self employed are the seedbed of the economy
.Those that harass them are the exact opposite. HMRC, The Treasury and government both political and civil service are totally feather bedded. They have no concept of walking the high wire without a safety net, as I have described the SE in the past. Anything you can do to get these pampered none producers off the backs of the SE will be much appreciated and of long term benefit to the country.
IT Contractors were ordered by the Inland Revenue to set up Limited Companies to “make their employment position clear”. This added to expenses and employment taxes, but these could be reduced by paying a portion of income as dividends.
Big Consultancy firms objected to having to compete with individual contractors – they wanted all the money from embedding a team of programmers on site. And so they lobbied for IR35 to get rid of their competition. And it was given them.
Yes, some people abused the system by paying out too much as divididends. So why was not the answer to have a rule limiting the amount of dividends that could be paid as a proportion of turnover – and apply that rule across the board to every company in the Land? A level playing field rather than one that was blatantly rigged in favour of the big boys?
And because individual contract workers haven’t been stamped out we are now entering phase 2.
No thought has been given to those who work on this basis away from home because there is no work where they live. And there is no concern that the response of large companies is just to sack their contractors and send the work abroad instead.
So in what way do any of the main parties represent the interests of their individual constituents rather than their Corporate (or Union) overlords? In what way is this any different to the politicians who were obeying their EU paymasters to overturn our democratic vote in the last Parliament?
The most egregious aspect of IR35 is that the taxpayer is always in doubt as regards their status. HMRC have a long list of complex criteria by which they establish your status under this tax regime. They absolutely refuse to settle this status in advance so the self-employed tax payer enters into years of uncertainty in addition to the normal vagaries of their chosen career. The consequences of assuming their status incorrectly are catastrophic; debt, worry & even bankruptcy. No wonder IR35 is so hated by those subject to it.
For the self employed, obtaining timely payment especially from some large businesses is time consuming and can bring about demise of a small enterprise. Large organisations would unilaterally extend payment terms from 30 to 60, 90 and 120 days; the accounting profession ensured that their cashflow was funded free by the weaker party. And we all know how HMRC treat taxes due on invoicing. The Bolton Report 1963 highlighted the problem but no government has ever grasped the nettle. When one finally does we will know we have an enterprise friendly administation.
Indeed it does, but so much else need changing to0, Stamp duty rates, the double taxation of landlord interest that hits tenants, inheritance taxes at such absurdly high levels, the pension rules that can tax people at 90%+ (and cause the NHS such issues with staff & cancelled operations).
Just undo anything done by the dire tax, borrow, make absurdly complex and piss down the drain Chancellors Major, Brown, Darling, Osborne and Hammond would be a good starting point. We need to get taxes down from pushing 50% of GDP to about 25% of GDP and to get freedom of choice into health care, education, the media and housing. Just a safely net for those few who need it.
A sensible move, it was introduced out of envy and spite.
We need to encourage those who take risks with their own money, because when they succeed we all benefit, as they employ others, and invest and spend more.
Let’s have legislation specifying that the self-employed cannot be taxed at all if their ‘earn’ less than the minimum wage! My tenants often take home less and especially when they hit the far-too-low VAT threshold. Let’s have commercial property landlords exempt from Business Rates when their shops are empty – then they might have some money to refurbish and maintain the fabric of these buildings (if they are exempted from VAT for fixing the roof) and have a chance of reletting. Let’s have professional 7 day a week traders in mobile butchers vans etc forced to rent a shop or sell in the ‘weekly market’ 1 day a week by making One day a week official market day throughout the U.K.
Its about choice, I am self-employed and when I decided to transfer from a safe employment scheme to a high risk venture knowing that I would be responsible for my own sick-pay holidays etc.
We’ve always had a number of decently paid self-employed in the UK and its never been on the horizon nor an issue, it has in fact over years been the norm in our economy. We never needed a definition from HMRC or the courts until now.
Now the situation and patterns of self employment has change and dear I say this has been largely due to mixed messages from government, poorly paid self-employed (delivery drivers, taxi drivers etc) and greedy companies replacing employed for self-employed.
If companies had to pay me a percentage of pension, holiday, paye etc they would never have engaged me. Most self-employed invoice a higher daily rate to off set theses costs and risks
Good to hear some sense from Farage on Radio Five Live now interviewed by Nicky Campbell. Farage one of very few politicians who is a climate realist. Nicky Campbell even came out with the “BBC thing” 98% of scientist B*** Sh*** yet again. The BBC propaganda on this issue is totally one sided and absurd. Climate realist and sensible scientists seem to be banned.
The Boris deal is clearly not Brexit as Farage points out. Nicky Campbell is clearly another “BBC group think” dope to his core, another art graduate (History at Aberdeen it seems).
I have absolutely no idea how business tax works…but I do know that during phone ins about small business, business owner all complain that they are running faster to stand still.
We all know that the EU idea of business is for it to be private but heavily regulated (which presumably includes various taxes to keep control of them) . That will not, and never will,
leave, the backbone of our country – small and medium businesses – in any fit position to thrive.
So taxation as an employee, is against a self employed person….they have to fund themselves for sick and holiday pay, so to tax them otherwise does seem unfair.
The tax system needs to be simplified, but why should self employed be taxed less than employed?
Doing this immediately encourages tax scammers such as highly paid people at the BBC to declare themselves as self employed. It also encourages companies to employ contract rather than permanent.
Here I disagree, simplified tax, equal weighting and less tax to employ someone is what we need.
I agree with you proposition Sir John, but it disturbs me that you would need to explain this to a conservative Chancellor.
What about the new death tax which means probate fees are levied according to the value of the estate. This is scandalous.