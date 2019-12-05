Lack of trust stifles debate

Listening to the interviews on the main media is a frustrating experience. The interviewers assume all politicians are telling fibs, so they keep asking the same questions over and over again. The politicians expecting to be on trial usually play safe and stick to a few sound bites their party wants to get across. No-one is allowed to explain the complexity or nuances of many topics, because to do so would be seen as a weakness, or undermining the clarity of the approved soundbite.
The introduction of so called professional fact checkers is particularly corrosive. These people are often said to be experts. They are also people with their own political views, party preferences and biases, but we are not told about those. They may be an expert in their chosen field, but the point at issue may be one where different experts have different views. They are allowed to present as if their expert view is the only one possible. An expert economist for example is allowed to assert a future growth rate, without having to admit his or her attitude to future political events affecting the growth rate, and without having to explain that many other economists have different forecasts.
It is true that some parties and individuals in election debate wander well from the truth, whilst others believe in their view of the truth knowing they will have to deliver on it if elected. This has always been true, and used to be dealt with by the free flow of debate between the parties. When Labour lie that the Conservatives are going to privatise the NHS, past experience of Conservative governments and united voices saying No we will not should be sufficient to persuade many voters that this is simply a false accusation. I’m not expecting a BBC Fact checker to clear up that one.
Many of the issues in dispute are matters of judgement more than matters of fact. Many of them relate to the future, so they cannot be a matter of proven fact. Listening to a debate recently about the NHS and trade deals showed what a stupid position the media have got us into. There was no background understanding that the fundamental principle of free at the point of use with health care delivered on the basis of need is shared territory between all the main parties. Nor was there much permitted understanding that for profit companies supply drugs, cleaning, catering and a range of services where that makes sense, and did so under Labour governments. No one is proposing harming the NHS in anyway by a trade deal so why dont the fact checkers guide us on that one?
77 Comments
Sir John,
You try to present a scholarly analysis of the state of electioneering by the two main parties, which obviously cannot stand up to scrutiny. The attempts to mislead (polite) by both parties has done you, the political class, yet more harm to your reputation. eg, 50,000 MORE nurses from Mr. Johnson, free university for all English students, by Mr. Corbyn, to quote only two mammoth porkies. Its just farcical.
Lets face it, we have a choice between Billy Bunter Boris and Worzel Gummidge. You may think I am disrespectful of the two main party leaders, but surely, the lies we are being told on a daily basis is far worse.
Reply The Conservatives will train and recruit more nurses as it has done in recent years.
John’s rather pious position is pushing it, I think.
Even allowing for metaphor, shouldn’t Johnson’s claim that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than not leave the European Union at the end of October mean that he at least should have resigned?
There are other examples of bad faith simply too numerous to list.
Please don’t blame anyone other than your own party for the electorate’s or for anyone else’s lack of trust in you, therefore.
Reply to reply
This is point that I believe Peter was making , Sir John. You claim the Conservative Party has created more nurses yet, after some nearly 10 years, you seem to have discovered that you need to create even more ! That means you did not create enough in the beginning or, you are just saying things that you think the electorate want to hear to get votes. You fail to realise that we see through all this and yet, you carry on ?
Reply Demand for NHS services is rising so we need to keep on recruiting more.
What about the bursary?
Reply to reply
Of what caliber though? Most of the highly trained European ones have left or are leaving.
Reply to reply
A lot of people feel that Borisis is just going to create a situation of complete breakdown and goes out with no deal. I do hope so. Already it seems as clear as day that the EU have built up their agenda to give us three fifths of NAF all as the price for any trade deal.
Sorry Sir John sent twice in error
Reply to reply
It is not the recruiting that is the problem that is the solution. The problem is stopping them leaving the profession once qualified. As I said to my local Tory MP at the hastings “does any of your experienced dedicated civil servants (his words) actually carry out any survey directly with the people who leave and ask the basic question why? Instead of sitting in Whitehall they should be out there walking the talk and get on the same level face to face and not rely on pollsters and the like. When your face to face as you well know there is no hiding place.
The Conservatives say they will continue to ‘steal’ nurses from their poor countries, where they are much needed, with lure of higher salaries and citizenship of the U.K. which is seen as a meal ticket for life.
This is one of the many reasons Conservatives are finding it so difficult to vote for Boris dreadful manifesto.
reply to reply……but Sir John do you really think Boris’ inclusion of 19,000 (of 50,000 more) nurses he states can be retained that might otherwise leave, is an honest realistic pledge? How can it be achieved? Double nurses pay? As Corbyn would have it – a 4 day week, when in fact many nursing shifts is exactly that – 4 shifts a week.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer was on the radio this morning claiming that ‘We have balanced the books’. This is at a time when his plan is to borrow more and increase the deficit. His previous career was in banking before the crisis. Does balancing the books have a different meaning in banking parlance? They are allowed to create money to lend so perhaps he is counting the money that he is planning to create with the help of the magic tree. How is Deutchebank these days?
Good morning.
Thank you for finally putting up my post from yesterday. I am sure many do not want to read about the EU’s, Common Defence Union, but hey ?
—
The Media has become just another useful tool for political party and Establishment propaganda. It does not seek to understand and reveal the truth of a matter rather than to indoctrinate the populace. Government use ‘experts’ to tell them what they want to hear and forward policies that otherwise would not be popular. Forward among these is the Climate Change SCAM, Leaving the EU and numerous sin taxes (eg sugar, salt and plastic bags).
All those who complain about Labour using the NHS in there black propaganda initiative against them have no right to do so. There is plenty of evidence that Labour have been privatising the NHS in their time in office but no political capital was ever made of it.
Those who complain about so called experts had ample opportunity to bring in legislation to curb the media in this abuse of peoples trust. But as I say, they may not have wished to for their own selfish reasons.
In summary. The media continue to pretend to tell the truth, and we the people, pretend to believe them. 😉
‘Pretend to believe them’! The Media are the last people I would believe!
Channel 4 is particularly bad in this respect, so much so, that I have to switch off Channel 4 News most nights. Any person who tries to explain things, is constantly harangued and interrupted , so that the Presenter can put his/her own point of view.
Their smug self importance is a real turn off for me.
Well Corbyn/McDonnell keep claiming that all their mad spending spree, and let’s be Venezuela agenda, will be funded by people earning more than about £85,000. Then we have a transport secretary who claims 53% of our energy comes from wind and solar (when the correct figure is under 3% in the UK and less that 0.5% worldwide) and he even claims that electric cars are “zero emission”.
So are these people A. very dim and ignorant indeed or B. just blatantly lying to con people into voting for them?
Excellent piece by Allister Heath in the Telegraph today – The hypocrisy of Remainer fanatics flocking to Corbyn is jaw-dropping. Europhiles who vote for Labour’s neo-Marxist agenda can no longer claim to hold liberal values
Also a good letter from a doctor saying how we are expensively training doctors many of who then leave the county to earn double or more overseas and then we import other doctors (many of whom Would not make the cut to work in say Australia, New Zealand, Canada or the US) to replace them. One of very many reasons the NHS has such poor health outcomes.
A good example is Boris saying that he will get Brexit done by the end of January when Barnier is saying that the talks will go on for years..
We all know Johnson is lying so why give him a good majority.
Reply The PM has rightly promised we will exit the Implementation period at the end of next year.
Reply to reply
BJ’s promises are meaningless for obvious reasons. However, I do believe his aspiration is to exit the IP at the end of next year, which he can achieve by so closely aligning the UK with the EU that any changes to trade are so minor that they can be agreed in a matter of months, before the summer deadline.
Sir John, it is clear that you are hoping against hope that somehow we will accidentally stumble into a clean break Brexit. But I cannot see how this position has any credibility whatsoever, for the way to achieve a clean break is to bin the WA. But that isn’t happening. Or perhaps you can explain why I’m wrong?
What will the “Implementation period” implement that couldn’t have been implemented over the past 3 years, ready for a simple exit at the end of January?
How is that a Lie. Barnier is not the EU, he does what his master tell him to. He was never elected, he is not subject to democratic scrutiny.
He is a French Man with a grudge, in this case because someone (OK a country) dares to suggest his master rule has no real place in a free democratic world.
With a good majority Boris could just walk and we could all get on with things that matter.
Come on Sir John. You’re stretching loyalty too far with that one! Your new intake of Remain Tory boys and girls will keep us in.
Are you saying that they will vote WTO when negotiations fail in 12 months?
Reply to reply
Implementation Period ? But we voted to Leave, not hang around at indeterminate exit lounge.
Reply to Reply
Cameron promised he would trigger Article 50 the day after a Leave vote,
May promised we would leave on 29th March,
Johnson promised we would leave on 31st October.
So much for Tory leaders’ promises.
But we know from experience that, lying in front of the bulldozers, die in a ditch and 100% leaving 31st October, all lies. Why should we believe that at the end of the implementation period we will leave.
BTW just what are we implementing during this time when the EU says everything stays as is.
There is nothing to implement, so are you misleading, not explaining or continuing a lie?
Johnson stated he was not extending before as he would rather die in a ditch, he said the UK wouldmleave do or,die by 31/10/2019. We were told by your MPs there was nothing remainers could do about it.
It strikes me you are deflecting the lies told by your party and govts rather than apologisemor suggest a way forward. We had empty promises to clean up parliament after the expense scandal.
You might recall you supported the Bloomberg speech, Lancaster speech- both of which were to deceive the people. Cameron lied he had reformed the EU, Mayhab lied 108 times- many answers to your own party who distrusted her- to leave the EU by 29/03/2019. Dishonest Kitkat tapes. Why has Mayhab not been investigated or impeached for lying.
Then we have the uncosted zero carbon by 2050 not based on real experts etc only a fools gold to get votes at huge cost to the taxpayer.
The well of trust has gone dry.
The period in time is to discuss trade and future relationship which the two years was for under article 50!
Reply to reply – so ANOTHER year of £55m a day to the EU? Surprised we can’t hear them laughing their heads off half way up the country.
Nobody can believe anything a dead man in a ditch says.
Boris is not perfect – who is? – but he is all we have got.
His promises so far have failed, what will change?
Yes, Mr Wragg. We all know we don’t need a trade deal to leave the EU. All this patronising blather is to make us take our eye off the ball.
Didn’t Prime Minister Johnson promise to exit the EU on October 31 and didn’t Prime Minister May promise to exit the EU on various dates which came and went without any exiting.. ?
Polly
We won’t. Johnson will win the election and then extend. Even though he has said he won’t.
There was an illuminating exchange re an article in the DT yesterday by Jeremy Warner (“Trade wars are killing globalisation,and post-Brexit prospects with it”)and a correspondent :
XXXX : “The Tories are globalist.The EU is globalist.There will be no Brexit.Tory BRINO is a Trojan horse for re-election.Once in power again tory BRINO will be regressed back into remain.”
J Warner:”Spot on! But only because BJ doesn’t want an economic crisis on his hands in his first few years of office.So,my prediction is that the manifesto commitment not to extend the transition will be breached and that we’ll end up with something quite similar to May’s future relationship proposal.”
Many on here,I’m sure,will agree.
Evan Davis, on the Today programme yesterday, did some calculations on the insane Labour’s economic plans. He calculated that the top 5% (those people earning just over £80k) would have to pay an additional average £133,000 in taxes PA each. But of course many of the sensible ones would already have left and would work less, so even worse than that in reality! Leaving some with about negative £100k to live on!
Three cheers for Evan and the BBC (finally) doing some sums and pointing out the total insanity of Labour’s magic money tree economics Economics.
Asked about this Mc Donnall came out with complete drivel about insulating all homes (something that above a certain level often produce a very poor investment return especially on retrofit) also taxes on private schools (that would clearly cost more than they would raise and destroy many good schools in the process). Is Mc Donnall totally innumerate & deluded, etc ed and blatantly lying to try to con voters?
“would already have left or would choose to work less” – I meant.
With students given two votes Corbyn could get in.
The Left think that cheating for their cause is for the greater good and always do it.
yes
Lack of trust is to be expected when politicians and the MSM deliberately lie to the electorate, as has been happening over the past decades.
There are always opposing views, but as you say, the experts that forecast the desired outcome are the only ones that get any publicity.
The pre-referendum Project Fear was the biggest lie of all, but those same incompetent ‘experts’ are still hailed as the Messiah, even though virtually every forecast has been wrong, ie. the Euro and the ERM as well as Project Fear. Why? It’s because they fit the pro-EU mould, isn’t it, and the ‘establishment’ is still pro-EU. It keeps the masses under the thumb by frightening many into submission.
Shirley
+1
Govt deliberately lie to get what they want. Iraq war people hundreds of thousands killed and maimed anyone held to account like Blaire, Straw, Campbell etc? Or an establishment cover up?
Pentagon papers anyone?
Actually many of the predictions which you call ‘Project Fear’ have actually come true.
Not all of them, but many. And yet you continue to dismiss expertise and evidence.
The BBC’s ‘fact checkers’ are an absurdity. Over the past three years they have been deployed mostly to try to negate points made by politicians putting forward views which the BBC don’t agree with. A particularly egregious example I recall was Peter Lilley talking about trade to an interviewer and then immediately being contradicted by a ‘fact checker’ with no right of reply.
The most barefaced lie of this campaign is surely Corbyn’s shameful claim that cancer patients and expectant mothers will be handed a bill for treatment if the Tories win – “in five figures” in the case of cancer patients. There is not the slightest evidence for this, and it is clearly lies based on all experience of Conservative policy and current stated policy. How come the fact checkers haven’t picked it up?
An excellent post John. I am fed up hearing from these so called experts. In particular those on the economy, climate change and energy. They all come out with the same old biased group think that most of us can pick to pieces using common sense.
I have to say that I was disappointed in Boris at the Nato summit when asked about Mr Trump. There was total disrespect for the US president and considering it is the USA that picks up the biggest tab for Nato a bit more respect was due. Boris was his usual blustering self doing nothing to promote our corner. Joining in with the other schoolboys in the room led by Macron and Trudeau was not a very good image showing no statesmanship. No wonder the Tories are slipping in the polls. As usual the standard of reporting from the BBC was terrible falling over themselves to say nothing decent about Trump and his wife. Disgusting behaviour all round shown to our greatest allies.
If I understand any thing about this General Election ,we must have left the EU before any of the crackpot promises can be put through Parliament.
Clearly we are stuck between ‘soundbite’, ‘soundbite’ and more ‘soundbites’ from all quarters. There is a reluctance to flesh out detail, as understandably it would then be counted with another ‘soundbite’
The detail, the qualifications and real meanings now have no place in getting messages out, because the Media doesn’t work that way – they assume they are limited to the 143 characters of social media. A ‘soundbite’ doesn’t have to true it is just the gambit to pull the viewer in, which is qualified usually differently in the detail. It falls down in its honesty, because the viewers scans the soundbite and goes no further.
So-called TV debates do not set out to debate or inform about issues they are just vanity platforms for the participants and primarily the ego of the interviewer. An real way to understand that is as a chat show host, ‘Parkinson’ guided the real story from those being interviewed. Then came ‘Ross’ as a chat show host it was about him and him alone, so-called guests were just the foil for his own ego.
As it has been shown anyone wishing to be elected submitting them self to so-called scrutiny (who’s scrutiny, how are they experts) at one media outlet or another is just there as a foil for that outlet to pat themselves on the back and stroke their own egos.
The trouble come elections is that just 5% at anyone time are the target, they switch sides and elections get lost. For most they stick to their core beliefs in the way they want society to proceed.
“The interviewers assume all politicians are telling fibs, so they keep asking the same questions over and over again.”
No, that’s not why they keep asking the same questions over and over again, it’s because politicians of all parties have been schooled not to answer the question they are being asked but rather the question they want to be asked.
The LibDems are terrible liars though, they’ve sent me a fraudulent chart to persuade me that the Conservatives can’t win here and only they can beat Labour – despite the fact their vote here was just 5% in the last election. Their claim is based on a projection of the EU referendum vote omitting all Brexit Party voters. How they get away with such fraudulent advertising I don’t know (well … I do know of course).
I couldn’t stand paying the BBC its extravagant licence fee any more, just to listen to a lot of left wing propaganda. Got rid of the TV and bought a Netflix subscription.
Now I can watch what I want, when I want, where I want (on my iPad), for a lot less than the BBC licence fee. I can listen to the radio for current affairs (Fox is quite amusing).
Freedom of choice. If you don’t like “public service” TV then leave it, don’t fund it.
I just caught an amusing discussion in sterling’s rise on the BBC. It’s the removal of the threat of hard Brexit, it’s investors up-weighting sterling assets, it’s…errr..anything other than the real reason which can’t be mentioned: it looks like the Tories will win the election and the sword of Damocles which has been hanging over the U.K. for the last few years in the form of Corbyn and the commies and their ludicrous programme for national bankruptcy and poverty, is about to be lifted!
You are here also telling of the NHS over the last decade or so. People have been put into positions because they have just got an Oxford graduate degree and according to management their view must be more important than those experiencing a situation for decades of years .They cause havoc .
I have just attended an award CCG presentation which seemed a good idea that Drs and Nurse and other clinicians should be rewarded for their difficult and hard work. In fact I found it highly offensive when the awards went to business and management, data control who were self adulating and waiting times and lack of funds for the clinical staff is becoming worse and worse. The impacted of management is for management themselves.
Apparently the same sort of voting will be happening next year when councils also join .Areas are already being targeted .. will these new starlets affect voting?
There are problems with fact-checking and our reliance on experts, I agree.
However, as the alternative is to not check facts and rely on the uninformed, I’m not sure we have much of an alternative.
I read in the Spectator that we subsidise the (generally richer) train travellers to the tune of about 10p per passenger mile. A total of £9 billion PA. Meanwhile car drivers (often rather poorer people) are probably taxed at rather over 10p per mile in vehicle taxes, motorist mugging taxes, duty on fuel, VAT etc.
Why do we do this? Why if, as is often wrongly claimed, trains are so energy efficient do they need this huge subsidy at all? Trains, when you taking into account the extra journey bits at each end (often double in a taxi or family car), the often indirect routes, the track, ticketing, staff and stations are not in fact more energy efficient than cars most of the time. So where is the logic?
What do you have to say about the unredacted trade document Corbyn was brandishing?
Who shut down debate?
Who allowed WORDS to assume power well beyond their meaning?
Who imposed POLITICAL CORRECTNESS on the country?
Certainly not those who have advised the govt against such a draconian method of control.
Shut down debate and thus get no debate.
Ha! Not even to say the things the politicians need and want to say.
They should have spoken out loudly against it.
Cowardice is a very dangerous trait.
It is not true that the truth has to be delivered on having been elected . All that is required is to continue to obscure the truth by , let us say , allowing borrowing to grow and debauching monetary Policy .
One the perception of cause and effect has been muddied then the semi skilled politician can simply recast the narrative and leave the problem s for the the next lot.
The loss of trust in political statements has many causes but the tip into chaos accelerated during the Brexit referendum when Street politics entered the main stream in a way we have not previously experienced in this country .
What has bitterly disappointed me has been the lack of heroes to defend the values that served us so well . That, and the the audible scuttle of rats as the old ship went down
Good Morning Sir John…enjoying your cheese?
A related problem is the questions that simply do not get asked.
To those party leaders who say this election is about asking in what kind of society do we want to live, I would ask: do you want to live in a society that fails to grant asylum to Asia Bibi?
To those who want to “Stop Brexit”, I would ask: if you win in your constituency, why should you be allowed to take up a seat in the legislature when there are likely to be many in this country who want to “Stop You”?
And to those who want to #GetBrexitDone, I would ask: how are you going to do that by adopting a deferential or even submissive position towards the EU in all three branches of government, judicial (Arts. 160 and 174, WA), legislative (Arts. 4 and 127), and executive (Art. 129(6), on foreign policy)?
These debates are a waste of time and are just another USA style import, consequently I have no interest in them or watch them. No amount of media debates or electioneering will persuade me to vote for a party I would never vote for anyway ie Labour or the Lib Dem’s. especially given their stance on Brexit. Who would vote for a party whose manifesto is to ignore the electorate.
Apparently NATO was the brain child of the Labour Party in 1948.
Well…there’s a thing! ( If true).
All of them are telling lies John.
Fixed exchange rate, gold standard lies as if we are going to be using the Euro after brexit. IT’S and the OBR the worse culprits of the lot.
I hope you have a word with the BOE after we leave.
The Ways and Means Account is just an infinite overdraft with the Central Bank, and it grows over time to balance the net-savings of the non-government sector just as the Gilt stock does now.
HM Treasury simply doesn’t issue any Gilts any more. Any funding of private pensions in payment should be done by offering annuities at National Savings, which would also have the neat side effect of ‘confiscating’ net savings and making the deficit go down.
It’s irrelevant what interest BoE charges on the ‘Ways and Means’ account since any profit the BoE makes from it goes back to HM treasury anyway. So it can 50% if that gives the necessary level of satisfaction to mainstream economists.
What you have is a standard intra-group loan account between a principal entity (HM Treasury) and its wholly-owned subsidiary. Normally those sort of loans are interest free for the fairly obvious reason that interest charging is utterly pointless, and they are perpetual for the same reason. Rolling over is totally pointless.
Any term money can then be issued to the commercial banks directly by the Bank of England – up to three month Sterling bills.
The interest rate to the banks from the Bank of England is a matter of the ‘capital development of the economy’. Almost certainly it would be ZIRP.
If you are a member of a pension scheme then the savings of the current generation, plus the interest on Gilts and any income from the other assets owed pay the pensions of the current generation of pensioners. They are all, in effect, private taxation schemes that circulate money around the system.
You’ll note that when there was a threat of people failing to save in pensions, the government introduced compulsory retirement saving – which is of course a privatised hypothecated tax.
So in essence rather than the assets of a pension scheme being used to purchase Gilts, the assets would be used to purchase an annuity from the government dedicated to an individual. The result is that rather than the private pension receiving Gilt income from the state, to then pass onto the pensioner, the state would cut out the middleman (and their cut) and pay the pensioner directly as an addition to the state pension.
There’s a whole private pension industry out there literally doing absolutely nothing of any real value. They can’t provide a guaranteed income in retirement without state backing in the form of Gilts. So what is exactly the point of having them ?
Competition to see who can rip you off the most ? That is what competition has become in this country.
We need a competition authority with real teeth after brexit.
I have a lot of respect for experts, specialists in fields of medicine we trust with our lives.
‘Expert economists’
Were the people making decisions at the RBS expert economists when they purchased ABN Ambro without due diligence? What about the people at Lloyds who made bad purchasing decisions with its rescue of HBOS in the heat of the financial crisis. were they, economic experts? What about the civil servants and politicians who made the decision to allow a flexing of the rules to allow Lloyds to rescue HBOS were they expert economists?
We trust these people with our private pension savings because we don’t have taxpayer secured final salary public sector pensions and we repeatedly see them decimated by decisions made by expert economists and economists in governments coming up with wheezes to use OUR money for political ends.
The general lack of professionalism in the MSM is plain to see.
Andrew Neil is the only British TV interviewer worth his pay.
We need a British equivalent to Rebel News.
Interesting snippet on page 27 of CityAM today:
https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/CITYAM-2019-12-05.pdf
“JAPAN’s upper house ratified a trade deal with the US yesterday just nine months after negotiations began … ”
Well, it’s only a “mini-deal”, but it’s possible that such a deal could yield a large chunk of whatever limited economic benefits might be available, compared to say continuing to trade on WTO terms, and having done that basic and easy deal speedily various other elements and refinements could be added later at a more leisurely pace.
It doesn’t necessarily have to take as long as the EU takes with its trade deals.
“No one is allowed to explain the complexity or nuances of many topics, because to do so would be seen as a weakness, or undermining the clarity of the approved soundbite.”
The media in this country are a blight on our political discourse. Agreed. Of course, so too are our political class, of which you are a representative, if an atypical one. This is obvious to anyone paying attention, and so already known to the great majority of contributors here.
But of more interest is what you say above, and which I have quoted. Are we to infer that you would be only too happy to explain the details of your party’s Brexit policy, but you are not allowed to do so? The campaign starts here; Free the Wokingham One!
You should go on the “New Culture Forum I So What You’re Saying Is” YouTube Channel run by Peter Whittle.
Or dare I say it the Joe Rogan experience YouTube channel, although you would need to travel to US to do that.
Such outlets are exploring the stuff the main stream media fails to engage with.
Or indeed start your own YouTube channel.
If the public don’t trust politicians it is the politician’s fault. After decades of consistent manifesto pledges and promises – which all turned out to be lies – Leopards and spots spring to mind.
So Clarkson wants Greta to go back to school. The trouble is school is very often where they get this alarmist climate drivel and duff science from. There and from some Cambridge English Graduate and other dopes at the BBC, the Guardian, inter governmental propaganda groups and many charities and university research groups on the make.
It seems that London Bridge terrorist was upgraded to a ‘high risk’ category A prisoner after threats to staff. A high risk in prison but fine to release into the community with a tag on and to attend conferences!
I listened to the Chancellor being interviewed by Sarah Montague this morning. I really wanted to know what he was planning and what his ideas on taxation, the arrangements with Europe next year and the real chance he has of being able to put it into practice.
No hope! what I got was a political hand-out which I cold have written myself and constant, rude interruptions from a woman whom I can only call supremely arrogant and ill-informed.
On LBC, Iain Dale is polite, well informed and he is an expert at pushing the right question at the right time. It is utterly illuminating. John McDonnell, who comes over in the rest of the media as a rather narrow minded bully, was charming, witty and actually amusing too. Even very left wing politicians show themselves up in a very flattering light. I learn something every time I turn on.
One of the main experts trotted out is Paul Johnson of the IFS. He is a former civil servant and was deputy head of the Government Economic Service between 2004 and 2007. Reporters hang on his every word.
He is also a member of the Climate Change Committee, which is recommending such enormously expensive, wasteful and unworkable measures to transform our energy economy in line with the globally viral New Green Deal, that you wonder how he can have any credibility when commenting on the party manifesto of any party.
There is no climate crisis, but there will be an energy crisis if someone doesn’t shout “stop” to all the green nonsense.
UK annual emissions are 1.1% of global total. China is 28% and growing. Asia is 48% and growing, with increasing use of coal. Temperatures are not rising out of control. If it is 1.1 degrees C warmer, (so precise) than before 1850, we should be grateful, it was pretty grim for a lot of the time, during the Little Ice Age. Things have been returning to the more acceptable temperatures that prevailed a thousand years ago, before CO2 was discovered to be a cash cow.
The current UN circus in Madrid is just touting for money, lots of it, to throw at yet more unreliable and environmentally damaging renewables. They have been after $100 billion a year by 2020 for the last ten years but it hasn’t been forthcoming. Now they need to ramp up the rhetoric, which they have been doing since Paris in 2015.
Climate models are simulations, projections, not predictions, yet these days they are presented as facts and politicians are more prepared to jump to the tune of a manipulated Swedish schoolgirl than listen to real science from scientists who disagree with the UN.
The lack of any vision being offered by the Conservatives (like having a policy to revitalise our manufacturing sector) plays into Labour’s hands of lots of free stuff, and allows the media to spend all its time trawling over the past.
Most media interview questions have been bland and oh my god the answers from MPs have been even blander
But last nights ITV Preston Vs Johnston interview actually did get to the nuts and bolts of when we leave the EU under a conservative government
Johnston just kept repeating the 31st Jan, the 31st Jan, the 31st Jan
But agreed, after a fashion, that during the transition period we are subject to all EU laws, can’t sign trade agreements etc etc…..then repeated we are leaving on the 31st Jan
Is the PM taking us for fools?
To be honest I do not believe fact checkers any more than the word of a single expert, I see them as another method of control and influence.
But a single logical argument can change my mind. I suspect many people think this way hence the dimishing influence of mainstream media and the rise of Trump/brexit, the days of chanting education, education, education are over – at least for me.
The MSM has, especially since Leveson, abandoned its role to hold the establishment to account (the fourth estate) and has become part of that establishment.
I now get most of my information from independent sources on the internet, otherwise I would not know that we are being fed a continuous stream of lies and half truths presented as fact when in fact it is biased opinion.
Sir JR,
Good and very relevant subject and debate to raise and discussed.
However, it is very difficult to believe politicians, when the choice is between either a PM who finds it difficult to stick to the truth and changes his versions constantly and an opposition leader wo never gives a straight answer.
The Green woman in our constituency told the young people at a Youth Hustings that it was quite safe to vote for her rather than the socialist because the Tories had never, ever held the seat and there was no danger of their getting in. She added she would be quite happy if the socialist got in. In fact the seat was established in 1885 and from that year till 1997 it was held only by the Conservatives. In 2017, during peak Corbymania, the Conservative came second. These left wing people are shameless and never more so than when corrupting our young people.
It must be very difficult these days, for any sound, experienced politician. No doubt there are many, even among colleagues who, though sincere, fall seriously short in one way or another. So to keep a steady hand on the tiller, with so few whom you can trust, must be burdensome indeed. Just to say, Sir John, as far as one can judge from your posts, and within understandable political constraints I am sure I am among many who appreciate your wisdom and honesty,. I hope you will keep going, even when you may not receive the support you deserve. Trust, like freedom, is such a fragile thing. But it makes such a difference to the world we live and move in.
I tend to assume the interviewers are not up to their job, typically being too obviously ill-educated and ill-prepared, often failing to ask the correct questions, being too easily deflected by poor responses and some exhibiting show trial antics in the supposed belief that competence is thereby vouched. Quality in public life, especially the fourth estate, is at an exorbitant premium.
Jr, Solzhenitsyn pointed out “The fish rots from the head”. I’m sorry but that is what is happening. Both the expenses scandal and the refusal to implement our vote to Leave are demonstrations of the rot. It will be a long road back, and only if politicians acknowledge their own corruption.
Unfortunately I suspect that most lof the so called ‘Fact checkers’ are recruited by the media, and this particularly applies to the BBC, because they are known to favour a pcertain point of view, and will therefor endorse it.