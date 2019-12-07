The election in Wokingham

Over the last few weeks I have re-visited every town, village and small settlement in the constituency. I have talked to people, canvassed and delivered leaflets as a candidate does. From Parkers Corner to Norreys, from Riseley to Winnersh, from Aldermaston Wharf to Evendons I have walked and driven round the area. I have just thrown away a pair of shoes which fell to bits under the effort.
I have sent out two different leaflets by free post to every two person household, and with my team hand delivered a longer four sided leaflet setting out what I and the Conservatives would like to do if elected with a majority.
It has been a frustrating election as half the other candidates refuse to join debates. One of them has sent out a leaflet attacking me with lies about my views, with no content about what she would do if elected.
I have decided to continue with my positive campaign, explaining what I have been doing and what I want to see through and do next to make the Wokingham constituency an even better place to live in. I am also stressing how we can have a more prosperous country if we get that Conservative majority with the public service boosting and tax cutting budget we now need.
Was out leafleting for you today in Spencers Wood and midweek. Feedback from the doorsteps that I was asked to pass on to you:
– anger about BBC ending free TV licenses for the elderly.
– get brexit done.
Reply Thanks. Good messages.
Your opponent whose leaflet attacked you sounds like a loser John. Just keep right on to the end of the road … the British electorate is a wize one.
Is your Party to continue with the usual lies about cutting immigration John ?
This issue will not go away . Are you helpless against your own executive ?
Keep up the good work let us hope we get the working majority and the next government at the least follows your sensible advice – which has been consistently right for very many years and still is. What is needed is tax cuts, red tape cuts, cheap reliable energy, far less government, and far more freedom of choice as to how people spent their own money and to leave the EU cleanly. The Boris deal is not clean enough.
There doesn’t seem to be enough sanctions to stop politicians lying. As most of them seem to be most interested in feathering their nest, I suppose to hit them in the pocket would be the best way. £1000 fine for an outright lie, and lesser amounts for the slimy
way they try to weasel out of answering questions
You should have boots with good ankle support.A spatula for a dog bite at the other side of the letterbox
Best of luck S. J. R..I wish you were my MP instead of the deluded fool who will be elected again by equally illogical constituents.
The SNP are at forefront on this one. No wonder they hate Scottish fishermen
Sir John
Integrity always wines through.
The spurious antics of your opponents, at best beggar’s belief. Even more bizarre is the noisiest ones cant even get to stand in their own constituencies, they have been turned down and rejected at home. Yet they come to Wokingham and make believe they have had a long time active participation in the area. Which for some is tenuous at the extreme
Any one in Wokingham that believes these election candidates are local, please check there validity and ask why are they rejected in their own communities.
The UK parliament has been undermined, pulled into the gutter and has forgotten what Democracy is. This fault line starts by those that make spurious claims to get elected, electors are deceived over and over again. We all should vote, but we should all try to validate the claims by those standing. The media is no help here. Otherwise what little is left of integrity, standing and the point of a UK Parliament is for nothing. We pull it the gutter at our own peril. There was a point to ‘Magna Carta’ don’t through it a way
All the very best, Sir John. We need you in parliament and we certainly do not need any sort of Labour administration.
I wish you well on 12th, putting all the nay sayers to the political sword. If the Conservative party prevails in the country at large it will be interesting to see what sort of Conservative it turns out to be. Much depends on the vision and quality of Boris’s leadership. I hope he confounds his critics. Any repitition of the last three years will be a political disaster.
Less than a week to go JR so remain positive.
All the other candidates just want to moan, complain, and find fault, lots of lies and misconceptions on social media chat groups as well.
Seems like a lot of people want to talk about you, but have never actually made contact with you, or are are even aware of your website.
Never known so much fake news about, if this is the modern way of running an election campaign, then god help our Country in the future.
Wish you well !.
If only all Tories were like JR.
If they were the Tory Party would not now have fallen to an 8 point lead/ 14 seat majority.
The future looks awful bleak.
“If only all Tories were like JR.”
They are.
A difficult sell John whilst supporting Boris’s WA. They know it is not Brexit in any meaningful way.