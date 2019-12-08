“The choice in this election is simple – Corbyn or Conservatives in government”

Elections are said to be about many things. At election time lobby groups abound each with their own Manifesto trying to get prominence for their cause. A range of parties offer competing visions of what government could be like if they were allowed to change it. The public becomes engaged, with many voters seeing it as a chance to get more political attention to their worries.
This election has debated the NHS, the economy, taxes, spending plans, Brexit, trade policy, green issues, homes, planning and many other concerns. A lot of old soundbites and a few new ideas have come to greater public attention.
In the end, however, it comes down a simple choice. Do you want a Conservative government, or do you want a government led by Mr Corbyn and Labour? The polls all indicate by a large margin that these are the two most likely outcomes. The media and commentariat agree. It was right that we had two debates between the two men who could be Prime Minister this Friday.
No-one can deny that is a genuine and big choice. The Conservatives offer affordable increases in spending on priorities in education, healthcare and law and order, and sustainable tax cuts for the many. Labour offer large increases in public spending on most things, along with a very expensive nationalisation programme. They say they will merely tax the rich to pay for it, but confirm they will take away the married allowance. They would end up having to tax the many to pay for some of the long list of items of increased spending. Last time Labour tried taxing the rich hard we had a brain drain so many of them paid less or nothing at all.
The Labour government of the 1960s ended with a devaluation crisis and its aftermath. The Labour government of the 1970s effectively bankrupted us, forcing us to borrow from the IMF to pay the bills they ran up. The Labour government 1997-2010 created a nasty great recession and left us with no money. Each Labour government put up unemployment.
The difference with the Corbyn plans is they are so extreme we would get to the economic crisis more quickly were his programme to be attempted.
40 Comments
Yes, I’d love a conservative Conservative government…we haven’t had one since Thatcher.
And even she could only stem the tide, rather than change the course.
Even Mrs Thatcher made huge and predictable errors. She closed very many good grammar schools, failed to cut taxes sufficiently, embedded us further into the EU, push the obviously politically damaging poll tax, fell for the climate alarmism and “renewable” energy religion/con trick, appointed someone who failed to obtain his maths GCSE as Chancellor, allowed him to take us into the ERM (despite the sound advice of JR, Sir Alan Arthur Walters and many others) and then even allowed/helped Major to take over as PM. Thus burying the party for many terms.
She also failed to address the dire NHS structure which can never work as currently structured and did not introduce freedom of choice in education or at the BBC.
Though they did sensibly have tax breaks to encourage private provision in health care rather than another 12% IPT tax on top of it (thanks to “surrender act”Hammond).
It is even worse than merely a government led by Corbyn. It would be a government led by Corbyn but with the SNP tail wagging the dog. What sensible English or Welsh person wants Nicola Sturgeon or Ian Blackford part ruling over them and demanding even more subsidies from English tax payers for their daft socialism which is doing such harm to Scotland.
What sensible person will invest in the UK when people like Corbyn threaten to confiscate their assets of them, destroy the property letting industry and to destroy much of the rest of the economy too. Labour makes much of the Conservative threat to the NHS. But the real threat to the NHS is a Venezuelan economy that is proposed by Corbyn/Mc Donnall. what sensible person want another dithering coalition negotiating or rather surrendering to the EU?
Plus we would be giving even more power to the powerful state sector unions. It would be a disaster for rich and poor alike.
It is the property letting industry that is turning so many of the young to Corbyn. Locked out of ownership.
That and old people living on their own in big houses – mass immigration is a taboo subject and cannot be blamed.
A disaster for our defence and deterrent strategy too.
‘Vote for us, or you’ll get something far worse’. Hardly a good sell is it, but it keeps the LibLabCon cartel going, doesn’t it?
So we have a choice between the Conservatives, with a large number of Brexit blockers, or other parties full of Brexit blockers. Brexit was never wholly about the economy. You can’t put a price on freedom.
So now we have to gamble on the Conservatives rather than have our economy destroyed. The Conservative track record for keeping promises is abysmal!
I’m voting Brexit Party. It will be no loss to the Tories, as I live in Labour stronghold, but as the MP is a Remainer and the constituency voted Leave, I hope the Brexit Party can win, whereas the Tories stand little to no chance as they have done plenty to destroy our area, and virtually nothing to help it.
I am a floating voter, and I will never vote LibLabCon again. All have more than their share of undemocratic politicians.
I am constantly amazed by the people I once admired coming out publicly against Brexit, and trying to stop it happening. I no longer admire them. I pity them, and also start wondering why they want to destroy trust and democracy in the UK.
I would have voted for the Brexit Party candidate in Maidenhead if Nigel Farage had not stood her down from fear that she could erode Theresa May’s wafer thin majority, a mere 26,457 in 2017, and perhaps let in a euromaniac candidate.
You can have my vote.
How confident are you that your BP candidate isn’t a Tory sleeper agent ready to come home if elected?
No more confident than many who vote for Conservative MP’s. They have hardly been honest, have they? If the choice is between voting for a confirmed liar, or a potential true Brexiter … I will go for the Brexiter, until I know they are liars too.
Any answers yesterday had an ex (long term) prisoner call in. He seemed sensible and to have had considerable experience of the reality of Jihadi supporters in prisons. He seemed to think that a very high proportion indeed of them would continue to be a threat on release. I suspect he is right. The Home Office and Justice Department heads need to speak to such people and get real about what is going on in prisons.
This before releasing any more dangerous people into the community. Any one of which might well want to and be capable of killing 100+ people.
Any one of whom!
The many ex prison officers I know (quitting in droves) tell me the same.
The authorities don’t want to know.
They want to apply all the statist restrictions on the general public whilst being soft and shit scared of dealing with radicals because of political correctness and/or a visceral hatred of their own country and people.
Rod Little is spot on (and very amusing with it), today in the Sunday Times and in his recent excellent book.
“I absolutely do not think the BBC is biased” said Kirsty Walk, in her interview podcast with Iain Dale. So is she really this daft or is she just lying to keep her job/employers happy? She is yet another arts graduate with the usual deluded BBC values. Little understanding of business, science, energy, climate, real politics, risk reward, logic or economics, someone who wants big government, more EU rule over us, left wing governments, is insufferably PC, a climate alarmist believer, the usual dislike of Trump and the US, a feminist chip on the shoulder – just like nearly all the other group think dopes at the BBC.
Due to this perhaps she really cannot just see the blatant and incessant BBC bias evident in almost every single programme they pump out.
She goes to in the interview to show off her climate change religious beliefs – “our generation literally screwed it up we drank at the bar and left the bill” – Deluded unscientific BBC group think to her very core.
Perhaps Kirsty has just never noticed that BBC political programmes are, on average, about 80% remain to 20% leave. This when the population as a whole is more leave than remain.
Plus they are always chaired by a “BBC think” remainer to add further bias. As the leaver can then hardly yet a word in edgewise, without one or more of the remainers or chairman interrupting, then bias is even worse than the 80/20 figure suggests.
There is nothing stopping a greenist settling the bar bill now – they are still drinking.
There is nothing stopping a greenist cutting their person carbon to zero right now !
Any who doesn’t is not worth listening to and celebrities are the worst hypocrites. Even David Attenborough has only just turned vegetarian. I have 50 years on him in this regard.
I used a tiny fraction of the resources that Emma Thompson does.
Corbyn has identified many of the things in our society that need correcting. However to do so you need to create wealth, individual and national. Corbyn’s solution to achieve this would guarantee the exact opposite. As you point out, not once when Labour have had power, have they left the country in a better financial state than they found it on taking power. They are a bancrupt philosophy in every sense of the word. Corbyn’s version is Marxism which has been assuaged just about everywhere in the World.
The Conservatives have the chance to prove they are true Conservatives having dabbled in left wing thinking for too long. Conservative management can eliminate the Corbyn wish list for individuals by being financially successful. The question mark in my mind is does Boris have the guts to remove us from the EU unencumbered with WA2. He has that quality of leadership encapsulated by ” Once more unto the breach dear friends”, he is also intelligent without being intellectually detatched. It remains to be seen whether he will committ. The choice is simple, freedom and immediate sovereignty or more years of uncertainty. I have already placed my money , where will he put his.
Which would I prefer:
Corbyn for 5 years or
Johnson’s “Leave” Agreement.
Not a straight forward choice.
Goodness knows what the Labour Party actually is now but I know it brings with it a rag toggle army of extreme, far, far leftists…anarcho communists, IWW etc.
Those types are not giggly, liberal fun.
The Tories have been extremely stupid in gradually ditching conservatism and IMO have done incalculable harm. To country and party.
Devil and deep blue…rock and a hard place for the voter.
But what do I know? I dare say it is all one huge hoax.
However, I will be pressing very hard with my pencil to put a cross for myTory MP.
General Freiherr Kurt von Hammerstein-Equord was Chief of the German High Command in 1933 at the height of German power.
“I divide my officers into four classes: the clever, the lazy, the industrious and the stupid. Each officer possesses at least two of these qualities. Those who are clever and industrious I appoint to the General Staff. Use can be made in certain circumstances of those who are stupid and lazy.
“The man who is clever and lazy qualifies for the highest command. He has the requisite nerves and the mental clarity to deal with all situations. But whoever is stupid and industrious must be got rid of, for he is too dangerous.”
Those quotes from John Julius Norwich were in yesterday’s Mail. I think it is pretty obvious where Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and John McDonnell land – one of each!
So we have the choice between Jeremy Corbyn bankrupting the country with Marxist policies or Boris Johnson bankrupting us by caving in to the Green Mafia with his zero carbon and anti-fracking policies (see Ruth Lea “carbon policies are futile gesture politics” and engineering Professor Michael Kelly “Energy utopias and engineering reality” Incidentally the Somerset earthquake causing negligible damage was many times as strong as the tremors which ruinously killed fracking and left us reliant on gas from Russia and Qatar.
I will probably vote Conservative as the lesser evil but I dearly wish there was an option which really supported the economy.
Well, that’s one view I suppose… I don’t share it.
I think that it is necessary to make the point that Labour’s extreme programme would be drastically moderated were they to fail to secure a majority, which seems much more likely than not. On the matter of Brexit, which is still the one truly big issue, a Labour minority or coalition government would offer the least worst option of revoking A50 after a referendum. (Still an appalling outcome, but far better than the alternative.) In contrast, a Tory-led government would almost certainly result in BJ’s horrifying Treaty, with the chances of revoking A50 slim to none. A Tory majority and the game is well and truly up.
Sir John, your lack of enthusiasm for your party’s policy on Brexit is palpable. The same can be said for your view of the rest of Tory policy. You have not been able to bring yourself to convincingly make the case for either because you know each is objectively awful. This is clear from your longstanding political views expressed over decades. Your endorsement of your party is transparent electioneering. You have your reasons, and that’s fine. Perhaps things would be different, and better, were you in a position to provide leadership. Instead your party is led by quislings. No one that desires an independent UK above all else could vote Tory now.
Reply I strongly support the economic and budget strategy set out by the leadership, and the clear Manifesto commitment that we will take back control of our laws, borders and money.
Reply to reply,
Thank you for allowing my comment and also for replying.
Though I am against the vast majority of public spending for philosophical reasons (public services are inevitably politicised), if the increases in spending were accompanied by a coherent plan to reduce inefficiency they would be far more palatable. The NHS is grossly inefficient. The criminal justice system is not dit for purpose. Laws and policies that address criminality are either inadequate or plain wrong-headed. Education in this country has been compromised by the expansion of universities, the denigration of less and non-academic skills, and a collapse in standards. And our tax system is abysmal, open to abuse by those who can afford ckever accountants. I could go on. Simply throwing money at problems doesn’t solve them.
And as for the Manifesto commitment you mentioned… I’ve said enough on that!
Good morning.
So, we as always, because that is what our voting system delivers, being asked to choose between the Conservative and Labour Parties. Or, what is commonly known as, Hobson’s Choice’.
The Conservative Party has been in office for nearly 10 years. It has made many promises and, with the exception of the EU Referendum, has pretty much failed to deliver on them. It has cut the number of police, fire stations and military. It has introduced gay marriage. It has created numerous departments (eg. ONS and Overseas Aid) at great cost and to no benefit. It has presided over many tax rises (eg. fuel and insurance). It has proceeded with two great White Elephant projects (Hinkley Point and HS2) to great cost and no benefit. it has slavishly carried out EU laws. It has caused war in Libya and Syria. It has created many hate laws. It has failed to tackle Labour’s client state. It has negotiated the worst deal in history – our own Treaty of Versailles whose 100th Anniversary is next year. And so on.
So why should anyone want to vote for them ?
The Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn would indeed be a disaster. But it will at least be short.
I agree with much of that, but even a short Corbyn/Sturgeon government would be a total disaster. Also they have plans to gerrymander the electoral system – so what makes you sure it would be that short?
Hobson’s choice derives from an inn (now now part of the site of St Catharine’s College Cambridge I believe) and how they hired out their horses – you just got the one at the front of the queue not two choices. Thank goodness Corbyn is not the only choice.
We may not have the perfect horse on offer – but Boris is so much better than the would be Marxist confiscatory and blatant (promise everything to everyone) con merchant Corbyn and Sturgeon.
Just look at his dire, daft and dangerous team too – Abbot, Mc Donnall, Lammy, Watson, (White Van) Thornbury, Barry Gardener, Long-Bailey, Vaz, Butler, Rayner …… what sensible person would want this lot? A truly appalling prospect.
Boris is better on Brexit, on the economy, on defence, on immigration levels, on tax levels and even on the NHS and public service.
It seems Tory MPs have become cannon fodder with most of them voting for legislation they revile or despise.
Ask the question why is it that the Tory party should have introduced legislation legalising same-sex marriage and Hate Crime legislation. This type of politics is simply not Tory thinking, it’s Labour territory. Tory virtue signalling, which of course is self defeating and perceived by the left as an act of weakness, has destroyed ancient freedoms
I could never vote Tory again however much that pains me. They have betrayed every single principle in the Conservative handbook.
To capitulate to minority rights activist pressure across so many areas is cowardice full stop.
In the end, however, it comes down a simple choice. Too right it does and it shouldn’t even be entering people’s heads to vote for Corbyn or Swinson, Swinson would stop Brexit on it’s first day and Corbyn along with his team of misfits would grovel to the Eu to keep us in under the Eu terms with not a chance in hell of there ever going to be another referendum on leaving the Eu which would suit the snowflakes down south, I can only hope that the good people up north see the Labour Party for what it as become and hold there noses and on this occasion vote for the conservatives no matter how distasteful it will seem because we are never ever going to get the chance again to leave the dreaded Eu
I note that you state that the choice is between “Corbyn or Conservatives in government”, rather than “Labour or Conservatives in government”, or “Corbyn or Johnson as Prime Minister”, as consistency would have advised, John.
Many people say that your party are no longer the Conservatives, and something else altogether, but I can see why, under the circumstances, you trade under that name.
You are right though, and it is why the ratings for the brexit party and for the Lib Dems are collapsing.
Sir John
Good luck. You are one of the few real conservatives.
However, the choice is between a financial and social meltdown with Labour and
Remaining in the EU with an ever more leftward Tory party.
Yesterday my MP, ( in the last Parliament ed)Guy Opperman, was on Twitter, campaigning 40 miles away in Bishop Auckland, in a Labour seat with a useless MP, Helen Goodman.
(Btw, obviously Guy is taking his large majority in this safe seat for granted, probably correctly. Why does he have a safer seat than you? It definitely is not based on ability) .
By doing so, with no chance of a Tory win, he is quite obviously working there, rather than his own patch, in order to stop The Brexit Party winning. Further proof that the Tories are working against a party committed to leaving the EU, which Boris says he wants.
Together with the stage managed MEP defection, this abysmal new treaty and the Tories standing Remain-Tory candidates, the only conclusion which can be drawn is that we are remaining in the EU.
The Leave population is mystified as to why the Tories are working against BXP. Wonder no more. They are terrified of the Brexit Party in Parliament, and rightly so. Party before country.
If Labour was not now Momentum, with people such as Flint & Burnham fronting it, this woeful Tory campaign by “tactical genius” Cummings (I see no evidence of this genius) would be badly trailing any half decent opposition.
Start learning German.
Look.
Both Remainers and the BBC (Left wing media) have made me (white working class Dad) the #1 enemy in the UK.
I even feature in one multi-culti festive ad having a zip put across my mouth.
Andy may well find out what happens when I stop voting responsibly.
Well done ! You’ve managed to turn this erstwhile Thatcher voter into one who doesn’t care if socialists get in. In fact quite liking the idea. (Though one would never vote for it.)
The choice in this election should be simple. Vote for a clean break and Leave the EU as was expected in 2016, or continue the fudge under Boris, or worse still abandon all hope and withdraw from leaving. Sir John you try to switch thinking from Leave or Remain to Conservative (new version) versus Momentum portrayed as Labour. It doesn’t wash I’m afraid.
Corbyn makes it a very simple choice – he thinks Venezuela is a good example of socialism, he is friends with supporters of terrorists who kill British people, he presides over an anti-Semitic party, his thugs prevent the PM from speaking, he wants unlimited immigration, and Labour want to undo Brexit. He offers “free” bribes to the gullible yet attacks aspiration and success.
There is nothing that suggests Corbyn and his henchmen have any real interest in the wellbeing and safety of British people.
Even more worrying is that large numbers of people say they will vote Labour, and with all the more bad news about Corbyn and Labour, their vote share goes up, utterly illogical.
If the polls are a guide, I cannot understand why so many people want to vote for the ruination of their own country.
Clearly the only choice is Conservative, and for a positive can-do PM in Boris.
However one may package it, it boils down to this: if we knowingly vote for the Withdrawal Agreement we will all have done the same thing that Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg did in MV3 – we will have backed down. Three and a half years after the courageous decision to ignore “Project Fear” and vote for a clean-break, Leave the EU Brexit, and to “fund our NHS instead” (as the famous bus sign read), the EU will have got the British electorate to consent to EU legislative authority over us (Arts. 4 and 127, WA), judicial authority over us (Arts. 160 and 174), subservience to their foreign policy (Art. 129(6)), and, it seems, their continued access to our fisheries (Clause 72, PD) – all while, as I understand it, our children and our children’s children will be obliged to contribute annually to EU pensions into the 2060s. The 300 Spartans did not win at Thermopylae, but they did the right thing by their country – and Europe.
As ever a concise summation. Nevertheless you consistently argue about a second referendum which is precisely what your party strategists are doing, get Brexit done with the Tories against the alternatives is Boris’ cut through message.
Corbyn has outflanked you on the NHS, corporate excess as a justification for re nationalisation, especially the railways, very popular and the 4 day week and 5% pay increases.
We know the Labour Party run out of other people’s money yet I am not hearing that from Boris. A picture of the note left in the Treasury when Brown departed along the lines of ‘there is no money left’ should be sent out on social media to remind people.
It was always ‘the economy, stupid!’ that won elections, you have chosen Brexit. I hope you are right. The polls showing the gap tightening indicate voters may not agree.
Never have I been more depressed by the quality of the candidates for election. We have a choice between outright Marxism and big, nanny state, socialism with a soft Brexit. Now longer a case of lions led by donkeys, now it’s sheep led by wolves.
I wonder if the tories understand how they have been manipulated by the Left?
Not only in allowing them to set the political agenda but in allowing NHS, education etc to be run by them..and used as their own personal echo chambers.
Generous benefits also allow the hard left the time for political organisation. It is difficult to muster supporters slightly right of Che Guevara ( since the Tories have scuppered the true Right) when they have to get up to catch the 7.45 the next morning!
Per remarks (as best I can recall) some decade ago by Thatcher era cabinet minister Lord Young the challenge in 1979 was that the economy was broken whereas the challenge in 2010 was that society was broken.
Society has not been repaired and Government action has not helped much. Mr. Corbyn has often connected, perhaps by chance, with the dissatisfaction that flows in consequence and while not proposing workable solutions does nonetheless point to where action is needed. Should it be given the chance, your party might do well to make a start in addressing the challenge identified by Lord Young.
I’m terrified by Labour’s wish to “extend freedom of movement” and to give the vote to all UK residents, irrespective of nationality.
Especially when we have no official records of who is resident in the UK, no records of who comes in and leaves, no voter ID, no curb on the use of postal votes and “homeless” voters can now register their address at a willing pub or café.
JR:
“The choice in this election is simple – Corbyn or Conservatives in government”
So, it’s Corbyn to destroy the country, or Conservatives to surrender to the EU via May’s capitulation document.
This is blackmail Mr Redwood, pure and simple . Did you and your fellow tories actually think we’d not see through this ?
It doesn’t matter how you dress it, blackmail is what it is.
We also know the source of this blackmail is the EU. It is becoming obvious to an increasing number of people that Mrs May was in fact doing the EU’s bidding all along. Boris is doing the very same, in the naive belief that we will fail to realise the inside of that thing he has polished is in fact the same turd May brought to Chequers.
Same ‘turd’, as he himself described it…..but with a new salesman. Do you really think we’d fall for that one ?
Some choice we are being offered, personally I don’t yield to blackmail, which is why I shall be calling your party’s bluff and voting Labour – just to stop you and your kind in your tracks.
You can shove your choice mate, we always have our choice – which is the principle to walk away from a bad deal.
Nobody, and I mean nobody, holds me over a barrel. I hope all this backfires on the Conservatives, because when it does they’ll never be in government again and rightly so.
Your party should have been making a stand against this country’s enemies, not trying to force us into accepting servitude by threatening us with Corbyn.
Shove your so-called choice.