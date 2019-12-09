Getting Brexit done

I do want the next Parliament to complete our exit from the EU so we can move on. The uncertainty deliberately generated by the Remain majority in the last Parliament was harmful . Too many MPs pushed out negative views about the result of simply taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders. Too many MPs elected on a ticket of supporting Brexit spent the whole of the last Parliament trying to delay or stop it altogether.
Let us be clear about the Conservative Manifesto and my views on Brexit. I have not signed any secret deal as some here suggest. I do support the national Conservative Manifesto as it states
- There will be no extension to the Implementation period
- We will take back control of our laws and our money
- We will be out of the single market and customs union, with our own trade policy
- We will have full control of our fishing waters
- We will introduce a UK immigration policy
The public now have the opportunity to elect a new Parliament that will carry out their wish to leave the EU. Nigel Farage made a difficult decision for him not to stand in seats which the Conservatives won the last time. The revised Political Declaration sets out how we will leave and base our future relationship on a Free Trade Agreement, not a customs partnership or surrogate single market membership.
The Conservative MPs who last time broke their promises on Brexit have now joined the Lib Dems, or retired, or are standing as Independents in favour of overturning Brexit or pressing for a much closer relationship with the EU than Leavers want.
The Conservative party would have liked the Brexit party to also stand down in all those seats which the Conservatives have the best chance of winning from other parties. Just winning the 317 seats Conservatives won last time is not sufficient to form a majority government. The Conservatives did not feel as a national party with a realistic chance of winning a majority they could stand down candidates in various parts of the country. As a result the Brexit party felt there was no reciprocation, whilst the Conservatives are keen to avoid the Brexit party splitting the Leave vote in some important cases.
All this is made much more complicated by the fact that this is a General election and Jeremy Corbyn is widely assumed to be the alternative Prime Minister to Boris Johnson as the polls indicate. The General election is not a re run of the EU referendum though some people will cast their vote on the basis of their views of Brexit. The Conservatives are the only party which can prevent a Labour government led by Mr Corbyn from winning and taking over. The Greens, Lib Dem’s, SNP and Plaid are all in favour of stopping or delaying Brexit so only a Conservative Government with a Commons majority can deliver taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders. The Lib Dems and SNP have stated that in a hung Parliament they would not allow Conservatives to form a government.
That is why many Brexit party members decided it was best to settle for Mr Johnson’s approach to Brexit and to back him. To lose Brexit and end up with Mr Corbyn as PM would be a double blow which many are not prepared to risk. That is why Nigel Farage decided it best not to stand in 317 seats. In these seats it would have been very difficult for Brexit to win, but in some marginal seats easy to allow a pro Remain candidate to win from another party by splitting the Brexit vote.
25 Comments
Good Morning,
You made a very strong case TO come to an arrangement with TBP. They only want 10 or 15 seats so letting them fight in the leave voting, strong Labour seats, and getting TBP to not fighting the rest, seems a very fair deal.
They’re no more giving the full picture than is John here.
Ceasing to be a member of the European Union is not getting anything “done”.
It is in fact only the start, of very long and difficult negotiations, on trade and on many other things, and also of domestic arguments, as to how best to mitigate the often very serious effects of what has happened and is yet to happen.
Good morning.
I would not call 4 former BXP members ‘many’.
The standing down of BXP candidates in Remain Tory areas was a mistake. The Tories, who have never won seats in certain areas have run candidates and are therefore deliberately splitting the Leave vote, threatening BREXIT and supporting Labour. The Tories do not want anyone that will challenge them and their disgusting WA / EU Treaty.
The WA / EU Treaty does not get BREXIT done. It just kicks the can further down the road. We will still have freedom of movement. The EU will still have access to our waters. And we will still be paying into their budget. They will have all they want and we will have nothing. There will be a Customs Union down the Irish Sea between NI and the rUK. The SNP and Scotland will be demanding Indy’ Ref’ 2.0 or similar arrangements to that of NI. The whole thing is a pigs breakfast design to destroy Euroscepticism and not deliver o the referendum result of 2016.
No one is fooled and this is an utter sham !
Good morning.
Agreed. Some further points in support, addressing Sir John’s points;
1. No extension to implementation period necessary if FTA agreed quickly – posdible if minimal/nominal changes to existing relationship, i.e NO BREXIT! In this light, a believable promise.
2. We take back control only to give it away again in an instant would be one way of putting it.
3. We will be out of THE Single Market and THE Customs Union, only to be in a new single market and new customs union. We will be masters of our own trade policy, but our options will be massively limited by our intimate relationship with the EU.
4. We will have full control of our fishing waters, therefore allowing us to trade them away in the FTA negotiations as a price for full alignment.
5. Immigration policy will be new. I don’t doubt that. But then a new, quite different, immigration policy is possible without leaving the EU.
Conservative pronouncements on future policy are apparently contradictory when seen through the lens of a true Brexit. However, they acquire a surprising coherence when seen through the lens of BRINO/Remain. It is still, obviously, a gross deception, and an utter sham!
Sir John,
You make no mention of the WA above. Is this because support for it is assumed? And if your desire is to table ammendments to make it more palatable, can you confirm that these ammendments would not be ‘wrecking’, and would therefore be acceptable to the EU? (I accept that ANY ammendment to the WA may not be acceptable to the EU – unless it is one that costs the EU nothing, eg. remaining in THE Single Market.)
Reply The sovereignty clause will be an important part of the debates.
You write, as if abject cynicism, towards the most enlightened project for the advancement of civilisation that this sadly troubled world has ever seen were a good thing.
You and Shirley (here below) speak for millions.
As I wrote yesterday, when my Tory MP (as was) is off campaigning against BXP, in a Labour area, with zero chance of a Tory win, the intention to stop BXP is obvious. This from a party who claim to want Brexit.
Tories would rather hand a seat to Labour than have BXP in parliament!
Just think about that!
Sir John,
Most contributors to your site would fully acclaim the five points you detail as to why you support the Conservative manifesto. It is, however, certain ‘hangover’ elements of May’s disastrous WA which Boris has not openly disavowed, which continue to worry true Brexiteers.
We can only hope that, when a working majority has been achieved, he promptly tells the EU to get stuffed and that he is leaving on 31st January on WTO terms. The ‘transition’ period is only there so that an FTA can be negotiated. No negotiation is needed if we leave on WTO terms, neither is payment of £39 billion.
Such a clean Brexit delivers all of Boris’s promises. leaves you satisfied and will enable the UK to demonstrate it’s ability to truly perform on the world stage.
I wish you well this Thursday. It is essential you are returned to keep the Conservative Party honest.
Exactly. as you say:- We can only hope that, when a working majority has been achieved, he promptly tells the EU to get stuffed and that he is leaving on 31st January on WTO terms. Free of the Benn Surender act and with a majority that is the way to go.
But a Corbyn/SNP government would be a compete disaster for Brexit, the Union, our nuclear defence (and defence in general), Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, for tax payers, our economy, the currency, our public services, for investment, the NHS, out private schools and our state schools, the rich and the poor alike.
Let us hope most voters see this and can see through is dishonest promises/bribes of everything for everyone all paid for by the top 5% who will have left or stopped working so hard.
We voters are between a rock and a hard place. We have heard all this before, and the opposite happened. The Conservatives (as a whole) defied their manifesto promises. The Conservatives were willing to sign us up to a vassalage treaty. Not accidentally, but deliberately. Why should we believe their promises now? You reap what you sow.
Even though I am an ardent Brexiter I would rather Remain in the EU than become a vassal state of the EU. If Boris rejects the WA2, then I may change my opinion but will I gamble on the possibility? No! The Brexit Party (and other eurosceptic parties) are the only ones offering Leave, as voted for by millions.
We don’t need to sign up to disgusting one sided (and utterly ridiculous) terms in order to Leave the EU. No other ‘free’ country would sign those terms.
The world is watching. Do we still have a democracy? It appears not, when the alternatives are restricted to Brino or Remain. I am sick to death of democracy being sidelined, or manipulated, by the mainstream parties.
I am going to print this off and haunt you with it when it doesn’t happen.
The WA allows none of this.
Why do we need a transition period when nothing actually happens.
Good idea. I think I’ll do the same. In fact, I think we should all do it.
Tory MPs who voted against leaving on WTO ‘no deal’ terms and pulled the carpet from the negotiation, such as T. Elwood are standing in large numbers and are even put on to the media to promote leaving on the May tweak. The manifesto also promises green impractical policies and PC claptrap. This will put off many conservative thinking voters who voted Conservative and Labour all of their lives. Central Office and the Cameroon clique have ballsed up again.
The tory party is a complete let down John. My chance to vote BP has been taken away so I am left with your sham of Brexit which was not what we voted for. You are all an undemocratic disgrace not fit to govern and have made a mess of this country. Putting it mildly I am pig sick of the lot of you. I am not such an ardent reader of your posts anymore knowing that Brexit is fake. Politics ain’nt what it used to be and the Tory party is a shadow of its former self.
I have already voted by post. It saves that trail to the local school and anxiety if late from somewhere. The past has demonstrated that what ever we have voted for , the figure heads and the manifestos mean very little.The localities will implement change the way they want to and Brexit dealings show us that on a national level the manipulations will continue.
I have voted as is my nature and original intent of differing ideologies,
So will many students and people with multiple addresses, twice.
What a dreadful article. You’re worth far more than than this Mr Redwood.
In your list of points you use the indicative mood of the verb, John.
This should be conditional, “would”, not “will”, as those aspirations are largely contingent upon to what the European Union would agree to offset the otherwise disastrous effects of some of them.
So to pretend then, that this country is in a position to dictate terms is all rather Walter Mitty and silly, I think.
Let us not forget the MPs who were voted in on a manifesto last time and then reneged on it. Why should it not happen again?
“Nigel Farage made a difficult decision for him not to stand in seats which the Conservatives won the last time.”
“The Conservatives did not feel as a national party with a realistic chance of winning a majority they could stand down candidates in various parts of the country. As a result the Brexit party felt there was no reciprocation”
Yup – Nigel acted for the good of the country & to ensure that BREXIT was done or at least attempted; the Conservatives acted for the good of the Party and hang the country.
Most impressive..
Sir John,
The Brexit Party has put forward very specific criticisms of Boris’ ‘deal’.
They say the deal means Brexit in name only.
It would be very helpful to know why you think those criticisms are wrong.
The Brexit Party have shown character and principle by standing down in seats held by Conservatives. Although I don’t think they should have stood down where the candidate is an open or closer Remainer. I understand why as a matter of bureaucratic principle the Conservative Party apparatchiks wanted to stand everywhere, a statesman as a leader would have found a way to give the Brexit Party a free run in a dozen seats.
The Brexit party can have a significant impact in this election by attracting from Labour leave voters who will never ever vote Conservative. Of course we’d like them to vote Conservative, but they won’t. Getting them to NOT VOTE LABOUR can lead to many gained seats.
Looking beyond the election is for next week.
But I will note your five points and expect full delivery of them if Boris has a double figure majority. Only if he has a majority of more than thirty, can he tear up the Withdrawal Agreement.
A really decent majority and we can hand the WA back to the EU and leave on 31st January.
Anything less and we will end up in a similar mess in parliament that triggered this election.
ALL the other parties want to wreck Brexit and with it, this country. They should be ashamed of themselves for promoting self interest and not the National interest
Laws money and BORDERS.
Tell us how we are taking back control of our NI/EU border please.
Reply The Conservative set out our proposed immigration policy yesterday
Your five point are fine but the deal does not achieve them.
You say The Conservative MPs who last time broke their promises on Brexit have now joined the Lib Dems, or retired, or are standing as Independents in favour of overturning Brexit or pressing for a much closer relationship with the EU than Leavers want.
Not alas all of them! Why was the whip restored to 10 of the 21 traitors and some of them were appallingly even allowed to stand again? This so as to harm the next Conservative government and try again to kill Brexit one assumes. We need a majority sufficient to overcome any traitors who may still be there as Conservative MPs on Friday.