Lib Dems would let Corbyn in

Jo Swinson this morning on Radio 4 confirmed her preference to just cancel Brexit by a vote in Parliament, but conceded she did not think there would be enough MPs in the next Parliament who would do that. She no longer believes there will be a Lib Dem majority government by Friday.
This is an interesting development. Every time I see her on tv in various constituencies around the country she is flanked by Lib Dem posters setting out their catch phrase, “Winning here”. It’s an odd and self serving slogan. Normally parties and candidates have slogans about what they want to do for the voters.
This Lib Dem slogan asserts that they uniquely know what voters are going to do in each place as if they have some special prescience the rest of us do not share about how people will vote. It now appears that in many of these places the Lib Dem leader thinks they are not winning after all. The slogan was apparently misleading or simply a lie. It would have been more modest and sensible if their posters said “Trying to win here” or “Keen to win here”. “Unlikely to win here” would be a bit of a turn off even where it was an honest assessment.
What was more bizarre was what she said about their fall back position, the wish to hold a second referendum on the EU issue. She vacillated about supporting a Labour government offering one and appeared to want to move straight to a second General election.
She would be under great pressure to accept a Labour minority government offering a second referendum. Her message of vote Lib Dem to get a hung Parliament, so we can then have a second General election to try for a different Parliament again is absurd. Why would anyone vote for a result which required another election immediately? It also looks like an attempt to cover up a likely deal with Labour were they to get their hung Parliament. No wonder her slogan is not “Vote for a hung Parliament so you can have a second General election”
She has consistently said there are no circumstances in which she would support a Conservative government seeking to implement the result of the referendum, so that only leaves one realistic option in a hung Parliament, a Labour led government.
She has also said that she would reject a Leave result in a 2nd referendum (assuming that a genuine Leave option was on the ballot paper in the first place, which it wouldn’t be).
They should be prosecuted under the Trade Descriptions Act, and all the mainstream parties should be prosecuted for fraud, as businesses would be if they made false claims and promises, as made in their manifestos and numerous adverts and speeches.
Be fair to the Illiberal Nondems, they have come out in favour of improved mental health for the Nation. One waits with interest to see if their recommendations include fast tracking for treatment anyone harbouring the delusion of becoming Prime Minister!
Or detrimental mental health by smoking illegal drugs.
It is more than somewhat obvious that Ms P M Swinson, formerly known as Jo, doesn’t know her backside from her elbow!
In fact, the more we see of her, the more she appears to be auditioning for a job as a stand up comic. – And not very well at that!
Confusing and contradictory. The Un-Democratic Liberals have a track record of saying one thing in one constituency and another in another.
Early in the campaign Jo Swinson was asked what would happen if a second referendum still said leave, as quick as a flash she came back with ‘ignore it’ and remain..
If you show you don’t respect referendums’ by default you don’t respect Democracy. If you cant respect Democracy does standing in a Democratic election mean you want power to remove all democracy?
While they might use the name Liberal, lets not forget the proper Liberal party faded away back in history. This current crowd have their routes and thinking in Labour as that is what they are a break away faction of Labour.
Just as with the use of Momentum and Advance Together, the main front groups of the left, Labour and Liberals are also working in unison to achieve a socialist’s order in the UK.
A winning formula? Given we are still trying to pay down the debts 0f these people from the last time they got in lets just hope not.
She is worried that openly going for a second referendum won’t go down well in Unionist Scotland on whom she is depending for her seat.
The problem is John there is a substantial number of Tories standing for election that agree with her and would support a second referendum if there is a small majority.
They don’t need a second referendum if the WA gets passed and the PD becomes law.
A labour led SNP, Plaid, Libdim (+ the one green dope) government would be a disaster. The nuclear deterrent gone, defence a joke, open door immigration (regardless of merit), a second EU referendum with a gerrymandered electorate and a question (between remain and remain but pretend not to), economic lunacies ever where you look, a run on the pound, inward investment killed deal, money and good people flooding out of the country, exchange controls perhaps, more endless insane green crap subsidies, over powerful state sector unions, Venezuela II, inflation and rapidly going bankrupt ……
John Mc Donnall today said something like “as you give back money to the people you give them power”. Well government take money off people (not give it back to them) it is the people who earn it not governments. Labours policies are actually to tax people to death and leave them no power (or assets) at all. So what is he on about.
Perhaps your party’s slogan needs modifying too: Get Brexit Done Properly.
Since only twenty-six percent of the UK people voted Leave, your piece arguably makes a hung Parliament more likely, if readers generally take you at your word, John.
People like you usually say 37%. What they don’t say, and you don’t say, is that people who don’t vote at all are content to accept the final result. Only a tiny minority of the small minority who voted to remain want to overthrow the democratic result. As the Illiberal Antidemocrats’ and Ungreens’ ratings are showing.
Their catch phrase, “Winning here”
I though their catch phrase was Bo***** to Brexit and to the 17.4 million Brexit voters and those many sensible remain voters who think the vote should be respected.
It should be:- Vote LIBDEM we are wrong on every issue just like (just like John Major and the BBC).
Wrong on the EU, climate alarmism, energy, fracking, HS2, airports, energy, the size of the state, immigration levels, law and order, the gig economy, housing.
Plus on transport, taxation levels, levels of red tape, all the PC twaddle, countering terrorists and on the misguided regulation of almost everything. Even worse than the dire Major, Cameron and Theresa May. Let us hope Boris wins and will not morph into another dire Libdem fake Conservative.
Having Handel’s Zadok the Priest on the youtube advertisement is a stroke of genius. Very uplifting.
Encouraging a hung parliament result seems most unsporting. Almost like cheating.
Really good article from lovely Lord T in The Telegraph, not over optimistic but his utter common sense always cheers me up!
She is way out of her depth.
I don’t doubt the sincerity of her view about what is best for Britain, although I disagree.
But her naivety about how such a result could be achieved disqualifies her for leading a political party in the UK.
I think she realises that. She is the party leader most likely to resign on Friday
A blessing indeed, no Lib/Dumb support for a Conservative government. I suspect Swinton has read the signs of her diminishing support and is casting around for further opportunities for mischief making. I smell the end of her reign. I would like to say the same for the Marxist faction of Labour but there is a lack of bottle in Labour so it could take a while..
Not that Conservatives should be complacent, the distrust continues. We have yet to see whether they will have backbone or are they still infected with remain. Time will tell. Failure to execute a clean ,swift, unencumbered departure from the EU will open the door to Nigel Farage who is well aware of the opportunity it will present. Do not say you have not been warned. Electoral disengagement from the established political parties will run to the power of ten, as it did at the last EU election.
Keep it simple John.
“Vote LibDem, and support Corbyn”.
We are now up to 13 communications from the libdems…
They are having a real go at you Sir Jr.
Of course they all go straight into the recycling bin here.
And the good news… You will get 3 votes from us on Thursday…
Jo Swansong has been a let down for honest Libdems. From the get-go she asserted she was to be the next PM, they are ( not would be) winning everywhere. Nonsense and the whole electorate knew it. Instead of sticking to realistic, honest ideas with integrity – she has backed vicious lying slogans and personal attacks. Targetting a small number of seats she has hoped to turn previous majorities in order to collect some measure of victory in a campaign and result that is almost certain to mean her party will be fifth at best in the revised H of C.
What will her majority be on Friday, down? from over 5,000. With SNP, Labour and Conservatives all wishing to depose the party leader. Could it be her Swansong?
Just where do the LD’s get the money from? I’ve had 10 deliveries from them directly either in newspaper style, candidate leaflet style, or as letters from two public individuals urging me to vote for them?
I have thrown all of them away immediately
and this after all their new and old Party leaders had declared on Referendum night? And they still have the audacity to call themselves Liberal Democrats.
LOL. That is a prime example of an oxymoron for a Party Name.
From todays MsM – Jo Swinson today admitted the Liberal Democrats have changed their Brexit policy while conceding the party is unlikely to win a majority on Thursday.
So a vote for Jo Swinon’s Gang is a vote for Whom
Still people don’t see it. No wonder Jeremy looks happy
Have a care Sir John. They could not well use, ‘Strong and Stable’, after what happened to the last party that used it. And when it comes to slogans and fibs, I think BREXIT will be far from done after January.
Those who live in greenhouses shouldn’t throw stones 😉
Reply My slogans are Prosperity first and tax cuts for the many which I expect to make progress with.
After your Tory govt has presided over forty High in taxation! How about the 80/20 cuts against tax rise promise in 2010? IHT promises never fulfilled, 2,000 more HMRC employees while cutting police by 20,000! Dear oh dear.
A Lib Dem canvasser made the mistake of engaging with me on the doorstep on Friday.
Letting rip at the Lib Dems…or rather the “Illiberal Non-Democrats”…over their policy to STOP BREXIT, was quite cathartic.
I told them their policy is a real danger to our hard-won UK Democracy…and gives us genuine cause for concern over the future political landscape, that our children will inherit. I said their policy is “immoral” and cannot be justified…just because their Party does not like Brexit… it shall not be allowed to override the Will of 17.4 million people.
I truly hope the “British sense of Fair Play” shows itself again…the way it did for Tiny Tim Farron…and that the Brexit Destroying Lib Dems get absoluely hammered in the Election.
Jo Swinson losing her seat, would be the “Icing on the Cake.”..
The LibDems are liars, they pushed a leaflet through my door stating that only they can beat Labour in my constituency despite the fact they only got 5% of the vote in the last general election. And yet they are the people who bleat on about “evidence based policy making”.
When she’s talking about her plans for health, education, social care, mental health, policing etc. not one of the media pick her up on the fact she is a Scottish constituency MPs and when talking about these things, she’s only talking about England. This is the hypocrite who voted for the tripling of tuition fees for England’s kids knowing they would affect neither her own kids or her constituents.
And as usual our supine UK’s squatting in English seats have nothing to say on the matter just as they would say diddly squat if England ended up being governed by the SNP. England deserves better than this bunch of self serving muppets who can’t even say the word England let alone stand up for it.
Asked about her silly position of revoking Brexit and whether it was a mistake, costing her votes, she said ‘no’ and of the 17.4 million Brexit voters she claimed that she was not going to change her mind because of the way some ‘focus group’ had voted. 17.4 million voters – some focus group! What a silly woman – no wonder the LibDems are tanking in the polls. The more the public see of her, the more she shows her inexperience and unsuitability for high office. She’ll be lucky to hold her own seat at this rate and it won’t only be Labour looking for a new leader by Friday.
Lib Dem’s losing where I canvass, Hexham, North West Durham, Sunderland. But they have the most posters – I think all their supporters have a poster at their premises.
The Tories and Labour need to ruminate on the fact that those who will support them do so unwillingly – there is not enough enthusiasm to put up a poster and it is only the Leave Tory candidates who are attracting canvassing teams.
My gardener told me Labour canvassed his house. They asked how he would vote and he just said ‘I want Brexit’ in his strong Scottish accent. The Labour man turned tail and walked. They acknowledge they are not offering Brexit!
This is a Hobson’s Choice election. But Boris could have had us dancing down to the polls to get our country back, even in the rain, snow and ice. That he did NOT is unforgivable. I am a furious Conservative Voter, one of millions.
Sir John
Sadly for the nation Ms Swinson highlights exactly what is wrong with the elected politicians we have had to endure over the last three years. Doesn’t have a xxxxxx clue about the real world, let alone business and industry.
Continentals are telling me that “Ukraine Plus” will be the model offered by the EU for a future UK – EU relationship. Of all the alternatives, it does tick the most number of boxes that go with the twelve red lines in Mrs May’s White Paper. It took five years of gestation for the EU – Ukraine Association Agreement to get enacted. So, will the UK become a “third country” in EU terms at the end of 2020?
The Lib Dem’s have always been the most successful on the ground in constituencies and, allegedly, indulge in sharp practice where they can get away with it.
Certainly when this is over the ‘useless/toothless’ electoral commission needs reform and given real teeth of instant sanctions, disbarment of candidate, unlimited fines and prison sentences etc.
The pathetic post election, therefore too late, sanctions currently applied are but a slap on the wrist and zero deterrent.