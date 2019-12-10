Labour knows how to borrow too much to bring on an economic collapse

Some younger voters may not have studied UK economic history. There has been a depressing pattern to it all.
The 1964-70 Labour government borrowed and spent too much. It was forced into a devaluation and had to impose austerity policies to try to rally the currency.
The 1974-9 Labour government overspent and overborrowed to such an extent that they ran out of money and had to go to the IMF for a loan. There was further devaluation. The IMF imposed tough austerity conditions on the loan which then governed Labour policy.
The 1997-2010 Labour government lasted longer because for the first few years it followed inherited Conservative spending and tax plans which worked. Then it cranked up the spending and borrowing – particularly through the private finance initiative lumbering public services with large debts- and presided over the crash of 2008-9.
The last two Labour governments both raised unemployment by around half a million people. Indeed every Labour government apart from the first short lived minority one has left office with unemployment up on where it started.
A sensible amount of credit, and borrowing for worthwhile investment, can help an economy. Excessive state credit and excessive state spending with high taxes is always a ruinous combination. It makes people worse off, leads to job losses and recession, and leave the Treasury short of tax revenues to pay the bills. The huge spending and taxing plans of the current Labour party would bring on an early crisis.
Exactly and we already have excessive state debt and excessive state spending with the highest and most complex and idiotic and confiscatory taxes for 40+ years – all thanks to Brown, Darling, Hammond and Osborne.
Just the threat of Corbyn is already doing huge economic damage and killing confidence in the UK economy even though, thank goodness, it still looks unlikely. Why invest here if Corbyn will confiscate you assets or devalue them in short order?
So Boris might kill HS2 and the BBC licence fee it seems – why only might both should happen? I suspect he will do neither alas. One think for sure is that the NHS will get far worse under Corbyn as he will bankrupt the country and will be totally unable to fund it or indeed other public services. Please he will embolden the state sector unions which is the last thing we need.
So long as the UK is signatory to ECHR, NO government can confiscate anyone’s assets.
It would violate the Human Right To The Peaceful Enjoyment Of Possessions.
Maybe that is the true reason why so many on the Right want to leave it?
There are several trillion pounds worth of equity in all that residential property, after all.
It would be handy if the Receivers could grab that, when people’s mortgage owners went bust next time, after all.
Read the small print on your lender’s terms.
https://www.echr.coe.int/Documents/Convention_ENG.pdf
“ARTICLE 1
Protection of property
Every natural or legal person is entitled to the peaceful enjoyment
of his possessions. No one shall be deprived of his possessions
except in the public interest and subject to the conditions provided
for by law and by the general principles of international law.
The preceding provisions shall not, however, in any way impair
the right of a State to enforce such laws as it deems necessary
to control the use of property in accordance with the general
interest or to secure the payment of taxes or other contributions
or penalties.”
You’ve got egg on your face over that one, haven’t you Martin? That’s the problem with so many Remains – you fall for slogans and soundbites rather than doing in-depth research and then real thinking. Two examples: you keep telling us why we voted Leave, instead of asking us; and, you are unable to explain why you think the UK cannot be as independent of the EU as New Zealand is.
Plus (not please)
Boris only said he would think about it, the TV licence . He clearly said he did not wish to put more money on the present pre-Election agenda. It’s a wonder the Labour Party have not got it in their manifesto plus a free telly and free laptop. There is still time.
I bet they offer everyone a housemaid “for the many not the few”. It’ll be a year before they spot an error in that one and then say that it is “Still” a good idea and are not taking it off the table.
Corbyn’s last throw of the dice might be to offer free holidays in North Korea on Wednesday evening. I can’t understand why Boris is so polite about this appalling throwback to the era of Scargill and Red Robbo.
UK politics is in a dire state. Few take an interest. I am sure many politicians will take this as a sign of trust, but the opposite is true. For the last 40 years our democracy has been manipulated so as to reduce the power of the electorate. We have been given a choice of pro-EU parties only, until UKIP came along. The establishment banded together to discredit UKIP, and no doubt many other dirty deeds too as we have witnessed happen more openly over the past 3 years with Remainers using every dirty trick in the book to destroy democracy.
It appears they are winning. The mainstream parties continue to ignore the voters and only offer us a choice of what the establishment wants. Boris’s WA2 is NOT Brexit, but the only alternative is Remain. The undemocratic EU has more far more influence in our politics than most people realise. Instead of the EU becoming more democratic, it has worked in reverse, and our politicians are only too eager to comply with the EU.
The rot set in with Heath and Major (and other PM’s too) and too few other politicians were willing to stand up for democracy. It happened again with May and will happen again with Boris. Join any EU institution and say bye bye to democracy. Forever!
Another brilliant post Shirley stating how many oc us feel. As you say John I cannot remember a time when Labour did any thing constructive for this country. I am truly fearful of the results come Thursday and just pray the BP does well in the Labour strongholds so they can hold Boris to account.
Well, here’s one: Freedom Of Information – the most anti-authoritarian law passed in my lifetime.
Even the Tories and their media can’t find an excuse to put that djinni back in the lamp.
It’s probably why the state-within-the-state have decided that there will never, ever, be another government like it in the UK, whatever the cost.
When have the Tories ever said they want to alter or revoke that act, martin?
Are you making things up again?
I feel many will still vote Labour in my rock solid Labour area. Ask them individually either side of an election and they will tell you more wrong about the Labour Party than is ever published or broadcast.
There must be a reason people are stuck.
It’s because the name Thatcher is hated – a loathing passed from generation to generation. Young people don’t know why they hate it, they just do. Like some hate spiders for no personal reason.
You would be forgiven for not knowing that The Lady was freely elected by thumping majority several times.
The BBC described her as a *divisive* Prime Minister on her death. Well weren’t they all ???
So was Tony Blair.
Seems like a classic case of Projection to me.
“It’s because the name Thatcher is hated”
It could run deeper and along time’s edge
Actually the majority don’t give a flying fig about leaving the EU. It’s you brexit cultists who are obsessed. Leave voters if they actually thought about it would prefer to save the 220 billion over 5 years that it’s going to cost, but have been brainwashed by the cult into believing there will be a dividend, and that the EU is to blame rather than the Tories for the national divide, when in fact it will result in less freedom, more beurocracy, and yet more poverty.
RchardM, Where did you get your magic “majority” from? Actually the majority of people I speak to on the streets are more bothered about being cheated out of Brexit than about any other issue.
Nor do you have a shred of evidence to back up your statement that “Leave voters” (all of them?) would forego Leave for your imaginary £220bn cost. As for your precious concern for “the national divide”, all democratic votes divide the nation – that’s what they’re for.
Who says it is going to cost £220 billion over 5years?
PS
I note we have a new insult here from the remainers, we are all apparently brainwashed by a cult.
One more to add to the long list of abuse.
“to reduce the power of the electorate.” How could it be reduced further than not honouring the answer to the question all MPs asked? Pretending it all never happened and we had all suffered a three year blackout and we had been in Intensive Care for three years?
Yes Shirley, even though I am conservative, voted for and in the past and had a Conservative MP, with a Conservative government, I am in no way represented.
The party has become de facto socialist and intensely EUrophile, completely at odds with my core beliefs and those of most of my friends.
Exactly Shirley – an excellent post which accurately describes how many of us feel.
Boris’ rehashed WA isn’t Brexit and he knows that himself, after all he did resign his ministerial post over virtually the same deal he now thinks is the best deal in the world. I and everyone I know will be voting for the BXP on Thursday.
How different it could have been if the Tories had delivered a true meaningful Brexit.
Good morning.
And the Tory obsession with all things EU led to the 1992 economic crash, Black Wednesday and the ruination of many. And those responsible, as LL reminds us, have never apologised for this. And I repeat. Major, Clarke, Hurd and Heseltine all sat round a table in Admiralty House wondering what to do as the nation went down the pan. And three of those are still around trying to tell us what to do !
I care not what Labour did or did not do in the past, it is what those who wish to form the next government will do in the future ? Currently all I am hearing is nonsense.
If the ‘named’ individuals bother you, you could always put; Members of the Cabinet.
Mark, Ken Clarke recently on TV dismissed this financial catastrophe where people lost their homes, jobs and business as trivia with throw away comments, like a forgotten blip in history, as if it did not matter and was forgotten. His only indignation was that Major wanted them to be together as a buy in for anything that went wrong so it would not be his soul responsibility! Is that leadership?
They are disgusting, dishonest and disloyal people.
Hope, I’m not sure Major still has a “soul” any more – he may well have sold it to the EU sometime ago.
Taxes are at a record high. Government borrowing has doubled under your administration so there is nothing to be proud of.
Immigration is at an all time high yet you still want our vote.
Fool me once etc……..
True – but Labour/SNP/Green/Plaid/Libdims would clearly be far, far worse.
LL, how?
They would continue to apply EU rules. There is and has been no difference during the past forty years. JR, has agreed it has been a puppet parliament acting with small scope of the EU rules.
And having to vote for the “least worst” – LL – is a VERY sad situation.
The present Marxist/Labour party would move from a record of financial incompetence throughout their post war existance as a Labour party to a situation of absolute financial irresponsibility. They are the modern day financial drug addicts where reality goes out of the door to be replaced by even greater spending that leads to the collapse of the country.
In addition their leadership would not pass the positive vetting to which government employees in senior positions are subject, to quote a recently retired head of MI5. He must be familiar with their files in MI5.
Conclusion, the electorate would need to mad to elect them.
This election has now shown new depths with Boris being shown a photo of a sick child. This was a stage set up.
That’s my opinion too. The media and politicians are so untrustworthy that we automatically suspect a staged photo. What a sad state of affairs!
A guy on the BBC said today that politicians and the media should be held accountable to the same laws as businesses, ie. all adverts and other publications must be honest and not fraudulent. We need politics to be honest and transparent. Some hope! The ability to prosecute for fraud would make political parties more cautious and limit some of the outrageous lies.
I can understand tbe frustration but I would not wish to see lawyers’ powers or their ability to pass judgment being further extended into politics. We have seen recently how damaging this can be since many and the judiciary are unable control their political ambition and agendas. Democracy will be further and dangerously eroded and placed into the power of the unaccountable.
Be careful what you wish for.
So you think that simply confronting a Prime Minister with the facts, as to what is happening under his watch in the country is “new depths”?
Why, exactly, do you think that?
Simple really. The suspicion is that the photograph was a set up, designed specifically to denigrate the PM. A bit of Black Propaganda. Even were it real it poses many questions. Seeing the number of tubes around the boy he had obviously been attended to. Who decided he was best left on the floor, doctor ,nurse, or administrator. Who permitted photographs of a patient to be taken while said patient was in the care of the hospital. Even were there no beds available in the whole hospital why couldn’t they find a mattress and a trolley. My suspicion is that had Corbyn been injured outside the hospital gate they would have quickly found a private room to keep him in and we would not have been shown a picture of him in trauma.
So, no evidence at all, then.
May be so, and the BBC are salivating over it. However, I think that many decent people can see what’s going on, and will come out on Boris’s side. At least he’s personable and human, and as such, does not pretend to immediately have all the answers (as ‘normal’ politicians do) . I doubt he’ll lose any votes over this, and may even gain some.
It was not a ‘stage set up’ at all. it was genuine reporting, as it happened.
It was a set up designed to embarrass Boris Johnson and you seem to have fallen for it!
This morning on radio five the BBC were flat out suggesting that the twitter reports of it being fake news were themselves fake news and that the BBC backroom were hard at work trying to discover who, including possibly ‘the Russians’ had made the first tweet portraying the whole story as fake news.
Fast forward to BBC 1pm TV news and just a short reference to the original story and a vague reference to it’s rebuttal.
This story is dying on it’s feet.
@Irene
If you really believe that then I have a bridge to sell you.
😂😂😂
The Tories have made it worse for themselves by claiming one of their people was punched by a Labour activist afterwards-the photographic evidence proves otherwise.
I believe the mother was seen by one of the nurses taking the child off of the trolley taking the picture then putting the child back on, though you are not likely to hear that on the BBC, as Norman says they, ‘are salivating over it’.
Bob Dixon
“. This was a stage set up.”
If that is so it should be easy to prove. Why haven’t they?
I watched the Question Time (under 30s programme) last night. Seven on the panel one from the Greens, Libdims, Labour, SNP, Plaid, Conservative and Farage from Brexit. So five absurd socialists, pushers of climate alarmism and economic lunacy all wanting to defy the 17.4 million voters and remain in the EU. Then the socialists light Conservatives and their still rancid not leaving W/A.
The one voice of reason Nigel Farage, climate and economic realist was endlessly shouted down by the others (mainly the dire Angela Rayner).
It is an appalling programme. I gave up watching it several years ago.
OFCOM should examine QT, the panel choice, the company who selects the audience, the group seating of similar views etc. It is totally planned, researched and host primed to attack……an utter disgrace to unbiased television.
Terminate BBC television, let them become pay-per-view.
They did not even find the ice sculptures and refusal to accept Gove on Ch. 4 to be biased!
This one was a bit better than normal. I expected lefty climate alarmism all night, but there were some intelligent questions and some less intelligent answers. Rayner was particularly bad, shouting at Farage inches from his face, then complaining that someone had called Labour policies ‘loony’ and getting all insulted and huffy. Appalling woman.
Actually LL I was quite surprised that the audience were not as biased as usual and there was applause for the common sense answers and some good questions. The only disappointment was the almost total acceptance of the climate scam (probably due to the educational and media brainwashing). The presenter did disappoint in her inability to rein in Ms Rayner who constantly interrupted.
Lifelogic
“The one voice of reason Nigel Farage”
He has tried and failed seven times to become an MP. It has gone some way to reassure me that the voting public can see through a snake oil salesman when they see one.
I would like to know whether every administration, including Conservative, has left office with national debt interest payments higher than when they entered office.
Well as a % of GDP it did fall very slightly from 1997 for about four years. Other than that then, for the last thirty odd years, it has gone from just over 10% of GDP to nearly 90% of GDP. Yet Ministers still seem to claim they are “repaying the debt”. Might not be so bad but for the fact that most of the money is almost totally wasted – rather than being invested wisely.
Investing wisely and efficiently, on sensible and needed things is something governments so rarely (if ever) do. Much is even spend doing positive harm or on inconveniencing the productive.
Not always, I think, just looking at the table on pages 5 and 6 in this report:
https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN05745
You would have to go through and pick out the years when each government entered and left office, but at a glance I would say that since the war there will have been some instances – not many, but some – where the annual interest payments had gone down both in nominal terms and as a percentage of GDP.
I am studying game theory at the moment and someone’s past record seems to be very important in games like chicken and GRIM. So, nice article – and I have lived through most of it and can remember how true it is/was.
Wouldn’t it Be lovely if Boris won and the Tories came to their senses?
A huge purge of all those who have been working against the country.
A nice, proper Brexit.
A real conservative Conservative Party that appreciated its loyal members.
An end to political correctness and cultural Marxism.
A return to manners and the society Mrs T denied.
Uncrowded roads, controlled immigration, no green rot ….
Oh dear…I woke up!!!
Everhopefull indeed.
Mrs T didn’t deny society in the sense you mean, only the trick people had then of blaming everything on something they called “Society” and not understanding how it was composed or worked. It was very prevalent then, and infuriating. After that, people stopped doing it, so no-one knows what she meant any more. She actually meant what you mean.
As you say “every Labour government apart from the first short lived minority one has left office with unemployment up on where it started”. Indeed and with the particularly absurd Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP policies we would get this in spades and in double quick time.
Just the threat of Corbyn/SNP is already killing investment and destroying jobs. Look at the large deficit of the Scottish Economy under the very damaging SNP policies.
Unless the Conservatives seize the opportunity to join forces with the Brexit Party, Labour will continue to be the only way to remove the Conservatives from office when a majority of the public have finally had enough of them – whether that is this Thursday or in 2024. In the last Parliament, we did not need Boris Johnson to defeat Jeremy Corbyn – we needed him to defeat Theresa May. When he finally did, what did he do? He carried on with her Withdrawal Agreement because “returning were as tedious as go o’er”. Democracy demands the existence of a political opposition. The Conservatives have a chance to change the nature of that opposition so that we are not presented with the “depressing pattern” to which you refer. Instead, Mr. Johnson wants to put Nigel Farage “back in his box” – the only party leader that I have seen conduct himself in a statesmanlike manner during this campaign.
14,000 trillion owed for pensions rising at 17.5%.
What have the Tories done about that? Nothing
What can you do that doesn’t screw us? Nothing
Labour buy votes, Conservatives try to earn them with reason, which is why we sway back and forth over the years and if it wasn’t for Brexit we would be heading back into economic mayhem once again.
This time the Lib/Dems, SNP, Greens and the other parties are all trying their best to take us back into a hung parliament which would ruin this country and it’s economy.
All Leavers must vote Conservative and so must all ‘light’ remainers as this is the only route out of this ghastly mess. Also if one thinks about it, it is the only way to repair the NHS as Corbyn has not got the slightest vestige of a plan.
Boris is being hammered because ”one-track-May” was concentrating on screwing up Brexit and doing precious little else. Some people are incapable of multi-tasking and we are now suffering for those two years of neglect.
Your obliviousness to the reality of the Conservative party is remarkable. Not sure why anyone should take seriously the opinion of someone who clearly hasn’t been paying attention.
An observation on the wider political scene, if I may please, John.
There are 3 nations in the world today upon whose value systems democracy and freedom are founded. They are the UK, the US, and Israel. Currently we see all 3 under siege from destructive ‘leftist’ forces. If only the people knew why, and what is really going on!
They know how to borrow too much whilst throttling the goose !
he 1997-2010 Labour government lasted longer because for the first few years it followed inherited Conservative spending and tax plans which worked.
John Major`s spending plans to be exact; a politician Sir John Redwood feels has no place in the Conservative Party. During the entire Blair period borrowing did not exceed 35% . It is now well over 80% of GDP and forecast to get into the 90s under Johnsons meandering opportunistic mess of a plan , a level not seen since the mid sixties when France an Germany sped past rip off Britain , the sick man of Europe
The reference to to PFIs is presumably a rhetorical fig leaf to cover the shame of this thread bare argument . Whilst PFI`s may be high profile borrowing the extent of them was insignificant in terms of overall debt
The lesson of History is that Major and Blair presided over fiscal continence as did George Osborne . Leaving John Redwood in charge of National borrowing is leaving a dog in charge of the sausages.
Its extraordinary how even educated people get into such a muddle over debt.
In the fist place debt equal to about 20% of GDP is held by official bodies – like a company owning its own bonds – due to QE. Net debt therefore is about 65% of GDP.
In the second place it is indeed true that in each year since 2010 total debt has increased – because there has been a deficit. But the deficit – thanks to Labour – got to over 10% of GDP. Under the Coalition & Tories it has come down to under 2% – and without the recession so confidently predicted by left-leaning experts, BBC fact checkers etc. So the lesson is don’t get to a massive deficit in the first place – it cant be reversed overnight.
For Labour project fear is the NHS. Why not transfer the Foreign Aid Budget of £7billion over and when that proves insufficient close the Army followed by the RAF and Navy and when that proves insufficient close the Home Office and then gradually work our way thro the rest of Whitehall – there is bound to come a time when the NHS has enough money surely.
Labour is summed up with a comment attributed to Diane Abbot (true or false, I don’t know – but it says it all about Labour) ‘Labour will borrow all the money it needs to bring down the National Debt!’
possibly does it with her credit cards – works fine….
It should be made into law that nether local or national government can barrow money
They have a ready source of income its called taxation
This election offers a simple binary choice, freedom under the Conservative or punitive punishment under the Metro Marist Labour.
It is bizarre that some people believe there is alternatives to the above choice. The problem with that thought is all the leaders of the alternative groupings and their candidates, are first of the socialist left, then have already shown their willingness to have a Corbyn Labour Government in power.
If you vote and don’t vote Conservative, what ever alternative Party you wish to call it you have voted for a Metro Marxist Labour Party. I have said it that way deliberately as this London Marxist grouping called Labour has none of the traits of the Workers Party in what used to be Labour heartlands, under Corbyn it is a different more threatening Cabal.
Wow. I must have misunderstood what freedom means. Unless you’re talking absolute rot, and I myself do in fact understand what freedom is. Yes, that’s what it is. You’re talking nonsense. Glad to have cleared that up.
If Boris Johnson loses this election over the image of a sick boy on a hospital floor then he can lay the blame on George Osborne:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/12/01/prosperity-not-austerity-5/#comment-1074270
“The Tories are only vulnerable on this issue because of their failure to impress on the public that Labour totally wrecked the government’s finances. Which abject and hugely damaging propaganda failure started when George Osborne was the shadow Chancellor. I commented about this again and again to no avail, and I don’t suppose that it will make any difference now, but here is a small sample of those comments just on this blog … ”
And I am quite sure that George Osborne would be very happy to see Boris Johnson lose the election, even if he kept his joy to himself and maybe a few likeminded close friends and fellow europhiles such as David Cameron.
It’s interesting you say Osborne would be pleased to see BJ fail. I think you’re right, but not because Osborne doesnt like BJ’s politics, but because BJ is PM and not George himself. All these Tory ‘wars’ are largely personal feuds. That’s why May’s treaty was considered to be so awful, but BJ’s treaty, despite being the same thing, is wonderful. It is truly pathetic.
Charles Moore is sound as usual today in the Telegraph. On Defence, Joe Swinson, John Major’s abject foolishness and food banks. Exactly right on all four.
I’ve seen this myself. We often see infrastucture improvements under the Tories and would sight the railways as one lately only to see a freeze under an incoming Labour administration. For quite a while no-one notices because as it takes many years for existing contracts to complete and the improvements that have been made to wear out, so Labour live off the fat so to speak.during which time their wrecking plans can be put in place. Again these are not noticed so the rot can takes place out of sight for many years.
Lifelogic – killing investment – the SNP is already doing it. The SNP is doing a great job of persuading the Scottish voter not to vote for it. Unfortunately, at the same time we’re at the receiving end. The headline areas are education and health – yet more health scandals emerged this weekend. Youth employment (though the SNP tried to fudge that news).
Almost every day I read about investment into England, in manufacturing, fintech, aviation .. Once in a blue moon, there is a small investment in Scotland. Last two cases were not foreign investment, but expansion of facilities by a big Scottish firm.
Sir John, re getting Brexit done – can I note that there are at least 150 Tory PPCs who are pro-remain, some clearly strongly so. And the WA and PD are not at all good.
Not only does Labour follow disastrous financial policies, it always creates complicated systems of dishing out taxpayer money via the benefits system or various quangos.
This ALWAYS ends up with those who can “play the system” getting free taxpayer money while the hard working poor just get poorer.
Just as the word “democrat” no longer applies to the LibDems, the word “labour” is also a misnomer when those who labour long and hard have the most to fear from a Corbyn government.
Have you not noticed that this is exactly what the Tories do as well?!
I don’t know why everybody is against Labour getting into power. John McDonnell has explained how the finances will work, and if he gets into difficulties he can always hand over the financial reins to Dianne Abbot.
Brigham – – Corbyn might be just fine. I do have slight anxiety that when he cycles to Buck House for his meetings with Her Maj, he might forget to take off his Lenin/Mao cap and leave his cycle clips on his tucked in trousers. Otherwise all okay.
You mention PFI as ‘lumbering public services with large debts’. That is true and the answer is simple – take them on to the government ledger and free up the NHS for instance to pay for the services it provides, rather than a high interest rate for city spivs. They have decades to go yet on them and they are draining vital resources.
True, we had a lovely hospital built on PFI, rather like a futuristic air port instead of the old Victorian workhouse image we had before, but at the cost of treatments cut, nurses cut, doctors cut. ‘Nice building, pity we can’t afford to treat you but have a nice flat white at one of the shops’ whilst you wait for a few months’ seems to be management’s answer.
I would suggest the government could borrow to clear the debts at virtually negative interest rates (otherwise why are you promising all the goodies in the election), certainly less than the usurious rates being paid currently. If you don’t want to do that, how about a bit of Quantitative Easing – it would be a mere fraction of what was done for the banks. Or is it only bailing out the City which the Tories are interested in and public services can just go hang?
Boris going off message about the BBC is probably the best thing the Conservatives have done in this election campaign. Shame there is not more stuff like this.
Almost certainly deflection. That said, perhaps the Tories, if they win, will throw the BBC to the wolves, and whilst the wolves are feasting on their fresh meat they won’t notice that BJ is selling the country down the river.
PS Personally, I believe the license fee/tax should be abolished, for reasons of principle. Whatever reasons BJ might have, they’re not born out of principle.
Labour forget Ed Balls ‘ endogenous growth theory didn’t pan out.
Our greatest chancer Gordon (benett) over-cooked borrowing billions.
Labour want to get the Guinness book of records trillion debt to show Venezuela how to proceed in the ” race to the bottom ” as Corbyn accuses Tories of!
Austerity is caused by Labour
But they never have to clean up after their mess (correction, serial messes) big-time!
You couldn’t make it up.
Meanwhile if kids are to vote they should be taught modern economic just beforehand.
I think you’ll find the USA have the national debt record sewn up for the forseeable 😉
Be careful what you wish for, they said Boris Johnson couldn’t get a deal….. he got a deal…. then it wasn’t the deal we wanted, put him back as PM and then you can criticise him if he doesn’t come up to expectations, until then back Boris!
You say ‘sensible’, I say ‘indefensible’: let’s call the whole thing off!.
And for all those planning not to vote spare a thought for the millions who fought and in many instances died to give you the right to vote also the students in Hong Kong who are dying for their Democracy, people here have obviously forgotten just how important Democracy is if they’re prepared to dismiss it without so much as a thought
It speaks volumes about our society!
I have never voted Labour but am grateful to a party that has done so much to make our daily life so superior to anything that has gone before. From the health service to social security, to council housing, Open University etc, even the abolition of the death penalty, they have all been Labour inspired leading to the kind of society we value so much today.
All the Tories have ever done is looking after their own upper strata of society expecting the rest of the citizens to be grateful for the few crumbs that fall off their table.
Why do so many voters still fall for it?