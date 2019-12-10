Waiting for treatment

No-one should have to wait a long time for NHS treatment. Our hearts reach out to any child and parents who have had a bad experience. It is not what any of us wants. The government has rightly pledged more money and more staff. It is important this is well managed to prevent these unacceptable incidents in future.
Well said. But we must not isolate the issue of health from wider political concerns. If the population grows and does so by taking in impoverished migrants then the demands on the health service and all such institutions can only grow. It is like housing. What’s the use of building enough homes to accommodate everyone if you are taking in hundreds of thousands of newcomers year on year? This is why the points based migration system is key. I hope that it is being properly sold across those communities who well understand the pressures put on their support systems by uncontrolled demographic change.
percey Openshaw
the problems in the NHS and enough homes has very little to do with impoverished migrants and more to do with not enough construction and on spending too little on the NHS compared with similar countries
The points based immigration system is rubbish. It was invented to multiculturise the immigrant intake into Australia from the previous system which ensured an intake of culturally compatible people. We do not need an immigration system because unlike Australia we are already full up. This is our country; foreigners have no inherent right to come here.
Absolutely agree!
Trouble is politicians won’t admit it.
Too scared of being called a waaycist!
I guess the Tories can’t criticise Labour immigration policies since they are equally but more covertly responsible.
So no doubt thousands will be spent reupholstering chairs in waiting rooms or some such. Just to show they “ care”.
Your wasting your breath. The liblabcon are wedded to mass immigration and only recently May signed up to the UN no illegal immigration directive.
You may have noticed that non EU immigration has been controlable by the government but they’ve never made any effort.
Boris is toting an Australian points system which is completely at odds with EU freedom of movement which the WA more or less guarantees it continuing.
What’s the betting that net immigration is still over a quarter million in 2020.
Percy
I wonder how many foreign tourists were taking up a bed in NHS hospitals at that very moment, and using up our generosity.
John, I think that what interests people about this incident is not yet another example of the fact that the NHS is overstretched, but your leader’s reaction to being confronted with evidence of that fact.
He took the reporter’s ‘phone from him. He did give it back eventually, so that did not meet the technical definition of theft – intention to deprive permanently – but nonetheless it was trespass to his property and generally uncivil behaviour.
I think that to be rather telling, as do many others, it seems.
I’m not at all sure that its just a question of money. I think its because so many people are using the NHS. It is struggling to keep up with the burgeoning population.
The same is seen in the Education system, and the Housing system too.
The fact that so many NHS staff are leaving because of the enormous pressure they are under, hasn’t helped.
“well managed” is an impossible pipe dream in the NHS.
Pity the PM did not simply say those words. Pity Sir John, that you are not the ….
My husband suffered far, far worse in an NHS hospital under the Blair/Brown regime, when as we understand, a lot of money was being granted. Nothing would have induced me to allow him to be used against them in an election, no matter how strong my feelings were. Where is people’s sense of dignity and decency?
Why has no one mentioned the reasons for A & E overcrowding?
Out of control immigration and T. Blairs disastrous deal with Doctors, since when patients have been faced with long waits for appointments, so instead go to A & E.
Instead, old people get the blame, again.
It seems yesterday’s “incident” was a set up. Again !!
When I saw the photo it smelt wrong. I said that if my 4 year old was in hospital he would not be on the floor – he would be sat on my lap with a comforting arm around him.
I also see it reported that credit for the photo goes to a professional photographer from Leeds.
How low have we got ?
However…I do believe that many on here could have run a better election campaign…and that is probably saying something ( as they say).
Why are Tories not more wary??
An extraordinary story. Particularly as it exactly mirrors recent and similar shock stories at crucial moments before pivotal events.
Is this the latest in a series of extraordinary coincidences ?
I suspect it might be, and very carefully stage managed throughout.
Always think for possibilities outside the box. Notice in these coincidences that the utmost heart tugging is central to the story.
Irrespective of this event, there can be little doubt of much secret and subversive activity taking place behind this election.
Polly
The media focuses on the individual whose health needs are not being met. What they don’t show is the number of people who have caused the rationing of care by not taking care of themselves and ending up with hospital need. Let’s have the complete picture please.
It would appear that the child sleeping on the floor was a staged event! If this is so then this is a despicable act to politicise your child to score a questionable political point! I hope whoever staged this is named and shamed!
Being cynical and having two sons and occasionally visited Casualty, it struck me that it was just the pose that either would had adopted by having to wait totally bored, for the declared 4 hour attention, by lying on the floor and draping his jacket over himself. Was the illness self identified?
Dear Sir John, The political class, rightly or wrongly, reached a consensus that UK taxpayers should devote a fixed percentage of our total GDP to international development. It is time that we had a national debate on what percentage we should devote to the National Health Service. One tenth of GDP might be fair, given that there is also spending outside the NHS, from over-the-counter medicines to private insurance.
Only when we clarify the long-term resources of the NHS in this way will there be a proper context for rational debate on how that money should be spent. We can then decide what can and cannot sensibly be provided free at the point of use so that we can ensure that those services that the NHS does provide are of top quality and available to all.
(money, staff) “…important this is well managed…”
The staff.
Today I went to an appointment with the respiratory nurse at my local practice for COPD tests. I have been treated for it for 7 years but in that time I have told them that I do not need the appointments or medicine because smoking was my problem but there was no disease. My tests proved my point because I gave up cigarettes 2 years ago and my results were perfect. As a thank you I mended her broken printer that had not worked for 3 weeks. The moral of this tale is once you are in the NHS system they waste money on you rather than finding if there is anything wrong.
Your hearts reach out- A Tory with a heart?
More money and more staff isn’t going to fix it, as you well know. The NHS cannot function in a country where the population is nearly 70 million. I don’t know what the answer is as the immigration problem is too deep to do anything about but this is a problem created by politicians and it’s about time they owned up to it.
There is quite a lot of bickering on the BBC about the propriety of calling £34b for the NHS £34b, and not “£20b in real terms”.
Given that we’re going to be borrowing most of the money – I wonder if someone can point out to the BBC that the principal we will have to pay back is £34b, plus interest?
It may be of interest to share with your readers, my experience of hospital treatment in my lifetime. I have had 8 operations for various things since a child through into adulthood. I had 3 (unsuccessful) operations to correct a squint from the age of 3 in 1948 to age 7. The squint ,incidentally, was as a result of contracting mumps at the age of 18 months. I remember bad-tempered nurses, including criticising me for not eating all my meals. The truth was that my eyes were bandaged up and I missed some on my plate. I was also moaned at for being sick as a result of the anaesthetic, although I managed to hold on while they fetched a container “Dirty little boy.” I was called. As an adult, I had yet another unsuccessful eye operation as an 18 year old. I had 2 for knee cartilage removal and an appendectomy in the 1980s. The quality of the nursing staff depended on who was on shift and I felt obliged to write complain about the filthy state of the ward on one occasion. The C.E.O. told me he did not realise! Oh, for the days of matron doing her rounds.
This year I had major open surgery to repair an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). I had to admire the skill of the consultant and his team together with the anaesthetist and her team. The nursing staff were absolutely brilliant and were very patient with demanding patients. Probably, because of MRSA and the like, a premium was put on hygiene. I wrote to the CEO to tell him this.