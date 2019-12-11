We need a majority government who can boost our economy now with the right budget

As feared and forecast here UK growth in the latest figures has slowed again, as has growth in most parts of the world.
I have been recommending for sometime that we need both a monetary and a fiscal stimulus. Monetary change awaits a new Governor of the Bank of England, which in turn awaits a government with a majority. Fiscal change also is waiting on such a government. The outgoing minority Conservative government did not think it could get the tax cuts through the Commons that the economy now needs to give it a boost and was apparently unable to agree with officials about a suitable new Governor.
The hung Parliament that did so much to create uncertainty and delay over Brexit did other damage as well. It diverted attention from big matters like the need for an economic boost, and made officials minded to avoid changes on the grounds that there was no Parliamentary majority for anything worth doing.
The new government formed by a change of PM has clearly signalled they recognise the need for a budget which boosts incomes, activity and public services. We need it as soon as possible. It is a fundamental reason why we need a government with a majority on December 13th so we can get on with the changes we need. The USA has recently seen a $150bn injection by the Central Bank into markets to give things a boost even though the USA is growing much faster than the EU or UK. The ECB is administering a Euro 20 bn a month stimulus. The UK does not need more Quantitative easing but it could do with facilities for banks prepared to lend against good projects and to consumers to buy homes and cars. Consumers could do with a post Christmas present of keeping more of their earnings to spend on their priorities.
Good morning.
What tax cuts ?
You had a majority government in 2015 then blew it on a unnecessary GE. You then had a working majority working government with the DUP. How did it come to pass that the government lost its working majority with them ?
How can we get any meaningful tax cuts, especially to VAT, when we will not be able to because of the terrible WA (Deal) the Conservative Party have negotiated ?
We are stuck with EU regulatory alignment, even after transition, which will inhibit any measure we may take to boost our economy. This covers all areas of industry, finance etc. How can we make ourselves competitive through better regulation of our own internal market when, all the EU has to do is create some law and stifle any initiative ?
We are Leaving (BINO) with one hand tied behind our backs, hobbled and virtually silenced on the world stage. That is not the independence I voted for or was led to believe.
A Tory majority will deliver little and bind us, lock-step, to the EU. No thanks !!!
Oh what now ???
You want a majority so you can push through the dreadful WA. Then have multiple extensions whilst you surrender everything else to Brussels.
That is silly language, Ian, but of course they do.
The prospect of the UK leaving the European Union is not only seriously damaging to confidence here, but also very unhelpful across the Continent generally, and so the globe.
The arsonists seem to be complaining rather too much about the smoke if you ask me.
And you think a Corbyn-led Government will not damage confidence both here and globally Martin?
It’s no longer about Brexit! The real choice is simply between a Johnson or a Corbyn government.
Johnson might be very far from ideal but I have no doubt which is the lesser of the two evils. Anyone who thinks they will be better off under Corbyn & McDonald are simply deluding themselves…
Remainers need to think very carefully about where their own best interests lie – because everyone will end up worse off with these Marxists running our economy – whether we are in or out of Europe.
But didn’t your side yell that leaving the European Union was “not about money”?
Maybe what kind of country we have isn’t either, even if your unproven claim were true.
I hope not, but you might well be right. Why do we have the four surrender act traitors still being allowed to stand as “Conservatives”?
Four? Ten.
Give me Ann Widdecombe as a choice any day of the week and twice on Sunday to any current Tory candidate.
Just heard Laura Pidcock (Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights + Politics at Manchester Poly/Metropolitan University) saying she can “end in work poverty at the stoke of a pen”. I assume this would be by pushing up and minimum wage by law and making it illegal for them to work. Thus they would no longer be in “in work poverty” but out of work.
Then the dope goes on about about the child patient lying on the coats at hospital! She blames it on “privatisation” – it was an NHS hospital dear, one run and organised by the dire NHS! An NHS that will get even worse once Labour destroy the economy in the Venezuela manner will not take them long.
You’ve hit the nail on the head……they only had one job, to leave
Ian Wragg- exactly, we do not want a Quisling Tory majority, so the only alternative is vote Labour, and I would sooner thrust my hand into a nest of vipers than vote Corbyn. Lesser of two evils.
The dreadful WA – as you call it – is Brexit. You voted for it in 2016, even if you did not realise it at the time, and you have all been told that you are not allowed to change your mind. Enjoy it.
Andy, You have no evidence for your repeated assertion that the WA is Brexit. None. Look at Articles 4, 87, 89 and 127 to see how wrong you are.
Ian Wragg, That is my fear too. The Tory party has form on this, as the last 4 years (47 years?) has demonstrated.
So here’s my local dilemma: vote for a Tory candidate who I know is only a lukewarm leaver, but may win; or vote UKIP/Brexit who are real leavers, but probably won’t win?
How many times do I have to be told by the Tory party that “this” (2019, 2017, 2015) election is essential for Leave, but then get cheated out of Leave, for me to say enough? The Tory party has done it again by claiming that the Boris WA is Leave. They know, and I know, that is a lie. The earliest we could actually Leave is 31 Dec 2020 under current Tory plans.
So when will the Tory party stop lying to me?
The general drift of nearly all comments here is cynicism, disillusionment, mistrust, pessimism…. and at the very least a sense of betrayal in the air.
What a way to go into a GE, voting for the least bad, rather than with a sunny optimism and faith in the party of one’s choice.
All comments. Except mine !!!
Nor me. I will never vote for Tory traitors who deliberately defied the will of the people.
The government (of whatever colour) will do whatever the EU tells them to do. If Boris intends us to leave the EU, then why is he forcing his WA2 upon us? Why not just Leave without signing up to EU demands and control that could well ruin our country? We’ve never had a logical explanation why we need to sign up to this.
Boris has had his hands tied from day 1 thanks to a certain Mrs May and a “Remainder” Parliament. Give Boris a good majority and see if he can get a WA that benefits the UK or even a WTO exit as that will be an option, but only if he gets a good majority
Boris didn’t even try to get a clean Brexit, even though lots of possibilities were explored by others. Boris just folded, as he will continue to do. He has reinstated Brexit blockers to do the very same thing all over again. It will give Boris the excuse he needs that he ‘has too much opposition’ to deliver a proper Brexit, and the only thing he can get through is Brino, which will be worse than Remain.
Nobody would be more pleased than myself if I am wrong.
If the Tories had shown some moral fibre instead of trying to weasel out of their pledge to implement the decision of the voters, they wouldn’t now be having a fit of the vapours over the prospect of a Corbyn govt.
Shirley, Exactly.
Good luck tomorrow JR, hope you win your seat against the double crossing turn coat traitor Lee.
Indeed. Perhaps they like the idea of not being ultimately accountable for their actions; just blame it on the EU.
There is no logical explanation; only lies ,deceit and ultimately treason. I don’t necessarily blame Sir John but he is one of a very few in Parliament showing common sense.
My instinct says you are right. It all hangs on tomorrows result and the resolve of Boris and his new government. Getting the EU off our backs is key because at present they dictate so much. WA2 is not the answer, so I watch with interest.
An incoming government with a majority is not shackled by the behaviour and policies of any previous government. Will the new Conservative government be free from the infection of remain , or will they be the turd polishers of old. On that question hangs the future of GB Ltd and the Conservative party.
9
Sir John,
Why should consumers be concerned about the above when all they have to do is vote for the Corbyn/McDonnell axis and receive all that free stuff?
Reply Because that would end in economic disaster as it always does and we would all be worse off.
RAF, If “consumers” believe Corbyn/McDonnell they deserve everything they get. But we don’t.
The problem is the degree of voter spite: people who saw their livlihoods destroyed by the EU or are facing that if Brexit does not happen, are more than prepared to vote for Corbyn if it means returning the favour to the large businesses and special interests that blocked Brexit.
I reckon house prices will crash 20% in the spring if Corbyn gets in and they will fall by 35% over the next few years.
Anybody else care to differ?
Very few transactions will happen so there really won’t be a market.
Government will bolster the market with various taxpayer funded initiatives.
Got to protect the bank’s balance sheets haven’t we.
But you claim that high house prices are caused almost entirely by immigration, and that Labour are the party of immigration.
However, your claim above means that you now reject one or both of those.
If only one, which is it?
It’s not rocket science. If immigration increases demand and despite all the promises, nothing is done to increase supply, then QED prices go up.
That’s about as far as I got with economics. After that theory exceeded reality.
You think Corbyn appropriating property to give to immigrants will be positive for prices?
I am astonished by your moderation.
Corbyn won’t get in, and if there is a hung parliament, any coalition with the labour party will fall apart.
Javelin- totally agree house prices will crash, but not if the swamp remains full of boris and corbyn. If we stop benefits immigration then house prices wil go to a Normal level.
A fairly good chance of that. Plus who would want to rent anything out knowing they may never get it back and that Corbyn government will fix rents at below market rents – thus stealing of the Landlords – so there would be a lot coming onto the market.
But then with their open door immigration policy the population and demand will go up! Though most of them will probably not have any money or jobs or decent health care or decent educations! Unless they work for the state or state sector unions. And then only until Corbyn runs out of money say mid 2020.
Javelin,
It is true that house prices remain distorted by monetary policy and national imbalance. I don’t think the needed corrections could come by luck, though a Corbyn level stimulus might indeed necessitate an increase in interest rates.
Javelin, Corbyn won’t get in. But a Lab/SNP/LD coalition is perfectly possible, and I think the most likely (50%?). If there is a coalition one price that Sturgeon and Swinson would extract is the removal of Corbyn and McDonnell.
Then we’ll get:
– the revoking of Art50
– “independence” (ie dependence on the EU) for Scotland
– Trident scrapped
– loss of Falklands
– loss of Gibraltar
– NI to Eire
– loss of UN seat to the EU
– continued erosion of our democracy by the EU
– continued erosion of liberties by the EU
– continued increase in corruption due to the EU
– the Euro (EMU)
– recession
– etc.
All because Tory Remain MPs would not implement Leave.
Who cares if house prices fall?
My personal IHT liability will fall and my kids may have a chance to buy their own property somewhere with the M25.
Right now it looks like Boris is slipping under a barrage of dirty tricks and set ups with the help of the Remain media and he needs an injection of votes from Leavers. Refusing to pull hopeless Tory candidates from Labour strongholds, where the Brexit Party is available for Labour leavers, could lose the election for the Leave vote. But then, perhaps this would be preferable for the majority of Tory remainer MPs.
Since only 37% of the electorate voted Leave, it would be entirely reasonable for them to “lose” this election, whatever you mean by that.
Polls suggest about a 54% to 46% split between Remain and Leave parties, but FPTP means that Parliament will not reflect that.
Martin, The actual result was 37.44% Leave and only 34.71% Remain. Whichever way you twist it, Leave won. What’s more important Leave won according to the rules laid down by Parliament.
A general election cannot tell us anything with precision about a single issue. Only a single issue binary referendum can do that. So the only way to see if the Leave vs Remain divide is different to the 2016 result is to re-run exactly the same question.
It is not up to you to change the rules after the result. However important and deserving you think you are.
You are addressing a completely different point from my post, and one that I did not raise, as ever.
. . . it looks like Boris is slipping . . . he needs an injection of votes from Leavers.
Yes, it does look like, but I doubt it. 😉
Never believe the polls or what you are led to believe. Because you never know, they might just be playing you ? 😉
Stred
I tend to agree with you, many staunch Leave Labour Voters will not Vote Conservative at any cost, but they would have voted for Farage.
Like you I think Boris has made a big error in not letting the Brexit Party have a free run at the very safe Labour seats where the Conservative have absolutely no chance of success.
In the meantime here in Wokingham we are now on 16 separate Libdem leaflets posted through our door by the postman.
Two of them coming from out of area Past Conservative Mp’s who have defected to the LibDems in the form of Sarah Wollaston and Sam Gyimah.
Can only wish you all the best JR, I hope you succeed in spite of the huge LibDem financial effort to gain this seat.
Stred,
I agree with parts of this.
I am voting for TBP in my Labour held constituency. I am not happy with the WA, but my main reason is the Conservative’s total commitment to first pass the post. As Sir John notes hung parliaments are problematic within the UK’s current system. A more proportional and unicameral electoral system (e.g. as New Zealand) would better reflect the population, allow MPs to be less pointlessly combative and allow other policies to surface. TBP remains the grown-up vote for those who have the option. It is about more than Brexit, 5 years of old school is too much of a delay for a country needing to modernise.
Err….there was a majority Tory government. It most certainly did not “stimulate” the economy; in fact it felt the need to raise taxes and suppress the economy, even after Osborne went.
I have no reason to believe a Johnson government will be other than Blue Labour. At least Labour actually has a Socialist as leader; when will the Conservative party actually get a Conservative as leader?
Perhaps Boris can be turned into a real Conservative? We have had dire pro EU socialists PMs in charge for very many years with the disasters of Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron and Theresa May and their dire tax to death and endless waste Chancellors. Even Mrs Thatcher made huge and entirely predictable errors. John (ERM) Major being the largest of them. Still not even an apology from the dire man for all the massive destruction this mad let’s try to join the EURO policy caused.
With Major, Cameron and worse of all Appeaser May setting such appalling, pro EU, high tax, big government, climate alarmism, red tape spewing, anti-democratic lunacies perhaps Boris and the party will finally recognise reality.
The people want policies that actually work – small government, a sound economy, less government waste, low taxes, cheap energy, cutting red tape, freedom and choice and a return to UK democracy. These for sure would work, as they always do.
As with all budgets there will be those who it works for and those who have to pay the price.When I was doing my Masters at University, business management tutors always stressed ethics as an all encompassing aspect of money dealings . Competition in theory was seen as clean and healthy as long as it was bettering the service and improving self performance. I agree with this , however , in business how many have actually studied ethics as a serious discipline ? Everyone thinks they understand what is right and what is wrong , but individual perceptions may not benefit either society or business. It is not a science that can be taught and theories reeled off at the push of a button .It is a thoughtful , respectful , analytical discipline which looks at groups and individuals in relative position to the pot of money available. Making more money available as in QE doesn’t take away the original dilemma.
Jonathan Ashworth is absolutely right that Corbyn would be – is – a threat to national security. Hopefully he is also right that there would be some mechanism to protect the Country by excluding Corbyn were he to become prime minister, though I can’t see what that might be.
But the questions is, given this is the case, and given also the hugely damaging Marxist economic policies, why are mr Ashworth and other Labour ‘moderates’ campaigning to make Corbyn PM and McDonnell chancellor of the exchequer?
To stay around so they have a chance of replacing him with someone more like Blair or David Miliband when he finally goes or is pushed out.
We’ve had Labour Leaders as PM’s before who had strong Marxist leanings. I am not buying the rubbish that is being put in front of me. If Labour do win, I expect JC to be removed and replaced with, Keir Starmer.
You may or may not be right about Corbyn being replaced immediately, but if Corbyn is PM he will be moderated – by his own party, by the civil service and of course by the EU.
Fear of ‘Marxism’, or sonething approaching it, is simply not a legitimate rationale for voting Tory. By all means vote Tory if that best serves your own narrow, personal interest, but don’t then pretend it’s out of some higher principle.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think this election makes any difference to Brexit. Brexit is over, it ain’t happening, at least not in this generation, regardless of who wins.
Richard1
Power? Influence? Money? Control? Party before country? Self promotion? Self aggrandisement? Greasy palms?
Oooh ! Now you talking politics 😉
Final word here is that your party has been appalling in government these past 10 years.
From Cameron scuttling away having powered himself with our tax money to remain in the EU, imposing higher taxes than Labour, pushing NEST and high student loan charges to the disastrous negotiator and leader that was T May.
Sadly the alternatives are worse, which is why with heavy heart we vote Conservative again.
We need a Faragist party desperately to set the country back on the road to success, and to hold your feet to the fire.
Only three percent of the electorate agree with you according to the polls.
How come your faction are so over-represented on comment threads?
Have you literally nothing else to do with your time?
Or are you from outside the UK?
Martin, You do your case no good by pretending you know something you don’t. The polls may indicate that the Brexit party only has 3% support, but that is not the same (necessarily) as the percentage of the electorate who agree with Sir Joe. So your conclusions are fallacious. As is every statement by a Remain that I’ve seen.
So how come your faction are so over-represented on comment threads?
Have you literally nothing else to do with your time?
Or are you from outside the UK?
Are you really “Andy”?
Soap seems perfectly resolute in his claim to me, as do the disproportionate number of posts across the web backing Farage’s plaything.
Could that be anything to do with its having inherited the BNP’s significant IT facility and fixated volunteers via ukip?
Indeed the alternatives are very much worse. Let us hope Boris wins a majority and moves towards the far more to the sensible Farage line of a rapid clean leave, far, far less government, far lower simpler taxes, large deregulation, bonfires of red tape, easy hire and fire, cheap reliable energy, pro business, can do visions and gets the bloated incompetent government out of the way as far as is possible.
Freedom and choice as to how people spend their own money is what is needed. The complete opposite of all the Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP magic money tree lunacy.
Entirely agree with you!
As the émigré Russian radical nationalist,Eduard Limonov, wrote 10+ years ago:
“There’s no longer any left or right.There’s the system and the enemies of the system.”
Don’t look for the Tories to be the enemy of the system(regardless of what they say) but unless you demolish the system you will only get more of the same.
Agreed, with the qualification that demolishing the system will give rise to leftist and rightist views of what to replace it with.
Farage is a busted flush. I cannot see how he can come back from completely undermining his political party’s electoral prospects AND aligning himself so clearly with the Tories.
Also, there is no evidence to suggest he has a coherent objective beyond Brexit. Tinkering with electoral and constitutional reform doesn’t even scratch the surface. It is impossible to conclude that he is anything other than a disaffected Tory in his politics when he boasts of the Tory’s nicking his best policies and putting them in their manifesto. A little bit of traditional Tory thinking might be necessary, but is nowhere near sufficient.
He has just registered the Reform Party. Is that evidence enough ?
He made a mistake with regards a pact with the Tory party but we do not know if pressure from disaffected Tories within was applied. Evidence suggests that it might have been.
It’s the principles he stands for, not he himself. The only one who speaks straight from the book of common sense in what is otherwise a schoolroom full of male juveniles and a fishwife.
This has been a hugely uninspiring campaign by all parties, denigrating the opposition while trying to buy off the electorate with money we don’t have or will be taking from earners via PAYE serfdom or under threat of imprisonment.
Where was the case for small government? Why is the answer to all problems more government money? If you provide a service free at the point of delivery of course it will be oversubscribed.
I wanted to see some radical ideas from the party that wanted my vote not more of the same but with increased expense.
If it wasn’t for leaving the EU there would be little between the parties and I would happily spoil my paper. As it is the Conservative’s poor settlement will get my vote until next time.
A monetary and fiscal stimulus is hugely needed, this combined with a bonfire of red tape and a move to cheap reliable render not green crap.
Indeed bank lending has been heavily restricted with regulations, red tape and capital slotting rules, restrictions on lending to people with more than 4 properties and other damaging nonsense. One secured property loan (borrowing only about 30% loan to value) that I have is coming up to renewal was at 1% over base and they do not want to renew it even at 5% over base. They say the new rules mean they would mean they have to charge 10% to make a profit. How can this be when they pay less than 0.5% on (unsecured) bank deposits?
The new single tier overdraft rates at absurdly high lending rates nearly 80% at Lloyds and 40% announced for HSBC are totally absurd when I first took out the facility they charged base plus 2.5% and paid about base on deposits. Now I have to large overdraft facilities they I cannot use due to the absurd rates. Why on earth should low risk borrowers pay the same as the very worst ones. Yet this is it seem driven by the regulators. In a further absurdity it seem these banks are only going to these rip of rates in the UK!
Imagine you are addressing Green Party voters, and you ask them to tolerate increased carbon emissions for the sake of a much-needed economic boost. Would they be persuadable? Would the Conservatives try to persuade them of such a need? Now substitute “the Withdrawal Agreement” for “increased carbon emissions” and perhaps you will understand the depth of feeling involved here. This is the “present” we want from the Conservatives – respect for our vote at home and for our country on the international stage.
Why buy a new car when you might soon be banned from using it in certain cities or roads? Why buy an electric car when even the cheapest new ones cost circa £25,000 – even with the tax bribes. This when the realistic range might only be about 1o0 miles, they take hours to recharge and are largely inferior to your old car (or a second hand petrol car that can be bought for less than £1000)? Also when their batteries only last a short while and are rather expensive to replace too. Or when you have no where to park and charge it?
Would you buy a petrol car with a petrol tank of only two gallons capacity, a range of say just 100 miles and that can only be refilled at one litre per hour – so taking say 10 hours to fill? Would you buy it for £25,000? And with fuel tank (battery) that devalues at about £2,000 PA and last only say 5 years?
So why buy an electric car? Usually they are rather small cars too – which are also far more dangerous than big ones in crashes for the occupants.
Cut foreign aid to a small fraction, continue disaster help.
Abandon HS2, clarify design and work on the northern part.
Reduce immigration to ‘essential workers’.
Financially encourage UK food production where replacing imported.
Develop basic training, not degrees for nursing grade UK citizens.
Replace H of L with small group of people to validate Bills.
Delay ‘green’ targets by 5 years.
My decision has just been made, after today’s final call email from my local Conservative candidate. It states that we have to pass Johnson’s deal as fast as possible as it ‘protects trade’ and stating we need to ‘end Brexit uncertainty’. As he is a Remainer with business interests in Europe, this tells me everything about Johnson’s deal I need to know.
I am sorry, Mr Redwood, but this election your party will not have my vote. If I can find another party to vote for outside Remain Alliance, I will be actively voting against it.
The liklihood of getting the right budget from the current crop of politicians is so vanishingly small as to require the Hubble Space Telescope to see it. You previously said that Boris’s agreement was not a good one and now we are suddenly to believe it is wonderful. What we have been led to is a situation where the agreement the esablishment wanted is being touted as a real Brexit. For the mass of gullible fools that know nothing of economics or history maybe it is. For anyone that knows that it binds us to the EU for a dozen years or more including it’s liabilities it is just one more sellout.
JR, the chances of another Conservative government suddenly abandoning the neo-liberal austerity paradigm are very small. To achieve your admirable aims, you need to go off balance sheet. Similar to the “Funding for Lending” scam. New Zeeland has come up with an even better neo-liberal off balance sheet scam. https://www.interest.co.nz/opinion/102808/crown-company-borrows-money-infrastructure-crown-entity-rate-537-sake-keeping-debt?fbclid=IwAR02mMTKO_ONM8SKjnZPQOfODQPLs-Jxo396ubAoiFey_mtdTjhNTFs8rCI
Our host constantly puts forward excellent ideas to help the economy but there is never any evidence that the Government listens
Tomorrow, with great reluctance I will be voting Conservative. Not positively but because I intensely dislike the LibDem alternative.
Get Brexit done? Not with the W/A. Democracy in the UK is at an all time low and will never change unless there is pressure from outside the establishment parties . They like the status quo.
I absolutely will NOT be voting Conservative. Three and a half years on, Brexit not delivered. A withdrawal agreenent that ties us to the ECJ and commits us to paying Danegeld. I judge by actions not words and the Conservatives are NOT committed to Brexit
Reply Anything other than a Conservative government will bury Brexit
Yup the economy needs a pick me up . Of course the best way to cure a hangover is not to get drunk in the first place
The truth of the matter is that Boris and the Conservatives do not deserve a victory in the election. Boris is trying to dupe people that his WA/PD is Brexit when it is not, and he is forcing it on us by 1) holding up the spectre of Corbyn and 2) doing all he can to destroy the only Party and Leader that was always committed to delivering true Brexit.
That tells you all you need to know about the calibre of Boris Johnson. He is not getting my vote.
I believe the fiscal channel to be far more important and responsive when it comes to boosting the economy.
To monetary policy, I don’t think that economies are now so elastic with respect to tiny interest rate changes and that tinkering with quarters of a percent adjustments only seems to unsettle markets.
I even think that leaving rates anchored for long spells actually boosts investor certainty, while any effect on exchange rates appears subordinated to trade wars anyway.
What we have seen is that the ECB’s asset purchase campaign to lift the economy in Europe has been less than impressive, in contrast to apparently successful, more fiscally oriented policy in the United States for example.
Should Mr Johnson emerge victorious on Friday morning with a majority, I would like to see him push through fiscal measures (as promised), which he should more more able to do in such a scenario.
Off topic, there is an interesting article by Torquil Dick-Erikson here:
https://www.brugesgroup.com/blog/how-to-preserve-british-sovereignty-during-the-transition-period
“How to Preserve British Sovereignty During the Transition Period?”
Nothing matters more than independence. Because every other policy depends on independence.
I cannot see how moving from being a highly influential member – one of the Big Three – in the European Union, to servitude and thraldom to the US can be described as “independence”.
Correct !
NickC
So very correct. If your elected representative does not have the power to scrutinize your laws and regulation. If they cannot amend them, if they cannot repeal them, you are not in a Democracy, you are not independent – Not Free.
So the contradiction, why would someone vote to ensure their vote going forward will have no meaning?
Although “The USA has recently seen a $150bn injection by the Central Bank…” that of course was not Q.E. apparently, rather provision of liquidity, mysteriously suddenly required by market participants and otherwise unobtainable. All is well though!
Sir John
Very true and basically correct, but:
recognise the need for a budget which boosts incomes, activity and public services. We need it as soon as possible.
It would help very much if the waste was addressed especially within the energy sector.
Since 2010 £600m has been paid out by taxpayers for the over generation of power from wind turbines in Scotland alone. Over £65m per year. Not mega money but would go a long way to helping to provide more nurses, police officers or military personnel or equipment. When are these totally unsustainable payments going to be ended?
Spend, spend, spend is not a sane policy.
Even if one accepts Keynesian logic that the economy needs a monetary boost, it doesn’t have to be wittered away on beer vouchers, county line drugs, and overseas holidays.
If the Government must spend more let’s see it spent on either real needs such as frontline NHS resources and social housing, or in investments which will yield a significant positive return.
Though personally I am not at all convinced that the Government is better at spending the people’s money than the people are themselves. Yes there is some legerdemain that creates cash to spend by the Government now with eventual repayment by taxpayers in the future. But identical manoeuvres can create cash for individuals and businesses to spend now with eventual repayment by the Government in the future when there is a return on their wonderful public sector investments.
Gotta keep those plates spinning 🙂
If the polls are correct it would appear than Boris has repeated the fiasco of Mrs May in 2017. His margin has fallen to a critical level. Why did he not provide the other Leavers, the BP free reign in those Tory no-win areas in the Northern Constituencies instead of attacking them? What did he have to lose? It seems as though he would rather accept a LibDem or Labour MP up there rather than a member of the Brexit Party. If Boris fails, it will be entirely his own fault for being so pig-headed and very supercilious.
The Tories would sooner a Labour / Marxist government than a single BXP MP that would be able to hold them to account.
The Tories fear the BXP. Establishing a stronghold the BXP could emerge as a true small ‘c’ conservative / right wing party. Pro-industry and SME’s and a strong emphasis on traditional values and governance.
Possibly wanted a hung parliament?
Let the chaos continue.
Anything but Corbyn is what we are supposed to say….like we were meant to believe the intent to get Brexit done….but PARLIAMENT stopped them!!
RE the 40 new hospitals blunder , the fact checking blunder, the 40000 new nurses blunder – how come Boris and his advisors never thought there would be any blow back on these claims?
Doesn’t that indicate that they are all extremely stupid? If they can make these thoughtless claims what damage can they do they UK if in power?
By the way the French Millau bridge which was entirely new in its design and construction
and must have been very expensive cost £275m apparently. How come HS2 will be £80bn going on > £100bn?
As I’ve said before if HS2 is to be built then it should be done by the Chinese.
I argue that all these government projects are a nice way of subsidising corporate cronies without breaking EU State competition rules.
Dennis, That’s what puzzles me too. It applies to all the legacy parties – any attempt at lying or fiddling will be found out now on the internet. So why do they still do it?
I wonder what will happen next if the result is identical to the present hung Parliament once the MPs get their 4 year promise of employment and they start voting as they wish irrespective.
No wonder you wish 20,000 extra policemen and are arming them !
“We are doing it for the people!”
Well yes, MPs are people.
I would vote Brexit Party if there was a candidate standing in Wokingham.
I am now torn between spoiling my paper or voting to keep the execrable Phillip Lee OUT.
John, why have you pledged to support the dreadful Boris WA?? That is not in UK interests.
Why does Boris keep saying he will get Brexit done when his WA and PD clearly will not get it done.
Let’s hope a handful of Brexit MPs hols the balance of power so that Boris has to negotiate with Farage. Then we might LEAVE as we should.
Reply I have not made any pledges other than the views clearly set out on this site, most recently on second reading of the WA Bill. It is quite simple – if you want Brexit I am your only candidate in Wokingham that will help bring it about.
Observation: A vote for Lee is a solid vote for Corbyn and Labour. Lee cannot do anything in Parliament as his party would never get a majority. Get paid for nothing in other words – would he even turn up!
The main observation is that to get voted in, in Bracknell he promised the electorate we would ‘leave the EU deal or no deal’, then reneged. There is a word for ‘that’ – other than breaking his contract with those that employed him. It was his lack of integrity that saw Bracknell reject him. Is that really the sort of person that should be in Parliament?
Reply to reply
So are you saying that you would vote against Boris’ WA?
Just asking.
With the LibDem/Labour socialist parties available as non-options there is only the Conservative Party left to vote for. As a former Conservative member my preferred option is now the Brexit Party, but living in a conservative constituency, I do not now have that option.
Listening to Boris talking to Julia Hartley Brewer, I was not inspired at all. Notwithstanding his way of sounding unsure of his facts, Boris still seems to be peddling Leftie nonsense. Anything truly conservative always comes with an “if” or “might”… And why have the Conservatives not really talked up the benefits of being an independent country? It makes me suspicious of their motives…and why do we need a punitive and dead period of time described as a transition period?
And why are the conservatives still promoting this zero CO2 nonsense? It’s not practical and i am one of those who is reading about the side affects of those questioning or disproving global warming – being sacked or refused entry to speak. If that doesn’t sniff of global warming being a scam and woe betide anyone who disagrees…
Despite all the experts and academics who say we must vote for the Conservative Party and the WA, i still do not trust Boris to get us a clean break Brexit, but a tangled mess of being partially attached, and as we know the spiders web of the EU is made of steel.
I see we have another new tax/fee and major inconvenience to millions of business the ICO fee to be paid by many companies (even if they one just one property). We will have to go back to storing all data just on paper to avoid it!
Needless to say “members of the House of Lords, elected representatives and prospective representatives have made themselves exempt.
They complain of productivity problems but the government is actually the main cause of poor productivity!
What I’d like to know is how the BBC et al can justify the frankly anti Boris/Tory rhetoric.
How dare they try to subvert the election?
Is this what the Tories want?
And if not will they EVER wake up??
WHY are we in this appalling situation???
“a new Governor of the Bank of England” should not be another foreigner who has no dog in the fight. We need a suitable native Brit / taxpayer dedicated to the needs of our country and that alone.
Our host would make a great Governor. Come on Sir John, throw your hat in.
JR…the VERY BEST for tomorrow.
I shall be praying for all those who will hopefully deliver us from the commie threat.
I can scarcely believe we are where we are.
Is it all a joke or an illusion?
“was apparently unable to agree with officials about a suitable new Governor.”
Unfortunately, we’re not electing the civil service. The same obstructive remainer officials will still be there on Friday, stubborn, unsackable, secretive, and unaccountable.
Sir JR
Mr. Barnier has just announced that a trade agreement with the Eu will not be ready till 2021, that does put a bit of a hole in the government/s argument of leaving the EU at the end of 2020?
Reply Who is Mr Barnier to know that?
The answer is to slip a sentence at the end of the WA that its terms expire end 202o if an FTA not agreed.