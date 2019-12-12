General election day

By johnredwood | Published: December 12, 2019

May you all vote wisely. It’s your decision.

I have said all I wish to say about this election  and now look forward to the results tomorrow morning.

3 Comments

  1. Oh Good
    Bercow will be on SkyNews Election Coverage and he has said he kept order in The House and now he will keep order outside it (Oh my, citizens need pistols, rifles, ground to air missiles).
    I shall defect to the BBC. It truth their coverage has been the best, more LIVE coverage at counts up and down the country. Worth the £150 licence for the one night. The only day they give factual reporting.

  2. Ian Wragg
    If your party had carried out Brexit with the majority you had after 2015 you wouldn’t be having an election now until May 2020.
    Now you’ve potentially given us a Marxist government.

  3. Fedupsoutherner
    Good luck John. You deserve to keep your seat as you must be one of the hardest working mps in parliament.

