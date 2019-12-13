Well done the voters

The deliberate log jam created by the last Parliament was preventing good government, undermining us abroad and seeking to subvert the results of the EU referendum. We had to ask the voters to make a decision.
They have done so in a clear way. There was a big choice to make. Did they want a Corbyn led government with massive promises to increase spending, borrowing and taxes, or did they want a moderate reflation of the economy with some spending increases for important services and some tax cuts? Did they trust Labour or the Conservatives with the security and future of our country. They gave a convincing answer last night.
There was also the question of how many voters did wish to go back on the referendum to leave the EU. Prime Minister in waiting Jo Swinson offered the country the choice to revoke our application to leave by a simple repeal vote in Parliament. It was a bold and radical proposal. Just 11% backed it, and her own voters instead asked her to leave Parliament. I hope those who keep telling us people want to remain will reflect on this result.
Labour says they lost because the failed to back Brexit, having done so in 2017 when they got a better result. Doubtless there was some of that in the poor results they achieved, but there was also the prior questions about economic management and direction and style of leadership which dominated in many discussions.
Now this new Conservative majority government has two immediate tasks. It does need as the PM says to “get Brexit done”, which means taking back control of our money, borders and laws, and means negotiating that Free Trade Agreement the EU has promised in principle. It also means an early budget, as we are in urgent need of a stimulus, at a time of world slowdown and worldwide manufacturing recession.
Steve Gooncan and Huge Grunt won it for you.
They insulted Brexit voters as we were about to leave for polling. I voted Tory simply because I could not allow them their win.
Please do not let us down. And PLEASE sort out the BBC. Its entertainment is unwatcheable because of political correctness and it is politically biased. Scrap the licence.
Congratulations on being returned to Parliament. Long may you be there.
Indeed the amusing Quentin Letts book, “Patronising Bastards” has it right.
Yes sort out the BBC licence. Get rid of it.
Demand a bye election if changing party after winning a seat
No Scottish Referendum. We have already had a once in a lifetime vote.
Go to the EU and tell them what we want instead of being dictated to.
Yes, the fallacy that My Enemy’s Enemy Is My Friend did exactly that, and allowed the Tories to mop up the BNP-EDL-BF vote in areas where those would otherwise have been strong, under whatever name they go now.
Actually, Labour’s vote was generally at the 2001 level, when they got a majority.
I wonder what will happen when sensible arrangements with the European Union are agreed, as now seem likely without having to appease the ERG and the DUP?
This could very well be the start of the big betrayal. Boris has a mandate to get us out of the EU but I fear it will be a semi detached leaving with Boris aligning us up to all the EU institutions.
When he presents the awful WA to Parliament and tries to ram it through with all the bear traps and pitfalls, we will know his intentions.
The Spartans have been neutralised so he has a more or less free hand.
No need for the WA or transition to nowhere period.
Out means Out
“Entertainment”? – -couldn’t you find a more realistic description? Entertainment it ain’t. It appears that any new presenter has to be either gay or non-white – – – or both.
JR, glad you beat the turncoat traitor Lee. The other Tory traitors were beaten as well.
Sadly Yvette Cooper got back in by a whisper. It is shocking why so many like her supported a anti semite Marxist security threatening party who hated its own country.
Suggest you read Con Woman and you will see how bad Johnson’s servitude plan is on fishing.
You told us you wanted a small majority of thirty, unfortunately the ERG will not be able to change or influence Johnson’s servitude plan unless the ERG numbers increase.
Johnson claimed today it gave him a mandate for zero carbon by 2050 because that is what the voters voted for. I do not think that is true at all. His freeloading girlfriend might want it, but not the vast public at large.
etc ed
The voters would never let the democratic will of the people be stolen from us.Boris must make it happen for all.
Well they very nearly did from Ted Heath onwards with the endless loss of our democracy to the EU. The people were only ever given any say thanks to Farage forcing the hand of Cameron.
Even now I fear it is still in danger with this rancid not leaving W/A.
John quotes percentages for parties as being for a particular policy on the European Union by the respective party.
OK, well taken together, the vote for pro-European Union parties was 54% as against 46% for pro-Leave ones.
If we had PR, then would John accept Parliament’s cancelling of exit as democratic, I wonder?
If not, then why not?
Reply Labour’s position was ambiguous so I do not accept your figures.
Congratulations on retaining your seat, Sir John and fending off the LibDems.
Congratulations John. This morning the first thing I did was to search out the Wokingham result and then greatly relived, I looked for my own constituency to make sure we had put an end to Grieve’s career. The future now seems brighter than it has for three years.
ps I love the “Prime Minister in waiting Jo Swinson” line.
Good morning Sir John
Once more congratulations.
My hope is we as a Country can move on from the last damaging deceitful Parliament that wasted 3 years fighting the People in a disgusting manner. In 3 years the last parliament did more damage to the UK economy than anyone could have imagined. It is not leaving the EU that damaged the UK it was a Parliament that didn’t want to run a Country that pulled the UK back.
To be an all inclusive nation it has to be recognized that we will thrive by be being as far as possible removed from any EU rule, rules and interpretations of their version of trade and partnership means. The EU is a protectionist club built to profit its rulers not the people.
Congratulations on re-securing your seat.
Now aim both barrels at your vicious enemies who’ve spent years targeting decent Tory and BP people
Start with that vile entity the BBC and then work your way through the viper’s nest of leftist controlled taxpayer financed public organisations
Please, persuade your government to dismantle Labour’s Quangocracy. They’re out of control and they need to be put back in the box
I watched Christine Lagarde on an American network yesterday delivering her first speech for the ECB.
She did not mention Brexit but said that sometime in the month of January 2020 , she and the ECB will be doing a “Strategic Review” lasting for a full year. She could not be detailed but would be consulting here there and everywhere.”The first one for sixteen years”.
I think she had an idea Boris would be successful. Perhaps she can move faster.We are now impatient.
Congratulations John, you were the only candidate that ran a positive campaign, without trying to smear your opposition.
I thought the LibDem campaign was an absolute disgrace, and Dr Philip Lee has now got his just desserts, as has Jo Swinston.
I wonder how much they actually spent with the 17 different leaflets that were delivered through my letterbox.
Now let us hope that Boris will move with speed, to push the Conservatives forward to a sensible and clean Brexit, so that we do actually take back proper control of our own Country and at the same time get a grip on so many Government Departmental failures of the past.
Congrats on your hold. Great result for Boris.
Now, depoliticise the NHS by explicitly separating it from political control. Nationalise it – a state run privatisation.
Five years to solidify the destruction of all this left wing bleating about “public services”.
Well done indeed, for seeing through the dire Corbyn, magic money tree, fraudulent, fake promises and con tricks of would be thieves Corbyn/Mc Donnall and the rest. They were/are complete con merchant and the voters, especially the sensible northerners, saw right through it. A shame the Scots did not see through the snake oil saleswoman Sturgeon. What do they see in her and the dire Ian Blackford?
The Conservative won easily despite the huge, blatant and incessant bias of the BBC and Channel 4. Left wing, pro EU, anti-Boris and climate alarmist pushing drivel from them every single day.
Great to see the back of Grieve, Soubry, Gauke, Hammond and the rest of the traitors. Though some blatant traitors are still now Conservative MPs having been allowed to stand.
The dire, wrong headed, endlessly interrupting, lefty remainer dope English graduate Andrew Marr thinks Boris will now move to the centre and take on the hard Brexit wing. This would be a huge mistake if he does. The Conservative party is far too left wing already.
The unelected Andrew Adonis just now:- We just had the second referendum – but it was a second referendum on Corbyn, not on Brexit, which is why we lost it’
What a deluded man he is, but alas as a Lord we cannot get rid of him.
What is needed now is large tax cuts, far smaller government, cheap energy, culling on all the green crap agenda, a real & clean Brexit (not the May Treaty deal with fig leaves), a bonfire of red tape, competitive banking, relaxation of planning, a fiscal and monetary boost and some uplifting vision.
Start by undoing almost everything that the dire pro EU, green crap socialist Major, Clarke, Blair, Brown, Darling, Cameron, Osborne, Hammond and May did.
Sadly the so called Conservative party are nothing of the sort. BluLabour is a more accurate description.
It appears that Boris’ promise to end the BBC Licence has swung the result in his favour.
Let’s hope he doesn’t backtrack on the issue!
Yesterday morning, I guessed at 192 Labour seats. I was angry when the projection was one out. Anyway, it turned out to be in reality 203,
Ok ok I was a few thousand votes out.
Pundits say they are surprised “the poorest in decades-long Labour constituencies, who need buses…voted Conservative!!!!!.”
Our media never understands patriotism. Never understands our land is all they have.
Oh…the relief!
We are not a communist country.
I will not need a Mao suit.
Thank you JR.
Thank you Tories for being so clever!!
We can have Christmas!!!
Oh yes..and thank you everyone else for a fantastic “rising up”!!
The Left shattered.
You hit on the keywords log-jam Sir John!
For over a decade a log-jam has materialised on roads, railways, in schools, hospitals and housing, in the real world outside Westminster bubble.
Nigel Farage mentioned it to Andrew Neil:
“Have you been in the M25 recently?”
Due to PC over this time few people could discuss it.
The log-jam eventually materialised in Parliament.
Despite the worst weather yesterday folks braved the storms and voted in record numbers.
Corbyn looked a misfit and Bercow looked ill having eaten humble brexit pie.
Let’s hope Boris gets Brexit not Brino!
Congratulations on surviving nonsense and many obstacles Sir John.
Mrs Sturgeon says she wants a second referendum, We in the rest of the UK wish a vote in the Scotland Independence Question this time. We were denied it last time. It is our land too.
Congratulations Sir John on retaining your seat.
My misgivings that your Party’s performance in Parliament post-referendum would have produced a dismal election outcome has proved ill founded. Clearly the electorate considered the prospect of a Corbin/McDonald/Monentum axis too awful to contemplate, neither did they accept the ‘stay in the E.U. ‘ LibDem position.
Now the hard work begins in earnest to conclude a future free trade relationship with the E.U. and deal with the SNP demands.
It’s a great result. In addition to the issues you mention we need the Conservative government to deliver real economic change to the less successful parts of the country – tackle poverty and get young people on the property ladder. That will consolidate those spectacular gains in previously Labour seats.
Sir John,
Congratulations of your re-election as member for Wokingham. Thoroughly deserved.
Now it looks as though Boris will have a good working majority, please get him deliver the sort of Brexit that any sensible Brexiteer wants. Quick, clean, WTO terms, No WA, No £39 billion. No implementation period.
As you say:- It does need as the PM says to “get Brexit done”, which means taking back control of our money, borders and laws, and means negotiating that Free Trade Agreement the EU has promised in principle. It also means an early budget, as we are in urgent need of a stimulus, at a time of world slowdown and worldwide manufacturing recession.
Well yes but the dire Boris W/A does not take back Control of the above. Much of the W/A is totally unacceptable – just very expensive handcuffs for the next stage of negotiation.
Marr just on BBC1 now we all need to reflect about what we got wrong – well Marr you got almost everything wrong as did Newsnight, Channel 4, the Today Programme, World at One …. and the rest of green crap, pro EU lefties. A shame we cannot vote him and these people out of their jobs.
Congratulations.
Let’s see what a Tory majority can do.
BREXIT
Repeal the Fixed term Parliament act
Put the BBC on a commercial footing – it’s film archive should go to .. the British library. The rest of it, subscription service only.
Despite what others have previously claimed, this election was all about Brexit as I have said from the beginning.
To those anti-democrats who relentlessly clamoured for a ‘peoples vote’ or ‘second referendum’ You have had your second vote and the answer is clear. “Get Brexit done” Now either shut-up and go away. Or work with the Government to get this process sorted out, as quickly as possible. Three and a half years have already been wasted.
A ‘Brucie bonus’ from the election is of course the end Corbyn. The Communist friend of all terrorists and enemy of Britain is toast. The sooner he disappears into retirement (in Venezuela probably) the better.
Good morning and congratulations to our kind host. 🙂
I will not hide my disappointment that there will be no BXP representation at Westminster. This in my view will mean that the Tory Party will push through their version of BREXIT, a BREXIT that will be as long a running political sore in the UK as much as our membership of the EU has.
Congratulations on your own result – a great relief given what we were reading in the press.
I hope Boris will not squander the victory – the new Govt needs to be bold and radical in making the UK super-competitive post-Brexit. It would be a terrible risk to go into the next election – even if it seems a long way off today – without having delivered real benefits in terms of growth, prosperity, investment etc.
Meanwhile it is great to see the far left Labour Party do so badly given their absurd policies and unpleasant and mendacious campaign. One day there will be a swing to the left in an election and it would be a huge boost to long term confidence in the UK if that alternative was of the more or less rational and sensible social democratic variety and not the nonsensical marxism we got from Corbyn and McDonnell.
Boris can now scrap his WA, and go for a clean break. Let us see what is on offer from the EU and back up our bargaining position with what Trump has tweeted.
Now now John JS for PM
Good luck John. Thanks for being a great MP.
Sadly the system is broken, the parties are picking the wrong people as candidates, that’s a fundamental problem.
The people were never going to vote for Stalinist policies.
The people were never going to vote to have a democratic referendum overturned.
Labour lost it, far more than Conservatives won it. Cannot depend on that happening the next time.
The people picked the least worst option.
That does not for me mean support for the sillier Dom Cummings ideas, or the “Northern Powerhouse”, or green crap.
Boris is making a few mistakes already, he should be saying the NHS is not a sacred cow and we need to be able to discuss how to improve healthcare for all moving forward. He should not be promising to meet green targets, when all they do is shift production abroad and increase net world pollution.
But hopefully in among all that there are some good people who can get some genuinely good things done.
State regulators need some properly independent complaints processes, a shake up of the inertia of always picking people like themselves, starting with tanks of the lawn of the corrupt Financial Services Ombudsman.
IR35, remember what you said, you need to deliver.
And immigration, really stop making it easier to import cheaper workers from abroad discouraging Brits from training in those areas. Intra Company Transfer Visas, go back to the topic and resist any pressure to stop talking about it.
Anyways good luck.
Well Done John a Fantastic result
Congratulations. You asked the voters to help you take back control – to give you a clean break from the last Parliament, because it is impossible to move forward when you are half-in and half-out of government. Now you have the power to do the same thing for our country.
Now Boris has no excuses. Deliver what he has campaigned on, and tackle the list of change required after over 3 years of standstill. Get other things done!
You can spin the election result anyway you wish but never forget the last 2 european elections and this general election was, and will always be, about leaving the EU and not negotiating a WA…..the peoples mandate is to leave nothing more nothing less
Yet again we’re getting the analysis that Remain won.
Boris should remember that it’s not only Labour voters who ‘lent’ the Tories their vote.
Brexit Party voters did too.
John, there is already talk of a softer Brexit because of this large majority. I do hope this is wrong. Boris needs to be strong and stand up against the EU. The people have now instructed Parliament in no uncertain terms. We voted out and that is what we expect. Well done to you and our new government. Just make sure Boris gets it right. This is the first time Conservatives have had a chance to prove their worth in many traditional Labour seats. Don’t let them or us down.
It is an ideal result in many ways.
Firstly, the Tories now own Brexit. They make it a success or they own the entire blame when, as I expect, they fail.
Secondly, they have no popular mandate for Johnson’s Brexit. The majority voted for remain / second referendum parties. This guarantees Brexit can be easily undone in future.
Thirdly, Corbyn is toast. Labour now has a chance to rebuild.
Fourthly, Farage’s political career is over. Failed again at Westminster, his Brussels platform will soon go. He’ll be on I’m a Celebrity at some point but he is now irrelevant.
Fifthly, the success of the SNP and nationalists in Northern Ireland guarantee that the UK can not leave with a hard Brexit. If Johnson wants a hard Brexit the price is the Union.
Sixthly, the argument in favour of electoral reform has just been cemented. The Lib Dems got 11% of the votes – around a quarter of the Tory total – but only 1/40 of the Tory seat total. The Greens and Brexit Party are also victims of this huge democratic deficit which sees a swathe of the electorate all but unrepresented. Reform is now inevitable.
Finally the collapse of the Tory vote among under 45s appears to be spectacular. This is a dead party walking but one which does not realise it yet.
I’ve long compared Brexit to cancer. The treatment was always going to be painful. We’ve now started chemo. We either recover or die. Either way the Brexit cancer will be gone before long.
Congratulations Sir John, that was quite an achievement for you with all of the massive Lib Dem spending campaign locally and standing next to an ex-Tory General Practitioner!
Boris Johnson has a job to do now – it is time to make his mark. There are a lot of ex-labour areas that have put their faith in him DO NOT let them down.
Congratulations Sir John on the Tory win and your personal success.
Unfortunately my Labour MP was returned as I suspected she would.
But it was a truly wonderful night to see the likes of Grieve, Soubry, Wollaston, Lee, Gauke, Umunna, Swinson and many other democracy deniers get a sharp lesson in democracy and what happens when MP’s don’t listen to the people.
Votes, turkeys and Christmas come to mind.
Shame about Caroline Flint though.
Congratulations on the whopping majority.
Please do not waste it. We need urgent reform. Amongst the first things on the list should be the BBC, the house of Lords and the way the courts were able to interfere in what was clearly a political matter.
Gerrymandering by the Labour controlled council has turned the safe Tory seat of Chingford and Woodford Green into a marginal.
The following indicates a need for electoral reform:
SNP 1,242,372 = 48 seats
Lib Dems 3,675,342 = 11 seats
With 66% fewer votes than the Lib Dems the SNP won 336% more seats!
How can this disparity be allowed to continue?
Also, I heard that there were cases of people arriving at polling stations to find that someone had already used their vote. Time for some stricter controls,
at the very least a polling card should be required.
Please please please no Scottish 2nd referendum. Let’s just have five years of stability.
What a brilliant result, but it comes with a caveat.
Boris himself has comprehensively damned the WA on several occasions but now praises it in spite of the tweaks being minor. Will he now push through this treaty or first amend it to resemble something like a proper Brexit?
If pushed through in its present form then true sovereignty will not have been delivered and the arguments will continue.
Congratulations and I sincerely hope that this government, unlike May’s, will not let us down.
I was amused by the BBC coverage this morning. Rather than being unbiased, the presenters sounded as though they should have been wearing mourning black!
Ed Davey and Sal Brinton surely these two are even worse that B******* to Brexit and greencrap pusher Joe Swinson!
Especially Ed Davey (Oxford PPE yet again)
The conservative party should now acknowledge the tremendous effort of the brexit party in securing the tory win…..I would suggest that without brexit party campaign in the midlands and the north there may have been a hung parliament
Well done Sir. We could do a lot worse than to have you as our next Chancellor. I expect the usual suspects will be here soon to tell us that we didn’t know what we were voting for and how we have to rerun it!
A case of the electorate voting for the least awful I think.
Congratulations, a deserved win. My earnest hope is to see you back as a Minister and in a better position to influence events. Hope Boris sees it that way….
Congratulations to Sir John Redwood.
Its been a good night.
(I idly wonder if Labour and the Lib Dems will work out why they did poorly – I guess they’ll get it wrong).
We’ve heard the promises to take back control of our laws, borders and money (and hopefully fishing grounds too). I hope this doesn’t result in Parliament voluntarily handing back that control!
Now is the time to keep those promises. We’ll be watching, and waiting.
This is a huge opportunity, and I’m not talking about Brexit specifically.
Please don’t squander it by acting as a substitute for the Labour Party, even in its more moderate phases.
Congratulations, I look forward to reading your blog and input into UK politics.
I see the brexit party sadly did not gain any seats but here ironically it can be argued the conservative party split the leave vote in some areas. If the system were AV+ we would be seeing a handful of brexit party and a few more conservatives.
I will be interested to see how a strong conservative government works, we have learned the fixed term parliament act is nonsense, we have seen the BBC license is unfair and unwanted, postal votes and voting security needs improvement along with many other jobs in parliament – this parliament should be busy.
I hope sovereignty clauses can be added to the WA2 first, stopping the EU using it to jerk us around is important.
So, the Tories have a stonking majority. They can now do whatever they like. Some contributors to this site will now expect a clean and proper Brexit. The course of action consistent with this aim is to scrap the WA Treaty and simply leave on January 31st 2020. But assuming BJ goes ahead with his treaty, then some will still expect that we shall leave on December 31st 2020, either with a basic FTA (that the EU has absolutely no interest in offering), or with no deal at all. It would be very strange if BJ were to ratify the WA Treaty, only to then leave without an FTA. Stranger still if the EU were, in essence, happy to let the UK have its cake and eat it, which would be the effect of the basic FTA argued for by some of this parish. My own view is that something very much less strange will happen…
By the way, I think it a little premature to congratulate the voters Sir John. Let’s just wait and see what your party actually does with its handsome majority…
The ball is now in Boris’s court. A clean Brexit down the WTO route with a draft FTA and continuity under a mutually agreed Art 24 of GATT submission. That way everyone would be happy. Any reversion to WA2 is unthinkable as it is WA1 with a clover leaf. Tie up the loose ends of our future relationship with a treaty under the Vienna Convention.
John, your Government now has five years to improve the lives of people living in the North of England and Wales. Don’t let the voters down. We desperately need jobs in our coastal and rural towns. Stop moving jobs to the cities that has been caused by the Power House of the North policy. Place the new jobs Brexit will create in these deprived areas. Your party has been given a golden opportunity, don’t waste it.
Another example of just how unrepresentative the UK system of “democracy” is. Another minority mandate government (43.6% does not represent a majority), and another example of how not all votes are equal in the UK (Conservatives +1.2% vote share, +47MPs, LibDems +4.2% vote share, -1MP).
Imminent surrender of this country as an independent nation to the EU. Oven ready, we are stuffed.
I hope that now Boris has got the numbers he will negotiate harder with a no deal threat in the background to get rid of much of the BRINO which is in the ‘withdrawal agreement’. This is ‘oven-ready’ like many a turkey.
Remain came bundled with an absurd Marxist agenda lead by a comical ideologue and committed Brexiteer
Both parties are thoroughly disliked but the route away from Brexit was only via a Corbyn led coalition supported by the SNP and deeply uncomfortable Liberals . That few people felt able to pay this price is only democracy for the beneficiaries of this utterly failing system.
Now we will pay for their lies with additional borrowing – there was no happy end to this but I have never felt so hopeless about the future
Boris has secured a big enough majority to send a very powerful message to Brussels. Along with the failure of the LibDems to get many seats and the loss of Jo Swinson- I think Brussels can interpret that as confirmation that the British still want to leave the EU!
I pray that we get a meaningful Brexit, and gradual smashing of the Cultural Marxism that has been allowed to infiltrate our once fine country.