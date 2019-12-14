An economic policy for the whole country

The first thing we need to spread growth and prosperity more widely around our country is a Central Bank in tune with current worldwide Central Bank thinking and concerned to promote growth.
From India to the USA, from Australia to Brazil, from Turkey to Mexico Central Banks have been cutting interest rates to stimulate more growth against a backdrop of world manufacturing recession.
In the last month the Fed has put $150bn into markets to facilitate more productive bank lending, whilst the ECB is now creating Euro20bn extra each month to boost money growth. The Bank of Japan remains on full throttle Quantitative easing.
The UK has the slowest rate of money growth in the advanced world thanks to the Bank of England’s do nothing policy. Time for the Bank to get with the mood of the country which wants more prosperity.
Yes, let’s have effectively negative interest rates, and inflate away people’s savings and pension funds.
That should go down well.
At least it will keep the property bubble inflated, and home ownership out of reach for the young.
I would prefer fiscal measures, especially since monetary policy is likely ineffective now or at least very muted.
The present Chancellor is a concern despite not doing anything as he seems to have needed much guidance.
It is always said that the NHS etc. can only be financed with a strong economy. Surely a strong economy can only be ‘financed’ by a strong renewable environment/resources.
I don’t see that happening with an increasing UK/world population which wants to be richer. What’s your solution JR? Magic trees?
What you actually mean is that Conservatives need to abandon austerity and, instead, spend big in northern towns to try to hold on to voters who just rejected Corbyn.
To avoid the perennial accusations from Labour about under-funding the NHS put a Bill in the Queens’s Speech mandating a certain spend per capita on NHS hospitals and GPs.
Then future Budgets could just confirm the figure had been set aside, adjusted for any new innovations, drugs or circumstances, then concentrate on what we could then routinely call non-Health public spending. You just need to neutralise this toxic debate about our sacred cow.
McDonnell’s stepping down.
It is time for the Tories to turn away from Socialism and One Nation spinelessness
The party’s job is to destroy Labour and turn voting Labour into an act of social shame
I don’t understand this top of the pyramid stuff about central banks, the economics which interested me and which I studied was nearer the ground and concerned trade.
What we should do here I think is prioritise self reliance and self sufficiency both amongst individuals and business. Get away from thoughts that ‘we can always import it’, and the idea that foreign goods are much better than our own. This has begun to change but the emphasis has been on local, not national.
Government must also stop encouraging foreign businesses to buy our own, or to come here, rent a big shed somewhere and bring their own stuff to sell, usually aggessively at the expense of ours making the same products. And stop being so chummy with The City.
A good start for the BoE would have a new Governor who is a suitably qualified British citizen. It was an outrage that this Country should need a non-Brit as head of our own Central Bank. Also, one foreigner who actually interfered in our domestic politics using his position. Such a key person must be a British citizen and non-political or not qualify for the job.
The base rate is already next to nothing, so cutting it will achieve next to nothing, it would just prolong the asset bubble. The govt then have to step in with punitive SDLT and complex exemptions in their attempts control who can buy property. Jeremy Corbyn would approve.
When you need to keep making exceptions it’s an indication that the system is flawed.
You must get rid of Mark Carny, he is holding up Boris, and the rest of us.
It suited the last Government to have Carny as part of the Establishment and there scare stories.
Sir,
Mark Carney should have had his P.45 at 09:01hrs on 24th June 2016, escorted to his desk by Security, given 15 minutes to clear it, relieved of his Security Pass, denied access to the I.T. systems and then escorted to the front door.
Why the hell he is still in the job confounds me. Every time he opens his mouth, Sterling takes a dip on the International Money Markets.
We need a new head of the BoE.
That would secure prosperity in the enterprising but cash starved north and keep it blue for a very long time.
JR for nr. 11
Indeed plus the lack of competition in banking that allows them to get away with paying less than 0.5 % on deposits yet and yet they rip off even solid customers with 40% or 78% on overdraft borrowing! If that does not show a lack of real competition what on earth does!
Plus we have misguided artificial rules and red tape deterring lending on property, cars and similar. Ŵ
I have passed on several perfectly sensible developments due to the costs and hassle of obtaining bank finance at sensible rates and terms.