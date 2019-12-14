Christmas elections should be a last resort

The Prime Minister had no choice but to hold an election close to Christmas. The old Parliament had degenerated into an uncontrollable shouting match, preventing government and making us look ludicrous abroad. When you can not even pass a budget it’s time to ask the people.
Necessity does not make Christmas a good time to be campaigning and I trust it does not become a habit. It was cold and wet for much of the time, with slippery steps and paths, more dangerous in the dark when the sodden leaves were concealed in the shadows. The Labour candidate in Wokingham had an unfortunate fall at the start of the election and had to struggle on crutches for most of the time. I felt sorry for her, as it must be so frustrating and painful when you wish to dash around to meet as many people as possible.
I had to hone my skills at carrying a bundle of leaflets in one hand, an umbrella in the other, and then working how to battle with the letter boxes near the ground with highly sprung backs and tough brushes. If you abandoned the umbrella the leaflets soon got ruined by the rain. It was necessary to locate the prevailing wind and park the umbrella where it could not blow away whilst tackling the more aggressively defended letter boxes.
We candidates are all volunteers, and I am not seeking any sympathy for us. We do not have to do it, but we did have to fight that feeling of wistfulness as we watched everyone else getting ready for Christmas. Through lit windows we saw the trees and tinsel appear. The outsides of some houses were joyously lit up by great light displays or illuminated Santas and reindeer, making it a bit easier to find our footing as we went from house to house. We returned to our homes converted into leaflet stores and canvass offices feeling a bit like the person made to stay on duty during the party.
For MPs rightly stripped of office as soon as Parliament dissolves it is perhaps the busiest season for official duties. They all had to be binned. The two wreaths I had bought to lay at local war memorials sit in the corner of my office. I had to cancel my attendance at the Winter Carnival, pull out of reading a lesson at a civic service, and was told politely I was not wanted at the schools’ carol concert which is a highlight of the year in Wokingham Borough. There was no question of dropping in on nativity plays, charity events or other Christmas specials. I will return to Westminster on Monday to a pile of Christmas cards ordered well before the election which could not be signed or sent as they have on them the Portcullis logo and MP designation.
The public was generally understanding of visitors after dark as they sensed the importance of the election and the limited time for parties to get their message across.
I hope in future we return to spring or early summer elections. There is so much more daylight, it is a bit warmer, and the official calendar is less packed with must do events even allowing for the popularity of summer fetes. I like Christmas and it will great this week-end to be able to do some Christmas shopping and decorate my home. I will get Christmas done!
31 Comments
” I will get Christmas done! ”
– and you will undoubtedly get it done properly!.
All we can do is hope that Boris does the same with Brexit.
Sir John,
You’ve earned a well won Christmas rest, many congratulations. It was worth the effort.
Lets hope our ‘faith’ in the new PM will also be rewarded with a fresh, new WA, or none at all, and a reasonable FTA with the EU. Do I also believe in Santa….perhaps!
Everyone in UK politics, no matter what their role, who is going to be involved in 2020 with the governance of the country needs to take just a few days off at Christmas.
The past year has been exceptionally stressful in one way and another, and I hope both Government and Opposition members and advisors will, for their own good and that of the country, take some literal and metaphorical deep breaths and prepare their minds and bodies for the difficult tasks ahead.
I wish you and your community of blog readers and contributors a Happy Christmas and a fulfilling and healthy New Year.
Bit like the Battle of the Bulge. Not anticipated, but dealt with proficiently when push came to shove. What stands out for me is the inherant common sense of the UK electorate and their willingness to play their part in adverse circumstances. Many of them have undoubtedly taken a gamble in supporting Boris, a move outside their DNA. With the freedom this majority allows make sure they are not let down. As I said yesterday the EU will not understand the significance of the result because they do not do or accept democracy. Make them understand.
As an aside I see the SNP will be back with all their vociferous attack dogs. Bare in mind they they got 1.24 million votes and represent about 3.9% of votes cast in this UK election. Very small beer in the scheme of things. Toss them the odd plastic bone from time to time. I do not denigrate the achievements of the Scots. For those who have travelled the World there is hardly a nineteenth century bridge the Scots have not built and much more besides. They are an inventive hard working nation deserving more than the contradictory claptrap of the SNP.
I come away with enormous sympathy for postmen/women, whoever thought it was a good idea to install letterboxes 6 inches from the ground and then defend them with stiff brushes, a flap and and angry dog should be made to use them for a couple of days.
December is not ideal for a GE but Parliament had gone ‘rogue’ and was achieving nothing but further distrust and frustration.
I hope your remaining Christmas period is the best ever, and makes up for the December campaigning.
All best wishes for a great Christmas
Next year’s trade deal with the US will Make Atlantic Great Again.
Then, and only then, we can negotiate a Canada-like deal with the EU.
Statesmen appreciate the importance of sequence and timing: politicians just like talking and activity
I must admit I had never given this side of things a second thought. It was easy for me being retired and being able to get to my polling venue easily. This must have been difficult for many members of parliament and the public but the results were worth it. Thank you John for your hard work and dedication and to your family.
Sir John conjures a picture of absurd misery. Let him be reassured: for those of us in the audience it makes high comedy. That’ll teach Parliament to muck the sovereign people about.
But we can afford to laugh now. A week ago things were different. This PM’s power of pulling order from chaos is astonishing and, for the first time since 1992, we have a rider worthy of the steed. This will be an historically great government.
It seems that the BBC (with Any Questions and Question Time yesterday and the election coverage) still seem to want to continue their foolish agenda when selecting the panel of roughly 80% remainers, 85% lefties and 100% misguided climate alarmists. Kinnock junior is a very misguided and unpleasant man indeed. BBC group think chairmen, all the BBC presenters and most of the panels were/are hugely out of touch with the more sensible views of voters.
All presenters are of course lefty BBC think art graduates too.
It’s ironic that this happened at Christmas when the previous PM wasted 3 years, rain or shine, pretend-negotiating a contract with the EU, for more time only to be wasted by Parliament in delaying denying an earlier election. Only for many of the folk delaying and obfuscating to be dispatched at the ballot box. Karma all round.
No more wasted time please.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7791339/Defectors-left-parties-amid-Brexit-turmoil-lost-seats.html
And this people is why these bunch of muppets didn’t want a General Election because they knew they would be kicked out of Westminster , so bye bye and now your free to go live in your beloved Europe , as for the Election in winter it really made no difference the outcome would have still been the same a whopping majority for the conservatives no matter when it happened, but beware like millions more like myself you only borrowed my northern vote so do what we voted for , because don’t forget as I’ve said on other occasions we are your boss and we will kick you out next time if you don’t carry out your manifesto pledges
Shock horror, prospective MP’s having to cope with winter weather just like millions of people have to in their daily working conditions, my local royal mail delivery staff are out in such conditions 6 days a week for example, especially “at Christmas” (that is not for another 10 days anyway)…
Its not necessarily when but how the UK does politicos that needs to change!
Might I add my congratulations to yourself, Boris and all Tory MPs and party workers on this victory. Although I suspect a huge Thank You must go to one Mr Jeremy Corbyn, just as it had to go to Mr Foot in 1983, for without such an ‘enlightened’ manifestos who knows how people would have voted.
Your post resonates … Here in Scotland we also had ice, and it gets dark up here around 4pm.
Slippery leaves are the devil (and some weren’t cleared on a pavement leading to a polling station up here – what is the world coming to?). On leaflet delivering, I recommend a hat (not umbrella), and one of those conference bags with a shoulder strap.
On letter boxes at the bottom of the door, we were beaten to action by Vicky Ford MP, who brought in the Low-level Letter Boxes (Prohibition) Bill 2017-19. Won’t change existing doors, of course.
And you couldn’t have had a better Christmas present. Now sit back and enjoy.
I will get Christmas done!
Make sure you get it done by December 25th, “do or die”!
Having elections on a working weekday is about the crudest form of voter suppression you could imagine, and yet that’s what we have here, predictably.
Elections could at least be on a Sunday, as they generally are in most more civilised countries.
The young, working long hours would then not be so disadvantaged as a group against the retired or the idle rich.
Polling station are open from 7am to 10pm.
It takes just a short time to vote.
Try and think of another reason why Corbyn and the Marxists lost.
I love the entertainment.
Already Brussels is saying that we will have to follow EU rules and match EU tariffs together with continuing giving access to UK fishing waters if we want an FTA.
What’s the betting we have a going nowhere transition period until 2022 before rolling over completely.
I’m more confident that a stitch up can be done in time for us to ‘leave’ by the end of next year.
Why don’t you put the wreaths outside the local Labour office with a picture of Corbeau and a copy of chairman Mao’s Little Red Book and a Christmas card.
You are describing what my late Husband and I did for many years, albeit in better weather.However, it often rained even at that time of year.
Many hours were spent pounding the pavements, leafletting, and not only try to help in our own Constituency (Eddisbury), but also doing lots to try and help in the neighbouring Constituency (Weaver Vale).
We had our moments with dogs grabbing the leaflet (and our hands).
However, it was something that we were pleased to do, and we made many friends that way. Without volunteers going out in all weathers, many MPs would probably not get elected.
JR: “It was cold and wet for much of the time, with slippery steps and paths, more dangerous in the dark when the sodden leaves were concealed in the shadows.”
You’ve won your election, congratulations. Normal service is resumed.
MPs find they have to live and work under the same conditions in the Winter as everyone else. Find they don’t like it, legislation to outlaw snow and ice in the Winter to follow.
Well done that gives me a new perspective.
I watched the BBC election coverage which Was first rate ,balanced ,informative and well presented .Went to bed once the exit poll was validated and was up at 8am to see the final results,watched till the programme ended at 9am .
Then came the sea change as Emily Maitlis started to question newly elected MP Helen Whately . M was aggressive in her questioning bringing out all the BBC ideas of dishonesty of Boris …..I switched off as it seemed that someone had declared business as normal from now on .
Later my wife wanted to watch Question Time . This had truly reverted to the biased format we are used to – audience packed with the nastiest activists , Fiona B choosing the most virulent to speak ,giving them full rein , speaking over Grant Shapps so I was soon shouting at the Box .
Please rid us of the poll tax and let the BBC pay for its own propaganda with its own revenue .
Merry Christmas Sir. I hope you and your family have a good one. I feel certain yours will be a lot better than Doctor Lee’s and deservedly so.
So the scientific illiterate and totally deluded (and used by evil organisations) Greta Thunberg is to be a guest editor for the Today Programme. Surely the BBC have far more than enough of this type of editor dope at the BBC already?
I do not suppose any sensible climate realists or solid/sound physicists engineers will be allowed to question her dismal and very damaging climate ‘alarmist’ religious beliefs or her idiotic proposed non solutions. How much depression or even suicides has her damaging religion caused to the more gullible people and children so far? It is surely a form of child abuse. Surely she would be better on their religious slot where crass, idiotic, half baked people of religion give us their ‘thought for the day’. Invariably aired by foolish and deluded dopes who ‘believe’ rather than think.
I have never stood for parliament, but I have stood as a candidate for the Council. I know about delivering leaflets! And in the rain too.
I also remember trying to do it after dark and being stalked by a suspicious householder as I trudged up his long path!
And the awful low letter boxes.
So, well done! And most of all I appreciated your remark about the poor Labour woman candidate who was forced to do it on crutches probably in considerable pain too.
That concern for the other side, sadly, is totally missing in the Canary and the Swawkbox websites.
A little taste of what real workers have to deal with.
My Lions Club has exactly the same problem as you outline JR when we go around with our Santa Sleigh collection each year, again that is a one month exercise each year, again in the dark and rain, only this year fewer people opened the door because people thought we were canvassing Politicians, hence our receipt of donations are also down.
Have to agree some properties are like an obstacle course, with trip hazards, overgrown bushes, builders rubbish, and poorly parked cars, whilst you are also trying to find a door bell, knocker, or pull on a letterbox flap all with gloves on whilst holding a collection can and a torch, does not work well at all.
Properties with automatic security light sensors are an absolute dream !
An umbrella would be absolute luxury, we put our leaflets in a small shoulder bag.
Thus perhaps we should all feel sorry for the postman and delivery drivers who work with such conditions all year !
Perhaps your memory fails you. ERG and Johnson said May’s deal was dead. His deal is Mayhab’s servitude plan and now the Tory party are all supporting it!
First job leave clean break no WA or PD, change parliament act, climate Change Act, get rid of Supreme Court, quangos, get rid of mayors no need of many tiers of govt.(they will dilute power and frustrate like devolution), change selection procedures to All publicmservices and judiciary to get rid of left wing PC crap etc. This will Send out a clear loud message to remain metropolitan elite establishment. Disband and disperse them. Everyone knows get main business done in first two years. No time to dilly dally.