The Queens speech

Today I am giving you the opportunity to send in your ideas of what legislation the government should propose for the new Parliament
We know there will be priority for Brexit legislation , and the government has decided to bind itself in law to increases in NHS spending.
I would like to see a Constitutional Reform Bill. This would repeal the Fixed Terms Parliament Act which did so much damage in the last Parliament. An Act designed to keep elections to one every five years has instead allowed three in four years. It could legislate to reduce the number of MPs by 50 as promised before. It should limit the Speakers powers by requiring a government moved Money Resolution and Queens consent to legislation.
I would like a simpler and lower taxes bill to incorporate the various tax measures I have proposed.
I want to see better protection for armed services personnel against legal challenge, once cleared by an enquiry.
I favour new legislation on the BBC to decriminalise the licence fee.
How about a commitment to rectify the injustice suffered by UK pensioners in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and other countries who, despite having fully contributed during their working lives, see their UK State Pension frozen.
This state of affairs is absolutely indefensible and any commercial pension provider who received ‘premiums’, but then welched on payment of pensions due, would have been taken to court.
The cost to remedy this despicable situation is estimated at around £0.5 billion. A small price to pay to elderly individuals who may otherwise be forced to return to te UK where they would become an added burden on the fragile NHS.
Please, Sir John, speak up for this group of UK veterans whose voice has been ignored for far too long.
That is nothing whatsoever, compared to the very serious problems that Leave voters such as you have inflicted on the young, talented, energetic and productive from this country, who are working throughout the European Union, and vice-versa.
Your blatant, intense, self-centred whimpering speaks for itself.
I quite agree, Pominoz, writing from South Africa, but may I add: the UK government freezes my pension, but still expects me to pay my taxes in full to HMRC!
20/20 vision for taxation, namely clarity through simplification and 20% rates for both CGT and IHT.
The worthy objective of levelling up standards of living demands levelling down excessive rates of taxation which discourage saving and investment.
These rates are still too high CGT needs to be indexed to inflation.
Scrap the theft of landlords tax that taxed profits not even made. And the pension mugging taxes.
Withdrawal from the International Criminal Court and the ECHR
Abolition of the Supreme Court and restoration of the House of Lords as final court of appeal
Abolition of the telly tax
Abolition of IR35
Reduction of income tax
Reduction of corporation tax
Reduction of VAT
Abolition of inheritance tax
I’d like to see VAT scrapped altogether and revert to Purchase tax. VAT is a fraudsters paradise and causes every business a vast amount of admin. HMRC suffer a great amount of unnecessary work too, I iminagine.
ALSO REDUCE
THE 12% INSURANCE TAX
NI TAXES EMPLOYER AND EMPLOYEE
FUEL DUTIES
STAMP DUTIES ABOLISH THEM
CUT THE OTT GREEN CRAP BUILDING REGS.
The Supreme Court performs exactly the same function as did the HoL and under the same people, i.e. the most eminent judges.
It simply happens in a different building so that the two sets of business can carry on undisturbed.
Especially to IR35, and VAT on health products.
The withdrawal of IR35 would encourage small businesses, reduce the cost of red tape, and help the NHS due to the number of agency nurses who retired rather than deal with it. IT contractors just went overseas. Lower paid temp staff caught by it didn’t have that option.
Stop the attack on cash and loos. Older people need both. We also need to be able to deal with things by talking to a human being. My only local bank is closing. There is now just one cash machine and a post office under threat. Help those who do not do everything with tech to cope. My gardener is in his 80s and has no bank account. Many people have a network of informal supports and we need cash.
Make cash machines and post offices mandatory at all Supermarkets. This does not solve the problem for rural communities but a mobile version would.
Abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber.
Abolish the the Supreme Court and go back to the system we had before Blair politicised our judiciary.
Repeal the Climate Change Act – A must !
Withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.
Repeal legislation that protects, by force of law, the License Fee.
Abolition of Stamp Duty for those with just one home.
Why not for all – turnover taxes are absurdly damaging at 1% as it used to be perhaps not so bad – but now up to 15% and they want 18% they are absurdly damaging to job mobility etc.
Your contradiction makes you appear ridiculous.
The system before the Supreme Court was that the most eminent judges, the appointed law lords, would hear cases in the HoL.
You say that you want to go back to that.
But you first say that you want to get rid of the House Of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber.
That serves as a guide as to what we should make of your comments, I think.
Apart from the things we usually discuss I would like to see equality for England, ie. an Assembly for England, where Scots MP’s do not vote on England only laws. The Scots have too much say in Parliament with regard to England, and use it to punish us, at times.
I would also like veterans to have more protection from prosecution. Nobody can know what mental stress they face in highly dangerous situations.
Indeed they do and far too much of our money too. Plus they should not be allowed to charge the English but not the Scots or Spanish at their Universities. Should be the same for all.
Yes Shirley, confine the SNP to Scottish affaires. They represent 1.24 million voters and a total population of 5.4 million. Small beer in the scheme of things. They should be forced to answer the contradiction in their desire for independence. Why move from a position within the UK family to one within a draconian socialist EU. It looks like saute pan to fire to me.
Give wee Kranky a referendum and let’s be shot of them.
Your doing it witb Northern Ireland so no problem.
It seems Boris is going full on to get the treacherous WA signed into law. Shackling us to the EU for ever.
I hope the new intake shows some spine and blocks it.
We are not supplicants.
The House of Lords has to be neutered. It’s behaviour over the last three years has been quite outrageous.
A law that if a mp leaves a seat they won in a General Election then they must stand down and be forced to stand in a by-election
I would like you to clarify ” reduce the number of MP’s”
Are you saying the the areas and boundaries MP’s represent at present should be selectively amalgamated , requiring less local interest and not requiring MP representation ?
Criminalise noise nuisance.
… And scrap the HoL, introduce the NZ electoral system and in the meantime certainly do not bring people into the Lords who have just lost their HoC seats – voted out but reinstated is not a good look.
Look at every job in the state sector and make all those the deliver little value, no value or negative value redundant. Start with Carney about 50% clearly are.
Undo almost all the laws and tax increase we had under Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron and May! Scrap May’s gender pay reporting lunacy and get off employers backs.
Drop all the zero Carbon lunacy or targets.
A law that ensures pensions and salaries in the state sector are kept to about the same as the private sector. Currently state sector pension are on average about 10 times larger. Salaries including pension about 150% of private ones.
Stop and reverse the unnecessary, expensive complicated rollout of MTD
How can you reform a Constitution which, by modern international standards, does not exist?
All that it says is that “Parliament alone is the law”
Any other statutory or common law provisions can be overturned by a simple Act of Parliament.
That does not meet the now accepted standard of constitutional fortitude, where super majorities etc. are rightly required.
What would the Americans say, if Trump could call a presidential election and dissolve Senate and Congress, in order to stymie impeachment proceedings, for instance?
Number one: Replace funding of the BBC with a voluntary subscription.
Number two: Scrap IR35 which is an unfair tax on contractors I employ.
Number three: Pay student nurses minimum wage for working for free.
Number four: Scrap law on foreign aid and reduce aid to humanitarian causes.
Number five: Scrap climate change Act nonsense.
Decriminalised the TV licence fee? So I could still be pursued through the civil courts for refusing to fund their left racket? Nope, off it completely, make the BBC a subscription service to live or die on it’s own merits, such as they are.
Repealing the Climate Change Act would give a huge boost to industry and ease household energy bills. It would be too late for our aluminium smelters and chemical plants relocated to the US for cheap gas, or for those who died so horrifically at Grenfell because a miniscule saving in CO2 was deemed more important than non-flammable cladding, but it might help our struggling steel-making.
It won’t happen, of course. Radio reports today suggest that, far from learning from the farcical Madrid climate jamboree and cancelling the Glasgow one, the government are hell-bent on making it an even bigger fiasco. Still, it should be a windfall for Glasgow hotels and the Underground – sorry, I mean taxis as climate activists never forego their cars and flights which they want to ban for the rest of us.
Abolish IHT on family home for Mr Average (if not all).
This has been promised and is overdue.
It’s the ‘Blairs’ and ‘Heseltines’ that need taxing?
We have wasted nearly four years and countless billions of pounds arguing, in effect, on the constitutional status of referendums.
So we never have to suffer such folly again, the Constitutional Reform Bill suggested by Sir John should enact that the advice of the nation, as given in a referendum result, is binding on government.
A new bill to deal with the rise of Anti-Semitic hate within politics and encouraged by certain groups aligned and within Labour
Why is hate and incitement spewed out by Labour and their followers afforded special exemption from criminal prosecution while innocent people outside of politics are targeted ruthlessly when they step out of line?
All fully supported. The BBC needs to move soon to a subscription model. Transferring ownership at some future point to subscribers, or possibly just taxpayers directly, makes sense. Channel 4 should be privatised through auction, there is no point the state owning a commercial broadcaster.
I’d like to see some dramatic Nigel Lawson style tax simplification and tax abolition measures when the budget comes. The signalling value for confidence is huge.
There is NO requirement for a law regarding NHS spending. If the government wants to spend more, it can. The proposed legislation is a complete waste of Parliamentary effort and virtue-signalling of the worst type.
Repeal of ir35, and a ministerial rebuke to HMRC for their attacks on contractors who are caught up in retrospective application of new regulations. The loan charge and ir35 are a disgrace to any conservative MP.
If you wish to reform the five year Parliament Act please ensure that a vote of no confidence cannot be attached to any other legislation.
The only reason we’re in the EU is because Heath attached a vote of no confidence to the second reading of the EU Act.
Sell off Channel 4, immediately, and start a process of winding-down the BBC. Both organisations are politically-biased and can no longer be trusted with providing news services.
As the Labour Party considers why it lost so badly – they seem to be blaming anyone but themselves – perhaps they should consider whether the following might have had a breaking: having leading figures considering electors with whom they don’t agree as ‘stupid’; promulgating obvious lies during the election such as cancer patients would be required to ‘pay a five figure sum’, the NHS drugs bill will rise from £18bn to £44bn etc. And of course all the confiscatory Marxism.
Repeal the Climate Change Act
Please abandon the BBC license fee. Why in today’s age of digital media should we be forced by law into subscribing to a TV station, it is ridiculous! The BBC should have to earn our respect again by dropping it’s left wing bias and actually make program’s that we want to subscribe to. I would also like to see Anti-fa proscribed as a terrorist organisation in exactly the same way as you have done for extreme right wing groups.
Better to cancel TV licence fee full stop.
Repeal the Benn Act.
I want to see the House of Lords replaced by an elected second chamber … preferably on the basis of PR as long as our MP’s continue to be elected through FPTP.
Ensure the Civil Service works with the government and not for themselves and at their own pace.
Control our borders using a points based i9mmigration scheme
AND LEAVE THE EU.
We should only reduce the number of MPs once there has been a statutory reduction in the number of ministers, and a clear sign that the Lib Dem’s and Labour in the Lords are committing to reducing numbers of peers.
I would request that you abolish the punitive carbon taxes introduced by Labour on commercial electricity and gas. It has made industries such as steel noncompetitive.
Introduce a company healthcare scheme, with tax incentives to reduce NHS burden.
For schemes to be compliant, they must include all employees and be a complete opt-out from the NHS.