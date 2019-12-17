A US/China trade deal?

Will they, won’t they do a deal? The US side says there is a deal, it just needs to be written up fully. They suggest China will agree to buy more US food and goods, in return for the USA cancelling the threatened new tariffs this week and rolling back a little of the ones already imposed. China is not so sure.
The truth is since the tariff war began the arguments between China and the USA have broadened. There is the dispute about technology transfer and Intellectual property, the US Democrat led challenge to China on human rights, the issue of currency manipulation and the questions of state enterprises and unfair competition. None of these are easy to resolve, and all require trust and understanding that is difficult to conjure. The US needs to know how any new rules against IP theft or state subsidy would be enforced.
Mr Trump has highlighted the lack of symmetry or fairness in much of the world trading system. China is his main target, but he has also queried the higher tariffs on US cars in the EU than the other way round and has won a longstanding case in the WTO over subsidies to Airbus representing unfair competition to Boeing.
There are always some disputes going on around the world, but today tariffs and trade disagreements spring up in various places. There is the trade dispute between Korea and Japan with grievances going back to the last World War. There are trade frictions around Kashmir where they are related to the political tensions.
Freer trade is usually a good thing, but there are concealed within current so called free trade patterns injustices, subsidies and anti competitive practises. The present manufacturing downturn worldwide is often attributed to the so called trade war. In practice it is the widespread change of policy and attitudes towards diesels and partly to petrol vehicles that has done more to power the downturn than the imposition of new tariffs.
The most successful industry of the modern age is electronics and its daughters communications and information processing.
Networking, and it’s concomitant interchange of data, has forced the adoption of global standards coordinated by international bodies which are apolitical and not driven by the UN or IMF. The standards say nothing about human rights, or state aid, or the environment. Perhaps they should say something about privacy, but they don’t.
The internet has done more to alleviate world poverty and reduce international tensions and conflict than any number of conferences and treaties.
Other industries should follow the same path. Countries can have their own standards if they wish. But the only standard applies for international should be ones adopted by every country on the planet.
And keep the politics out of it. If countries want alignment on human rights, they can sign a treaty on human rights. If some want alignment on environmental maintenance they can sign a separate treaty.
Just don’t bring these issues in to trade
Politicians see trade as a weapon. Particularly the EU.
Just follow the negotiating pattern.
Indeed and if you gave a thumping majority, you do not have to crumble to every Tom, Dick and ‘politically correct, virtue signalling, snow flake’ Harry.
Keeping politics out will be unavoidable if there are charges of theft of intellectual property – copying of patented designs, processes and the like. This is not new. The pharmaceutical and other industries have long suffered from reverse engineering of their products. Even in mature industries like car manufacture everyone tears down competitors products looking for ideas they can copy.
Good morning.
President Trump is keeping to his electoral promises. Now there is a novel thing !
The Airbus dispute vindicates President Trump and I am sure much else will.
Your last sentence is so right. Imagine all the mechanical jobs that will go once there are no diesel or petrol engines to service. There isn’t much to look at on an electric vehicle. I can see much fuel poverty being created when we are all forced down the electric route for heating and cooking. After moving to a house with no gas my bills have rocketed. No laughing matter for some. Let’s tell the EU we want a free trade and just go for it. I’m sure the USA will accommodate us.
Who knows what either side will do, logic says both will sign a new trade deal but if one side or other think they can obtain political advantage (home or abroad) from not signing then they will not sign.
“The Tories can restore some climate sanity. Job-killing policies won’t wash with the party’s new voters but there is room for a green compromise” say Natascha Engel in the Telegraph today.
No need even for a “compromise” just cull all the mad Carbon and renewable subsidies agenda. Let’s have cleaner air in cities by all means, but most sensible physicists like Corbyn’s brother and Freeman Dyson rightly do not think C02 (plant and tree food) is a real and significant problem at all – quite the reverse – it greens the planet wonderfully and increase crop yields.
To call CO2 “pollution” is idiotic.
Do we trust the EU to act in good faith? Of course not. Why should Trump trust a government that crushes the freedoms of its own people in the name of Chinese Communism?
Trump’s been an unmitigated success and his hard-line approach to a Communist government has proven correct. In fact he should push harder. The US economy is incredibly flexible and can bend and warp to continual change. The Chinese economy less so as its government is spending huge amounts of financial energy trying to buy social agreement
The actions of the Washington political class and their vile attempts to circumvent the will of the American people will not end pleasantly. When elected politicians confront and then reject the legitimacy of the system that elected them, then we can be sure that authoritarian attitudes have taken hold within.
Whilst we need to continue trading with as many countries freely , we simply need to put more effort into what we can do for our own country . Reliance on others has always left us in a bad position. Farming can take the direction of all the up and coming new gardeners , changing microcosmic climate using poly tunnels ( and other methods for entrepreneurial brains) overcoming the negative abusers who say things cannot be done.
Industry and technology can be given a boost , slowly building up our own resource practically without wild brain schemes such as HS2 . Business competition is only seen as this if we allow one area to dominate. Do we want overpriced restaurants , terraces of houses with super interiors and money worship or do we want to gradually increase our own productivity to become percentage wise ,more self sustaining where we are not subject to the whims and turns of government of all other countries ?
Fabulous Labi Sifree song( not sure how to spell) ‘There’s something inside so strong ‘…and I feel that ” we are going to do it anyway”
It would help if the US would stop blocking the appointment of new judges for the disputes resolution provisions of the WTO.
This is an existential problem for the WTO, and exposes the folly of those who said that a no-deal situation with the European Union was unimportant as the UK could trade “perfectly satisfactorily” on WTO terms.
If those terms cannot be enforced, then what is the WTO?