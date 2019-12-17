Christmas message

I love Christmas. I like the turkey and the pudding, the tinsel and the trees, the carols and the stories, the pleasure of giving and receiving. Best of all is the way many people feel they should be kinder at Christmas, thinking more of others, reaching out to the lonely and trying to bring argumentative families together.
Today there is a great need for the spirit of Christmas in our politics and in the social media exchanges. Things became very heated in the recent election, with lies and nastiness the stock in trade of too much discourse. I always seek to see good in people, and to ignore the everyday petty jibes from those who disagree with me. If I push back , complain or seek a remedy it shows just how far the nastiness has gone. Some of my supporters think me naïve in not running negative campaigns about named critics, and in not calling out every dirty trick or lie. I would like to suggest that going forward more of us recognise that there are many valid points of view. Often the best way to make your case is to say what is good about it, not to seek to run down those who do not yet agree.
The opportunity at Christmas could be to get on with family members we do not like, or to bury the quarrel with the neighbour. It is better to have more friends and fewer enemies. That is the true spirit of Christmas. It is often possible to find ways of working with people that do not think they like you, by showing them what we have in common rather than playing up the disagreements. I want the greater happiness and prosperity of my constituents. I understand the minorities who do not agree with my points of view on some subjects and I will work to represent them to government when they have legitimate worries or complaints. I would just like them to understand I wish them well and do what I do because I think it is in the best interests of our country and community.
I want to wish you all a very happy Christmas, as I seek your help in improving the tone of our democratic disagreements. I am looking forward to the joys of a traditional Christmas whilst I also think about how we can spread a bit more Christmas cheer to those in need.
I agree, up to a degree, but if people are talking complete BS (as for example on C02 or on “we repaying the debt and cutting taxes” ) it is often good to point it out.
It would be nice if people, especially the elderly, could at least afford to keep themselves warm at Christmas with cheap on demand energy so please can the government stop rigging and over taxing the energy markets please? And not have to choose between say paying the BBC tax or heating their homes.
Deaths due from the cold in winter are far higher than ones from excessive summer heat.
At the age of 100 the Queen Mum was asked what she thought most important in life. She thought for several seconds before replying, “Good manners.”
In that spirit, and in the spirit of Sir John’s wise and kind Christmas message, let’s applaud the PM’s courtesy in thanking his new masters for giving him the job, and pledging himself to deserve it. Perhaps we’re about to see a kinder, nicer politics after all.
And to you, sir.
Do unto those as you are done by or out of sheer ennui just ignore all the negativity. Yes it is the season of goodwill but do not let your guard down, the next month is a very critical time.
The tone of debate would improve immeasurably if those who lose plebiscites were able to consider that there position may not be right.
My view has prevailed in each of the last four national votes. I am not stupid and have reviewed the consequences of both sides of the arguments.
I suspect that doubles the number of sides considered by those who disagree with me. Their hubris is stomach churning.
Christmas was a conscious reinvention, by Walter Scott, (Christmas In The Olden Time ), of ancient and imagined rituals, themselves Christianized reworkings of timeless Winter festivals. American sources were important form the start ( see Longfellows Christmas Bells ) but it was the genius of Dickens and Xmas Carol that above all thrilled the public .None of this is imaginable without the new idea of the ‘child’ and his importance of the romantic age.
Politically things could hardly be grimmer, but if Christmas shows us anything it is that imagination can bring about change
Remainers please take note !
Well apparently Christmas cheer has come early to the, Morgan household this year. 😉
The mind boggles.
I agree about the need for kindness, honesty and empathy in all walks of life. Perhaps more so than ever in Parliament. Enjoy your turkey. Is it oven-ready?