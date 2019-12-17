I have today sent this letter to the Chancellor about the proposed changes to IR35 – a matter of great concern to many of my constituents. I have urged him to start the review immediately before the changes come into effect and potentially become a dampener on enterprise and undermine the self-employed.
2 Comments
Will you also ask Javid to either give everyone the same pension perks as judges, as its discriminatory. If not will he do what the Tories have done to lots of people, retrospectively tax them.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/check-employment-status-for-tax
Seems relatively straight forward to me.
If you do most of your work for one employer at their direction you are effectively employed which bestows on the worker or employee the rights you express concern about in your letter Sir John.
I am all in favour of us all being able to pay less tax but we do need a level field.