Letter to the Chancellor about the proposed changes to IR35

By johnredwood | Published: December 17, 2019

I have today sent this letter to the Chancellor about the proposed changes to IR35 – a matter of great concern to many of my constituents. I have urged him to start the review immediately before the changes come into effect and potentially become a dampener on enterprise and undermine the self-employed.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. nhsgp
    Posted December 17, 2019 at 6:02 pm | Permalink

    Will you also ask Javid to either give everyone the same pension perks as judges, as its discriminatory. If not will he do what the Tories have done to lots of people, retrospectively tax them.

    Reply
  2. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted December 17, 2019 at 6:53 pm | Permalink

    https://www.gov.uk/guidance/check-employment-status-for-tax

    Seems relatively straight forward to me.

    If you do most of your work for one employer at their direction you are effectively employed which bestows on the worker or employee the rights you express concern about in your letter Sir John.

    I am all in favour of us all being able to pay less tax but we do need a level field.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page